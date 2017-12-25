Is Amazon Killing NYC Retailers Or Is The 'Rent Just Too Damn High?'

A few weeks ago, the office of Council Member Helen Rosenthal of New York's 6th District published the results of a business survey conducted on the Upper West Side that showed, among other things, that some 12% of retail store fronts lay vacant.
Of the 1,332 storefronts that we surveyed, we identified 1,170 active businesses -- 88%.
Twelve percent of storefronts (161) were unoccupied. Please note that "unoccupied" includes recently closed businesses, as well as new spaces that were not yet leased.
Of the major commercial streets, Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue had the highest percentage of empty storefronts. Broadway had the largest number of empty storefronts (57), followed by Amsterdam Avenue (44) and Columbus Avenue (32).
What's worse, the survey results revealed that retail vacancies in certain areas of the Upper West Side have nearly doubled over the past 10 years.
Of course, the fact that bricks-and-mortar retailers are struggling is hardly a new phenomenon...here are just a couple of our recent posts on the topic:
- A Look At America's Retail Apocalypse In Charts
- 2017 Will Be The Worst Year For US Retail In History
- Toys "R" Us Shocker: Bankrupt Toy Retailer To Close Up To 200 Stores Amid Collapsing Sales
The question is whether New York City retailers, who have direct access to the wealthiest, and most densely populated, shoppers in the world, are simply succumbing to the 'Amazon Effect' like the rest of the country or whether Manhattan landlords are contributing to their own demise by continuously hiking rents while ignoring softening demand in hopes that it goes away? According to Rosenthal's office, the 'blissful ignorance of landlords' theory should not be underestimated.
There are many reasons why businesses open and close in our community — major rent increases being a central one. A recent report from the office of State Senator Brad Hoylman cites two separate studies, one estimating that the average commercial rent in Manhattan increased by 34% from 2004 to 2014; and another showing that rents jumped by 42% in Manhattan from 2012 to 2015.
Our office is also aware of instances where building owners have plans to re-develop their properties and are not interested in renting to commercial tenants in the short term.
An added challenge throughout our city is the fact that a significant number of family-owned businesses do not have a successor ready to take over when the owner is ready to retire. Earlier this year, the New York City Public Advocate released a policy brief which reported that an estimated 3,700 businesses across the state close each year due to an owner's retirement --leading to the loss of over 13,000 jobs annually.
Commercial vacancies are an issue throughout Manhattan. The New York limes reported this summer that sections of Broadway in SoHo had vacancy rates as high as 20%.
But, as The Guardian points out, the key to understanding New York's soaring retail vacancies might lie in the changing make-up of the city's landlords. Unlike prior decades in which more buildings were owned by mom-and-pop operations, today's Manhattan landlords are more likely to be large institutional investors and/or hedge funds that are unwilling to drop rents to match retail conditions and are more eager to get a markup on their portfolio by leasing to a large, recognizable, luxury tenant.
“It’s not Amazon, it’s rent,” says Jeremiah Moss, author of the website and book Vanishing New York. “Over the decades, small businesses weathered the New York of the 70s with it near-bankruptcy and high crime. Businesses could survive the internet, but they need a reasonable rent to do that.”
“They are running small businesses out of the city and replacing them with chain stores and temporary luxury businesses,” says Moss.
In Vanishing New York, Moss writes of the toll the evisceration of distinct neighborhoods through real estate over-pricing has on the city. “It’s homogenizing and changing the character of the city,” he says. Even where landlords are offering competitive leases, they are often for two or five years, not the customary 10.
“We’re seeing more stores front emptying, and we’re seeing a lot of turnover where you see spaces fill temporarily and then empty. And it’s continuing to get worse,” he says.
New York retail property agent Robin Zendell also says it's just too simple to blame Amazon. “When you see [that] every corner has a bank or a pharmacy, and there is a gym on the second floor, there’s a simple reason for that: people can’t afford the rent. Why did restaurants go to Brooklyn? Because it’s cool? No, because it was cheap, and [because] restaurateurs were sick of giving investors’ money away so they could pay thir rent.”
Of course, while 'greedy' NY landlords are always a convenient scapegoat, we're going to go out on a limb and suggest that a tripling of online sales as a percent of overall retail over the past 10 years may have something to do with Manhattan's increasingly vacant store fronts...
Both
Fed needs to lower rates to fight the dee flation that's causing prices to go up
A lot of small towns in Pennsyltucky are starting to look like the towns in Phantasm, if anyone here has ever seen it.
