"He's A Pedophile": More Shocking Testimony Of Kevin Spacey's Criminal Sexual Behavior Emerges

Though Netflix pulled the plug this week on House of Cards after actor Kevin Spacey admitted to sexual assault on a 14-year old, it appears that Spacey's character Frank Underwood - a Machiavellian figure who wielded power by any means possible - may be a truer reflection of Spacey's actual personality and behavior than many in the film industry would care to admit. Yesterday multiple cast and crew members of the now defunct Netflix series came forward to tell CNN that Spacey created a "toxic" atmosphere on set in which his aggressive sexual behavior was something, as one camera assistant said, "everybody saw" - but which few formally complained about for fear that their careers would end.
The CNN story was published the same day that yet another man has come forward to say he had a sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey at the age of 14 - which included an attempted rape - while Spacey was an adult working on Broadway. Similar to now substantiated allegations against powerful movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the floodgate of accusations has now opened against Spacey, and it is likely that more will continue to emerge in the coming weeks. Both embattled figures, who were until very recently among the most powerful in Hollywood, now say they are "seeking treatment" in isolation as accusations are quickly turning into police investigations in different parts of the globe.
Kevin Spacey/WireImage via Vulture
And in the midst of this week's fallout, it's not only Netflix that has quickly dropped Spacey, but the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that he will not be honored at the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award, having this week revoked his reward. But also like Weinstein, who appears to have assaulted women over a period of multiple decades, Spacey's behavior was apparently known all around Hollywood, to the point that it was referenced in a punchline in a 2005 episode of "The Family Guy".
Kevin Spacey's predatory behavior is such common knowledge in Hollywood that it was a joke on The Family Guy back in 2005. pic.twitter.com/K2yuOPZhJa
— Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) October 30, 2017
Meanwhile, the testimonies from the House of Cards cast and crew couldn't be more shocking. One detailed account given to CNN from an unnamed former production assistant appears to have taken place in Maryland, near the House of Cards filming location:
The former production assistant who spoke with CNN said Spacey sexually assaulted him one afternoon when the assistant was assigned to drive to an offsite location to pick up Spacey and bring him to the "House of Cards" set, which is located about 30 miles outside of Baltimore.
The production assistant says that when he and Spacey were just minutes away from the set and while the car was moving, Spacey, who was driving, put his hands down the production assistant's pants. The production assistant told CNN that the touching was nonconsensual.
"I was in a state of shock," he said. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."
The production assistant asked that what happened next in the car not be described, for fear that it would identify him.
Once they had arrived on set, the production assistant says he helped the actor take his belongings from the car to Spacey's trailer on set. While the two men were in the trailer, the production assistant says, Spacey cornered him, blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him.
"I told him, 'I don't think I'm ok with this, I don't think I'm comfortable with this,'" the production assistant said. That's when the actor became "visibly flustered," fled the trailer, got in his car and left for the remainder of the day, according to the production assistant.
But perhaps just as scandalous is the behavior of the show's supervisors after the man issued a complaint. The production assistant told CNN that a supervisor merely told him to ensure that he's never alone with Spacey on set, after which the sexual harassment stopped long enough for him to slowly feel comfortable driving Spacey to the set once again. "I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position," and the production assistant continued to tell CNN, "It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors."
Other crew members had similar stories of aggressive and unwanted physical touching which came to define the way Spacey interacted with young male employees on the set: "He would put his hands on me in weird ways," one crew member said. "He would come in and massage my shoulders from behind or put his hands around me or touch my stomach sometimes in weird ways that in normal everyday conversation would not be appropriate."
When asked why the crew member didn't complain to management, he said he feared that his career would be over: "That's the worst part about this whole thing. I would love to be able to speak out about this kind of stuff and not fear." But it seems such fear permeated the environment on set, and made everyone afraid to speak on what might not even be defined as an "open secret" as it appears to have been normalized by a management team which consistently looked the other way for fear of upsetting their powerful and legendary starring actor.
