"Happy Winter"? Why I'm Grateful To Be 'So Old' That I Remember When It Was Normal To Say "Merry Christmas"

Having recently found myself walking the streets of Berkeley, Calfornia, in need of caffeinated distraction from the liberal goings on around me, I stepped fortuitously into the nearest Starbucks, ordered and received my 'iced grande extra hot lemon-spiced latte, add sprinkles, 3 pumps syrup', my transaction was completed with the somewhat-shocking-to-me remark from the otherwise-lovely young female barista... "Happy Winter"
I was perplexed - are we now so far down the politically-correct-drain that the 'safest space' during the christmas holidays is a greeting that is thankful for a season?
The answer, I am afraid is yes.. And Douglas Mackinnon, writing for The Daily Caller, seems to agree: Grateful To Be ‘So Old’ That I Remember When It Was Normal To Say ‘Merry Christmas’
When many people start to creep up to the age of 50, 60, or 70, they begin to lament the onset of “old age” and fantasize about the fountain of youth or hope Google is about to market some alien-inspired gadget which will zap them back into a twenty-something.
For me, the onset of “old age” is just fine. One of the main reasons being that it means I’m old enough to remember when it was not only normal to say “Merry Christmas” to people at Christmas-time, but truly odd if you did not.
Now, when advertisers seek to cash in off a certain day using only Santa Claus, Rudolph, a Christmas tree and elves in red and green clothing in their commercials, everyone understands that the time has to be Christmastime, and yet the advertisers are now so petrified of offending even one person who might tweet from his mom’s basement, that they refuse to insert the words “Christmas” or “Merry Christmas” into the ad.
If someone reminded those advertisers that “Christmas” is actually the celebration of the birth of the Baby Jesus, they would have to be institutionalized.
As terrified as they may be, I have yet to meet the person who is offended by the words “Merry Christmas.” More than that, I have lost track of how many times Jewish and Muslim friends (including my wife born into the Muslim faith in Iran) have said:
“This is politically-correct insanity. The United States is still a majority Christian country. Simply say ‘Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays’ and be done with it.”
This “controversy” did play on my mind as I was writing a little Christmas novel meant to unite titled: “The North Pole Project: In Search of the True Meaning of Christmas.”
For the main character in the book, the “True Meaning of Christmas” is: “When we help those in need or in pain, that is the most meaningful gift we will ever receive.”
This main character in the book, he starts out as a hedonistic multibillionaire who has everything but nothing. As he realizes that truth and contemplates the worst, his minister brother calls and talks him back from the abyss while reminding his little brother that the only time he remembered him truly happy in life was when they lived on an army base with their military parents and, as an eight-year old boy, he would collect old soda bottles to turn in for money so he could buy Christmas presents for children on the base less fortunate than them.
“Become that person again,” the minister brother begs him. “Become Santa Claus all over again and in the process, save yourself.”
As the story evolves, the multibillionaire joyfully reconnects to his faith and then stands upon it as the foundation for the good he intends to do for the rest of his life.
With his own faith now restored, the multibillionaire does speak to the dismay and sadness he personally feels that Christ has been removed from Christmas and that millions of Americans are now worried about saying “Merry Christmas” to others out of fear of offending someone.
That said, he also goes out of his way to stress that anyone of any faith or no faith is welcome to be a part of his special project to help poor and disadvantaged children around the world as long as they are good people. For the multibillionaire, the only thing that comes to matter is the shared human connection of helping children in need. Desperately poor and forgotten children who are Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist or of no faith.
For the multibillionaire realizes that they — and we — are “All God’s Children.”
The story also incorporates subplots of 10 adults from around the world going through some of life’s most difficult challenges and being “saved” by this project while they and hundreds of other volunteers band together to help those tens of thousands of children from multiple nations.
* * *
The idea for the book first came to me after I sat down with an actual minister to talk about why so many people were not only losing faith but also literally walking away from their houses of worship and their faith.
He told me he felt that more and more people were simply losing faith in their “leadership” — be that leadership political, corporate, or faith-based. They saw and heard from leaders who continually “talked the talk but never personally walked the walk,” he said.
This minister also said he felt that churches were no longer addressing the basic needs for joy, hope, faith and a simple human connection. We both agreed that, faith aside, this country and the world needed a whole lot more of the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
So…no matter if you take joy in saying “Merry Christmas,” are fearful of doing so or are one of those people offended by the words, simply help someone in need during the “season” and call it anything you want.
