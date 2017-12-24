"My Eyes Popped Out Of My Head": Ohio Woman Receives $284 Billion Electric Bill

Dec 24, 2017 8:20 PM

The ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ has nothing on this.

Due to a processing error made by her local power company, one Ohio woman discovered earlier this month – to her abject horror – that she owed Penelec, her power provider, $284 billion, a figure that’s larger than the combined national debts of Hungary and South Africa.

According to The Eerie Times News, Mary Horomanski discovered the error while she was checking her bill online. Initially, she wondered if the hefty charge was due to her Christmas decorations.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” said Horomanski, 58. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong."

There was, of course, one small silver lining: According to her bill, Horomanski didn’t have to pay the entire $284,460,000 sum until November 2018. Her minimum payment for December was a relatively paltry $28,156. And Penelec hadn’t turned off her electricity – yet.

Fortunately for Horomanski, the issue was quickly resolved when she texted her son, who contacted the power company and told them about the bill. They confirmed that the sum was an error, and that Horomanski owed much, much less. Her online statement was quickly fixed to the correct amount: $284.46.

A spokesman for the power company said he doesn’t know how the error occurred but that it was obviously the result of somebody accidentally moving a decimal point nine digits to the right.

“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Durbin said. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake."

The incident, Horomanski said, prompted her to ask for a different gift from her son this year.

“I told him I want a heart monitor,” she said.

And with that, the Horomanski’s Christmas was saved.  
 

JackT's picture
JackT Dec 24, 2017 8:25 PM

Oopsie. Nothing like live testing a software update.

Looney's picture
Looney JackT Dec 24, 2017 8:28 PM

 

... Ohio Woman Receives $284 Billion Electric Bill

Very soon, $284 Billion will barely be enough to buy a chewed-up used condom… Just like in Zimbabwe.   ;-)

Looney

ACP's picture
ACP Looney Dec 24, 2017 8:31 PM

You got change for a trillion?

Croesus's picture
Croesus ACP Dec 24, 2017 9:09 PM

Gotta love this:

“We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake."

I can't imagine anyone not bothering to call about a bill like that...

Me, being the clown I am...I will tell you a story about when I went through an EZPass lane on the Garden State Parkway in NJ some years back:

The toll camera, took a picture of my license plate, and the state sent the picture, along with a ticket for $40.00.

I decided to have some fun, and sent in a picture of two $20 bills.

The NJ State Police responded, about a month later...and sent me a picture of a pair of handcuffs.

Seeing as they sent a humorous reply, I sent in the payment.

Gap Admirer's picture
Gap Admirer Croesus Dec 24, 2017 9:30 PM

Bitcoin mining operation's first month bill and they got three coins so far.

Croesus's picture
Croesus Gap Admirer Dec 24, 2017 10:14 PM

Yes, but doesn't the fact that 'BTC mining wastes electricity' prove that it has real value?

It'll end up being "A Bubble For The Books"...

Atomizer's picture
Atomizer Gap Admirer Dec 25, 2017 12:05 AM

That was my first thought as well. 

GeezerGeek's picture
GeezerGeek Looney Dec 24, 2017 8:32 PM

What makes you say that? Did Morgan Stanley issue a statement projecting the value of a FRN to fall to zero?

Never One Roach's picture
Never One Roach GeezerGeek Dec 24, 2017 8:42 PM

Call the "Help Line" and Sameer in Bangladesh will straighten it out for you. Press "1" for English, "2" for Mexican and "3" for Urdu.

RAT005's picture
RAT005 GeezerGeek Dec 24, 2017 8:50 PM

Does bring up the importance of never letting merchants put you on auto pay.  For my utility bills I figure what the annual monthly average is and my bank sends them that much every month.  If I get a little behind eventually I get some nasty letters and I catch up.  You don't need their permission to do what they call budget billing.  Just send them your guess of the monthly average and trust me they will cash the check.  The city garbage owes me about $100, the city water I owe them about $20 and 1 elec. bill owes me and the other elec. bill I owe them.....with regular payments the amounts have to get pretty big before they tell you to catch up.

overbet's picture
overbet Looney Dec 24, 2017 8:52 PM

I knew a guy who got a quarter million credit to his checking account by mistake. He was very stressed trying to decide if he should try to take the money out. In the end he told them about it. 

