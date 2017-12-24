Wife Of Fusion GPS Founder Admits Her Husband Was Behind Fake "RussiaGate" Story

Authored by Alex Christoforou via The Duran,
The Russiagate story concocted by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, who coincidently funded Fusion GPS (the firm behind the ‘Trump dossier’ that the entire Russia election meddling is based upon), is unraveling at record speed.
Mary Jacoby, the wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, who is the man in the middle of the entire Russiagate scandal, boasted on Facebook about how ‘Russiagate,’ would not exist if it weren’t for her husband.
Tablet Magazine reports…
A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests that central elements of the Russiagate scandal emerged not from the British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s top-secret “sources” in the Russian government—which are unlikely to exist separate from Russian government control—but from a series of stories that Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby co-wrote for TheWall Street Journal well before Fusion GPS existed, and Donald Trump was simply another loud-mouthed Manhattan real estate millionaire. Understanding the origins of the “Steele dossier” is especially important because of what it tells us about the nature and the workings of what its supporters would hopefully describe as an ongoing campaign to remove the elected president of the United States.
...
In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.)
“It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”
This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded.
The Gateway Pundit reports that the news of the Facebook post comes amid heightened scrutiny for the opposition research firm.
According to Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called on a senior Justice Department attorney to look into appointing a special counsel to investigate recently demoted official Bruce Ohr’s contacts with Fusion GPS.
“Sessions on calls for a special counsel to look into Sr DOJ Official Bruce Ohr, and wife Nellie’s contacts with Fusion GPS during the summer and fall of 2016: I’ve put a Senior Attorney, with the resources he may need, to review cases in our office and make a recommendation to me, if things aren’t being pursued that need to be pursued, if cases may need more resources to complete in a proper manner, and to recommend to me if the standards for a special counsel are met, and the recommended one should be established,” tweeted Fox News reporter Jake Gibson on Tuesday.
Fox News‘ James Rosen and Jake Gibson recently reported the wife of Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr worked for the opposition research firm during the 2016 presidential election.
Fox News reports…
Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.
In a statement to Fox News, a Justice Department spokesperson noted that…
“It is unusual for anyone to wear two hats as he has done recently. This person is going to go back to a single focus - director of our organized crime and drug enforcement unit. As you know, combatting transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking is a top priority for the Attorney General.”
Treason.
Where is Strzok's wife at? I'm sure she has words.
Busy looking for a divorce attorney I suppose.
Somewhere between the bookends of Conspiracy to Overthrow and Treason, lies Sedition.
Take yer pick
And all this is coming to light because of Mueller and Hillary looking, bitching and trying to ruffle the bedclothes.
The Dems are their own enemy.
Had they sat the fuck down and shut the fuck up, this would never have come to light.
I for one am excited to support Hillary for 2020.
What wonders shall be uncovered
Support her in 2020 with a care package to prison.
ServerGate - refused to use required fed.gub email as SOS, set up unsecure secret server, exposed classified materials, ended up destroying gubmint property, 30k+ emails
FoundationGate - unprosecuted charity fraud
PeePeeDossierGate - funded dossier, dressed it up as FBI material, frauduently used to get FISA warrant so Obama could spy on Trump, in effort to influence election outcome
UraniumGate - self-enrichment scheme
TarmacGate - cuz SlickWillie wanted in on the fun
DNCgate - $chemed to screw Sanders out of nomination
Strzok's wife is one part of the problem, Strzok's girlfriend's husband should become another fun element of the story.
I wonder what her husband did for her to have become such a nag.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/08/26/of-nagging-women-and-...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-rest-of-the-russia-story-1507935042
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/28/cnns-undisclosed-ties-to-fusion-gps/
It is alarming that "some", likely the wrong someone's, within the FBI/Justice knew everything we are slowly discovering and no action was taken? Maybe public outcry can still have some effect in D.C.?
Other:
What ever happened to the 1000's of Trump team documents that Mueller obtained? Was there a decision, a deal, a suit, dropped, a mistake?