The Tall Man is alive and well.
No; The money's just too damned fucked.
Active destruction of the US (and other countries). Your manufacturing was shifted away from you. Your jobs were moved away from you. You were squashed between first world rent and third world wages. Soon there will be no reason to sell to you. You don't produce anything in return and you have no money. Successful destruction with the treacherous Economists chanting "No-one coulda seen it coming! There is no better way. It was all free market transactions. You chose to buy from China. You chose to buy from Amazon." Your economy was deliberately hacked in order to destroy you.
"Nothing is wrong here. Look how rich we are!"
Yes, but it is all debt.
"But real estate prices only go up so next year I get everything revalued and I will be ahead again."
Yes, it is all Ponzi debt.
And now no-one complains because then they would have to admit that they are not financial geniuses after all. They are fools that have taken on massive amounts of debt for something that has no value. How can mortgages outstrip rents? How can rents dominate revenues? How can prices dwarf wages? If Amazon allows real estate in a Chinese ware house to compete with real estate in the middle of NYC, how can the latter possibly be worth more than the former?
And why does it take strangers on the net to point out the bleeding obvious? Where are the captains of govt and industry? "We are the geniuses becoz we ride the Ponzi wave. And bail ourselves out when we still fuck up." The system works fine for them. No-one has picked up their pitchforks yet.
Mortgages are sticky. The principal does not suddenly decrease just because times are tough.
Asset valuations are sticky. No-one wants to suddenly admit that their $10M building, if compared to the revenue it brings in or with sales in the surrounding area, is now only worth $4M - because that would mean their $8M debt puts them $4M in the red instead of $2M in the black. Besides, things might pick up next week.
Everyone wants to keep the lies alive because to admit the truth would cost them too much money. Plus they would have to confess they were idiots after all.
Amazon is a big cunt.
A big ugly jewish cunt.
Something like this:Saturdy Night Live Ex-Writer and Jewish Comedian Sarah Schneider Leaked Nudes
http://celebrity-leaks.net/snl-ex-writer-and-jewish-comedian-sarah-schne...
Yep, the Lib/Dim gov't run city's rent (AND TAXES) is/are way too high!
"Fed needs to lower rates to fight the dee flation that's causing prices to go up."
Is it you forgot the sarc tag or do you not understand that it's the printing and ledger book creation that causes inflation?
Currencies are akin to shares. The first share values or buys the entire company. It's a legal credit note of a company. Currency is a legal credit note of a country. Print another and the company or country costs two shares. The purchasing power is inversely proportional to the number printed.( Interest rates are the cost of borrowing.) Print a million of them and notice that the company hasn't changed, it's the value of the share that has changed. Print a 2nd dollar and it steals value from the previously printed dollar. It now takes $2 to buy the country. Print a third and so on. The first buys less and less. If you saved the first one ever printed and then researched how many have been created (M3), just write it as a fraction, say, 1/$5 quadrillion. Whatever the figure, that's about how much of a share in the country the first one ever printed can buy or is worth.
You were just making a crazy statement for fun, right?
I seriously hope so.
Jesus. I miss old ZeroHedge.
Everything is too high with the FED mandates. Shit will hit the fan and prices fall when they lose control and that fall is not far away. It is time to sell commercial real estate if you own it.
It's neither the Internet (because same companies can also sell on Amazon etc like Walmart is doing on it's online store).
It's nor that the rent is suddenly too high.
IT IS THE JOBS, STUPID!
Since last 10 years, whether it is banking or retailers like Toys R Us or Sears or restaurants or suppliers for car and steel plants or coal mines or accountants, EVERYONE has been firing leading to a domino effect since 2014.
No matter how the statistics are twisted, more and more people dont have decent pay jobs. While some Food stamp folks or poorest of the poor have some sort of jobs but it is not paying the best wages that they used to a decade or two ago.
On top, rents and cost of living is very high. Even poor man's meal at KFC or McDonald's is sky high.
Until WELL PAYING JOBS are created in millions, nothing will change, and that ain't happening despite Trump trying his level best.
Asking a laid off lawyer or accountant to work in McDonald's is simply not happening. how will he or she pay for his/her house and car and private schools and vacation trips?
Total demand for everything is lower than it was a decade ago and it all began with the darn QE!
#demanddestruction
Obama destroyed the middle class in several ways including handing millions of high paying American jobs to China and Mexico.
Has little to nothing to do with the internet/Amazon imo.
Bring back jobs and cut taxes like Trump is doing and we'll see some recovery.
