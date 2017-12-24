Riding The Blockchain Train: These Companies Changed Their Name, And Their Stock Price Soared

Many others had done it, but nobody quite as blatantly as beverage maker Long Island Iced Tea Corp, which on Thursday became the latest to jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, bizarrely but profitably changing its name to Long Blockchain Corp, which sent its shares soaring by 500%.
In an ironic twist, we previewed LTEA's hilarious "pivot" just one day earlier when - discussing a similar surge in microcap stock Net Element - we said:
Now that it is abundantly clear that for a stock to explode higher, all that is necessary - and sufficient - is a press release mentioning the company's name and throwing in the word "blockchain" in the same sentence (see Riot Blockchain and LongFin Corp), other public microcaps have decided that if that's all it takes, then by all means they will gladly take investors' money.
Indeed, as the value of Bitcoin has skyrocketed in recent months, companies previously focused on making fitness apparel, bras, cigars and beverages (and many other unrelated things) have rebranded themselves as virtual currency or blockchain companies of one sort or another. In this light, what Long Island Ice Tea Blockchain did was the culmination of what to many is clear mania beahvior, as many obscure companies have pivoted operations or simply changed their names to cash-in on the cryptocurrency wave, a trend reminiscent of the dotcom boom. As profiled previously, a barrage of companies have seen their shares sky-rocket, largely on words such as “crypto” or “blockchain” in their names.
And investors have cheered them on, pushing their stock prices up, forcing countless microcaps to ride the "Blockchain train"
Artist's impression of The blockchain train
Courtesy of the NYT, below is a list of companies that have moved into crypto or blockchain businesses, or changed their names. The list also captures the surge in market value since the close on Oct. 11, a day before bitcoin crossed the $5,000 mark.
BEFORE: Long Island Iced Tea Corp.
AFTER: Long Blockchain Corp.
Long Island Iced Tea made iced teas in flavors including peach and lemon, as well as lemonades. On Thursday, the company, based in Farmingdale, N.Y., said it was shifting its corporate focus to the blockchain.
In the company's own words:“We view advances in blockchain technology as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and have made the decision to pivot our business strategy in order to pursue opportunities in this evolving industry.” (December 21)
BEFORE: Vapetek Inc.
AFTER: Nodechain Inc.
Vapetek made batteries and liquid for electronic cigarettes. In September, it rolled out a candy flavored e-liquid called Rock Kandi. This month, the Nevada-based company renamed itself and said it would shift to mining virtual currencies.
In the company’s words: “We are confident that cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology has a large market opportunity in the coming years and we look forward to growing the company and creating shareholder value, while helping to innovate the future of global currency.” (December 20)
BEFORE: Bioptix Inc.
AFTER: Riot Blockchain Inc.
Bioptix was a pharmaceutical company until this year. In October, the Colorado company said it was changing its name, making an investment in a Canadian virtual currency exchange and creating operations to mine Bitcoin and other virtual currencies.
The company said that alongside its virtual currency business, it will continue to pursue “products for cattle, equine and swine for the assistance and facilitation of reproduction.” (October 4)
BEFORE: On-line PLC
AFTER: On-line Blockchain PLC
On-Line was a small British company that previously incubated internet businesses. This fall, the company said it was renaming itself and shifting to focus on virtual currency technology.
The company said: “Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are a new and exciting area we have been working on for some time to provide systems to support the roll out of these technologies across a range of applications.” (October 26)
BEFORE: Croe Inc.
AFTER: The Crypto Company
To become a public company, The Crypto Company acquired a small existing public company, Croe, which previously developed women’s fitness clothing.
The company said this summer that its “core services include consulting and advising companies regarding investment and trading in the digital asset market and investing in a manner that diversifies exposure to the growing class of digital assets.” (June 9)
After the change, the Securities and Exchange Commission, concerned by the company’s actions, suspended trading of its stock. More such companies are sure to follow.
BEFORE: Rich Cigars Inc.
AFTER: Intercontinental Technology Inc.
Rich Cigars previously produced cigars. But the Florida company said this month that it was changing its name, getting out of the cigar business, moving to Colorado and creating subsidiaries to mine for virtual currencies.