RAT005's picture
RAT005 overbet Dec 24, 2017 9:25 PM

A quarter million!?  How long did he wait?

True story.  I went to the bank to get a $20K cashier's check for a real estate closing.  The young lady seemed a little flustered scurrying about for what I thought was so simple.  I didn't have much experience with this kind of transaction but it seemed she did something wrong.  I asked her, are you sure you are finished?  She said yes.  I said, okay because I'm not in a big hurry in case you need to do anything else.  She said I was good to go...... She never deducted the money from my account.  I told my little office (nothing to do with the real estate transaction which cleared just fine) that the bank just gave me $20K!  We decided the best thing to do was do nothing and wait.  Every month I got a statement that showed the $20K still in there, I never drew my balance below the $20K.  After around the 3rd month I got a long separate letter explaining how they found a missing $20K in my account and why they took it (plus the interest.)  If I had any questions I could contact them.  Good clean fun for over 3 months :-)

Endgame Napoleon's picture
Endgame Napoleon RAT005 Dec 24, 2017 11:30 PM

Funny, around the holidays, a bank teller once gave me $80 too much when I went in to withdraw money from my account. Once I discovered it in the car. I could not keep it. I felt too sorry for her, because at the time, I had a low-paying job that required a ton of cash handling at rapid speeds, where we had to simultaneously do a bunch of policy adjustments while selling to quotas, all while answering multi-line phones. There was a lot of screaming from customers, too, due to their policy uprates. I knew bank tellers got paid even less than us and handled even bigger amounts of cash, so I went back in there and gave her money, trying to do it discreetly. But from the expression on her face, I am not sure whether or not she was glad I did it. She looked over at her colleagues with a very pensive expression, likely because they were cutthroat and using every mistake she made against her. I am still glad I did it, though, because if her drawer did not balance at the end of the day, she would get in even bigger trouble. Those jobs are stressful and pay too little to cover rent, or rent takes more than half of your pay.

Rjh's picture
Rjh JackT Dec 24, 2017 10:44 PM

Looks like ZeroHedge decided to give up on posting constant doom and gloom articles that never come to fruition, and jump right into posting the bullshit articles you'd see on your mom's Facebook page.

Just think... only a few more days until ZeroHedge can add another year to being completely wrong and/or intentioinally-misleading in every "article" they publish from their computers in China and Russia. 

Merry Christmas, faggots

Cognitive Dissonance's picture
Cognitive Dissonance Rjh Dec 24, 2017 11:09 PM

LOL

You might want to pull that mouse out of your ass (and anything else you stuffed up there). It's got to be extremely uncomfortable.

/humor

A_Huxley's picture
A_Huxley JackT Dec 24, 2017 10:28 PM

A system ready for hyperinflation.

any_mouse's picture
any_mouse JackT Dec 24, 2017 11:50 PM

Wait until your self driving car gets such an update.

Might have been a misread meter. Human or IoT error.

Range checking for reasonable values is really hard code and you have to think about what are reasonable values.

GunnerySgtHartman's picture
GunnerySgtHartman JackT Dec 25, 2017 12:15 AM

Good old FirstEnergy ... can't get a damn thing right.

wanderer9641's picture
wanderer9641 Dec 24, 2017 8:27 PM

The good news is the budget plan.

tmosley's picture
tmosley Dec 24, 2017 8:27 PM

This is an interest peice for local news, not something that belongs on ZH. If the bill were REALLY that high, then it would be important. But this is just garbage.

JackT's picture
JackT tmosley Dec 24, 2017 8:28 PM

Comeon it's Christmas. Can't we all just get along for one night?

tmosley's picture
tmosley JackT Dec 24, 2017 8:38 PM

Would be nice, wouldn't it?

Oh well!

knukles's picture
knukles tmosley Dec 24, 2017 8:43 PM

Blaaahhhhhhhhhhgaggrrraggh!!!!!!   I hate everybody!!!!!

Merry Christmas you buncha Kooks 

RAT005's picture
RAT005 knukles Dec 24, 2017 8:46 PM

In the spirit of it isn't that important for ZH, it's a pretty old story so they aren't pumping it out as cutting edge.

FYI, 9:45 am Christmas morning in China.  It has begun, some of you don't have much time left to clean up your act ;-)

knukles's picture
knukles RAT005 Dec 24, 2017 8:48 PM

Uh ...  I'm missing something.... what do I need to do to clean up my act?

