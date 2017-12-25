Charles Hugh Smith Explains "Why I'm Hopeful"

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
A more human world lies just beyond the edge of the Status Quo.
Readers often ask me to post something hopeful, and I understand why: doom-and-gloom gets tiresome. Human beings need hope just as they need oxygen, and the destruction of the Status Quo via over-reach and internal contradictions doesn't leave much to be happy about.
The most hopeful thing in my mind is that the Status Quo is devolving from its internal contradictions and excesses. It is a perverse, intensely destructive system with horrific incentives for predation, exploitation, fraud and complicity and few disincentives.
I know many smart, well-informed people expect the worst once the Status Quo (the Savior State and its corporatocracy partners) devolves, and there is abundant evidence of the ugliness of human nature under duress.
But we should temper this Id ugliness with the stronger impulses of community and compassion. If greed and rapaciousness were the dominant forces within human nature, then the species would have either died out at its own hand or been limited to small savage populations kept in check by the predation of neighboring groups, none of which could expand much because inner conflict would limit their ability to grow.
The remarkable success of humanity as a species is not simply the result of a big brain, opposable thumbs, year-round sex, innovation or even language; it is also the result of social and cultural associations that act as a "network" for storing knowledge and good will--what we call technical and social capital.
I have devoted significant portions of my books--
An Unconventional Guide to Investing in Troubled Times
Resistance, Revolution, Liberation
Why Our Status Quo Failed and Is Beyond Reform
A Radically Beneficial World: Automation, Technology & Creating Jobs for All
to an explanation of how community and self-reliance have atrophied under the relentless expansion of the dominant Savior State.
The social capital and "return on investment" earned from investing time and energy in community and other social networks has been replaced by a check from the Savior State--a transfer payment that surely beats the troublesome work of investing in community in terms of risk and return.
The net result of the Savior State dominating society and the economy is the rise of a pathological mindset of entitlement and resentment--the two are simply two sides of the same coin. You cannot separate them.
Once self-reliance has been lost, so too has self-confidence been lost, and the Savior State dependent--individual and corporation alike--soon distrusts their ability to function in an open market.
This is a truly sad, self-destructive state of affairs, and deeply, tragically ironic. The calls for "help" quickly lead to dependence on the Savior State, and that dependence quickly breeds complicity and silence in the face of repression and predation by the State and its corporate partners.
In a very real sense, citizens relinquish their citizenship along with their self-reliance and self-worth once they accept dependence on the State.
I often mention that the U.S. has much to learn from so-called Third World countries that are poorer in resources and credit. In many of these countries, the government is the police, the school and the infrastructure of roadways and energy. Many of these countries are systemically corrupt, and the State is the engine of enforcing that corruption.
Rather than something to be embraced and lobbied, involvement with the State is something to be avoided as a risk. In everyday life, people rarely encounter the government except in law enforcement or schooling.
As a result, people depend on their social capital and community for sustenance, support, work and connections.
This is not altruism, it is mutually beneficial.
Once a community dissolves into atomized individuals who each get a payment from the Central State, then they no longer need each other. Rather, other dependents on the State are viewed as competitors for the State's resources.
These atomized, isolated individuals have a perverse relationship with the State and what remains of the community around them: lacking the self-worth earned from work or engagement/investment in a community, then their only outlet for self-identity is consumption: what they wear, eat, drink, etc. as consumers.
This dependence on the State also serves the State's goal, which is a passive, compliant populace of dependents, and distracted, passive workers who pay their taxes. Thus dependence on the State and a hollow consumerism are ontologically bound: one feeds the other.
The era of debt-based consumption as the engine of "growth" and "prosperity" is coming to an end. Adding debt via credit no longer creates growth; it actually takes away from the economy by expanding debt service (interest payments).
The vast majority of developed-world people have had the basics of life since the late 1960s -- transport, food, shelter and utilities. The "growth" since then depended on cheap, abundant oil and a consumerist mentality in which one constantly re-defines and renews one's identity not from social investments in others or the shared community but from consumption.
Not coincidentally, this dominance of consumption as the only metric for "growth" (as opposed to, say, productive activity) has been paralleled by the dominance of the Central State.
The end of credit-based consumption will be a very positive development, as will the devolution of the Savior State. The Savior State is like oil--both are at their peaks and are starting their inevitable slide down the S-curve. The world they created was not as positive for human fulfillment and happiness as we have been told.
