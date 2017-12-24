"Chrislam" - Europe Folds To The Islamization Of Christmas

Authored by Soeren Kern via The Gatestone Institute,
The re-theologizing of Christmas is based on the false premise that the Jesus of the Bible is the Jesus (Isa) of the Koran. This religious fusion, sometimes referred to as "Chrislam," is gaining ground in a West that has become biblically illiterate.
- A school in Lüneburg postponed a Christmas party after a Muslim student complained that the singing of Christmas carols during school was incompatible with Islam. Alexander Gauland, the leader of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), said the school's action was "an unbearable, involuntary submission to Islam" and amounted to a "cowardly injustice" toward non-Muslim children.
- "The word 'Christmas,' a symbol of our faith and our culture, does not discriminate against anyone. Striking the emblems of Christmas does not guarantee anyone's respect, does not produce a welcoming and inclusive school and society, but fosters intolerance towards our culture, our customs, our laws and our traditions. We firmly believe that our traditions must be respected." — Milan politician Samuele Piscina.
This year's Christmas season has been marked by Islam-related controversies in nearly every European country. Most of the conflicts have been generated by Europe's multicultural political and religious elites, who are bending over backwards to secularize Christmas, ostensibly to ensure that Muslims will not be offended by the Christian festival.
Many traditional Christmas markets have been renamed — Amsterdam Winter Parade, Brussels Winter Pleasures, Kreuzberger Wintermarkt, London Winterville, Munich Winter Festival — to project a multicultural veneer of secular tolerance.
More troubling are the growing efforts to Islamize Christmas. The re-theologizing of Christmas is based on the false premise that the Jesus of the Bible is the Jesus (Isa) of the Koran. This religious fusion, sometimes referred to as "Chrislam," is gaining ground in a West that has become biblically illiterate.
In Britain, for instance, the All Saints Church in Kingston upon Thames recently held a joint birthday celebration for Jesus and Mohammed. The "Milad, Advent and Christmas Celebration" on December 3 was aimed at "marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed and looking forward to the birthday of Jesus." The hour-long service included time for Islamic prayer and was followed by the cutting of a birthday cake.
The prominent Christian blog "Archbishop Cranmer" rebuked the church for its lack of discernment:
"Note how this event is 'Marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed,' but not looking forward to the birthday of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Mohammed gets his prophethood, while Jesus gets neither his prophethood nor his priesthood; neither his kingship nor his messiahship. It's the exalted Prophet Mohammed along with plain old Jesus, because to have added any of his claims to divinity would, of course, have alienated many Muslims (if they hadn't already been alienated by the haram [forbidden by Islam] celebration), which wouldn't have been very interfaith or sensitively missional, would it?"
The blog added that exalting Mohammed in churches effectively proclaims that Mohammed is greater than Jesus:
"Every time a church accords Mohammed the epithet 'Prophet,' they are rejecting the crucifixion, denying the resurrection of Christ, and refuting that the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us, for Mohammed denied all of these foundational tenets of the Christian faith."
Previously, a passage from the Koran denying that Jesus is the Son of God was read during a service at a Scottish Episcopal Church in Glasgow on Epiphany, a festival commemorating the incarnation of God in the person of Jesus Christ. One of the Queen's chaplains, Gavin Ashenden, referred to the Koran reading as "blasphemy." He added that "there are other and considerably better ways to build 'bridges of understanding'" with Muslims.
In London, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, a parliamentary group composed of members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, issued a report, "A Very Merry Muslim Christmas," aimed at drawing attention to the "humanity" of Muslims during Christmas. The report states:
"Too often, Muslim charities come to our attention because of negative media coverage... What we hear even less about is the 'Muslim Merry Christmas.' The soup kitchens, the food banks, the Christmas dinners, the New Year clean-up — work Muslim charities will be busy doing during the Christmas period."
