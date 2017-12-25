Christmas In Liberated Aleppo

Dec 25, 2017 7:57 AM

It's been just over one year since the liberation of Aleppo from radical Islamist insurgent groups which were backed by the West as well as Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. And this Christmas has witnessed huge public celebrations, tree lightings, concerts, and dances in a city which only a short while ago was associated with death, mortars, airstrikes, assassinations, and suicide bombings. 

Though occasional mortar fire and explosions still enter the city environs, Christmas 2017 has been marked by carefree exuberance and and a sense of relief as the city rebuilds, and as some 600,000 displaced residents return to reclaim properties and possessions, ready to resume their normal lives again.


Christmas tree in Aziziya square on the first anniversary of Aleppo's liberation, via Syrian social media.

But one wonders: should the al-Qaeda linked fighters who once occupied the eastern part of Aleppo have been victorious and imposed their 'revolution' on the whole of the city... would Aleppines be celebrating Christmas this year? The answer to this question is of course an obvious no.

Looking back to the time of the most intense phase of fighting in Aleppo as it unfolded in 2016, veteran journalist Stephen Kinzer took to the editorial pages of the Boston Globe to remind Americans that the media had created a fantasy land concerning Syria. Kinzer painted a picture quite opposite the common perception:

Coverage of the Syrian war will be remembered as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of the American press... For three years, violent militants have run Aleppo. Their rule began with a wave of repression. They posted notices warning residents: “Don’t send your children to school. If you do, we will get the backpack and you will get the coffin.” Then they destroyed factories, hoping that unemployed workers would have no recourse other than to become fighters. They trucked looted machinery to Turkey and sold it...

The United States has the power to decree the death of nations. It can do so with popular support because many Americans — and many journalists — are content with the official story.

Now, during the first full Christmas season of relative peace and calm, Aleppo residents are showing the world that they've rejected a future of Saudi-style Wahhabi Islamist rebel rule imposed from outside, instead proudly displaying their pluralistic culture and toleration through mass public Christmas displays in the heart of the Middle East.

Aleppo has for many centuries going back through the middle ages been home to one of the largest Christian populations in the Middle East - a religious demographic which was under direct threat from the armed opposition groups which attacked the city starting in July of 2012. Beyond the Christian community, Syrians of all backgrounds have also traditionally participated in public festivities connected with Christmas - something long encouraged by the ruling secular nationalist Baathist government. 

Indeed, Syrian urban centers have for decades been marked by a quasi-secular culture and public life of pluralist co-existence. Aleppo itself was always a thriving merchant center where a typical street scene would involve women without head-coverings walking side by side with women wearing veils (hijab), cinemas and liquor stores, late night hookah smoke filled cafés, and large churches and mosques neighboring each other with various communities living in peaceful co-existence. 

And by many accounts, the once vibrant secular and pluralist Aleppo is now coming back to life - today's street scenes in Aleppo and throughout many major Syrian cities recently liberated from ISIS and the scourge of al-Qaeda insurgents look pretty much like scenes straight out any other place on the globe where Christmas is celebrated.

And like many places in the West, Syrians just want to be left alone to celebrate Christmas without jihadists or foreign nations occupying territory within their borders.

Below are images and video clips of Christmas displays and parties throughout other cities and villages in Syria. Merry Christmas from liberated Syria!...

Twatter's picture
Twatter Dec 25, 2017 8:01 AM

Brings a new meaning to Merry Christmas.

Mementoil's picture
Mementoil Twatter Dec 25, 2017 8:09 AM

It's true that religious minorities fare better under the rule of Assad (who is himself an Alawite, a sect which is considered as apostates in the eyes of the Sunni Muslims). However, one must not be fooled to believe that Assad is some benevolent democratic ruler. He is a dictator, and his family has ruthlessly imposed its reign in Syria for decades and decades. 

cookies anyone's picture
cookies anyone Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:15 AM

oh yes, we should let the nice ISIS and other west created atrocities to rule over syria, because he is a dictator and shit. and yes all the people are better off with asad, but lets not forget grmbrhmrgh dictator, barrle bombs, nerve gas, gmrghmbrgh

Mementoil's picture
Mementoil cookies anyone Dec 25, 2017 8:18 AM

I didn't say that ISIS is a better alternative.
But here is a suggestion - why don't we have a REAL democratic elections (you know, the kind in which people who do not vote for Assad are not taken to jail...), and see who the Syrian people want to have as their leader?

squid's picture
squid Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:20 AM

You mean like the kind they had in crimes to rejoin Russia?