Not sure on the 1000s of emails but my guess is that since they were obtained without a warrant every crime they find will be thrown out. Oooops.
"Busy looking for a divorce attorney I suppose".
I understand that Gloria Allred (Or AllBlue as would be more appropriate?) is free at present.
A Special Prosecutor for thsi would be a diversion at best. The Clintons and other more senior Libtards have committed treason in many different ways. Doesn't that warrant a Special Prosecutor more than a relatively junior official. A fish rots from the head down.
Where the fuck is Sessions?
The internet never forgets, something politicians are just now coming to grips with... You cannot support one action last year and do a 180 degree reversal the next year without someone calling bullshit on you anymore...
obviously didn't make an extra $15k/month using MDB's bot, that's enough to piss off any wife.
Dude my ways better, I make 15.1k a month telling people they can make 15k a month.
Additionally:
Pizzagate - Epstein express, Podesta perversions
Murdergate - Disappearance or mysterious death circumstances for those who know too much
There is enough evidence in the mainstream press and public domain to lock alot of folks up for a long time. Now ask yourself why it isnt happening. Look for the simplest explanation and there is your answer.
I believe its all two sides of the same coin, and being done to entertain and further divide the masses. When the shit hits the fan a divided country will be alot easier to manage than a united one... YMMV
and that's likely the Russian disinformation campaign, fuck everything up
Well, that is exaclty the scenario required before people will accept the level of violence and compliance necessary to bring and end to that division. The answer will be a two-headed slogan. "Peace and Safety".
You will swear a new oath to the new system. For peace and security.
You will be augmented in the forehead and/or right hand for authentication purposes for the new system. For peace and security.
You will no longer be a citizen of the system if you fail to comply. For peace and security.
All division will be repurposed. Those who are marked for citizenship, vs. those who refuse.
Excluded from the blockchain.
Yes. It's the same reason CNN hasn't been shut down: The elites want disinfo and a divided country in a SHTF scenario. When I see a blanket of heavy metal aerosols covering the US, Russia, Mongolia, Japan, Fiji, Argentina, Cuba, and just about everywhere else, I know that the shitshow is coordinated from a much higher level than that of the US Presidency. When Trump stops the spraying, I'll believe his MAGA slogan, but not a moment sooner.
From Jim Stone - http://82.221.129.208
TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER:WARNING THAT TRUMP WILL BE "TAKEN OUT" OVER NEW YEARS BECAUSE OF SWAMP KILLING EXECUTIVE ORDER IS PROBABLY LEGIT
Here's the deal. Eric Schmidt of Google resigned from Google after Trump signed an executive order giving him full power to seize all assets, property, and money of anyone involved in child molestation and human trafficking. It also allowed him to go after Hillary for Uranium One while it prevents foreigners from helping, because if they do, their American assets will be seized.
This is exactly what we needed, but there is concern that the swamp within the white house will kill him very quickly now. None of the MSM outlets have been honest about this and I ended up hearing about it from a friend I got ahold of to get instructions for making turkey stuffing for Christmas. Anyway, it checks out. The executive order is legit. Here it is.
Ok, it is complex, so let me point out the key items.
The executive order is presented as a national emergency up front, right in the beginning.
At first it reads like he's going after foreigners which are named directly in an annex at the end. That's not what this is. The first part of the order only cements the second part of the order, to prevent American criminals from running away to foreign countries and being supported by foreigners. To sum this up:
No swamp critter can accept help from another swamp critter in getting away, Hillary's selling of American uranium is covered without mentioning Hillary or uranium, Child traffickers and other human rights abuses are covered, the stealing of and misuse of government funds is covered, all items are covered for foreigners and U.S. citizens, any foreigners who have assets in the U.S. that have done anything against the U.S. for the purpose of supporting the American swamp will have those assets seized, anyone in violation of anything in this executive order will have their assets seized, and to put it bluntly THEY ARE TOAST.