Indeed, study after study has found that people with the basics for life, a higher purpose that requires sacrifice and a tight-knit community are far and away happier than isolated, atomized, insecure consumers, regardless of their wealth and consumption.
This potential to re-humanize our economy is why I am hopeful.
* * *
Isaiah 9:1-7 (Prophecy of the birth of Jesus Christ written 100's of years before he was born)
Birth and Reign of the Prince of Peace
1. But there will be no more gloom for her who was in anguish; in earlier times He treated the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali with contempt, but later on He shall make it glorious, by the way of the sea, on the other side of Jordan, Galilee of the [b]Gentiles.
2 The people who walk in darkness
Will see a great light;
Those who live in a dark land,
The light will shine on them.
3 You shall multiply the nation,
You shall increase their gladness;
They will be glad in Your presence
As with the gladness of harvest,
As men rejoice when they divide the spoil.
4 For You shall break the yoke of their burden and the staff on their shoulders,
The rod of their oppressor, as at the battle of Midian.
5 For every boot of the booted warrior in the battle tumult,
And cloak rolled in blood, will be for burning, fuel for the fire.
6 For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us;
And the government will rest on His shoulders;
And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God,
Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.
7 There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace,
On the throne of David and over his kingdom,
To establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness
From then on and forevermore.
The zeal of the Lord of hosts will accomplish this.
Let your Kingdom come,, your will be done,, ((on earth)) as in heaven
For that to happen people need to be educated in the truth of God's word and be obedient to the rightful King so that when He comes at Armageddon, you may survive and where most will not. Think Noah's day.
https://www.jw.org/en/bible-teachings/questions/what-gods-kingdom-will-do/
Ugh, well, but.....
In Third World countries, where the survival of individuals depends on “community” and familial ties, the level of freedom is low, and the corruption level is high since all depends on the family and crony ties. Poverty is also as sky high as the wealth accumulated by a few families and cronies. It is like the aristocracies the Founders eschewed when creating this Republic.
More and more, cronyism is the rule in the USA, too, and that might be due to the concentration of wealth not just in the 1%, but within the top 20% of earners, including all of the assortative mates, the career parents, keeping two high-paying salaried jobs in one household instead of spreading the good jobs around to create a much bigger middle class, as occurred in the post-WWII middle class heyday of the USA.
When wealth concentrates, people harbor dynastic visions of enchanted DNA lines that never end, although the genetic branches all do end on the larger human DNA tree. But they hoard their wealth, anyway, to preserve that vision of immortality.
The idea of “community bonds” is idealistic, but not realistic, especially given all of the evidence right in front of us—the war-torn, impoverished countries, employing that community-bonds model and the Western past.
Take the inconvenient, historical fact of the elderly.
Here in the USA—even before moms entered the workforce en mass, becoming became far, far, far less attentive even to their children who are now raised by NannyCams and $9-per-hour babysitters, low-wage daycare workers or elderly grandparents—the elderly were not taken care of by the community in many cases. Many of them went to so-called “poor houses,” not just the childless ones, either. No, no, no.
Poor houses were the way the community—with all of its family pageantry around the showing-off-baby years—dealt with old people who just were not as show-worthy.
How much worse would it be in the era of so-called working moms?
A lot.....
The frequently absentee and very discriminatory mom-gang workers that dominate financial services jobs at a 98 — 2 ratio do not plaster their desks with pics of their elderly parents. The MSM does not interrupt a news broadcast to announce this or that milestone for the elderly parents of a “professional” news anchor.
The USA definetly has a culture of baby pageantry, and working parents take full advantage of that “community” support, opportunistically taking a TON of time off from work beyond PTO and multiple pregnancy leaves: mornings, afternoons, days and weeks off with no firing. I have seen one mom fired for it, and that was for everyday, all-day absenteeism as a manager, but if the DM had been the typical fellow parent, she would have been allowed to stay right on, doing that even more years than she had already done it, when any and all childless employees would have been fired for 5 minutes of that negligent absenteeism in a very busy workplace.
Now, that is a rock-solid crony community—a crony community that is resulting in low national productivity numbers.