 

Why not? Let's have them!!

 

Assad would win hands down.

 

Squid

BennyBoy's picture
BennyBoy squid Dec 25, 2017 8:24 AM

 

 "Aleppo residents are showing the world that they've rejected a future of Saudi-style Wahhabi Islamist rebel rule imposed from outside"

Aleppo residents are showing the world that they've rejected a future of Saudi-style Wahhabi Islamist rebel rule imposed from the USA.

Fixed their misspelling.

HowdyDoody's picture
HowdyDoody strannick Dec 25, 2017 8:53 AM

In St Paul's church, Mosul, Christmas was celebrated for the first time in three years following its liberation from the US proxy force ISIS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvU3PtpYabY

847328_3527's picture
847328_3527 HowdyDoody Dec 25, 2017 9:08 AM

john McShame has to be pretty depressed when he sees these liberated people celebrating Christmas in Syria.

CallzThroat's picture
CallzThroat 847328_3527 Dec 25, 2017 10:55 AM

knukles's picture
knukles 847328_3527 Dec 25, 2017 12:04 PM

He gets depressed when anybody's celebrating anything.

HenryHall's picture
HenryHall HowdyDoody Dec 25, 2017 9:20 AM

Yes, to be sure if we have true democratic elections in Syria then Bashar Assad wins hands down.

Q. Is he an ideal ruler?

A. Heck no, he might even be a dictator.

Q. Realistically, is he the best ruler of Syria?

A. Yes, and by a country mile. He took the best and most decent concepts from his British education and is ruthlessly killing those who seek to sow chaos, misery and destruction so as to increase their personal wealth. It is reflected in his enormous popular support.

The central planners's picture
The central planners squid Dec 25, 2017 10:16 AM

The point is that if the outcome its not the one NATO expected then its an illegal election.

rejected's picture
rejected squid Dec 25, 2017 10:42 AM

This is a poster child of an uneducated, history illiterate, totally washed American that relies totally on Momma gov for knowledge.

Says nothing about his good ole USA performing a coup in Ukraine via Fuck the EU Vicki, killing Ukrainians with US paid snipers, installing Nazi's that we now provide with weapons that are killing people in other regions that have the temerity,,, the unmitigated gall of wanting nothing to do with despicable Nazi's.

Just discovered he is not an American,,, worse,,, he's a Canadian (Northern US Territory). His nation is a shit show now just behind Sweden and he is bad mouthing about someone else not wanting to live in despotism while he deserted his country. Jesus!

By the way.... it's spelled Crimea.

hxc's picture
hxc rejected Dec 25, 2017 10:51 AM

The a key is right next to the s key on most keyboards.

kochevnik's picture
kochevnik hxc Dec 25, 2017 11:38 AM

Good skill to master when Washington has 90 seconds to launch ICBMs before frying

cookies anyone's picture
cookies anyone Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:22 AM

How about we let Syrian people do what the fuck they want? And start looking into your own country, put your finger onto your head and ask yourself: do I really live in democracy or am I a gullible serf?

44magnum's picture
44magnum cookies anyone Dec 25, 2017 10:27 AM

He lives in israel and defends it. That should tell you all you need to know. You know how tolerant those choosen are especially when they steal stuff.

BlindMonkey's picture
BlindMonkey Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:27 AM

Show me a country in the middle east that can rule with a gentle hand.  Oh?  You can't think of one either.  How shocking. 

rejected's picture
rejected BlindMonkey Dec 25, 2017 10:16 AM

Your name is spot on!    LOL

Here's what the gentile rulers in America look like,,, same ones that are seizing American slugs property without being charged or convicted.  

http://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/images/user3303/imageroot/2...

