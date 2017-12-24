Pakistan Opens Fire Along Border Killing Indian Troops, Warns "Nuclear War Cannot Be Ruled Out"

With most of the Western hemisphere on holiday, another crisis appears to be developing on the India–Pakistan border known as the Line of Control (LoC). The incident started on Saturday, where at least four Indian soldiers were killed, in an exchange of fire with the Pakistani Army on the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir, ABC News reported.
The two sides reportedly exchanged heavy fire in the Keri sector of the Rajouri district, about 222 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The skirmish started when Pakistani troops used automatic weapons, small arms, and mortars to attack Indian positions in Shahpur area of J&K’s Poonch district. The Indian army said Pakistani soldiers violated the 2003 cease-fire, calling the attack an “unprovoked cease-fire violation.”
Indian media is admitting that Pakistan conducted a surgical strike (Not like their bollywood one) in #Rajouri Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to bombardment of villages of Azad Kashmir on LOC by Indian army. pic.twitter.com/MvVEcYso99
— Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) December 24, 2017
A local government official said that the "Pakistani army today resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC here, killing three troopers and wounding one" He added that "the slain included an officer of the rank of Major.”
Strength to the families of the four Armymen lost today at LoC Keri, Rajouri sector. An incident that sounds like it was more than just a ceasefire violation. RIP, braves. pic.twitter.com/aMzlQhTaZS
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 23, 2017
Following the incident, heavy cross-border firing and shelling was reported at several places in the region.
On Sunday, India launched a retaliatory attack, gunning down a Pakistani solider in J&K’s Jhangar, The Indian Express said. The incident occurred when a Pakistani sniper along the LoC was ‘neutralized’, Army sources reported.
The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire was going on till reports last came in the evening, sources said. “Firing and shelling exchanges started at 1.30 pm, and were continuing,” the official added.
Meanwhile, ANI reported that gunshots were heard in the militant hotbed of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The sound of firearms were heard from Arem Mohallah Watoo village and the Army and police have launched a joint cordon and search operation.
The Indian Express also said that the ceasefire violation by Pakistan was an attempt to “push in armed terrorists” into India before closure of the mountain passes this winter. Indian security forces have killed over 200 militants this year, including top commanders on the LoC. Meanwhile, hardly de-escalating the already tense situation, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua warned the world of a possible “nuclear war” in South Asia.
Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua has accused the US of siding with India and warned of a possible “nuclear war” due to the delicate security situation in South Asia.
“The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out,” Janjua was quoted by the Pakistani media as saying at a seminar in Islamabad on Monday.
“India has been stockpiling a range of dangerous weapons as it threatens Pakistan continuously of conventional warfare,” he told the seminar on the “National Security Policy – Vision for Pakistan” that was organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS).
India and Pakistan have a long history of skirmishes on the LoC, and have fought multiple wars on the border since India gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Last year, Indian and Pakistani soldiers engaged in some of the worst fighting along the Line of Control since the two countries agreed to the cease-fire accord.
Remember kiddies. All wars are bankers wars. They play both sides.
Oh so true. Plus, they are idiots.
This is one new reason behind hostilities:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/China–Pakistan_Economic_Corridor
nucular war?Do we buy stawks now?
Go long domestic phone support operations.
Why can't the U.S. do this with the invaders from the South?
Every nation has the right to use deadly force to protect itself
False flag attacks enable "self-defense" to be offensive.
Archduke Franz Ferdinand moment?
Nah. Just some early Christmas fireworks to celebrate the start of the Holiday Season. Friendly Fireworks.
Or maybe they have to spend the last of the 2017 munitions budget to ensure that the budget does not get cut next year.
Pakistan is aligning with China while the USA is wooing India as a strategic partner. Maybe this is a USA vs China proxy war now that the USA vs Syria proxy war is being lost to Russia/Turkey/Iran/Lebanon/Hesbollah forces. Gotta keep the MIC busy and profitable.
Good to see the Christmas Spirit at work.
Nuclear exchange between gipsy nations - can't get any better than this as Christmas present!
I'm making over $15k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFvv...
It's basically China vs the petrodollar. It's kind of difficult to tell who's actually behind the first move here though.
Not convinced that there are a vast number of Christians on either side of this fracas.
Pakistan "does not rule out" nuking India?
The most obvious next question is: Which way does the wind blow???
"nucular war?Do we buy stawks now?"
BTFC. (Buy the fucking crater)
Yes, BULLISH!
It's a great opportunity for America to sell India some THAAD systems! Someone get on it quick before this dies down!!!
Bullish!
4 soldiers killed in a nation of 1 billion ... more die in an hour on road accidents ... meeehhhh
'There's a war coming,' Marine Corps general warns US troops
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/12/23/theres-war-coming-marine-corps-general-warns-us-troops.html
mehhhh
You could make a cool video montage of the violence set to Led Zeppelin's Kashmir. Its not just sex music.
Nimrata Haley to the rescue
Petro Yuan backed by GOLD against petro_f*cking_dollar ! That's it,baby!
Let me show you a sobering reality for the US,something nobody likes to talk about:
Trade balance for the past twelve months ($ billion)
China: +414
Germany: +270
Russia: +111
Brazil: +66
Netherlands: +66
Italy: +52
Saudi Arabia: +43
Indonesia: +13
Canada: -13
Spain: -26
Pakistan: -36
France: -68
Turkey: -73
India: -140
UK: -171
US: -798
Do you understand now,bitchezz?
It's really,really simple.