In Scotland, the regional government was accused of "undermining" Britain's Christian heritage by promoting "winter festivals" for ethnic minorities while ignoring Christmas. Scotland's International Development Minister, Alasdair Allan, pledged nearly £400,000 ($535,000) to fund 23 events during the winter months. He described them as "key dates in our national calendar" and said the "exciting and diverse" program would help Scots "celebrate everything great about our wonderful country during the winter months." None of the events, however, has any connection to Christmas. A spokesman for the Catholic Church in Scotland said:
"It is deeply disappointing that the Scottish Government has chosen not to recognize the religious reality of Christmas in its Winter Festival events. Over half of the population stated their religion as Christian in the last census. Catholics, and other Christians, may quite rightly wonder why this publicly-funded Festival does not include any events designed to help Scots celebrate the birth of Christ which is undoubtedly the most significant celebration in the winter months."
Gordon Macdonald, of Christian charity CARE, added:
"It is part of the general secularization that has been taking place within the Scottish Government for a number of years where our Christian heritage and value system has been undermined as a direct result of government policy."
In Denmark, a primary school in Graested cancelled a traditional church service marking the beginning of Christmas in order not to offend Muslim pupils. Some parents accused the school of having double-standards: it recently held an event called "Syria Week" in which children immersed themselves in Middle Eastern culture. Ignoring parents, the school board sided with the school:
"The board backs the school's decision to create new traditions [emphasis added] that involve children and young people."
Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who attended the school as a child, said the decision should be reversed. Health Minister Ellen Trane Norby added:
"Danish primary schools have a duty to spread education — and teaching the cultural values and knowledge connected to Christmas is an essential part of that."
In France, the annual Christmas market in the Croix-Rousse district of Lyon was cancelled because of exorbitant security costs associated with protecting the event from Islamic terror. The city's annual festival of lights did go ahead this year. The military governor of Lyon, General Pierre Chavancy, said that, because of the "sensitivity" of the event, 1,500 soldiers and police, backed up by dogs, river brigades and mine-clearers, would be deployed to provide security.
In neighboring Belgium, the head of the Red Cross in Liège, André Rouffart, ordered all 28 offices in the city to remove crucifixes to affirm the organization's secular identity. Critics said the decision was part of a broader effort to "modify certain terminologies" and to "break with our traditions and our roots" in order to appease Muslims. "We once said Christmas holidays, now we say winter holidays," said a local Red Cross volunteer. "The Christmas market in Brussels has been renamed 'Winter Pleasures.' Let things remain as they are."
In Germany, a school in Lüneburg postponed a Christmas party after a Muslim student complained that the singing of Christmas carols during school was incompatible with Islam. The school's decision to reschedule the event as a non-compulsory after-school activity generated "a flood of hate mail and even threats against school management and school board," according to Focus. In an effort to appease angry parents, Headmaster Friedrich Suhr said that "non-Christian" Christmas songs such as "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" would not be banned. Alexander Gauland, the leader of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), said the school's action was "an unbearable, involuntary submission to Islam" and amounted to a "cowardly injustice" toward non-Muslim children.
In Munich, ads for a multicultural "winter market" depicted a snowman covered in a burqa. The chairman of the AfD in Bavaria, Petr Bystron, noted the irony: "A burqa snowman as a tolerance symbol?" In Halle, the Christmas market was renamed "Wintermarket."
In Berlin, the traditional Christmas market was protected by walls of concrete barriers to prevent a repeat of last year's jihadist attack in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured. In Stuttgart, a 53-year-old man was arrested at the Christmas market after he claimed to carrying a bomb in his backpack. In Potsdam, the Christmas market was closed after a nearby pharmacy received a letter bomb. In Bonn, the Christmas market was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
In Italy, a school in Milan removed references to Christmas at a party and renamed the holiday as "The Great Festival of Happy Holidays." Writing on Facebook, local politician Samuele Piscina accused the school of implementing "a politically correct leftist policy" that deprives Italian children the joy of Christmas:
"After the nativity scenes and the crucifixes, now even Christmas parties are hindered in schools. The word 'Christmas,' a symbol of our faith and our culture, does not discriminate against anyone. Striking the emblems of Christmas does not guarantee anyone's respect, does not produce a welcoming and inclusive school and society, but fosters intolerance towards our culture, our customs, our laws and our traditions. We firmly believe that our traditions must be respected."
In Bolzano, a cardboard Christmas tree was ordered to be removed from the town hall because "it could have offended the sensibilities" of Muslims. A local politician, Alessandro Urzì, expressed outrage at the decision: "The bureaucratic rigor with which the tree was removed to avoid the risk of annoying someone reflects the barbarization of the cultural climate."