This will eat:
Anyone who helped or worked for Hillary (foreign and domestic) Anyone who helped and worked for George Soros, (foreign and domestic) Anyone involved in any pedophilia, human trafficking or anything else of the sort, it is a full on bust and it is tied in from every corner so nothing can leak out no matter where it is in the world.
This executive order is what Americans asked Trump to do on day one, he's doing it, and because of this, many are predicting he will not survive for even two weeks after issuing this.
Here's the part that busts the American swamp:
(iii) any person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General:
(A) to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of:
(1) any activity described in subsections (ii)(A), (ii)(B)(1), or (ii)(B)(2) of this section that is conducted by a foreign person;
(2) any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; or
(3) any entity, including any government entity, that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in, any of the activities described in subsections (ii)(A), (ii)(B)(1), or (ii)(B)(2) of this section, where the activity is conducted by a foreign person;
(B) to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; or
(C) to have attempted to engage in any of the activities described in subsections (iii)(A) or (B) of this section
(b) The prohibitions in subsection (a) of this section apply except to the extent provided by statutes, or in regulations, orders, directives, or licenses that may be issued pursuant to this order, and notwithstanding any contract entered into or any license or permit granted before the effective date of this order.
Sec. 2. The unrestricted immigrant and nonimmigrant entry into the United States of aliens determined to meet one or more of the criteria in section 1 of this order would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and the entry of such persons into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, is hereby suspended. Such persons shall be treated as persons covered by section 1 of Proclamation 8693 of July 24, 2011 (Suspension of Entry of Aliens Subject to United Nations Security Council Travel Bans and International Emergency Economic Powers Act Sanctions).
Sec. 3. I hereby determine that the making of donations of the types of articles specified in section 203(b)(2) of IEEPA (50 U.S.C. 1702(b)(2)) by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order would seriously impair my ability to deal with the national emergency declared in this order, and I hereby prohibit such donations as provided by section 1 of this order.
Sec. 4. The prohibitions in section 1 include:
(a) the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; and
(b) the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.
Sec. 5. (a) Any transaction that evades or avoids, has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited.
(b) Any conspiracy formed to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited.
Sec. 6. For the purposes of this order:
(a) the term "person" means an individual or entity;
(b) the term "entity" means a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization; and
(c) the term "United States person" means any United States citizen, permanent resident alien, entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States (including foreign branches), or any person in the United States.
Sec. 7. For those persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order who might have a constitutional presence in the United States, I find that because of the ability to transfer funds or other assets instantaneously, prior notice to such persons of measures to be taken pursuant to this order would render those measures ineffectual. I therefore determine that for these measures to be effective in addressing the national emergency declared in this order, there need be no prior notice of a listing or determination made pursuant to this order.
Is “swamp critter” a technical term or did your grandmother remind you of Irene Ryan?
Seriously, post like an educated adult and you’ll be treated like one. Don’t.....And the betting pool for how many teeth you have starts at one.
Rockstone = name calling democrat
Sorry pal. Wrong.
interesting you bitches would throw a tantrum over an EO laying the groundwork to take out human trafficing and pedos. aren't women supposed to be compassonate? aren't you cunts supposed to be the ones showing concern for the suffering of innocents? the combination of medications and incessant 'battle of the sexes' propaganda has turned these once gentle creatures into malevolent beasts...you think it's more important to protect hillary cause muh patriachy n' stuff than to protect children being pimped and abused?
i'd say you need to do some soul-searching, rockstone...but i'm afraid your soul is gone, never to again return.
silsby...remember that name, rockstone.
"Don’t.....And the betting pool for how many teeth you have starts at one."
so this semi-sentence is to serve as a template for educated-adult posting?
enjoy the storm.
Merry Christmas,
janus
A lot characters there pal. Nothing says desperate quite like that."FU" would have worked fine.
Don't let me inside your head too much, ok? It's just not healthy.
What is the Executive order number?
You forgot Haitian children human trafficking Gate.
I'm pretty sure Section II out lines all of this! Granted it was replaced by the 1918 Sedition Act but the premis is still there!
SEDITION ACT.