As yet a further House of Cards crew member told CNN:
"All the crew members commented on his behavior," the former camera assistant said. "What gets me is we have to sign sexual harassment paperwork before the start of the show and apparently [Kevin Spacey] doesn't have to do anything and he gets away scott-free with this behavior." CNN confirmed that Spacey was given guidelines regarding sexual harassment in the workplace.
Colleagues never complained because they were afraid of losing their jobs, the former camera assistant said.
"Who is going to believe crew members?" he said. "You're going to get fired."
According to one female employee Spacey couched his behavior in terms of "games" and "play fights" which would routinely take place with young males and would be quite out in the open. "It was very known that Kevin was inappropriate, and males I worked with complained to me about how they felt uncomfortable," she told CNN. "Kevin does this thing which was play fights with them in order to touch them," which specifically involved him approaching "multiple people" to "say hello, greet them, shake their hand and pull their hand down to his crotch and touch their crotch. I have friends say he reached up their shorts on set."
In response to the allegations of Netflix management turning a blind eye while essentially giving Spacey free reign, Netflix issued the following statement:
"Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly. On Tuesday, in collaboration with MRC [Media Rights Capital, which produces the series], we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn't scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time."
MRC also told CNN in a separate statement that they have implemented "an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew" - though clearly it seems all too little too late.
On the other side of Atlantic in the UK, multiple employees and cast members of the Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey was artistic director from 2004-2015, have similarly come forward with multiple allegations - this to the point that the Old Vic has announced its own confidential complaints process for any victims.
Meanwhile, another man has come forward with chilling details involving Kevin Spacey's early career on Broadway when the actor was in his 20's living in New York City. He told Vulture in a bombshell interview published the same day as the CNN investigation that Spacey "groomed" him while a minor at the age of 14 for a sexual relationship after the two met at a youth acting workshop that Spacey led.
The full interview contains lengthy and shocking lurid details of the victim's account, and concludes with the following bombshell assertions of the victim:
I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator. When I turned 25, I looked at every 14-year-old boy I could see, to try to understand what those men had seen, because I still on some level thought I had been a tiny adult...
He is a pedophile. When you look at his statement, you realize also he’s profoundly narcissistic. He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay. And then he is spinning it, right? “Oh, people like gays now. So I’ll throw them that. I’ll say I’m gay and I will betray my whole community and do something else that conflates pedophilia with male homosexuality.” That’s great. Thank you for that. And that was probably the thing that made me want to talk more than anything else. How repulsive that was.
During the time period, the victim who remains unnamed for fears over his safety (though Vulture says it thoroughly collaborated multiple aspects to the story), says that he fled Spacey's apartment after the then 24-year old Broadway actor tried to rape him.
Meanwhile, when it comes to legal terms and the question of whether a formal investigation against Kevin Spacey can take place, though some states don't have a statute of limitations on child sexual assault crimes, New York's is one of the least favorable toward victims in the country (both Anthony Rapp - the first to come forward, and the latest victim who spoke to Vulture - appear far beyond the NY statute of limitations for filing criminal charges).
However, the latest revelations from House of Cards crew members were obviously more recent in time, and thus are subject to formal police investigation and prosecution. And though we can image that any average citizen would certainly be aggressively pursued by criminal prosecutors, it remains to be seen if Hollywood's celebrity elite will be held to the same standards.
I read something on one of the web sites or videos where someone predicted that Spacey will be "suicided" in the near future. the reason is Hollywood can have rapists like Harvey but pedophiles is where they draw the line.
The biggest sin in Hollywood is not making money which is probably why Harvey was outed. He stopped making money. Many in the public are avoidi their movies like the plague.
.
Ya, Spacey is too big of a narcissist to kill himself, so if he DOES suddenly show up as a "suicide", we'll all know what really happened.
Chances are equally strong that someone in Spacey's past will step up and do the job, too- these awakenings happen......
The gay community has been against the distinction between pedophiles and homosexual rapists. Pedophiles usually attack pre-pubescent children of either gender.
Spacey is more likely a homesexual rapist. There is psychological research on this.