Ms No's picture
Ms No JackT Dec 24, 2017 8:39 PM

Fight club is fight club.  Last Christmas they posted dead bodies and some horror where people got burned alive or something.  I asked of someone would pass the cranberry sauce and everybody got butt hurt about it.  Meh...

401K of Dooom's picture
401K of Dooom Ms No Dec 24, 2017 9:01 PM

"Fight club is fight club.  Last Christmas they posted dead bodies and some horror where people got burned alive or something.  I asked of someone would pass the cranberry sauce and everybody got butt hurt about it.  Meh..."

 

Wait a second?  Who taught you the English language?  Your composition is terrible!  I mean you need to take a refresher course in English to have a better sense of how to compose your sentence.  Let me restate your sentence to what I think it should be: Fight Club is Fight Club.  During last christmas, they had an posted an online article about the victims of a fire.  They included in the article images of the victims of the fire in question.  I had inadvertently caused a faux pas when I asked someone to pass the Cranberry Sauce to me. 

 

Happy now, Mr. Meh?

 


Ms No's picture
Ms No 401K of Dooom Dec 24, 2017 9:09 PM

Cranberry sauce should not be capitalized.  You need to drink more.

RAT005's picture
RAT005 Ms No Dec 24, 2017 9:31 PM

Christmas should be capitalized more.

spdrdr's picture
spdrdr 401K of Dooom Dec 24, 2017 9:34 PM

Plus, "faux pas" is not English. 

In any case, have a very Merry Christmas, even at Fight Club!

Ms No's picture
Ms No spdrdr Dec 24, 2017 10:00 PM

It's French; in addition to that (probably going to get murdered on this one), I find this individual's sobriety offensive, boorish and lacking in festivity. Tsk- tsk. 

Tsk-tsk is a hyphenated form of tisk tisk and it is entirely acceptable.  If you don't believe me look it up.

tmosley's picture
tmosley Ms No Dec 24, 2017 8:51 PM

Serioulsy laughing at that one.

83_vf_1100_c's picture
83_vf_1100_c Ms No Dec 24, 2017 9:28 PM

  It was a gift from his HOA. Something about his grass not meeting the greeness standard. Fertilizer.

Endgame Napoleon's picture
Endgame Napoleon 83_vf_1100_c Dec 24, 2017 11:39 PM

That is a truly mean and disgusting stunt. I did not think he lived in Rand Paul’s neighborhood, where the neighbors go nuts (literally) over lawn maintenance.

Vageling's picture
Vageling Ms No Dec 24, 2017 10:46 PM

These funny little weasels.“We have $50 million homes and we can’t move, we can’t get out,” he said..."

I'm like... Ya, and? Want VIP chopper transport? Pay for it yourself greedy little weasel. 

WTF, how is this any kind of argument? Fucking clowns deprived of reality.

Yeah, somebody send some shit. LoL! Lucrative. 

LeftandRightareWrong's picture
LeftandRightareWrong Dec 24, 2017 8:28 PM

Anoter utility trying to make earnings look good?

boattrash's picture
boattrash LeftandRightareWrong Dec 24, 2017 8:36 PM

...or another employee dozing off with a finger on the keyboard.

e_goldstein's picture
e_goldstein Dec 24, 2017 8:28 PM

Stop trying to mine bitcoin, lady.

GeezerGeek's picture
GeezerGeek Dec 24, 2017 8:29 PM

To err is human. To screw up this badly requires the use of a computer.

Vageling's picture
Vageling GeezerGeek Dec 24, 2017 10:54 PM

Somebody got greedy trying to embezzle money.

No human error but nature. The computer is the means to a way. 

Taint Boil's picture
Taint Boil Dec 24, 2017 8:30 PM

Almost a $300 electric bill ...... WTF. How big is the house ... that seems very high. 2800 square feet here and usually about $100 +/- in the winter.

knukles's picture
knukles silverer Dec 24, 2017 8:44 PM

She lives in Al Gore's deluxe servant penthouse

Vageling's picture
Vageling Taint Boil Dec 24, 2017 11:03 PM

Yeah... But the lights, you know. If you want the ISS to see you? Yeah, that requires some bright lights. Guess she couldn't find LED lights. Not that they'll see it. Costs alot, gives you nothing.

topspinslicer's picture
topspinslicer Dec 24, 2017 8:33 PM

She got four bit coins mined out of it