(They ) are fighting for their life (the petro_f*cking_dollar is the only thing keeping this sick show afloat,the exorbitant privilege giving the AAZ Empire the possibility to conduct wars,bribes,threats,sanctions,rape and pillage of the other nations ,and buy real assets with paper money.
(They) need to start some big war somewhere soon as the tsunami is approaching the US shore.See ;Ukraine,Syria,Jerusalem f*ck up,Lebanon,Iran,NK,NATO at Russia's border,and now this.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all fellow ZH-ers,including the trolls( I feel magnanimous,it's the season).
Next year ,may you continue to bitch about the injustice,the fake news, exposing the real history and real geopolitics,bitch
about our shrinking pool of liberties,may you continue to point out the hiccups of our society and mostly of our economy and
financial system.
Big changes are coming,Bitchezz,and I expect you to be prepared as much as it is possible for the little guys like us.I'm sure
you are,you are smart SOB.
Don't let the total depravity that US has become,prevail and overwhelm you and extinguish your light and fight force! It's
still a fight club! Fight against it,to the last bitching sound!
I have to say that over the 6 years I've been reading ZH,I have learned a lot from TOP BITCHEZZ.I won't name you,you are dear to
me for all your insight and knowledge and all your courage in sharing it. It takes a tough bitch to do that, especially with the
overwhelming army of hasbara trolls lately. Keep shedding light of the truth and knowledge upon (them),(they) are afraid of it.
There isn't something more powerful than the truth ,it is Apocalyptic after all ! and it is the ONLY thing we have to fight
against the oppressor! This is a very tough fight,it is of the forces of light against the forces of darkness and Evil and It is
done on a spiritual level.
The Bible mentions the power of the word:In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.John
1:1-14
Stun (them) with the truth!
This is (their) motto:
“If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.”
? W.C. Fields
Let 's cut through their Bullshit with a sharp ZH knife,Bitchezz!
Continue to bitch,Bitchezz,'til your last breath,because,in the end "On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone
drops to zero",so do it when it's still time
So,again ,Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! With all my respect and appreciation for you!
Merry Christmas bro, from a non theist raging proud of his cultural background and honoring his ancestors memory! Without our ancestors who give their lives in history to stop the Islamic pest occupying Europe we would not exist today, so, let's honour them in this day crucial for defining what we are culturally.
Had a few to drink have we? I recognise that DEEP thought, expressed with booze-cussing! HAHA been there myself when I was younger. ;)
Merry Christmas! Peace, Forgiveness, and Good Will Towards Men!
(and of course the Second Ammendment which enables said peace by deterring weak men whom seek to obtain riches quickly by harming others.)
100% AGREEE . AND THAT TUMPSTARDS GANGSTERS SELL WEAPONERY TO UKRAINA AND US general clearly say in norway big war is comming ..
chance for nex generation is only ban usa from all military operation outside us.. or fight agains ussa like in ww2
usa is new hitler!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fuckin A , you schitskin faggots. Burn baby, burn. Way too many of you dotheads anyway.
Ave Lucifer, happy Saturnalia..ps. @VIS MAIOR, you sissy foreign cunt. Do not defame immortal hero Adolf Hitler. goddess, if only we could have someone like him now.
Tell ya another thing. These Pakis, indians, turks...buncha sissy boy bottom queers, trust me. Makes them hard to read. Easily offended, but extremely submissive. Greasy,oily snakes. Not to be trusted..
@luci x. Ifer sic, heehee. Gypsys. Train jumpers.
Roxi
lol, India is so poor they're still taking their troop photos with film cameras. Must suck to be a poor brown piece of shit.
Yes, but if the Indians are poor then what does that make Pakistan? They literally use human shit to sketch out their images at the front. The colour is correct so I guess that all makes sense.
Pakistan is even shittier, but there were no pakistani troop photos to poke fun at
To be fair, used toilet paper is hard to transport and even harder to feed into their "high-tech" fax machines.
Quick send in Nikki Haley, aka NIMRATA RANDHAWA!
She'll sort them out.
p.s. Repost from earlier today...HRClinton cherry picker Dec 24, 2017 1:05 PM
Nikki Haley, born NIMRATA RANDHAWA (Jan.20, 1972)
Went to great length to mask her heritage to the SC voters: Changes first name to an Anglo name also.
Her Deputy is a chick also: Michelle Sisson.
Her husband, Michael Haley, is a Tech in the National Guard.
She has a BA in Accounting, from Clemson.
Parents (academics) came from India to the US, via a stint in Canada.
Ref.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikki_Haley
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michele_J._Sison
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Haley_(United_States)
umm hello hrclinton, bill is sterile, so where did chlesea come from
She will take them to Bimbomo Island and sort it out. Spelling. I know I know.
Webster Hubble. It was so obvious before the plastic surgery.
"I'll take Web Hubbell for $1000, Alex"
Cousins come from ant holes. Chelsea came from an ass hole.
I don't give a toss what her background is or what her earlier name was. She's stupid.
DavidC
But is she wrong?
YES, she's wrong!
When all else fails hide behind a Sikh.
Sikh's are hindus,
How on earth a third world country like Pakistan managed to develop nuclear weapons?
Who helped them?
the real question is who did they help after they got the nukes ... i think the name is dr. khan (under musharaf if i am not mistaken)
they have been planning for a long time for this slaughter ... it is ritual, thats what they believe in ...
Saudi Arabia paid billions for the program.
Because of that, KSA could make a phone call and have a few warheads delivered to their military by the end of the day.
Islamic nukes are a fetish of Islamic supremacists.
jewish nukes are a fetish of jewish supremacists