The Dollar's Reign As The Global Reserve Currency Is Running Out - Fast

The dollar’s hegemony over the global financial system can’t last forever. Like all things, it will eventually come to an end.
The only question left, as MacroVoices' Erik Townsend puts it, is whether we’re in the second inning and there’s going to be another hundred years of the dollar serving as the world’s global reserve currency? Or whether we’re in the bottom of the ninth and it’s all about to fall apart? Or maybe somewhere in between.
In an interview with Jeffrey Snider, CIO at Alhambra Partners, Luke Gromen, founder of Forest for the Trees, and Mark Yusko, founder and fund manager for Morgan Creek, Townsend explores the issue in greater detail. For many, the decline of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is difficult to imagine. But the first blow to the petrodollar system has already been delivered: By refusing to accept oil payments in dollars, Venezuela has demonstrated to the world that an alternative system to the petrodollar is indeed possible. Furthermore, Latin America’s socialist paradise has begun publishing an oil-price index denominated in yuan. We've also highlighted reports that Russia, Venezuela and Iran - three countries that have trouble accumulating dollars because of Treasury Department sanctions - are considering launching a cryptocurrency backed by oil.
Townsend begins his interview with Gromen, who points out that, counterintuitively, the dollar’s rapid appreciation beginning in Q3 2014 has coincided with a drop in the share of global trade settled in dollars. Gromen predicts that this trend will continue to benefit the dollar – until it doesn’t.
I would probably say in the later innings. Certainly the last third of the game. Maybe the eighth inning.
The reason I say that is that, given the Eurodollar system as it’s structured, early on, if any nations or major parties wanted to move away from using the dollar for any number of reasons, ironically, what that moving away from the dollar would do would drive significant dollar strength. So, ironically, accelerating moves to dump the dollar in global trade usage, which in the long run is the most bearish development for the dollar, in the near term is the most bullish development for the dollar.
And so when we look back, we think, beginning in 3Q14 was when you started to see a marked acceleration in the dollar’s share loss in global trade. And, in particular, in energy trade centered between China and Russia. And so we think things began to accelerate in 3Q14 and, like we’ve said, the process of moving away from the dollar, or the dollar losing share in trade, is a big positive for the dollar – until it’s not.
However, Gorman believes an important shift happened in Q3 2016 when the dollar’s share loss in global trade started to accelerate. At that point, the dollar’s climb from 2014 and 2015 had already been unwound to a degree. Furthermore, Gorman posits that the dollar will weaken because it’s in the national security interest of the US for the dollar to weaken.
And then the “until it’s not” part of this movie began over a year ago now, in 3Q16. The reason we say that is because from 3Q14 until 3Q16 you saw a rising dollar, rising Libor, and a pretty traditional dollar strengthening cycle up to that point.
Where it started to become non-traditional relative to what pretty much any market participant trading in markets today – or even alive today – was when in 3Q16 rising dollar, rising Libor, drove a year-over- year decline in US tax receipts and therefore an increase in the US deficit as a percent of GDP. And it did this before you had a major emerging crisis.
This was the first time the US’s tax receipts declined before a major emerging market crisis, in a dollar-tightening cycle, in the post-Bretton Woods period.
And so, then, when you combine that with what has become effectively a system that requires as infinitum asset price appreciation in order to drive tax receipts for the US government, it sets up – beginning in 3Q16, where we started to get into late innings of this game. Where, not only are foreign creditors looking to move away from the dollar in trade usage for a number of reasons, but it also started to become a matter of national security for the
US government for the dollar to weaken.
Moving on, Townsend turns next to Jeff Snider, CIO at Alhambra investments. Snider explains how the Eurodollar system harms emerging-market economies and ultimately weakens the global financial system with each cycle of tightening.
The last tightening cycle, which lasted from 2014 through 2016, was particularly destabilizing, Snider explained, particularly for emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, and China. Many EM countries and corporations based in those countries issue dollar-denominated debt, which becomes more expensive to pay down when the greenback climbs.
But, for now at least, Snider expects the system to endure – if for no other reason than there’s nothing to take its place.
My position is that the dollar system, the supply of dollars in the global network of trade, continues to be a problem. But it isn’t a problem in a straight line. It’s not like it’s a straight-line decay from where you can draw a singular line from 2007 to 2013. Instead, it’s more of an intermittent type of thing where we have these alternating periods where things tighten up. Then they loosen up relatively.
But, as we go through each of these periods, the system is worse off for having gone through each one. And so the last tightening episode, starting in 2014 and lasting through 2016, was severe. Especially in emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, and China, the BRICs, because that’s where that part of the dysfunction was focused. More in FX and more into the Asian part of the system, as it has evolved since 2007 in that direction.
