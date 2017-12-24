"My Eyes Popped Out Of My Head": Ohio Woman Receives $284 Billion Electric Bill

The ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ has nothing on this.
Due to a processing error made by her local power company, one Ohio woman discovered earlier this month – to her abject horror – that she owed Penelec, her power provider, $284 billion, a figure that’s larger than the combined national debts of Hungary and South Africa.
According to The Eerie Times News, Mary Horomanski discovered the error while she was checking her bill online. Initially, she wondered if the hefty charge was due to her Christmas decorations.
“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” said Horomanski, 58. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong."
There was, of course, one small silver lining: According to her bill, Horomanski didn’t have to pay the entire $284,460,000 sum until November 2018. Her minimum payment for December was a relatively paltry $28,156. And Penelec hadn’t turned off her electricity – yet.
Fortunately for Horomanski, the issue was quickly resolved when she texted her son, who contacted the power company and told them about the bill. They confirmed that the sum was an error, and that Horomanski owed much, much less. Her online statement was quickly fixed to the correct amount: $284.46.
A spokesman for the power company said he doesn’t know how the error occurred but that it was obviously the result of somebody accidentally moving a decimal point nine digits to the right.
“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Durbin said. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake."
The incident, Horomanski said, prompted her to ask for a different gift from her son this year.
“I told him I want a heart monitor,” she said.
And with that, the Horomanski’s Christmas was saved.
Oopsie. Nothing like live testing a software update.
Gotta love this:
“We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake."
I can't imagine anyone not bothering to call about a bill like that...
Me, being the clown I am...I will tell you a story about when I went through an EZPass lane on the Garden State Parkway in NJ some years back:
The toll camera, took a picture of my license plate, and the state sent the picture, along with a ticket for $40.00.
I decided to have some fun, and sent in a picture of two $20 bills.
The NJ State Police responded, about a month later...and sent me a picture of a pair of handcuffs.
Seeing as they sent a humorous reply, I sent in the payment.
Does bring up the importance of never letting merchants put you on auto pay. For my utility bills I figure what the annual monthly average is and my bank sends them that much every month. If I get a little behind eventually I get some nasty letters and I catch up. You don't need their permission to do what they call budget billing. Just send them your guess of the monthly average and trust me they will cash the check. The city garbage owes me about $100, the city water I owe them about $20 and 1 elec. bill owes me and the other elec. bill I owe them.....with regular payments the amounts have to get pretty big before they tell you to catch up.
I knew a guy who got a quarter million credit to his checking account by mistake. He was very stressed trying to decide if he should try to take the money out. In the end he told them about it.
A quarter million!? How long did he wait?
True story. I went to the bank to get a $20K cashier's check for a real estate closing. The young lady seemed a little flustered scurrying about for what I thought was so simple. I didn't have much experience with this kind of transaction but it seemed she did something wrong. I asked her, are you sure you are finished? She said yes. I said, okay because I'm not in a big hurry in case you need to do anything else. She said I was good to go...... She never deducted the money from my account. I told my little office (nothing to do with the real estate transaction which cleared just fine) that the bank just gave me $20K! We decided the best thing to do was do nothing and wait. Every month I got a statement that showed the $20K still in there, I never drew my balance below the $20K. After around the 3rd month I got a long separate letter explaining how they found a missing $20K in my account and why they took it (plus the interest.) If I had any questions I could contact them. Good clean fun for over 3 months :-)
Funny, around the holidays, a bank teller once gave me $80 too much when I went in to withdraw money from my account. Once I discovered it in the car. I could not keep it. I felt too sorry for her, because at the time, I had a low-paying job that required a ton of cash handling at rapid speeds, where we had to simultaneously do a bunch of policy adjustments while selling to quotas, all while answering multi-line phones. There was a lot of screaming from customers, too, due to their policy uprates. I knew bank tellers got paid even less than us and handled even bigger amounts of cash, so I went back in there and gave her money, trying to do it discreetly. But from the expression on her face, I am not sure whether or not she was glad I did it. She looked over at her colleagues with a very pensive expression, likely because they were cutthroat and using every mistake she made against her. I am still glad I did it, though, because if her drawer did not balance at the end of the day, she would get in even bigger trouble. Those jobs are stressful and pay too little to cover rent, or rent takes more than half of your pay.
A system ready for hyperinflation.
Wait until your self driving car gets such an update.
Might have been a misread meter. Human or IoT error.
Range checking for reasonable values is really hard code and you have to think about what are reasonable values.
Good old FirstEnergy ... can't get a damn thing right.
The good news is the budget plan.
I have one better. Mnuchin got a box of shit on his porch. They thought it was a bomb.
http://www.daytondailynews.com/news/national/treasury-secretary-steven-mnuchin-received-horse-manure-package/4HOSnWVuArAR2Ikc9G54mM/
Anoter utility trying to make earnings look good?
...or another employee dozing off with a finger on the keyboard.
To err is human. To screw up this badly requires the use of a computer.
Almost a $300 electric bill ...... WTF. How big is the house ... that seems very high. 2800 square feet here and usually about $100 +/- in the winter.