The company said it will be pursuing “the development of a unique cryptocurrency mining business for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies which will operate on a 24/7 basis.” (December 14)
* * *
BEFORE: SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc
AFTER: Future FinTech Group Inc
Formerly SkyPeople Fruit Juice was "engaged in developing agricultural plantations and produces and markets fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit related products in China and overseas markets.
The company changed its name “to reflect commitment to e-commerce and agricultural commodities trading”.
BEFORE: 360 Capital Financial
AFTER: 360 Blockchain Inc.
360 Capital Financial provided financial services to companies. In October, the Canadian company announced it would change its name and ticker symbol and begin investing exclusively in blockchain-based companies.
The company said: “We are taking an all-round view to the 360 Blockchain Inc. business plan; with a mission to empower blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value.” (October 4)
BEFORE: Leeta Gold Corp.
AFTER: Hive Blockchain Technologies
Leeta Gold was focused on mineral exploration in Canada, though with little apparent success. This summer, the company said it was acquiring a Bitcoin mining company, Genesis, with facilities in Iceland and renaming itself.
According to the company: “This transaction positions HIVE as a leading cryptocurrency miner in an attractive jurisdiction, Iceland, with low energy costs.” (June 14)
* * *
Other companies have been less blatant about their "pivot", and instead changing their name, they acquired or announced expansion plans involving various "blockchain"-linked buzz words.
Digital Power Corp
The power system solutions provider has launched cryptocurrency mining operation.
- Market cap as of Oct. 11: $10.98 mln
- Market cap as of Dec. 21: $97.2 mln
Marathon Patent Group
Shares in the intellectual property licensing and management company have zoomed after announcing a deal to buy cryptocurrencies miner Global Bit Ventures Inc.
- Market cap as of Oct. 11: $17.8 mln
- Market cap as of Dec. 21: $54.5 mln
Social Reality
The internet advertising firm in October said it planned an Initial Coin Offering of Blockchain Identification Graph tokens (BIGtokens). Most recently, the firm said it would offer a cryptocurrency dividend.
- Market cap as of Oct. 11: $28.4 mln
- Market cap as of Dec. 21: $52.2 mln
Nova LifeStyle Inc
The furniture maker launched a blockchain-enabled unit, called “I Design Blockchain Technology Inc” on Wednesday and said it planned to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on the platform.
- Market cap as of Dec. 19: $60.8 mln
- Market cap as of Dec. 21: $78.6 mln
Source: Reuters, NYT
C_C anecdotes.
It happened. I got, The Call. I have this friend who I have known all my life. He is close to accumulating 20 years as a NYC LEO. Over the years I have brought up subjects about pension risks, unsecured lending risks aka having your savings in a checking account, debt based ponzi scheme monetary foundation, Gold, investing in gold miners for the long term at rock bottom. It has to this day all fallen on deaf ears. His financial knowledge is on par with your standard American worker bee drone too bothered with debt, bills, family, several cars, a career with a massive commute and a big ass mortgage. I have a habit of not having a data plan but do check my whatsapp twice a week or so. I got a message from him "give me a call" a few days ago. So I give him a ring.
He asks me "what do you think of bitcoin?" I had brought it up many years ago (MtGox) among one of my monetary rants. I preface the conversation with "this is my biased opinion" and proceed to go on a half hour rant about market psychology, what bitcoin is, how this mania has evolved according to C_C and my opinions of where we are headed over the long term, which is bitcoin to zero gold miners go into a bubble of their own. I tried to explain that the only people who get rich are the early adopters and the quick while the late comers are the proverbial bag holders.
After I had criticized bitcoin for the better part of a half hour he tells me that he already bought one hundred dollars worth of bitcoin. He is using coinbase and found out coinbase was not appropriate for buying ripple, his end goal. So additionally he is waiting on verification from another exchange, can't remember the name, to get into ripple. All in all he's about eight hundred dollars invested, thank God it's a relatively trivial amount.
Some other questions were about fees and taxes. He was trying to speculate what forty thousand in profit originating from a one thousand dollar investment, +40,000%, would net after fees and capital gains. He admitted he thought that was likely not going to happen but you can see the dollar signs in his eyes. I told him "I really don't know, numbers I hear being thrown around on ZH are forty dollars to fifteen dollars."
After almost an hour I told him to read Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds and Reminiscences of A Stock Operator. I also told him to go open a GoldMoney account, which I'm sure has as much chance of happening as the DS being perp walked- close to zero.
