What President Trump & The West Can Learn From China:

Expensive Politics
Instead of a demonstration of its overwhelming military might intended to intimidate tiny North Korea and pressure China to lean on its defiant communist neighbor, President Trump and the West should try to learn a few things from China.
President Trump meets President Xi. The POTUS reportedly had a very good time in China. [PT]
The President’s trip to the Far East came on the heels of the completion of China’s 19th National Congress, where the current president Xi Jinping has cunningly positioned himself as China’s unchallenged leader. In an address at the opening of the Congress, Xi cautioned that the country faced “challenges” that are “extremely grim” yet, despite these, the nation’s future is “extremely bright.”*
While Western politicos and pundits bemoan the lack of political pluralism that exists within China and President Trump complained about bad trade “deals,” they miss an important factor as to why China has transformed itself from a socialist basket case some three decades ago into an economic powerhouse which now boasts over a third of the world’s billionaires (!).
China’s economic ascendancy can be attributed not only to the implementation of market reforms in the 1990s, but also its lack of “political competition.” As a one-party state, resources, time, energy, and capital are not allowed to be channeled into wasteful political processes, but instead are used and “invested” in wealth-creation activities – construction, factories, plants, equipment, research, technology – all of which leads to more and cheaper consumer goods.
The US and the West spend too much on elections, campaigns, polling, political consultation, etc., which diverts scarce resources away from the private wealth sectors of society. For example, in her last failed presidential campaign run, the Wicked Witch of Chappaqua alone spent over half a billion dollars.
A mystery is suddenly solved. [PT]
Under Western democratic pluralism, public debt and state spending have increased to unsustainable levels. In the US alone – history’s greatest debtor nation – the national debt is in excess of $20 trillion, while total GAAP-based debt officially stands at $68 trillion [ed. note: this includes unfunded obligations according to CBO estimates; there exist far high private sector estimates, of up to $200+ trillion (Kotlikoff), PT] with a federal deficit running at $666 billion in FY 2017 [ed. note: $90 billion above the draft budget after $585 billion in FY 2016. The FY 2018 budget calls for a $440 billion deficit, to which we say “good luck”. PT].
Economic Freedom vs. Politics
Such staggering numbers are the result, in part, from political parties seeking public office and once elected exploiting their position to enrich themselves, their constituents, and create dependent classes among the ever shrinking productive segments of society.
China’s foreign policy – an extension of politics – has also been conducive for wealth creation. Instead of wasteful spending on military hardware, the maintenance of a far-flung global empire, and involvement in incessant wars, China has a rather meek military compared to its national income and has conducted a pretty much non-interventionist foreign policy – witness its diplomacy with North Korea.
The US is almost the polar opposite. It spends more on “defense” than the next eight countries combined.** Instead of the production of useful consumer goods, billions are siphoned off into the military/security industrial complex. Not only does this impoverish Americans at home, but it leads to never ending involvement in wars, conflicts, and disputes, most of which are created or exacerbated by US spy organizations.
Recent estimates of US defense spending relative to the next largest defense spenders in the world
After meeting with the Chinese leadership, President Trump tweeted:
I don’t blame China, I blame the incompetence of past Admins for allowing China to take advantage of the U.S. on trade leading up to a point where the U.S. is losing $100’s of billions.
How can you blame China for taking advantage of people that had no clue? I would’ve done the same!
Making better trade deals will not revitalize the moribund US economy. Instead, there should be less politicization of society and adoption of market reforms as China has done. The most important plank of such a policy would be the encouragement of real savings – not the creation of bank credit – through the normalization of interest rates. This would begin the arduous process of capital accumulation, the basis upon which any economy can be built.
Another sign of the divergence between the two is China’s continued push to make the yuan the world’s reserve currency with apparently some sort of gold backing to it. Contrarily, the Trump Administration has continued the same disastrous policies of its predecessors and has chosen a Janet Yellen clone to head the Federal Reserve with a continuation, no doubt, of the suppression of interest rates.
On the other hand, China continues to import massive quantities of gold and encourages its citizens to own the yellow metal while the West is in the midst of a crypto-currency mania, another fraudulent monetary scheme.
China’s economic miracle, while certainly impressive, would not look as astounding if Western economies had not been in a state of stagnation and decline over the past half century.
It was not political liberalization that led to China’s phenomenal growth, but economic freedom which used to be a staple of Western life. The lesson that should be taken from President Trump’s trip is less politics domestically, and more free markets.