That good deed will still be the best gift you will ever receive.
And for that, I say, “Merry Christmas.”
70's- late 80's was the last of it...
I still say Merry Christmas...screw this PC crap (which only came about because of Kosher whining).
Merry Christmas to everyone.
Eid is celebrated by name, Diwali is celebrated by name, Christmas is celebrated with "Happy Holidays".
Indoctrination at its finest.
The spirit of Christmas is in giving....
http://seasontoshare.org/farmworkers-wife-raises-2-children-with-cerebra...
To the author of this story: Your exoerience is because you live in a liberal shitty city, in a liberal FREAK state, and buy your coffe in a COMPLETELY ANTI CONSTitUTIONAL LIB ciffee shop.
Here in a REd county population 30k EVERYONE here wished me Merry Xmas!
Here in Southern California I'm shocked by the extent of the resurrection of Christmas. The malls have Santa and Christmas music. People are saying "Merry Christmas" to one another in a firm and merry way. Target Stores were a all Christmasie. The financial power of the Christian consumer and the election of Trump have emboldened Christians to speak out. Wheee and Merry Christmas to all.
Wow. I'm glad that's you've been able to hang in there. Unfathomable pain and anguish. It's not worth much from just another guy online but I hope that you can find some good somewhere in this Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Dear friend I am so sorry to hear of this. We are having a tragic Christmas as well on several fronts. I watch the suffering every day in the lab and feel helpless and I watch it unfold in my life and feel the same. What is the point to this Sisyphusian life? Not even Camus could be sure so the musings of microbiologist seem even less likely to produce an answer.
You will be in my thoughts and prayers. May healing eventually come.
Miffed
I have wondered the same thing many times. Hang in there Miffed.
I am sorry MJ. You should read this book. This woman is really the real deal. He is still out there. Life is much harder for us. Everybody should remember to check on people that struggle with loss or life in general, especially in January.
https://www.amazon.com/Messages-Wonderful-Afterlife-Signs-Beyond-ebook/dp/B01LWKJSGC?SubscriptionId=AKIAILSHYYTFIVPWUY6Q&tag=duckduckgo-d-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B01LWKJSGC
Excellent article and a well deserved point. I never use PC Christmas greetings. Honesty and understanding of the Holiday rule for me. With that said:
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all at ZH and in the forums!
so I'm old....and I remember the days when my mother taught me to be respectful of others....
it was not seen as a great burden to say Happy Holidays to our Jewish neighbors.....
and they did not have a problem with saying Merry Christmas to us.
Its appalling that we have come to a place where some of you think the basic common decency of being respectful of your neighbors' beliefs is a burden.
That some of us now think that the only people worth saying anything to are white Christians and the rest of the world be damned.
And I still -- to this day -- say Merry Christmas to my Christian friends....and Happy Holidays to my Jewish friends.......even
tho....I don't believe in any of this religious stuff.....and actually
HAPPY FESITIVUS IS THE RIGHT GREETING, IF ANYONE CARES THAT 50% OF US ARE AGNOSITIC, FOR ME.
So screw you FoxTv and your dumb, super assholiness "War on Christmas"
A+ spineless degenerate boomer cuck post! You can burn in hell with the jews destroying Europe and America
Hmmmm, so I'm thinkin, say whatever the fuck you want, in a Merry Greeting, if the intent is to wish someones or someones well, or not. The point is, at what point did this simple greeting suddenly make folks weak in their knees .. sheeeet
Wish me Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas. Happy Fesitivus, or wish me to hell, whatever .. the point is, folks shouldn't be gettin their panties in a twist over a custom, or next thing you know they'll be tearing down statues of southern heros, patriots, the ten commandments, baby jesus, nativity scenes, the founders even !
Please except the greeting in the spirit as it was intended, innocently or not, by the greeter, not as YOU would have intended it.. That is to say, a warm fuzzy behold, I bring you tidings of great joy, a greeting, often given in passing, even amongst strangers, Merry Christmas! without meaning any given offense, nor any apology/ explanation neccessary. None having to wear their hearts, nor explain their beliefs and / or disappointments upon their tear streaked sleeves ..
What ever happened to stoicism, bucking up, letting it all gooooo . a sense of humor even !
Hey GM, I would like to cordially invite you and yours to Marfa, TX next year.