8 years of destruction is tough to heal, however, esp since the MSM, DNC and liberals are such fierce American haters.
Obama may have fucked the middle class but the Federal Reserve fucked everyone else but those with the use of their debt instruments first. I.e. .gov and financiers. Don't you think it odd that those who claim to defend our borders (MIC) are the ones destroying us from within. Rah, Rah, ooohra my ass.
Exactly.
It is all about DEMAND. Without the engine of demand pulling the economy, you can push all you want, but you may as well be pushing on one end of a long thin string.
The money changers destroyed our economy, with the help of the Supreme Court allowing unlimited money to buy politicians, and the MIC to entangle us in endless war. Free money to the ‘chosen’ to use for buying up America and enslaving the citizens.
As I never tire of repeating: In the time it took me to increase my income by 40%, the price of real estate went up by 400%. Some of that 40% increase I got happened purely to ME - unusual things were happening to increase my income that were not happening to the rest of the population. But that 400% real estate increase? It was happening everywhere. I saw it in average prices. I saw it in the cheapest house in the cheapest suburb. I even saw prices go crazy in small country towns in the middle of nowhere.
But yeah, as the other guy said, the answer to the title question is "Both", plus as you have pointed out, the wages never kept up. All media, including ZH, continue to pretend there is a diconnect between worker's wages and consumer's incomes. Unless you import from China and sell in the US, they are the same people. And even then, rich customers do not just magically appear out of the aether because someone provided the right goods and services at the "right" price. Rich customers had to get their income from somewhere. The system is now actively cannibalising itself.
Just board up them storefronts, the rent is too damn high.
We can't make it here, any more.
Neither. Both are BS narratives to hide the collapse going on. If landlords could fill all the vacancies by simply lowering the rent, they would. Dont believe the crap about how they have to keep rents high to cover costs, etc, just more BS. They drop rents at the time of negotiation, not when they advertise, thats how the game is played.
So the media spins this as rents are too high, as if they dont know rents are dropped during negotiation. The average asshole doesnt know this, so it gets by his radar and he believes the BS.
The Rent is too damned high!
I tried to buy some shoes the other day but of course whatever I liked, Macy didn't have in my size. It's like they were holding only one size per model. Fucking retarded. I made note of the brand, went to amazon and got them. Amazon is eating all retailer's lunch. Good riddance to all the Obama jobs.
Ask yourself....buying anything in the city is like burning money
Rent is cheap here
Jimmy in 2020.That's one black guy I would vote for regardless of his other positions.
Let’s run someone who addresses the issues:
“Monday working for the rent....
Tuesday working for the rent....
Wednesday working for the rent....
Thursday working for the rent.....
Friday working for the rent....
Saturday working for the rent....
Sunday working for the rent....”
Nothing strange going on here.
Greed, false wealth, ignorance, control.
Humans too eat their own, eventually.
That's why We invented Law.
Does anyone remember Law?
It's not Amazon because service businesses and mom and pop restaurants are folding too. As the article says, nothing but large retail chains replacing them. Communities need local service businesses. Dry cleaners, auto repair, etc. Just one more community killed by wall street in collusion with .gov.
It is wage stagnation, brought on by dual high earners, taking two of the few decent-paying jobs and concentrating the wealth in one household, reducing the middle class from the top by half, while at the bottom many welfare-supported moms or moms with spousal income work part time and drive down wages because of unearned income that covers their major household bills.
Immigrants on welfare for US-born children, likewise, drive wages down when their traceable income falls below thé earned-income limit for free rent, free EBT groceries and child tax credits up to $6,444, enabling them to work for rock-bottom pay.
In the era of married households and sole, male breadwinners, breadwinner wages were higher because labor was not devalued by too many job chasers. More customers had more extra money in their pockets to spend in stores, rather than a few having a ton of extra cash to spend betting on stocks.
Exactly, in my part of NYC it seems the restaurants shut down and get replaced by banks, chains, and real estate offices. Or the storefronts just remain vacant for years, and you look at the rent and see why. A lot of the restaurants even self report that they are closing due to outrageous rent increases. See for yourself some of the rents being asked for in NYC here: https://www.agorafy.com/home/
South of Houston used to be factories and the Bowery populated by bums mainly (in those days bums were called bums).
Then as factories moved to NJ and also jobs were handed overseas, suddenly wealthy Hollywood celebs discovered "SOHO" and turned the place into multi-million dollar condos.
Who knows, "SOHO" may revert to empty buildings and bums once again?