"Kevin Spacey won't be gone -- this will likely rejuvenate him and his career. Before you know it, he'll be feeling like a kid again!"
Probably right.
Hell, those people in CaliCORNya will probably make him their next governor, or at least mayor of San Fran Sicko...
Anyone of us who had this many people charging you with RAPE and unwanted sexual advances, would be arrested and thrown in jail?? BUT Weinstein and this perve get to go to rehab?? What the FUCK is that all about?? Throw these FUCKING animals in jail where they BELONG! Just because your rich doesn't mean you get a break?
Only males....
Homosexual men are 10 times as likely to be raped as women...
...not much point in reporting it to the police, either.
Kevin's life really is a "house of cards", and the house has fallen down. He deserves what he his getting, but how many more Hollywood Stars will fall from the sky in the future? As for those who live every day lives here on Earth, how long will it be until almost every male high school teacher, guilty or not guilty, and every female high school basketball coach, guilty or not guilty, will live in fear of being implicated in some way? Social media can and will destroy many lives, whether warranted or not.
It may be time for even the innocent to try and stay off the radar. In today's America, anything you say or do, can and will be used against you. "You have the right to stay silent", but if you must talk, do so under a screen name and hope the blog site can be trusted.
It's already here. One of my local universities just fired their head coach a couple years ago for saying things that hurt her players feelings. No sexual harassment, no physical abuse, etc. Two of the players threatened to quit over the coach being mean to them, and the school just dropped her like a hot potato. The woman took a garbage team, turned it into a nationally ranked NCAA tourney regular, and the school threw all that away over some "hurtful name calling".
Theres a fine line between boys and men isn't there. BTW, how do you seperate the men from the boys?---------with a crowbar!!!
so Creepy...what would be the correct nomenclature?
he is a homo pedophile? or he is a straight pedophile?
serious question..
Nothing straight about the man. A gay pedo is what he is.
Don't be an asshole. Why are you trying to dilute the utter evil of pedophillia by mixing it in with homosexuality. I don't care where you stand on homosexuality but I think I speak for everyone when I say pedophiles should be castrated... no questions asked.
Only a person with limited intelligence would not be able to see that by linking it to homosexuality or legally underage cases undermines what the rest of us want to do with pedophiles.
Keep your mouth shut till you've worked it out. Fucking idiot.
Keep telling yourself that.
The uncomfortable and soon to be deeply hidden question is....how many homos out there are homos because of abuse by pedo homos?
Betcha the number is high.
You don’t want that looked at, do you?
I don't give a fuck. I don't see anything beyond EVERY PEDO NEEDS TO BE CASTRATED. What other fact is relevant to this? Are you a homo as well as a pedo. dont give a fuck. Are you a fucking priest as well as a pedo? don't give a fuck. Castration regardless.
Jeez why is this so difficult. You guys are like idiots running down every fucking rabbit hole you see. It's really VERY SIMPLE. I will repeat:
IF YOU ARE A PEDO, YOU NEED TO BE CASTRATED. I don't care about anything else once you've told me you're a pedo, I'm looking for a KNIFE!
But Spacey is a gay man, you see.
We can’t go around lopping off gay balls, can we?
Not to mention, this whole L-G-BS-blahblahblah bullshit movement is clearly directed at a single endpoint: legitimizing and legalizing pedophilia.
I don't recall normal heterosexuals get a mention in that lever-growing string of bullshit initials.
So, how's life as a homo?
I would say homosexual rapist and predator.
Pedophiles attack pre puberty children of either gender.
Cases like Sandusky, priests, Boy Scout leaders etc are homosexual rapist predators. The gay community actively fights against people making this distinction because it is more common than they like to admit.
Homosexualiy is a perversion. We want to pretend that "perversion" is some horrible ugly hate filled name, but it is just a discriptive word suggesting that their actions are not within behavior that is a normal part of the function they emulate. As much as we want to think that SEX is about pleasure, it is ONLY pleasurable as a means to ensure procreation of the species. If SEX was work, if sex was labor or displeasurable, we would not be here today.