Oh.. I forgot to mention. His LEO partners and his sister have bought bitcoin together as an adventure and are looking into the other crypto leaders. They all have equal historical financial education, none. I told him "who is getting rich today and by what mechanism is allowing people to withdraw a million dollars having invested ten thousand dollars?" Where did the nine hundred ninety nine thousand come from? The bag holders. I said "your better off buying gold miners that no one wants or is looking at are around one dollar per share".
Get ready everyone. "We are orbiting the ponzi at maximum velocity."
Nice article you posted in the comments and Gold miners? Seriously? This is some of the worse advice Ive ever heard.
Regarding the article, This should give short sellers like Left, Block, Glaucus plenty of ammo. I think these stocks will provide a nice basket of hit pieces similar to chinese reverse mergers did a few years ago.
Merry Christmas, Hedgers! Enjoy the now because we all know 2018 is going to be a wild ride.
Merry xmas TD. It's going to start slow and build momentum all the way through 19'.
and overbet- get fucked.
You know that things are on the up and up when Rich Cigars Inc. becomes Intercontinental Technology Inc. Such similar businesses.
A guy comes to you interested in a high speculation high volatility investment and you put him on gold miners? Why not REITs too? I mean at least put him on a bio tech or something if you dont like cryptos. I know hes not your client, but theres this thing called know your customer. Guy obviously has a huge risk appetite. Im standing by on this being the worse advice ever.
HUI:SPY is the most over sold in the history of record keeping. Real assets can never go to zero. closing in on 3/4 trillion dollar deficits in a goldilocks economy. what happens when taxes get cut, spending goes up and all the geriatrics are lined up wall to wall for social security and hip replacements? my money is on rising inflation. and when it's all said and done and the phyz runs out the only thing left will be miners and base metals.
for all the billion dollar comex raids, crypto/fang mania gold won't go away. can't wait to see how she fairs in times of peril. I put him onto miners knowing he never will. Just incase you are right, and you may be right and I dead wrong, it's not something I'd have to live with. Just covering my ass.
He can still buy Bitcoin through GoldMoney.
I guess that means you should sell. Except you have none to sell...
You didn't see it going so high, but you're so sure it will be zero soon.
Sell! Sell! Sell!
A must read regarding viability of crypto. A "wake up" read -
https://hackernoon.com/ten-years-in-nobody-has-come-up-with-a-use-case-f...
Wow. Much truth told in that article:
"Nobody actually wants to pay with bitcoin, which is why it hasn’t taken off."
"Bitcoin is what banking looked like in the middle ages — “here’s your libertarian paradise, have a nice day.”"
People want to use bitcoin. Bitcoin's use is for saving outside the system, not as spending medium. Humans will spend the least wanted currency first. A lack of use signals that owners value bitcoin more than their fiat holdings, which is to be expected with the way fiat currencies are being printed and systematicly devalued across the planet.
Have some free tokens. Merry Christmas.
Yeah, yeah. In 1969 the magic word was Atomic. In 1999 it was Internet. This blockchain bubble will pop even sooner
Mark it to zero.
Well, none of this affects cash flow of the companies per se (stockholders, another story).
$100 says another company does the same thing next week. It's not illegal, more power to them. Kids want to bet away their lunch money, so be it.
Riot Blockchain Inc. : Jump on this train twice. made money the first time it went u. Sold for a profit. Stock went back down ; bought it back at a much lower pricr. Sold it when it went back up. Made more money again. Not touvhing it again.50% profit is enough
BlockChain Betty — some kind of cosmetics, possibly lip gloss with a vintage graphic of Betty Boop with a smartphone on the box or maybe some kind of organic, anti-aging serum, promising advanced, technology-aided miracles that are activated at the molecular level.
There are two type of people..
Cha-Chingz... and Suckas
I can’t wait until all this idiotic online fake money nonsense finally falls apart.
No, stand clear when your local tree trimmers are using BlockChain Buzzsaw to cut down a tree.
Everything is phony, even Cryptocurrency. Heck, nothing matters anymore, even the days of great commercials on TV or the internet is gone, because the fcking companies will just get a bailout - they don't need great commercials.
What about those great commercials for Crypronite Cruise Lines, the vacation of choice for America's frequently absentee mom-gang workers?
The U.S has become a phony country with phony money, phony businesses, phony markets, and phony people.