So, from my perspective, nothing has really changed except the system continues to get weaker. And I think right now where we are is we’re waiting for the next tightening event to start taking place. That there’s plenty of evidence that the system continues to decay, particularly with China and some of the other emerging markets.
So it doesn’t add up to a bullish position, necessarily. And I think that’s one of the things I want to define, is what exactly is a rising dollar? And it’s not bullish. And I’m certainly not of the position that most dollar bulls take, which is that the dollar goes up because the US is going to strengthen either economically, financially, or otherwise. I think that’s just not the case. So if we couch these in terms of the Eurodollar system and its continued decay, it’s not a bullish thing. But I think the dollar continues to go up, at least for the next little while. Because, frankly, there is nothing there to take its place.
So we’re kind of stuck with it.
Moving on, while Yusko didn’t feel comfortable attaching an expected expiration date for global dollar hegemony, he did draw some interesting parallels between the dollar and the British pound, the global reserve currency that immediately preceded the dollar.
You know, the interesting thing about world reserve currency is there have been lots of them over time. And I always joked that Americans are like Notre Dame football fans – they remember a past that never was. Notre Dame football fans think that we win all the time, which, clearly, we don’t. I was down in Miami. That was horrible.
And, you know, Americans think that we’ve always been the world reserve currency, for some reason. And we clearly haven’t. It’s only been since 1944. What’s interesting about that is the transition can last a long time. The sun never set on the British Empire for 70 years. They had the world reserve currency. They had the strongest navy.
And then in 1913 they invaded Mesopotamia, incurred a bunch of debt, the pound sterling collapsed, the dollar ascended. We, 31 years later, became the world reserve currency. And then in 2013, we (coincidentally) invaded Mesopotamia, incurred a bunch of debt, the dollar collapsed, and the Renminbi ascended.
Well, that hasn’t all happened yet. But I think it’s on its way to happening. And when I look around the world, I think it’s supremely clear that China has a plan. And for the last 50 years, their stated goal was a harmonious rise.
Doesn’t that sound poetic? It’s beautiful. It’s non-confrontational.
Ultimately, Yusko believes the Chinese yuan will replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency sometime before 2050, the time by which Yusko expects China will become the dominant global power.
This contrasts with the consensus view, that, after the dollar, there won’t be one dominant currency, but several in separate spheres of influence.
The conversation is part one of a five-part series from MacroVoices exploring the dollar’s future as the world’s dominant currency.
Readers can listen to the whole conversation below:
The US dollar as it stands today isn't legal, the federal reserve isn't legal or federal, income tax isn't legal...the list goes on and on. 401ks won't exist, banks and governments will seize whatever they want.
In essence, we're all slaves to a corporate oligarchy that controls every aspect of your entire life, if you do not comply, you will be taken or killed. You were never free.
Anybody that believes there's a way out or that there's hope is delusional, especially after looking at the numbers.
If the US dollar remains fully fiat for 23 more years, it will tie, then surpass the "flying money" of Yuan China as the longest continuous reign of fiat currency in human history.
They had three bouts of hyperinflation before their dynasty collapsed. Overspending on military empire.
Short the USD levered a few times over. Free money.
On the other hand, good luck finding a replacement.
USD... There will be some kind of attempt to back it with GOLD
No, it will be backed with Bitcoin.
stopped reading at 'Latin America's socialist paradise'
Well, come back once you've calmed down.
What? He needed a sarc tag for you?
The United States is "a Federal corporation". It's a business, a red-white-and-blue mafia operating under the color of legal weasel words, and it is shaking you down for money, by armed force. It regards you as its numbered and catalogued property. It really is that simple. ...
There is not a "country" called the "United States of America." It is a CORPORATION and it considers you to be its property. Why would you want to save that hideous monstrosity and be a part of it? What is "great" or good about it? ...
I don't know, and neither do you, whether we are perhaps dealing with a malevolent, artificially intelligent machine monstrosity or an actual demonic entity known as the "United States", that is intricately protected by a fiendishly wicked government and body of so-called law that is not at all what it appears to be, because when you start to dig and examine what the "United States" really is, you run into blind alleys, nonsensical information, misdirection, reams and reams of legal weasel words and documents that mean something completely other than what they appear to mean, and one false façade after another that completely contradicts what we were all taught to believe is real and true.
your words are true. govt is inherently bad and less is more. the question is how do we get from here to there.
one obvious solution to removing govt's ability to force redistributed wealth, enforce a tiered legal system and support an aristocratic class is to dissolve, unfund and disperse our govt's ARMED FORCES. America needs no standing army abroad. our foreign interests will be best served by free unhindered and unregulated trade. allowing a completely free market in labor and goods will make America a bastion of prosperity. of course, our current situation cannot be corrected without pain. in every sense of the word, our society has strayed excessively beyond the historical mean. corrections are not a pretty sight. ask a Fed governor... they've been driving this country toward bankruptcy courts rather than allow even the slightest hint of one.