In Norway, a primary school in Skien announced that its Christmas festivities this year would include not only the usual reading by pupils of verses from the Bible but also two verses from the Koran which refer to Jesus. The inimitable Bruce Bawer explained the implications:
"Stigeråsen School's Christmas plans provide yet another example of dhimmitude: craven European submission to Islam. This year, there might be a couple of Koran verses in a Christmas show; next year, a yuletide event at which both religions are celebrated on an even footing; and not too many years after that, perhaps, a children's celebration at which there is no cross and no Christmas tree, only prayer rugs, benedictions in Arabic, and hijabs for the girls."
In Spain, the Madrid City Council replaced Christmas festivities in the capital with a neo-Pagan "International Fair of the Cultures." According to Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena, a former member of Spain's Communist Party, the express purpose of the month-long event is to de-Christianize Christmas to make it more inclusive:
"We all know that Christmas is a festival of religious origin, but it is also a celebration of humanity, solidarity. Therefore, the Madrid City Council wants to do everything possible so that everyone who is in this city, from wherever they may be, can enjoy Christmas."
Breaking with tradition, the Madrid city hall also refused to place a nativity scene at the Puerta de Alcalá, one of the city's most iconic monuments. Local politician José Luis Martínez-Almeida accused Carmena of "enthusiastically collaborating in the celebration of Ramadan" but "trying to hide all the Christian symbols of Christmas." He added: "We want to reclaim our cultural and religious roots."
We really have spent a shitload of money bombing people from afar who we are terrified of even mildly offending face-to-face.
No wonder everything seems insane these days. It is.
EU men, a violent eruption of vengeance of the people is never the answer.
In America, the Jews are the ones behind the campaign to remove "Merry Christmas" and replace it with "Happy Holidays." http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-234
They also forbid the US President to erect the Nativity scene under the Washington Christmas tree, while the Menorah is lit there for all to see.
No public school can perform anything remotely Christmasy, while the students must learn about the Holohoax.
Get heavily involved in your PTA and school board elections. Volunteer for everything, out work them.
The Christian narrative of kindness, caring and loving one another is a very powerful and stabilizing narrative - most terrifying to any central planner.
If people love and take care of one another then who needs the mighty state?
Religion is a pox on humanity and the last bastion of feeble-minded cucks incapable of figuring it out for themselves.
It is the primary mechanism of exploitation by the powers that be.
Merry Christmas.
Only if you let it, for example I believe in the 10 commandments. I don't buy a ton of crap for people for Christmas, I make most gifts or get things with utility value for loved one's. Eye for a eye, turning your other cheek can be suicidal if not applied with common sense.
Every one and their brother is saying merry Christmas in FL and NY that I have encountered. I make sure to say it. It's my little "middle" finger to potential snow flakes. Funny everyone has said it back. People like Christmas. Don't get me wrong it can be a stressful event with small kids and/or hosting family. But all and all my memories are good as a child and I want my kids to have it too.
We need to stand our ground and not allow Christ to be forgotten.
For Christ's sake, if the Catholic priests would stop raping every boy and girl that comes their way, maybe, the Christians would tell the Muzzies to go fuck themselves and their 40 virgins and 4 young boys with alabaster skin religious cult. All organized religions that tell you how to pray and to whom to pray , are total demonic pieces of feces. Make your own peace with your God and He will show you the way.
Still waiting for the Gatestone Institute to do a story on Barbara Spectre and her ilk.
Or maybe they are protecting her, because they can't be so stupid that they don't know about her contribution to multiculti craziness and cultural decay.
They seem to know everything else.
Wouldn't it be interesting if they researched the psychotics behind all the social engineering that they are always whining about.
But that would come too close to home.
By the way, where is Barbara Spectre festering these days?
Don't look to todays Churches for any type of leadership, they are all for cultural suicide as well it seems.
The incidents of children being molested in the US Public School System is much higher than in the Catholic Church but that does not fit the narrative the (((media))) wants to portray
The US has been bombing and killing Sheite Muslims for the benifit of Sunni Muslims yet the Sunni's do all the attacking in the west. So its not how you think it is.
You are truly a retard if you think Islam marches foward because of bombings.