An act in addition to the act intituled, "An act for the punishment of certain crimes against the United States."
[Approved July 14, 1798.]
ABSTRACT.
We need photos of Strzok's wife. he's a traitor so lets see who he was married to.
Reporters should be hounding Mrs Strzok asking her if she knew her husband was a seditious prick as well as fucking the mistress five afternoons a week.
Traitorette
Please don't feminize the term (and thereby soften the image) of those who commit treason.
She is a traitor and deserves to be tried and convicted and then executed as any other traitor out there.
Peter Strzok, 47, made his first public appearance on Wednesday as he was seen leaving his Fiarfax, VA, home with his cuckolded wife.
They're both hideous, so there's that, but they're both white so he's racist, and if they're both cis then he's trans-phobic.
So he goes from Hero of the Soviet Union, bringing down governments and banging his mistress, to a (soon to be) divorced, broke, hopefully suicidal pariah.
Excellent.
There was a ZH article (actually DailyMail and linked below) recently with some quick streetside photos of the couple finally coming out of their house to exit via the vehicle. Same story had similar photos of the girlfriend and her husband. Strzok's wife looks like an easy target to turn against him. I suspect her little comfy world is going to be ruined and by the looks of her, she's past any hope of a second chance.
Imagine some hot young gold digger whose guy boinks 1 too many bimbos and then the little gold digger settles for lots of money and then connects with another rich daddy that promises to take care of her until he doesn't and the little bimbo bounces on to the next opportunity after being well paid for the recent effort.......okay, now for Mrs. Strzok imagine the complete opposite, she's hosed.
And for the girlfriend's husband, he looks like he will do well with the chance to improve his relations. I think both of the cheated on spouses are going to sing. Everyone needs their 15 minutes of fame, and these two need a launching pad for where ever they hope to get to next.
Also still married: Peter Burrow, 40, Lisa Page's cuckolded husband, was seen earlier this month in exclusive DailyMailTV photographs which showed that the couple were still sharing their marital home
Crisis-struck: Robert Mueller's cuckolded special counsel probe involving the cuckolded FBI, in to Russia was rocked by the revelation that the FBI agent and the FBI lawyer seconded to work for him were exchanging anti-Trump texts
The wife:
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=igr4Ejv4&id=77454739962C8881DC18BC3BFB2CBF7C452E545C&thid=OIF.cjm6VhJaQReS16Uz16yUAg&mediaurl=http%3a%2f%2fdrrichswier.com%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2fstrock-mistress-wife.jpg&exph=360&expw=640&q=peter+strock+wife&simid=83228956936&selectedIndex=0&ajaxhist=0
Looks alone, I'd pick the wife over the mistress. But then I don't have live with the wife.
I'd think if you are going to cheat, go for it, don't do it half assed.
Then again, his choice allows the wife to have dignity in that she is better looking than his whore.
We are at the point where the Patsy (tm) is being nominated and the Holder of the Bag (tm) is about to be let off the bus at the specified Bus Stop.
It won't be near a school yard. It won't be in Fort Marcie Park. It will be a picture perfect shot.
"It must'a been a ACCIDENT".
Hillary Dindu: "I dinna noe' nobody like that..."
Unnamed FBI agent: "ALL CLEAR? Clear!!"
This is a huge conspiracy involving dozens of corrupt traitors to this country. Their extreme leftist/marxist/progressive beliefs blinded them to the fact that they were breaking the law and committing treason (most of them--some knew exactly what they did).
Much of the media was complicit in this endeavor and now, are parcipating in an attempt to cover it up rather than cover the facts.
All must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law or a huge risk will remain that this abhorrent behavior is acceptable in the future--an existential risk to the country.
e.g. FUBAR the personal and professional lives of each and every one of the conspirators that took part: Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Ohr (&wife), Lynch, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Podesta, Mills, Abedin, Mook, Elias, Pagliano, Combetta, Rice, Rhodes, Jarrett, Obama, Mueller, Simpson, and many more, including many in media and some in Congress. This should never happen again.