I'm tired of being enamoured of China. I've seen the prequel of this movie before. Japan in the 1980s. They called them "Japan, Inc." because they were basically centrally controlled with a FASCADE of freedom. Now China comes along with a "capitalist" economy overlayed with a Communist government. Explain the difference to me. While you're at it, explain to me why the Yuan is going to be the next world reserve currency while it is still tightly pegged to the USD. And finally, explain to me how the plan to combine the elements of socialist Europe with the centralized control of China is going to yield the "magic formula" that makes us a great nation.
I don't buy into ANY of this bullshit. Why are we looking outside ourselves to moribund societies long past their prime for leadership of ideas? Have we so quickly run out of our own ideas? (Don't answer that.) Is there any such thing as a new idea any more? (Also, don't answer that.) I thought we were good at new ideas. Maybe I was mistaken.
We have some good ideas, but they aren't new.
What President Trump & The West Can Learn From China:
DON'T get mixed up with Israhell.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/08/05/israel-the-scourge-of...
PC version: We have some new old ideas and they're TERRIFIC!
>>> "Explain the difference to me." <<<
About 1.26 billion people and an actual command economy?
>>> "While you're at it, explain to me why the Yuan is going to be the next world reserve currency while it is still tightly pegged to the USD." <<<
China has no intention for this. At all. Not even remotely. There is zero genuine support for this in Politburo mouthpieces. Don't mistaker general Yuan-denomination strategy (E.g. Petroyuan and others) as even a remote interest in reserve currency status.
"Don't mistaker general Yuan-denomination strategy (E.g. Petroyuan and others) as even a remote interest in reserve currency status."
Fair enough. Why? Yuan denomination strategy is worthless if the Yuan is pegged to the dollar. At some point you have to de-peg or the whole thing runs out of gas. Once you de-peg you are either going for reserve currency status or you get crushed. There is no in-between.
https://whatdirectdemocracymightbe.wordpress.com/constitution-of-the-uni...
Show a good face. Keep the rest quiet until after your company leaves. History of the southern US. The uppity North lost this, and will immediately tell you how to live your life. If you disagree, they will invade and burn everything you have. No comment on what happens to all of the Women & Girls in your household.
We have more guns now!!! BTW
The Southern US! China and the other countries watched and learned about the US.
The world is headed to more robots and fewer coffin stuffers.
What China can learn from America.
Roadside rest stops with toilets.
And toilet paper.
First things first bitchez,
They eat with chopsticks and slurping. Did they invent the Sandwich? No!
Who takes a crap and walks out of the restroom w/out washing hands?
The Chinese guy. I rest my case.
Sadly, many Americans, due to our morbid obesity, cannot cleanse their nether parts. The smell of the 314 lbs American female "down there" must be hellish.
They really aren't billionaires in China. Just run the currency exchange rate. Reminds me of Seinfeld episode of Kramer signing all the Japan checks that were worthless. Pennies to USD
It's as though TPTB know that all they have left is force.
Is it just me, or when China is always being sold as the "give them another chance"... "go-to"... Country it might as well be George Soros, Kyle Bass and Jim Rogers as the cheerleaders?...
Why can't the U.S. learn from Russia?...
But I keep forgetting that all of our shit with the exception of warheads, planes, tanks, man of war ships, commercial airliners and automobiles is made in China (from Chinese steel)!...
Anyway... We need India and China to back door the Russians for their energy!!!
It just like when I purchased commercial property in Philippines. I was 4.5 million in there currency. I didn't pay that price in USD. Think we only purchased for 165k.
Billionaires my ass.
Are you married to a Flip?
I met a trillionairre the other day. He has just immigrated from Zimbabwe.
Of course, we have all met Turkish millionairres. I know one at the local Subway sandwich shop.
China is a police state. Hello...The fact this country is in the shitter doesn’t change that. We already follow the Chinese model or perfected it in two areas though..Wall Street and Banking..They lie,cheat and steal with the best of the Chinese....
Really? I thought so too until I moved to China. Police here ride mopeds, and can rarely be seen carrying a weapon. Police cars here drive around with their lights flashing, more of a traffic nuicance than anything. Other drivers honk at them for being in the way. Police presence here is usually in the form of a parked van with an open door in the back, they will hang out in a plaza all day just as a presence of comfort. Far from the shoot-first body armor mentality of cops in the US, the police here are more like the old Bobbies of England. Just maintaining a presence. And there are far FAR fewer police here compared to what we are used to in the US.