It is for kids, so they say, but, actually, it is VERY often for themselves. It is for the working parents to frolic with their friends well into middle age, with the grandparents keeping the kids for them as they take long stretches off from work to babyvacation without the babies. The “community” certainly does gather around these babyvacationing parents, including the back-watching gangs of equally absentee parents who hire / retain almost all fellow parents, heedless of work-related matters like sales-generation numbers, account-retention numbers or who comes to work every day and stays all day to keep these numbers up so that the parent manager can party * party with his / her bonus money.
There is a lot of brutal and not very community-like churning of the employees who do all that hard work to keep the numbers up when the crony-parent community is absent from the workplace.
I guess you could call these parenting gangs a “community.” I would prefer the term corrupt or cronyism.
Either way, if I were an old person, I would not rely on most of these parent communitarians to sacrifice one red thing, as we say in the South, to take care of them—the more decrepid and less pageantry-worthy “community” members.
Be honest.
Do you see these moms, working part time or full time in excused-absenteeism-gang jobs for more keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money, as people who would sacrifice anything—even a two-bit, low-wage job—to take care of the elderly or even their own children? Past generations of women did that far more than the current generation.
This generation of parents is used to being given a ton from society for sex and reproduction. The community of married parents is used to workplace absenteeism privileges and the crony-mom job network that passes the few jobs with benefits and decent pay from one mom with a highly paid spouse (who “needs the money”) to another mom with a highly paid spouse (who “needs the money”).
Then there is the community of moms with free or reduced-cost rent, free EBT groceries, monthly cash assistance, nearly free and subsidized daycare, free electricity and refundable child tax credits of up to $6,444, a yearly windfall that takes many childless, single workers with earned-only income 3 to 4 months to earn, working full time, not part time to stay below the earned-income limit for welfare.
These crony-mom communities sometimes overlap, but never or rarely with non parents, unless it is a kid of one of their friends or someone who “reminds me of my daughter / son.”
I do not see these parents doing anything but calling for more cash rewards from government for sex and reproduction for themselves and other parents.
I see them calling for more workplace-absenteeism privileges for working parents.
They stand up for their community of parents, advocating for more 100% freebies for fellow parents.
None of these things are like the Social Security that people must pay into on every penny they make up to the $127,200 SS cap at either 7.65% of income (the employed, who are often crony parents) or at 15.3% of income (the self-employed, who are often non-crony-community-supported non parents).
There is a reason that people lost faith in community. It is because community is tribal, deeply unfair and opportunistic. It is also often inefficient and corrupt, because people have to put bloodlines and / or crony ties above everything to solidify their own crony privileges. It is not cozy for everyone, not by a long shot, and is often, in fact, the most brutal form of human organization, not the most sterile, but the most frought with emotion and cruel.
Any cruel thing in the world is often justified by referencing the children or the children’s future as the reason for doing it. It makes for some cruel children, some worse adults and some miserable futures.
You are correct. But the wealthy need constant growth so poor workers must subsidize beeders. Very unfair.
I don't always agree with Chuck, but I think he has the right idea here.
HOWEVER, as long as mankind is at the helm, we MUST ACKNOWLEDGE in a very central philosophical way that our existence is wrought with CYCLES. From weather to politics nothing is static. So, as we aim to shape our future, we need to recognize that we will only find ourselves back in the gutter (or worse) in another 100 years or so if we look at our overall betterment as a "destination". This world is made up of moving targets and although it's nice to think that some day our collective train will pull into "World Peace" station, the reality is that things get better for awhile and then they will get worse, ad infinitum. IF we instruct our children properly and look for and anticipate these cycles, MAYBE things really will be somewhat better, on average, in the future. Peace, all!
America Peaked in 1973
Americans traded in their work ethic
for fraud-based endeavors and celebrity watching.
The pain of obesity and ignorance.
(((They))) just cant help themselves from killing their golden goose..
(((THEY))) took the greatest country in the world and transformed it into a third world shithole..
at the same time flooding white EU countries with turd world shitskins in the wondrous creation of open sewer street shitting utopia..
happy Hanuka..
Do you have a life outside of your obsession with hating America? Are you in an institution? Like Guantanamo maybe?
Did it ever occur to you YOU and your like are the cause of whatever it is you are constantly bitching about?
For your own sanity, you should go live somewhere you consider to be better than the US. Before you really lose it and decide to drive into innocent pedestrians on a sidewalk
"small savage populations kept in check by the predation of neighboring groups, none of which could expand much because inner conflict would limit their ability to grow",
Chicago anyone?