So if we accept that homosexuality is a perversion, and completely driven by a desire for pleasure, why is it so difficult to imagine that pedophiles would be any different. Life on this planet for humans has devolved to primary pleasure, even beyond any desire to survive. We will fuck ourselves to death. and we will fuck anyone else to death as well.
In a world where people actually CARE about others more than bullshit public proclamations and politically beneficial stances, there would be none of this....but it AIN'T and we DON'T.
Homosexual acts are perversion, though not the only one, not crimes.
Pedophile acts are criminal.
Knowingly transmitting diseases through sex is also a criminal act, which applies mostly to gay men sex.
Homosexuality as attraction for one's own sex is a disease and a disability, not a perversion and less a crime.
But all that being said, the problem is : Responsible procreation has become a huge burden and people who evade that duty suffer little penalty because of the welfare state and leftism in general. That is grossly unfair and unstainanle, and has been associated to homosexuality through gay marriage. It will lead to trouble that will be labeled homophobia but have nothing to do with it. In a free (libertarian) society, homosexuality would have nothing to do with politics.
McDonalds is a perversion. The Federal Reserve is a perversion. So? Do something about it.
milo has already commented on this months ago and that is one reason the powers went after him. the next 'movement' for the homos is to get the age of consent lowered and they already have the group nambla working toward that.....if you have ever worked with homos you would have heard stories of the 'wild party last night' that had teenage fags there. this is a common thing for homos. look at all the attempts in england going back to the 1960's to lower the age of consent........
The best show Hollywood has put out in a long time.
It's all a manifestation of "Trump Derangement Syndrome". Liberal freaks are literally deranged to the point where they are eating each other.
If Hillary had won this would all still be swept under the rug and Kevin Spacey would still be putting his pee-pee inside little boys' rectums.
I avoid shit TV and Hollywood but I might watch a few things on ripped sites from iceland, etc.
Silicon Valley - very funny by Mike Judge but TJ dumbf*ck is a big Trump hater so I avoid it now.
Mr. Robot - hackers taking down TBTF and Evil Corp which could be Goldman Sachs or the JP Morgue.
Jason Bateman's Ozark. He is an active Christian in real life.
This is why Trump will win reelection. On one hand, you might not be happy about the Russia investigation, Obeezycare, and wall failures, but when you look at the people who hate him, you know you've picked the right guy. I half wonder if the reason liberals hate him so much is because he acts like an unapologetic asshole in public, and they only get to pretend they have the balls to do that in shows, or when they have women or children backed into a corner.
> Man this show is getting good...
Yeah, please notice these 'people' are all actors - it is indeed a show. A PsyOp. A distraction.
Nobody is going to jail (when do they ever). Nobody will be in any real trouble.
It's all just a show.
> Seth Rich...
Speaking of PsyOps.
> I can barely keep up.
Stop being a retard - things will get better.
This is pizzagate, idiot.
Or is it (((idiot)))?
Lol ... okay. Pizzagate/Seth Rich it is.
I see I've disturbed the ZH0mbies, again.
Back to your TV's everybody - nothing to see here. Carry on.
look at the dumbass dingers.
yes it's a show. 1st clue is CNN...not that he's not a predatory pedo.
what's it a distraction from, eh? evil muslims?
couldn't be the usbeki rental truck driver that owned numerous trucking companies & while that show was taking place 8 usbeki's working for him were murdered.
it's all a distraction from crooked helliary/molesta/U1.
Links please Willy.
Shitball speaks and no one listens...
> no one listens
Lol. Punchbowl ornaments like you reply, anyhow.
You listen - you just don't like what you hear. CogDis, an'all.
I always wondered what it must have looked like for a Roman citizen as their city and empire burned around them.
Good times.
They had 300 years to experience a slomo collapse. This is happening in fast forward.
We are in the Weimar Republic redux
Thank you very much Mr President.
I am not the only one feeling this, of course, there is something very big to drop real soon-like. I do have an explanation for what is happening...
