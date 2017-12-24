What's The Greatest Christmas Movie Of All Time?

The news cycle this year was so hectic – particularly around the holidays – that Americans were apparently too overwhelmed to engage in that perennial holiday pastime: Arguing over which Christmas movie is the best Christmas movie.

Luckily, Axios teamed up with SurveyMonkey to create this (unscientific) poll of people’s Christmas movie preferences, broken down by gender. A Christmas Story nabbed the top spot for both genders.

A few bona fide Christmas classics were notably absent from the results: Love Actually, Scrooged, National Lampoon’s Christmas and the Nightmare Before Christmas, to name a few.