Christ is omnipresent and does not give a shit about our customs. The muslims could not possibly bastardize his legacy more than the Romans did centuries ago.
"Chrislam" - Europe Folds To The Islamization Of Christmas
My response: Another PERVERSION from the PIT of HELL.
We are indeed living in the last days when the Christian Church embraces ISLAM. CHRISLAM is an example of APOSTASY, HERESY and HYPROCRISY illustrated wide screen.
Like I have said in many other posts, EUROPE in general is a SPIRITUAL WASTELAND in need of a SPIRITUAL REFORMATION.
My greatest concern for Europe is that they may be beyond the point of no return because GOD has turned them over to themselves.
Seriously, not much of a difference. What is the definition of cult?
You forgot about western response to the dogmatic bullying, raping and culturally deamonizing thuggery of the Muslims against Christians that led to the Bosnian war. "How disgusting of the Bosnians to retaliate!!!". A couple of Muslims used a car to mow through a crowd in Melbourne, Australia. The attacker in the car was exonerated by the press because he had a "History of drug taking and mental disorders." Shortly later, a man of unknown origin but Australian by descent, was filmed assaulting a man in a mosque. He was vociferously chastened by the press and labeled a thug. He should be derided as a monster. The muzzie gets a virtue signalling pass, hang the indignant responder. Vile pricks.
It will be fine with the Muslims only when you and all of your wimp friends are prostrate on rug facing mecca.
Just FYI, Jews believe strongly that naming a thing gives it power (Harry Potter style), which is why they never utter the word "God" (they worship Moloch who is Saturn who is Satan, not the God of the Mountain, who sent his only begotten son to be sacrificed to Moloch to end his rule over this world), and why whenever they fake an "antisemitic" attack, they always fuck up the swastika.
Also note that the Jewish "holy" day is on Saturday. Saturn's Day. What a coincidence! The Titan who devoured children. Imagine that. Just like the bull headed "god" they were forbidden to worship, but that they continue to make humans sacrifices to to this day.
Love thine enemy.
Hey Bitcoin Boy, you don't think the Jews mention the word God in their synagogues? When was the last time you have visited a synagogue?
Do you speak from experience or are you just making this shit up?
Best to ignore religion and focus on corrupt points of Control.
A well-designed charter and supporting law makes it relatively easy.
The People are failing.
The coming One World religion will likely be a fusion of Roman Catholicism and Islam.
Look no further than the current Pope’s recent initiatives, policies, and Ecumenist statements for further proof of this.
Muslims call him Yousef. We know him as Joseph.
Muslims call him Moussa. We know him as Moses.
Muslims call him Allah. We know him as Satan.
Saturn and his black cube. "Cohens" wear a black cube, Mudshits worship a black cube. All very strange.
The rock in the box originates from a female diety cult that was conquered by Mohammad. There were more by where the House of Saud has there summer places. They all three had shrines in Mecca. The rock in the box is probably a meteorite or white granite. What's even better is that one of the female dieties was called Al'Lat. Sounds a lot like Allah doesn't it? Islam incorporated the godesses as Allahs daughters. It is complete BS that Mohammad created the stone fixation because it was clearly pagan and pre-Islamic. He may have placed it in a box I guess. So essentially they are circling a pagan female deity's magic rock.
"The Goddesses Al-Uzza, Al-Lat and Menat formed a triad in pre-Islamic Arabia. They were widely worshipped: from Nabatean Petra in the North to the legendary Kingdoms of Arabia Felix in the South, including Saba, the Biblical Sheba; as far east as Iran and Palmyra; and the three of them were very popular Goddesses in Mecca at the time of Mohammed."
http://www.thaliatook.com/AMGG/arabtriple.php
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al-Lat
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Stone
P.S. Petra is badass and it's too old to be as awesome as it is. They shot off all the faces of the goddesses. I would like to see it but I'm not trying to get my clit cut off either.
http://www.pbase.com/mansour_mouasher/petra%26page%3Dall
I still haven’t figured out which Muslim country the sheep of Europe are respecting in all of this. Which one do they point to and proclaim that is a society I can respect with My European sensibilities. It’s a bit like asking what actual proof Trump or his group colluded with the Russians..None of its based on any readily available facts..