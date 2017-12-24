Ben Garrison's 12 Days Of Trumpmas

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Dec 24, 2017 10:20 PM

Authored by Ben Garrison via GrrrrGraphics.com,

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and in the White House
Trump’s words were stirring; Obama felt like a mouse.

A populist president with a broom that swept clean,
Trump accomplished much in 2017.

Yet out past the lawn there arose such a clatter,
Pussy Hatters were yelling along with Black Lives Matter.

The Deep State pushed back—the Swamp became bitter,
They always get triggered when Trump is on Twitter.

Fake News Media compared Trump with Nixon,
“Impeach him!” said Maddow, Mika and Wolf Blitzen.

Rich kneelers were kneeling and sitting on hands,
Stadiums were emptied, they angered their fans.

Rocket Man’s missiles were threatening Seoul,
Kim Jong-Un’s stocking was soon stuffed with coal.

Respect, fame and fortune many women were hoping,
Instead they were molested–the gropers were groping!

Crooked Hillary lied about Trump’s Russian collusion,
The evidence showed it was just an illusion.

The Ass Clowns were angry and showing no poise,
They were loud and obnoxious–empty barrels of noise.

Trump’s eyes twinkled with MAGA delight. He yelled,
“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!”

–Merry Christmas from Ben and Tina Garrison

Croesus's picture
Croesus Dec 24, 2017 10:24 PM

5 GOLDEN Buttcoins...

Billy the Poet's picture
Billy the Poet Croesus Dec 24, 2017 10:25 PM

Dear Editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Ron Paul. Papa says “If you see it in The Sun it’s so.” Please tell me the truth; is there a Ron Paul?

Virginia O’Hanlon.

 

Virginia, 

Your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Ron Paul. He exists as certainly as peace and freedom and prosperity exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Ron Paul! We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which liberty fills the world would be extinguished.

Not believe in Ron Paul! You might as well not believe in the Constitution! The media might hire polling firms that conceal Ron Paul’s true level of support among the people, but what would that prove? Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.

No Ron Paul! Thank God, he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the hearts of free men.

coast1's picture
coast1 Billy the Poet Dec 24, 2017 10:38 PM

I do believe Ron paul is patriot beyone patriots...I have studied his life, and he is a very good man who I admire with his accomplishments over so many decades..His truth has touched many tho, and it will live on...I enjoyed your post, thanks and may Jesus bless you thru this season, as I hope He will do througout every day and every minute

tmosley's picture
tmosley coast1 Dec 24, 2017 10:46 PM

>Not a criminal HANGING from a pear tree

Zyklon Ben isn't living up to his reputation lately.

CompassionateConservative's picture
CompassionateCo... coast1 Dec 24, 2017 10:50 PM

Good men support the Jewish agenda of global bolshevism and white genocide.  That makes Ron Paul an evil man because he goes against it.  I will say one good thing about Ron Paul though and that is that he does not name the Jew. 

Global Douche's picture
Global Douche Billy the Poet Dec 24, 2017 10:57 PM

(((Applause!)))

  Merry Christmas

Putrid_Scum's picture
Putrid_Scum Croesus Dec 24, 2017 10:32 PM

Merry Christmas!! 

And have a Happy New Year...

Love,

Putrid

SixIsNinE's picture
SixIsNinE Dec 24, 2017 10:35 PM

CompassionateConservative's picture
CompassionateCo... Dec 24, 2017 10:48 PM

Absolutely appalling!  Zyklon Ben Garrison is a known NAZI and anti-semite racist and you post his cartoons on this site?  You people are just absolutely deplorable!  Sure, this cartoon, as horrible as it is, doesn't show overt anti-semitism but a quick google search of "ben garrison jews" will show you the truth.  Down with the rabid anti-semite and Hitler admirer Ben Garrison!

Deathrips's picture
Deathrips CompassionateConservative Dec 24, 2017 10:51 PM

walk it off princess

 

merry christmas

 

RIPS

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor Deathrips Dec 24, 2017 10:58 PM

LoL ...

The hits just keep on givin ..

Anunnaki's picture
Anunnaki CompassionateConservative Dec 24, 2017 11:01 PM

As a true Semite - Assyrian American - you and your tribe can fuck off back to Khazaria.

any_mouse's picture
any_mouse CompassionateConservative Dec 24, 2017 11:28 PM

Better than Ramirez, who sucks up to the Zionists.

Compassionate and Ignorant.

Jethro's picture
Jethro CompassionateConservative Dec 24, 2017 11:34 PM

When is correct the record going to run out of money?  I thought Soros cut you bitches off?

ironmace's picture
ironmace CompassionateConservative Dec 25, 2017 12:07 AM

go suck some cock, you'll feel better.

MuffDiver69's picture
MuffDiver69 Dec 24, 2017 10:52 PM

Have to say that’s darn good considering what’s happened to politics nowadays...The left is unhinged, but their actual stupidity is bothering me more and more..There is nothing to argue with when dealing with leftist and the cartoon proves it

Anunnaki's picture
Anunnaki Dec 24, 2017 11:00 PM

Best political cartoonist ever

db51's picture
db51 Dec 24, 2017 11:04 PM

I downloaded the image, printed it out on Glorious Photo Paper and have it posted for my Libtard relatives.   Gonna be a Great Christmas....It's on the wall right next to my lifesize Trump with a Ho Ho Santa hat on his head.  lmao.   MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Heywood Jablomi's picture
Heywood Jablomi Dec 24, 2017 11:05 PM

that better be hillary cuntface in the pear tree

SantaClaws's picture
SantaClaws Dec 24, 2017 11:19 PM

Great drawing as always, Ben.  Thank you and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and Tina! 

Anteater's picture
Anteater SantaClaws Dec 24, 2017 11:27 PM

Don't forget the $1.5T tax cut deficit deficiting!

the cork's picture
the cork Dec 24, 2017 11:20 PM

Excellent Ben, keep kickin' ass !