It is the US that is turning into a police state. I won't argue about the lack of various freedoms here, but I notice a tendency for people to think of China in 1950's terms. It is no longer 'Red China', the people are no longer 'Chi-coms'. The cities are clean, modern, safe, and filled with families and children, all happily and eagerly going about their daily business. There is an optimistic, hopeful feeling that things are always getting better, and there is a lot of pride in their country and their leadership. You feel safe at night here, people are friendly, there is a lot to like. Say what you will about gun rights and free speech, I would argue our government has just as much power and coercive force as the Chinese government. Witness all of the Clinton opposition who has been 'disappeared' over the years and see if you agree.
It's a disgrace that America has fallen so far that we can now learn some lessons from the "Red Chinese". But there you have it.
I stopped reading @ “The cities are clean”
That’s a lie.
Dirty as hell. 10 minutes in country and I was sick with the filth.
Fuck off. Enjoy your new shithole home.
With all the Chinese censorship of the Internet can you get to ZH directly, or must you use a VPN or proxy server?
I have sent links to a couple of Chinese people who say they cannot view the websites I've sent them links to.
ZH is accessible, but having VPN is just a fact of life here.
Author missed the single most important reason why China's governmental structure is far superior to the USA, EU, etc, ie ZERO control by the entitlement parasites over the political and governmental processes.
Therefore, all the effort, discussion, resources, money etc go into improving infratstructure, economy, jobs etc, NOT importing, appealing to, wooing, bribing, and subsidizing parasites, which now consume more than 70% of all USA government spending.
Insightful perspective.
Thank you!
What we can learn from China.... Murder 30 million people to collectivize farming, check......... Spy on all the people in the country, reading their most intimate mail, and controlling all that they see and hear, check........... Threaten all your neighboring countries because what is theirs, you want, and now claim, check...... Advance your industry, military, and computer science by stealing intellectual property from around the World, check....... Build your economy based upon the stupidity of the rest of the World trying to help your country develop from the Third World Shithole it was for so long, check.... Yes, I can say there is a lot we can learn from China.
China has transformed itself from a socialist basket case some three decades ago into an economic powerhouse which now boasts over a third of the world’s billionaires (!).
Wrong moron.
China was Made in America by millions of Americans losing their jobs. The greedy American corporations went for el cheapo Chinese labor to grease their slimy pockets with profits from the arbitrage. The US government assisted,,,- still is helping-,,, grease the transfer of production, jobs, technology to China, India, Mexico, et all in an effort to hold down inflation so they can prosecute their empire wars.
Now I don't blame China or the Chinese people for Americas stupidity,,, BUT,,, China had little to do with the transformation other than provide starving people and zero environmental rules for American corporations.
God, I hate reading propaganda like this,,, especially on a site that prides itself as real news,,, not fake news.
But, not to worry... We have a president working night and day to MAGA. One war at a time.
While I think the comparison is not great I think the author has a point about USA internal politics and how wasteful it is in terms of time and money.
China beats and executes their citizens into submission, but yeah, we should learn a thing or two. Dumbest fucking article on ZH in a long time.
As opposed to beating its citizens into submission with a constant barrage of media fear mongering about the rest of the world.
The USA has nearly 1 percent of its own population in prison (2.3 million US citizens)
Do you imagine that if there were 1.2 billion Americans that you wouldnt have either the same or worse conditions.
America has clearly reached the limit of Democratic representation. It no longer functions as either a democracy or a cohesive country.
Americas corruption, government and hypocrisy are quickly being repudiated by the rest of the world.
China has 4 times the populaton of America and its improving the quality of life for its citizens.
In America the average citizens quality of life is declining.
America, your freedoms are in your rear view mirror and fading quickly.
China has 4 times the populaton of America and its improving the quality of life for its citizens.
HAHAHAHA.... yeah, but what was their baseline? Yesterday we shot your father in the back of the head, stuck your mom on a collective farm and fucked her every night until the next young hot thing showed up. We gave you rice gruel and a carrot and told you to keep your fucking mouth shut. That's a pretty low baseline, but maybe you disagree.
Yesterday we changed our minds on this approach. We released your mom from her collective farm duties after 10 years, then turned around and offered to buy the little shack you call "home." You're gonna take our offer, cause if you don't, we'll send some boys around who will refuck your mom and most prolly work you over too. All perfectly legal btw. We promise you we'll give you a low low low bid on your little shit shack. After we buy up all the shit shacks in your village, we buy up the adjoining rice fields. Oh hey, we gotta a job for you. How cool is that! We know we know, mom worked and got raped on the collective farm for free for 10 years, which is to say, she really had nothing to show for it but night terrors, infertility and a permanent ingrained fear of the State, but we're changing our ways. Instead of beatings, rape and physical abuse... we'll pay you a penny a day on our new construction project sprouting up right where we forced you out of your shit shack. Make ya rich!!!!!!!