So here is the choice. Get it delivered to the house. Or deal with a chance at running into some self righteous egocentric criminal that has been spoon fed that he is a victim since birth and it is his right to rob somebody because somebody hated his ancestor and sold them into slavery........
Sounds like Amazon Prime wins.
That or some fucking exceptional with an attitude. Screw that, give me PRIME!
Family is where our nation finds hope, where wings take dream!
Is there a sound of westerlings clapping? It happened with that presidente.
New York limes? Are those excessively sour? Is it fake fruit?
Amazon has made it their company mission to be in our face. Not only that the company has made it their policy to know when you are sleeping, to know when you're awake, to know when you are bad or good through its ties with the CIA and NSA. The company also exploits all the businesses it touches and is killing jobs right and left.
Recently Amazon seems to have increased the number of cross-company promotions that offer up Amazon Prime for free in an all gloves off effort to expand their customer base and weasel into the lives of those who have resisted its advances. The article below urges you to loudly just say NO!
http:/To Amazon - Loudly Just Say NO!.html
I avoid Amazon like the plague.
Nice Sun Conure!!
As yesterday's positive report card shows, childrens do learn when standards are high and results are measured.
You teach a child to read, and he or her will be able to pass a literacy test.
Is our children learning? ehehehehehehe
Some thoughts from your former presidente. You know the one that came before the liberal idol whose wife was Michael. It's important to remember, especially in these dark times, hmm.
When you live in Manhattan and spend several hours on the Subway getting to work, why wouldn’t you want to forgo the store experience for something brought to your doorstep
O it would be great if meteor would strike that god forsaken city.
Yes, that is part of it, too. Traffic is bad enough here. It takes over an hour to get to many jobs that pay so little that rents absorbs half or more of your pay, and compared to NYC, this is a “low-cost” (HaHa) area of the country. The per capita income here is $19k, so any difference in rent cost has to be weighed against the abysmal pay rate.
People are very tired of fighting traffic. A thicket of humanity crowds every road. It has taken the pleasure out of shopping, and some of us never liked many types of shopping to begin with, although I used to enjoy some types before the traffic congestion started turning minor errands into 2-hour chores.
Websites like Amazon are also much more smooth and navigable than they were in retail’s heyday. It probably increases the number of completed online transactions. But people still like the immediacy and the privacy of shopping in person. If they did not have to endure so much traffic, stores would be doing better.
I still say rent — overhead — is a huge part of it. It was when I had a Main Street shop in an area of the country with much cheaper commercial rent. It was still a huge expense. Amazon has rent. They have huge warehouses, but those are probably not located in high-priced areas to attract foot traffic.
They don't want foot traffic because that would cost them. The game plan is to do away with as many human beings as possible. Robots and automation in warehouses and self driving and/or drone delivery.
Bezos isn't stupid so you have to wonder just why he thinks people without jobs will be his customers down the road. Maybe he is a devious man that has ideas that include reducing the number of human beings on this planet. He's already taken care of himself and really that is all he cares about.
The convenience of living in Manhattan must be great with all the retail within blocks of your residence, but I imagine many of them have no interest wading into the stores after a long day at work. And who the fuck wants to spend a microsecond in Macy's if you can avoid it, and you can.
It isn't just Manhattan. We were in a suburban area of DC last week and during six hours designated as commuting hours, the toll for a car is $34.50 to just drive on the Beltway - even for a short distance. People are no longer wanted in major citites in the US and surprisingly down there the only reaction is from government employees who now want that $34.50 times ten added to their weekly take home pay.
So far the response is use public transportation which sounds fine unless you don't live near it.
And EZ pass for those going into NYC from NJ charge higher tolls for NJ people than they do for those who live in NY or even CT. Quarantine is what it is beginning to feel like.
Convert them into homes for the storeless
Great idea. Convert them into homes that can double as businesses—homes that are also commercial property. Service businesses, especially, could operate as a home / business. Insurance agents or interior designers could live in the place where they work. Many types of consulting do not require a lot of storage space, whereas the business I used to own did require storage space, design and assembly space. Many businesses don’t, though, and one way to survive is by combining your home and business rent. You really increase your volume of business when you have a place to meet clients.
The “rent is too damned high” [cubed] when you own a brick-and-mortar business.
Did that in 2011.
That is exactly what happened in East Berlin after WW2. No stores to speak of so they used the space to convert them into glass fronted small apartments. Dreary as could be.
Repeat after me..
THERE IS NO INFLATION
(the way they measure it)
Lex Luthor must be destroyed.