We are witnessing in real time the tectonic realignment of our political and social machine. All due to the emergence of the most significant change in communication since man developed the spoken word out of grunting and gestures that lifted every man onto equal footing in the realm of human conciousness.
Every further development since then from written word to telegraph to TV to internet has further concentrated power and domain over the flow of information to an elite 'priesthood' who used it to control who has access to dissemination of information.
Social Media, for the first time has democratized the flow of information. It has turned a mirror back on the stranglehold the elites have had over the people. You must not discount how important this is. This is an eopchal change in how we communicate. The world as we knew it is gone. You will not recognize the landscape in two years time and then again two years after that.
The challenge to each of us now is to embrace the platform that we built together and forge ahead into the Wild West of communication and information. To learn to wield the tools that we created together to create content and seek out the truth wherever it lives.
I wholeheartedly disagree.
The sociopathic among us have sought to enslave humanity in order to build their pyramids (stone, financial, social, cultural, economic, etc) since Adam and Eve left the Garden.
Digital communications are a modern elaboration of an old form, but there is indeed nothing new under the sun.
Seek the campfires of the gentle people, of the gracious.
And use their fire to light your flame so that you may burn he houses of the wicked down and laugh at those around.
You will get steamrolled.
You made my point. "there is nothing new under the sun". Exactly, This does have a parallel which I mentioned...It is like the emergence of man from animals grunting and barking to the spoken word. There is no other parallel.
This is not "digital communication" This is a new epoch of communication. This is built on the shoulders of digital communication. It is many orders above digital communication. The proof is all around us. The turmoil you see is a direct result of the elites losing grip on the monopoly of information.
I would encourage you to reconcile your philosophy of community you described with the tools at hand. Your ancestors did not shun the campfire. And you should not shun the modern version.
The pyramids you mentioned were the result of the priesthood controlling who gets to learn to read, who gets access to books, paper, infrastructure to carve tablets etc etc.
That structure is now gone. There are young people, individuals, who reach more ears than all of the talking heads combined. Individuals that dwarf printed media. Seriously, open your eyes to the evidence around you and the opportunity presented.
Quite true. Such advancements in technology to allow this will provide ever greater opportunities for the elites to control the levers so to speak. This is where consolidation of political and economic power will derive across the globe as the stage gets closer set for the introduction of the Antichrist and the start of the 7-year Tribulation and the near end of all things.
Laugh at the Bible at your own peril but what it says will happen WILL happen.
https://www.gotquestions.org/tribulation.html
The levers you speak of ARE information itself. Since they no longer control information, they no longer control the levers.
Having said that, there is a push for a new level of sensorship in a category we have not seen before. But that will play out and succumb to liberty. It already is.
You make my other point. Ignore this shift in the fabric of society and reality at your own peril. Not everyone will be in a position to understand just what is going on and how significant it is.
Its a gestalt thing that requires a certain amount of light to be present.
Literally, a novel idea. No one believed it before J.N. Darby made it up.
In what era were Jesus' prophecies fulfilled? Mt. 23:36; 24:34; Rev. 1:1-3.
must protect the internet at all costs. just like to add that it has destroyed campaign funding corruption. social media outlets are free - let the skype/puppets blow their wads on 30 second tv spots that nobody sees.
Yes. Yes. Yes.
A man who gets it. This is happening in real time folks. This is the change you can believe in!
And Bitcoin is going to the moon. Something is definitely going down.
Great advertising for Family Guy and now we just have to go through all of the seasons look at all of the sex jokes that were made and then start looking at the individuals that they were made to I'm so glad I'm invested in CCA stock
Consent between adults isn't a difficult concept to understand. Our species has a problem with allowinq predators to survive. They need to be culled instead.
Culling predators is the cause of our problems nowadays. Multiple generations of men raised by drug addled single mothers to be women, and we wonder why they all turned into freaks and weirdos. Our men have become these twisted cowards that spout the beta male feminist dogma that's required of them in pubic, but rape and torture in order to feel powerful in private.