I would like to buy you a drink. Or 12 if thats your persuasion.
Tis the season for giving of course.
Brex
Ahhhh, thanks, sincerely appreciated.
Merry Christmas to you and yours ..
Merry Christmas to you Mr Lowenstein!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jkIj94yepfU
Christmas with a Capital C ... G Fish
"So screw you ... and your dumb, super assholiness"
Thank you for sharing how your mother taught you to be "respectful."
The Tylers now require that posts be made in triplicate? And me without my carbon paper.
And a Very Merry Christmas to You!
Thank you and a Merry Christmas to all.
Mom asked me to pick up some religious Christmas cards. Checked two stores and the best I could find was a cartoon lamb with the motto, "A Blessed Christmas." The only other option was a stylized drawing of the Three Kings. Not a baby Jesus to be found anywhere.
And when I wish folks a Merry Christmas they most often respond with, "You too." How lame is that? Imagine George Baily running through Bedford Falls wishing folks a Merry Christmas and all they can muster up is a "You too, George."
I checked the header three times.
This seems to be a true Tyler piece.
Truly a Christmas Miracle!
God bless us, everyone!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSyx6DaUwxA
And a Merry Christmas to you Tiny Tim !
I was a little guy in grade school, and for the 1st, 3rd and 4th grade play I played Timy Tim, and got to say those very words - the last words in the play, and bring the curtain down.
So god, buddha, wikan, allah, nature, or science bless you ZHers all, every one this Christmas Eve.
Guy who can't figure out that you're only supposed to click the "Save" button once thinks I'm an idiot.
I'm an atheist. Why not get your facts straight before double posting?
why not stop putting up bullshit stories about not being able to find a truly "Christian" baby jesus christmas card, eh?
How sad that reality is a problem for you. People gonna talk about it anyway.
Not only that, we can all make our own cards with some destruction paper and a few crayons ..
I mean why support Hallmark at five bucks a pop !
When Mom says buy cards you buy cards. Funny thing is that I publish a printables website which has a variety of religious and secular cards for free.
Well, I understand ...
I must admit, I'm weak in the card department ..
Like a lot of things, they just ain't what they used to be ..
On the other hand, nothing says it quite like destruction paper, crayons and love ..
This has been another Hallmark moment, brought to you by, Tide, when nothing else will work to get those really tough stains out!
Construction paper braugh, not destruction paper.
yeesh
Maybe he's into creative destruction.
Don't do sarc, do you ???
I've had no less than a hundred interactions with people on the street, old acqaintances, friends and store owners in the past 2 days. Every one of them was a "Merry Christmas", most of them along with a hug. No one gives a shit what a bunch of fucktard liberals think about our christmas greetings, we just do it. Fuck these assholes!
Here's a clue, dude....no one except FoxTv which is playing you hard, gives a shit what you say. Liberals couldn't care less....they are going to be polite and say Happy Holidays and respect freedom of religion....what you say is whatever you want to say....be an asshole....disrespect your Jewish neighbors....feel free....have a feeling they already know you're an asshole.
I care what he has to say and I do not appear on Fox. But you're used to be wrong in the loudest possible voice so you'll be OK.
Here's a clue, dude....no one except FoxTv which is playing you hard, gives a shit what you say. Liberals couldn't care less....they are going to be polite and say Happy Holidays and respect freedom of religion....what you say is whatever you want to say....be an asshole....disrespect your Jewish neighbors....feel free....have a feeling they already know you're an asshole.
Ditto - post office, grocery store, gas station, liquor store (of course there were hugs), and on the sidewalk: all Merry Christmas - but that's country small town and lots of old friends, some Jewish, I'm a Buddhist, nobody worries about it.
Happy Fuckyou to all of you. Just because somebody in Berkeley said happy winter doesn't mean your retarded right to say merry Christmas is gone. Bunchof little bitches
Berkeley is Mars for christs sake. Leave it be.
Unless you want to go to Mars leave it be.
There are far better shores to care about.
Having been born in Communist Paradise I have only heard Happy Holidays.
No one gave it a second thought because there was only 1 holiday that was celebrated and no one even considered anything else.
However, linguistically it was a short version of Happy Holidays of Christ's Birth and Happy New Year.
Being an atheist I don't really have a dog in this fight, but have been saying Merry Christmas just to piss off the idiot snowflakes.