Ben Garrison's 12 Days Of Trumpmas

Authored by Ben Garrison via GrrrrGraphics.com,
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and in the White House
Trump’s words were stirring; Obama felt like a mouse.
A populist president with a broom that swept clean,
Trump accomplished much in 2017.
Yet out past the lawn there arose such a clatter,
Pussy Hatters were yelling along with Black Lives Matter.
The Deep State pushed back—the Swamp became bitter,
They always get triggered when Trump is on Twitter.
Fake News Media compared Trump with Nixon,
“Impeach him!” said Maddow, Mika and Wolf Blitzen.
Rich kneelers were kneeling and sitting on hands,
Stadiums were emptied, they angered their fans.
Rocket Man’s missiles were threatening Seoul,
Kim Jong-Un’s stocking was soon stuffed with coal.
Respect, fame and fortune many women were hoping,
Instead they were molested–the gropers were groping!
Crooked Hillary lied about Trump’s Russian collusion,
The evidence showed it was just an illusion.
The Ass Clowns were angry and showing no poise,
They were loud and obnoxious–empty barrels of noise.
Trump’s eyes twinkled with MAGA delight. He yelled,
“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!”
–Merry Christmas from Ben and Tina Garrison
5 GOLDEN Buttcoins...
Dear Editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Ron Paul. Papa says “If you see it in The Sun it’s so.” Please tell me the truth; is there a Ron Paul?
Virginia O’Hanlon.
Virginia,
Your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Ron Paul. He exists as certainly as peace and freedom and prosperity exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Ron Paul! We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which liberty fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Ron Paul! You might as well not believe in the Constitution! The media might hire polling firms that conceal Ron Paul’s true level of support among the people, but what would that prove? Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
No Ron Paul! Thank God, he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the hearts of free men.
I do believe Ron paul is patriot beyone patriots...I have studied his life, and he is a very good man who I admire with his accomplishments over so many decades..His truth has touched many tho, and it will live on...I enjoyed your post, thanks and may Jesus bless you thru this season, as I hope He will do througout every day and every minute
>Not a criminal HANGING from a pear tree
Zyklon Ben isn't living up to his reputation lately.
Good men support the Jewish agenda of global bolshevism and white genocide. That makes Ron Paul an evil man because he goes against it. I will say one good thing about Ron Paul though and that is that he does not name the Jew.
(((Applause!)))
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas!!
And have a Happy New Year...
Love,
Putrid
wow!
+111111111111
Absolutely appalling! Zyklon Ben Garrison is a known NAZI and anti-semite racist and you post his cartoons on this site? You people are just absolutely deplorable! Sure, this cartoon, as horrible as it is, doesn't show overt anti-semitism but a quick google search of "ben garrison jews" will show you the truth. Down with the rabid anti-semite and Hitler admirer Ben Garrison!
walk it off princess
merry christmas
RIPS
LoL ...
The hits just keep on givin ..
As a true Semite - Assyrian American - you and your tribe can fuck off back to Khazaria.
Better than Ramirez, who sucks up to the Zionists.
Compassionate and Ignorant.
When is correct the record going to run out of money? I thought Soros cut you bitches off?
go suck some cock, you'll feel better.
Have to say that’s darn good considering what’s happened to politics nowadays...The left is unhinged, but their actual stupidity is bothering me more and more..There is nothing to argue with when dealing with leftist and the cartoon proves it
Best political cartoonist ever
I downloaded the image, printed it out on Glorious Photo Paper and have it posted for my Libtard relatives. Gonna be a Great Christmas....It's on the wall right next to my lifesize Trump with a Ho Ho Santa hat on his head. lmao. MERRY CHRISTMAS!
that better be hillary cuntface in the pear tree
Great drawing as always, Ben. Thank you and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and Tina!
Don't forget the $1.5T tax cut deficit deficiting!
Excellent Ben, keep kickin' ass !