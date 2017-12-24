Visualizing The Global Rush To Build Skyscrapers

As the creator of today’s visualization, Alberto Lucas López, points out, “the world’s tallest buildings have acted as barometers”.
Another way of putting it? Our biggest architectural accomplishments are highly visible symbols of what society values most, and those values have changed over time.
Today, the paramount belief system in many parts of the world is in capitalism, and there is no more potent marker of the economic might than fantastically tall commercial skyscrapers.
Today’s visualization is an effective way to take in the mind-bending scale of the newest generation of megatall buildings. It’s headlined by Jeddah Tower, a skyscraper currently under construction in Saudi Arabia that will smash the one kilometer mark when it’s completed in 2019.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
CITIES ARE GROWING UP
In general, only very large cities have the resources to build and support extremely tall buildings.
With the explosion of urbanization around the world and developing economies asserting themselves in high profile ways, the stage is set for a global skyscraper boom.
In the last two years, 39 skyscrapers taller than 300m have been constructed, with five of the them eclipsing the height of the Empire State Building.
Global skyscraper construction has increased a whopping 402% since 2000.
HIGH-RISE HOT SPOTS
China
Nearly every sizeable Chinese city has skyscrapers under construction, and the numbers are staggering. Since 2012, China has added 38 skyscrapers over 300m (~1,000 ft) in height, and there are another 16 skyscrapers on the way in 2018.
In particular, the Pearl River Delta megaregion, which is anchored by Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, has seen an astonishing commercial construction boom. Today, 20 of the 100 tallest buildings on earth are located in just this one urban megaregion of China.
China’s Top 10 Tallest Buildings
In total, 46 of the world’s 100 tallest skyscrapers are now located in China, and that number is sure to increase in coming years.
United Arab Emirates
Construction has been relentless in UAE for decades, and much of that development has been vertically-oriented. Today, Dubai is home to nearly 1,000 high-rise buildings, and there are 13 projects currently under construction that will hit or exceed the 300m mark.
UAE’s Top 10 Tallest Buildings
Russia
While the skylines of many European cities are conspicuously low-rise, an exception to that rule is in Moscow’s International Business Centre, where four 300m+ towers have been completed since 2012.
Russia’s Top 10 Tallest Buildings
WHAT ABOUT THE UNITED STATES?
In the early 20th century, the United States was the undisputed champion of skyscraper construction, but that has tapered off dramatically. In fact, only six commercial towers over 300m have been constructed in the last 20 years.
The exception may be the city that started it all: New York. There are currently 30 skyscrapers under construction in NYC, fueled in part by a red-hot luxury real estate market.
America’s Top 10 Tallest Buildings (Under Construction)
Philadelphia and San Francisco will soon have new additions to their skylines as Comcast and Saleforce complete their flagship construction projects. If current construction numbers are any indication, America’s love affair with the skyscraper may be reignited in urban centers across the country.
Skyscrapers like Millennium Tower?
If I was an owner in Millennium Tower, the stress cracks on my face would be unprecedented!
Kingdom Tower is Jeddah... Damn! That's what a positive ROI project looks like, kids.
Towers of Babel. Give me a 1 or 2 story office building. Maybe 3.
Who is going to fill all those offices?
https://sf.curbed.com/maps/tower-highrise-construction-map-sf
Oh, and where do all those people live? Three buildings are within a block of each other, are they adding more buses, trains, Bart cars, nope.
Will the Comcast building in SF be filled with $12-per-hour workers, like the one in my city? Several of my insurance customers worked there, getting the big $25k, and I got a call from a temp agency staffing for them @ $10 per hour. I wonder how far $20 to $25k goes towards an apartment in SF. Rent takes more than half your pay here. Just the rent would put you in the hole for the month in SF, eating your entire monthly paycheck. But skyscrapers, sure. They have the $$$$$.
It is an expensive land thing. The property is so rare and costs so much; they have to build vertically.
That's weird- drive 35 minutes out of Chicago in any direction and it's nothing but farmland
Skyscrapers become exponentially more expensive above 80 stories tall. The only reason that anyone can afford to build them taller than that is either:
A. It's some cocksucking corporate executive who steals the shareholders' money to do it. Basically just like corporate private jets, it should be outlawed because it's a complete waste of someone else's money with absolutely zero justification.
B. Some asshole dictator paid for it with national debt, oil money, or some other sort of funding extorted from the people. Burj Khalifa and probably most of the giant skyscrapers in china are great examples.
(The various bullshit buildings trump built were funded by federal reserve shitpaper handed out by banks and ultimately paid for by 'fast money' made by people who never actually contributed anything to their own societies, so it's basically a variant on A)
What happens at 80 stories?
I do not like his unfair tax cut / tax welfare plan or the way he backed away from the Deplorable agenda on mass, welfare-supported, wage-cutting immigration, but I do not agree that his building projects failed to contribute to society. Buildings last a long time; they do define the civilization as much as anything. Building projects on that scale also employ a ton of people and utilize a lot of smaller businesses. Most people do not generate that much employment, etc. I can see why other countries do it, too, and some of those countries have benefited a lot — capital-wise — from American companies, shipping millions of jobs over there.
Maybe A or B.
But, as I know, most Skyscrapers are build because some Bank is willing to provide the credit to build a Skyscraper.
For example, Korean Development Bank provides cash to Korean Developers who can find suitable land in a prime city location. The Korean developer LOTTE has thus been building Skyscrapers all around the world including in center of Moscow.
Since when are Arabs, Russians, and Chinese actual capitalists?
Rigged-market, cyber-spying, government-nursed, crony capitalists perhaps, but not actual free-market capitalists.
And the US system is not a Crony Capitalist one based on mega-corporations hand-picked by the government and funded by cheap Fed money? Perhaps you should remove the plank in your own eye before pointing out the speck in your brother's.
We do have our own USA-style cronies. They do not live in skyscrapers. They live in the DC Swamp.
So how about a nice arcology instead, maybe a mile square and only forty or fifty stories tall?
28 For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it?
skyscrapers are a mere vanity of one wealth's alter ego......
BTW - UAE has invested in the most cutting edge project for a sustainable city model at 25 billion dollar price tag WHERE NO FUCKING SKYSCRAPER WAS INTENDED TO EVER BE BUILT IN IT!
https://www.fosterandpartners.com/projects/masdar-city/