Institue for Local Self-Reliance:
https://ilsr.org/
Jesus will come back and rule forever.
(Psalms 72:5-8 NIV) He will endure as long as the sun, as long as the moon, through all generations. {6} He will be like rain falling on a mown field, like showers watering the earth. {7} In his days the righteous will flourish; prosperity will abound till the moon is no more. {8} He will rule from sea to sea and from the River to the ends of the earth.
one thing that is for sure and certain, humans are a fvkedup bunch of retards that can do nothing but the wrong thing until there are no options left.
He came back at Pentacost as promised. He came back in AD 70 and sacked Jerusalem as promised. He will come back again, but He needn't be physically present to rule. He rules now. That's why we call Him "Lord."
I have a dog and call him "Dog" My dog does have a name. The supreme being in all the universe has a specific name, not just a title!
Look this up in your KJ bible.
Psalms 83:18 May people know that you, whose name is Jehovah,vYou alone are the Most High over all the earth.w
https://www.jw.org/en/publications/magazines/awake-no6-2017-december/bib...
of all the cultists that exist, you Jay Dubs are list toppers..
Termites are happier than Tigers?
Bullshit
Be prepared. Brace for impact. 2018 is certain to be an unusually tormoultous year..
The pressure cooker does have limitations and they are very soon to be realized.
A blow -off is inevitable.
"The vast majority of developed-world people have had the basics of life since the late 1960s -- transport, food, shelter and utilities."
I don't understand how this dude can write this with a straight face.
Look at Detroit. It doesn't look like people have their basic needs met. Same for the massive homeless populatioin Commifornia. San Diego spent $4 million on that big homeless tent. And they were going to put up one or two more of them! (Not counting how much it costs to spray the sidewalks with bleach for the Heptatis A outbreak).
Sure, idiot, everything is great. Why not leave your fucking house and check out how people are really living?
As someone from San Diego, we have a disproportionate population of bums, but that's probably half due to the weather here anyway (sunny almost every day).
Most people in san diego have those basic needs the author mentioned. Merry Christmas btw.
So be happy your not living in the big tent and you are spared having to shit on the street.
You get to pay for those that do! Congrats and Merry Christmas!
The author said his readers asked for something positive, and he gave it to them because he wants to keep selling books....that's all.
Being 64, I fucking hate Christmas. It's so fucking fake, over sentimentalized, schmaltzy with all the peace, love and good will.
Fuck it. Let's go shoot us some Muslims, or bankers.
And, please, Charles Hugh Smith (never trust anybody with three names), post your liberal, pussy-hat "hope and change" nonsense over at HuffPo in 2018 and beyond.
You suck. All the garbage-science, pseudo-intellectual tripe you write is inconsequential gibberish. Get over yourself and your e-books, Patreon donations and thinly-veiled dick-sucking.
People are phony for one day...Christmas. I mean they're phony everyday but more so on xmas. Then the next day everybody goes back to being asshoIes. Personally I'd rather they be truthful and genuine as Jesus would be on Christmas, and just be an asshoIe on Christmas as well.
That's true for all holidays. Marketing has turned them into occasions to spend. How idiotic that we are told we must feel and do "xyz" on date "abc". And the herd complies.
What a bunch of BS, there is if not a blood bath (as it may not come through weapons) a incredible numbers of deaths ahead of us.
Happy New Year 2019
1. America, a skeleton of fraudulent values
2. giant corporations ever larger
3. the Pentagon in a daily bombing orgy around the globe
4. the middle class shriveled and in a trance
5. hordes of robots lurking in the shadows
6. no child was saved
Live life as positive/prepped as possible dude, nothing is guaranteed except death and taxes to the empire.....
nothing is guaranteed except death and taxes to the empire.
The 21st century will be spiritual or will not... Malraux.
What CHS says is similar to what Malraux said.
What CHS misses out on is that this status quo is an imperial hegemonic construct that has ironically been stage managed by the most liberal minded nation state of our age, that became a victim of the "towering colossus" syndrome ; one built on individual initiatives but with strong regulation since the FDR age; now convoluted into a neo-roman empire with clay feet as each Emperor outdid his predecessor in bowing to false Gods.
To refind the flame of human initiative one has to destroy the ferocious beast. Only the people can do that by finding a new "spirituality". The beast will die if the people find a new paradigm.