but kicking the can is no longer an option. it is time to stop this military escalation and wasting of our precious natural and human resources. what in the world must we do to stop this insanity?
one idea: don't vote in the next election. NO ONE VOTE. STOP BUYING INTO THE SCAM. if they hold an election and no one participates, their illegal standing as representatives of the people will be exposed as the fraud it is. until meaningful reform is initiated in the feral halls of the people's institutions, do not grant legitimacy to this criminal above-the-law class of gangsters and thugs purporting to be working for us. fire their sorry asses by refusing to cast a ballot in a rigged system of choosing between Twiddle-dee and Twiddle-dum. both have the same boss man. and it ain't you.
You made one little mistake which is very common for Americans...
you blame it all on somebody else and take none of the blame on yourselfs.
So let me help out:
Americans bought the cheapest and didn't give a shit about quality. Quantity rules.
So you lost all your jobs for cheap plastic crap. You, the people did that. Not the banks.
Then you kept on spending because your car needed to be bigger then the guy that made more money then you.
Image... and image bankrupted the entire working class of America so they could pretend to be somebody they aren't.
Colleges... most kids are to dumb to even be a janitor but yet they all go to a college they can't afford but who's willing to take their money in return for a crappy piece of paper worth nothing because they didn't actually learned anything.
In all, it all comes down to the American people who can't act like adults. They would shame every American who lived in the 50's and 60's.
America has a cultural problem and that's why it will be destroyed.
And the banks? They're just in it for the ride. The dumbasses allowed them to do whatever they're doing.
And it's not because after 40 years doing braindead stuff and a year of enlightment that it all gets fixed... nop...
America stole a lot of wealth from the world and now the world wants it back. The day of reckoning.
Americans tought they where superior... they really aren't. Most are to dumb or to fat to be called normal.
The only strenght where numbers. And now most new superpowers outnumber them.
So whatever will happen, act surpirised because it's just karma.
I understand where you're comin' from, but to be fair, the human mind has no capacity to understand when it is being brainwashed. And so, we have masses of TV watchers who have become drooling retards without even understanding that is what they have become. It's quite amazing if it weren't so sad ... millions of people behaving like lab rats and it's all perfectly 'normal'.
Says who? Remember the U.S. staged a massive false flag and invaded the middle east to secure it. They will start another world war.
Yes, the United States has done a lot of things I'm not proud of while we've been the world's predominate economy and military power. But do you think China's performance will be better when they rise to that spot? Really?
no china wont...the plan from decades ago was to move everything from west to east and a communist society etc...Maybe because of internet and a possible awakening by the people, it will not happen...but we have to stick together..no more "fight clubs" about what investment is best etc..we need to mature and see what is really happening...merry christmas
Can the Ethiopian change his skin or the leopard his spots? Then also you can do good who are accustomed to do evil.
“None is righteous, no, not one;
11no one understands;
no one seeks for God.
12All have turned aside; together they have become worthless;
no one does good,
not even one.”
13“Their throat is an open grave;
they use their tongues to deceive.”
“The venom of asps is under their lips.”
14“Their mouth is full of curses and bitterness.”
15“Their feet are swift to shed blood;
16in their paths are ruin and misery,
17and the way of peace they have not known.” (WHY WHY WHY)
18“There is no fear of God before their eyes.”
Well if it is the eighth inning, then we have another 15-20 years and that assumes there are no extra innings. Only the Lord knows with certainty since He wrote the end from the beginning and I am so thankful He is in control ultimately.
Merry Christmas - praise God the Father for providing the gift of Jesus as both Lord and Savior; something the fallen angels (demons) did not have the privilege of receiving...therefore how much a worse punishment for those of mankind who think little of His kindness toward us and there are too many.
The Euro, USD, Yuan will be the main three fiats in conjunction with the SDR.
All of these four types will support a cryptocurrency of the future, and eventually, the cryptocurrency will be more valuable because those fiats will depreciate overtime.
BTC and other dominating cryptos will also support the defacto crypto.
Bristish, India, Japan, and Russia will try their best to be relevant.
The US, EU, and China determine the outcome. I only read their political economies and analyze accordingly, nothing special.
whether right or wrong, that was an intelligent perception..you are probably wrong, even tho what you say makes 100% sense, but things change so quickly, anything could happen..
Agree :)
For now, I'll hedge according to the above projection.
keep some silver too I hope...crypto/silver/supplies...
A reserve currency is a data entry. A freaky form of money that blows up in the end. They all adore pyramids by the way.
How many times have I heard the dollar's demise is right around the corner?
It's a ZH tradition... like Russia shilling, and shitting on everything US of A, which includes the USD.