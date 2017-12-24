What's The Greatest Christmas Movie Of All Time?

The news cycle this year was so hectic – particularly around the holidays – that Americans were apparently too overwhelmed to engage in that perennial holiday pastime: Arguing over which Christmas movie is the best Christmas movie.
Luckily, Axios teamed up with SurveyMonkey to create this (unscientific) poll of people’s Christmas movie preferences, broken down by gender. A Christmas Story nabbed the top spot for both genders.
A few bona fide Christmas classics were notably absent from the results: Love Actually, Scrooged, National Lampoon’s Christmas and the Nightmare Before Christmas, to name a few.
Die Hard
Bad Santa
It's a Wonderful Life.
A Christmas story.
Christmas Vacation.
Are all in the running.
Time will decide which one.
No votes for "A Charlie Brown Christmas?"
Of course my vote is probably more for Vince Guaraldi's sountrack than anything.
2nd place, "A Christmas Story."
PS If I have to watch "It's a Wonderful Life" one more time, I'm going to shoot Uncle Billy and push George of the bridge myself.
I didn't even know what Christmas was until Linus van Pelt 'splained it to me.
My favs are Snow White does the Twelve Elves and Abdul does his Twelve Reindeers....
Both classics.
It's a Wonderful Life is easily the best film on the list. Stewart gives a spirited performance in his first film after flying combat missions over Europe and Donna Reed hits the girl next door note perfectly with her easy charm and sensibility. The supporting cast alone would have made it a great movie.
Capra's socialist tendencies remain in check and rather than a hackneyed anti-capitalist tale we get an almost libertarian message when the evil banker finds his rival in George Bailey, a decent man who is also in the business of lending money.
If you don't tear up at the final scene even though you've watched it a hundred times you have a cold, cold heart. I met Carolyn Grimes who played little Zuzu at a fiftieth anniversary celebration of the movie's release held in Jimmy Stewart's home town of Indiana, Pennsylvania. I gave her a rose and asked her to pull off a few petals for me. I still have Zuzu's petals stashed safely away if I should ever need them.
Zuzu's petals... that's badass man - what a sweet story. The South Park Christmas specials are my favorite of all. Santa getting bazookad down by Iraqis, getting his balls electroshocked, Jesus getting shot and dying in Santa's hands... ahh, that's some classic stuff.
Oh, and Jingle All the Way. Can't forget the gubernator in that one.
My vote is for Monty Python's The Life of Brian.
Terry Gilliam's Brazil
I am Burl Ives complete lack of mention.
You'd think he'd be a ZH favorite:
Scrooge. The Alistair Sim version
#1 christmas movie of all time: Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
#2: fight club
#3: the omen or gigli -- it's a tie
Christmas Vacation.
Shitter's Full! Fried Pussycat
@ Alastair Sim in A Christmas Carol (aka "Scrooge"), 1938 - In Black & White. (The 1989 "colorized" version is an insult to the eyes!)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, animated, 1966 (The 2000 live action version starring Jim Carrey is an insult generally!)
Naturally, each picture needs to be viewed within the appropriate context, but there is a beauty to these that modern pictures seem unable to match.
+50 well-played
What about Frosty the Snowman?
Yukon Cornelius: NUTHIN'!!!
My viewing for Christmas:
First half of It's a Wonderful Life
First half of When the Grinch Stole Christmas
Last ten minutes of The Greatest Story Ever Told
plus gore clips from the Die Hard series
Finally
It's a Bundyful Life (love anything Sam Kinison)
Merry Christmass Charlie Manson?
"Red Sleigh Down," though the Merry Christmas Charlie Manson one is awesome as well. Then there's the one where no one believes Kyle that Mr. Hankey exists, and Hankey spreads the joy of Christmas around the bathroom, and Kyle is commited to the straight-jacket... ;-)
@Billy: Futurama Evil Santa was one of my favorites from that universe as well.
If you want to go that route I enjoyed the evil Robot Santa Claus from Futurama and his slaying.
Home Alone... 1&2
I laugh from beginning to end.
Trump cameo in #2
"get santa"
way overlooked. very cute, santa going gangsta scenes among the best
actually.... thanks for reminding me about this guys.
last minute cheer. over on netflix,
definitely- Get Santa !
Santa does his Ho Ho Ho's XXX
What about "Trading Places" ????
Evil Duke's try to rig the market and it backfires on them.
Normally, that shit doesn't happen. The markets are completely rigged.
Excellent! What an opportunity!!!
Maybe Mnuchin needs 50,000 of us Deplorables to send the DVD to Bel Air estate?
I would volunteer to be Clarence for the evening ... or longer.
National Lampoon's Christmas didn't even make the list...but friggin' Die Hard did?
Die Hard, imho, is one of the most overrated action movies, ever.
Where's Trading Places?
"You'll shoot your eye out kid" -- Santa
My favorite is "It's a Wonderful Lie" featuring the zionist bitch,Nikki the idiot Haley,in the role of Christmas Grouch.
Another one is "A Christmas feel good story" narrated by the world at UN ,with special connotations toward US,translated into a Jolly and Merry f*ck you to US(as in a giant birdie)
And last,but not least,is " A special Christmas Tree gift for Mnuchin" trying to celebrate the tax cut gifts and finding a box of manure from the American red-pilled public.
PS: I discovered that a few posts I made regarding the UN funds cut ,in which I was critical toward the entity in the ME that US calls an ally,have disappeared. I gave a reply to a post done by nmewn and the reply was=the account you are replying to does not exist. then I checked and that particular nmewn reply has disappeared as other comments I made as replies to other posts.
The censorship is subtle.
I expect to be banned from ZH.
If this happens,it was nice knowing you all.
Holiday Inn!
^This...
the Best: Clark Griswold and the squirrel in the tree... Nat'l Lampoons Christmas Vacation
Yep. And it's nice to know that Bonnie Bedalia is now a Disney princess.
"Debbie Does the North Pole"
Trading Places
Not just best Christmas movie, best movie ever.
Sell Mortimer SELLLL!!!!
Same look on Adam Schiff's face that got posted when it was reported the investigation was going to be shut down.
"In Philadephia it's worth fifty bucks."
"OK, fine. How much for the gun?"
Whenever somebody wants me to bet, I say slowly, ONE DOLLAR.
The Ref
We watched it 3 times this season as each kid came home they wanted to see the movie.
You're gonna put your eye out.
Mad Max !!!
Triumph of the Will
Die Hard. Please. Women hate it.
It’s about a regular guy caught up in something extraordinary. Helped by other regular people. Using his wits.
Plus it’s full of lazy, fat, stupid government bureaucrats fucking it up even further.
And then he gets back with his wife who he’s having marital problems with while they balance success in their lives.
It’s not magic and dancing and bullshit
Gremlins
Ben Hur.