LMFAO.... you people.......
WOW... look at the amazing "quality of life" improvements in China.
Here's the most significant insight the commies have had over the last 30 years.... instead of shooting the peasants... you can turn them into perpetual slaves. Win win for everyone. Oh yeah... and look at those GDP figures. LMFAO.......
SMFH..........
Your vile imagination does not paint a realistic picture of the quality of life here in China. You are so corroded by your own self-hatred that you hate everything else.
Exactly. Every time someone slams China, I wonder if they have taken an objective look at America recently. If you think we come close to living up to our Constituional promise, then you are seriously deranged.
I've taken great interest in learning how Chinese people see America over the past decade or so. There are many things they greatly admire about us, and it's flattering, but they can also see through our red, white and blue fantasies quite readily, and it's instructive.
Weibo censors? And Twitter Doesn't? XinHua is the mouthpiece of the Party? And what the hell is the MSM? The Chinese economy is ultimately run by the state for the benefit of the connected party members? Do I need to expound on crony capitalism and Deep State monopolies? China sailing second-rate aircraft carriers through its own seas is a 'threat', but the USA sailing 3 carrier groups deep into Asia is the natural order of things.
Give me a fuckin' break. The USA, like all declining empires, is in for a rude awakening.
Mind your own crumbling house America. Like China, you're a debt-riddled and rapidly aging pile of rackets that won't survive in its current form. At least China is still Chinese. They aren't stupid enough to invite millions of Third World morons into their country to leach off it. They have that going for them - plus a relatively high IQ (minus the creativity).
Trump and Xi could do some good things together if they don't let their respective swamps get the best of them.
You are truly ignorant and untraveled. You have never been near China, yet you seem to have an opinion on it, based on what? Your ignorance??
If you spend time in China then visit the US, the first thing you notice is the police presence EVERYWHERE. They watch you, follow you, harass you. They run the country. China has half the police per capita and they don't walk beats or patrol in cars. They come out when you call. Most things American cops deal with are not even a reason to call the police in China.
You are truly an example of the frog in the kettle of water. You don't even know it's getting to the boiling point. Yet you point your finger at others and make fun of them.
Count your money. If you don't have $1.2Millions, STFU... and start learning from everybody....
What a joke. Just because people like the Clintons, Soros and the blue bloods rape open and free socities doesn’t mean we should become totalitarian. We just need to drain the swamp and prevent it from returning. We need anti-blueblood and anti-social engineering legislation.
yeah I'm calling bullshit on "The cities are clean" too mate. China is NOT clean, it's a bloody shitshow of filth and neglect for the most part because the average Chinese has zero sense of shared responsibility. Everything is someone else's job. Preventative maintenance is not a thing, anywhere, it seems. Sanitation standards are mideaval. Everything about the place that isn't brand new is in a state that I've never seen anywhere else except maybe brownfields and boneyards.
You're lying through your teeth, maybe out of ignorance, maybe out of wishful thinking. The truth of the matter is Chinese don't care about things like clean cities or clean buildings or clean rooms unless you get to them one on one, then maybe they can see reason. But as soon as you let them congregate and lalala over each other's voice, they forget all that and revert back to their natural state, which is an umimpressive mixture of the worst aspects of ape and hyena.
Young Chinese people who have spent time in America - the beautiful country - most certainly do want a clean environment for China. They can clearly - or creary - see what America has done right, and certainly want the same for their own country. America might do well to stop spending a trillion dollars to get a million dollars worth of clean air, but that would kill off another great racket.
One thing is certain, a thousand years from now, there will still be a China. America? We'll be lucky to last another 200. 100. 50. Let's start paying attention to our own house and stop obsessing about the rest of the world.
I THOUGHT that's a big reason why we elected Trump.
Another aspiring blog writer speaking from his ass
Corruption in China Risks Soviet Style Collapse Partys Graft Buster. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-15/corruption-china-risks-soviet-s...
Trump has no Plan B for North Korea; rocket man knows that if he does not have a nuke he will end up like the leaders in Libya and Iraq. Plus North Korea backed by both China and Russia. China and Russia are working on the silk roads project whereas the US is working on becoming broke bully. 124 days to go see what happens then on March 20, 2018.