Spirituality in the larger sense; the Encyclopedia of Man's historical progress to datamine, for reasons of general good that embrace ethical initiatives reinforcing human solidarity--general good.
Spirituality can be seen to have two dimensions : One is divine laws and verticality based on Dogma and Ideology; the Other is pragmatism based on IDEAS made into individual acts feeding society; analytics that work on a sustainable basis not IDeology that is Dogma immersed in intemporal mythology.
Our humanist spirituality is based on ethics and science, where doubt always conditions the future and certitude is the fruit ex post ( after the action) not ex ante which is based on unquestionably nonverifiable superstition or blind faith in "might is right".
In simple terms Ideas have to dominate Ideology or mythology that REQUIRES return to a heirarchal system and that denies individual initiatives and liberty; Ideas are concepts which then need to be proven, which has as obvious metaphysical counterpoint the notion of Tolerance; as by definition Man's quest to progress is constrained in an uncertain world with no predefined terminal point.
Victo Hugo said it best as a positive progressist who refused a return to the old tradition of divine rights of Popes and Kings; aka of despotic regimes : Let poetry (or literature) have the same objective as politics : Tolerance and liberty for the people's rights.
In the Humanist philosophical thread Verticality belongs to the laws of agregate and sustainable excellence and Horizontality belongs to the individual initiative; whereas spirituality is the realm of private man, not political man, as his intuitive eternal quest of immortality. Our Internet age, if governed ethically, allows us to promote peer to peer initiatives, reducing dramatically the cost per transaction, increasing dramatically the value added to personal satisfaction. It makes our spiritual world the Universe.
Our current western world is at a dangerous fork where we revert to past beliefs anchored in regressive mythology or brutal despotism.
Tolerance IS the ideology of oppression. Tolerance ENFORCED as submission.
Yes exactly. one sided tolerance.
If you were on the front of Nork/Sork or Ukraine/Russia or India/Paki or Lebanon/Israel or ... you name it...
You would have to eat your words or bow to hell on earth.
Reality today on multiple frontlines is a bitch and tolerance is the necessary and vital twitch that avoids the irrational itch to pull the scab off !
Once the scab is off, all hope gets lost like in Pandora's box!
Social species are a subset of a larger continuum. Negative entropy/complex systems are ruthlessly exploitative and competitive.They take energy, use it, and shed that which is no longer useful(entropy).
Are contrarian strategies employed by social species an end in themselves or a merely means to fulfilling complexity goals?
This requires investigation of the special properties of highly evolved information systems, which I won't attempt here.
I will say focusing on one side to the exclusion of the other is a profound error.
Hope for this world? I wish I could have some.
What I do believe is that things can get better if nearly everyone works together to make them better. But what we have is a substantial part of the population actively working to make things worse.
Isn't it strange that the people who have stripped the life ftom society (I.E the elites who embody the destructiveness of a comet or supervolcano)
Don't hope for a devastating global catastrophe of biblical proportions? I guess a disaster doesn't hope for a disaster. Come to think of it, I don't know any locusts who hope for a disaster.
Let us place hope in our children, for they are wiser than us.
Why you're hopeful?... Cause you're on good "drugs"!
And here's the proof (https://southfront.org/the-saker-when-sanity-fails-the-mindset-of-the-id...)
The natural state of mankind is cruelty and oppression. We're seeing more wealth and power being concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people.
There's a global economic collapse coming. People in the west will be a lot poorer after the debt based monetary system ends and governments can't buy votes with borrowed money anymore.
I believe that the economic collapse in America will be so total that government at all levels will cease. The nationwide power grids will go down. There won't be water provided to the public either. People should be prepared with food and water, guns and ammo, ways to heat their homes and cook their food.
"The natural state of mankind is cruelty and oppression."
Bull Shit!! Just like the article earlier about how we need war to progress. There are a handful of generationally wealthy and powerful people and their families that through greed and sociopathy rule the people as a whole through secrecy, control of money and all the prime assets. They have been in power for centuries. They are cruel and oppressive, not mankind as a whole. They have been exposed. They rig markets in their favor and pay off or murder anyone who gets int heir way. The veil is off or nearly off. Things will change. The cat is out of the bag. The internet will bring knowledge to the masses and a global human awakening will occur. In our lifetimes. Maybe sooner then I expect. The sooner the better. Your comment is either naive or corrupt. Either way its bull shit.