Beowulf55's picture
Beowulf55 Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:32 AM

Wow, "REAL democratic elections"..........just like in Alabama....

 

 

strannick's picture
strannick Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:37 AM

Why dont you hand deliver your suggestion to MBS in Riyahd?

Why dont you had out pamphlets for some democracy thwarting "charity"? of Soros? Or is that what your doing here?

Kina's picture
Kina Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:41 AM

Dude, you have zero idea of what happens in Syria, this much is obvious.

Fuck, the USA barely has democratic elections - Trump was a total accident,

it was supposed to be Deep State #1 or Deep State #2

And you're masturbating over Syria elections...lol

eatapeach's picture
eatapeach Kina Dec 25, 2017 9:22 AM

You don't think Trump is Deep State? He's no accident.

kochevnik's picture
kochevnik Kina Dec 25, 2017 11:32 AM

Tribalists throw books on wall until one sticks.  They make that book "project for the new century" to herd goyum

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 9:07 AM

You mean Syria has bused in, non-residents voting and dead people voting and people voting multiple times and people who aren't citizens of Syria and dementia nursing home patients voting just like the USSA.  But they use paper ballots so we can at least rule out the Russians haking their voting machines. Whew

marcusfenix's picture
marcusfenix Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 9:24 AM

Who are the hell are you to judge whether or not the last Syrian election was legit or not?

Were you there? Are you a citizen of Syria? Did you take part in that election? Personally I doubt it.

Syria does not need whatever your version of "Real democracy" is, they need the support of friends and allies to continue to recover from this war and they need those who are occupying Syrian territory to leave immediately. Like Washington for example. 

Let's leave Syrian elections and governance to the Syrian people where it belongs, believe it or not they're smart and they will figure it out all by themselves. 

rejected's picture
rejected Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 10:07 AM

why don't we have a REAL democratic elections

You mean like the US?.... Who says the American education system was a failure!  ROFLMAO.

By the way,,, The Syrian elections were monitored by the UN. 

N0TME's picture
N0TME Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 10:16 AM

"But here is a suggestion - why don't we have a REAL democratic elections (you know, the kind in which people who do not vote for Assad are not taken to jail...)"

Really? Prove it! I want hard evidence!

kochevnik's picture
kochevnik Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 11:18 AM

People know your Jedi mind tricks, tribalist.

chumbawamba's picture
chumbawamba Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 12:27 PM

You're not Syrian, so mind your own business you fucking meddling nigger.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy degenerate.

I am Chumbawamba.

ISEEIT's picture
ISEEIT Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:16 AM

VS. The 'demockracy' of we blessed souls in the West are so fortunate to enjoy eh?

Try again....

Merry Christmas!

squid's picture
squid Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:19 AM

Aaaand the difference between that and jewmerica is?

 

 

Squid

Laughing Sawfish's picture
Laughing Sawfish Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 8:20 AM

You mean like the Clintons and the Bushs?

rejected's picture
rejected Laughing Sawfish Dec 25, 2017 10:00 AM

Who exactly was it that launched a gaggle of missiles to impress the Chinese? Who is it that has allowed ten bases and thousands of special forces/mercs in Syria. Thousands more in Africa,,, threatening a nation that can now send millions to their death including Americans.

And who are allowing a government in their name destroy these Peoples?

All Americans are responsible for the terror and destruction their government has inflicted on the world. When America falls the victors won't stop at government,,, just like they didn't in Germany. All will have to share in the blame. Hiding behind ignorance and bliss won't cut it and they won't care if your democrat or republican,

kochevnik's picture
kochevnik rejected Dec 25, 2017 11:48 AM

Well on paper USA is offshore corporation.  It traffics humans on paper with strawmen as it has no jurisdiction inside the actual American states.  Controlling states is job of Freemason lodges in every state.  So officially US Citizens are victims of human trafficking to Virgin Islands or Philippines

shovelhead's picture
shovelhead Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 9:23 AM

So we'll take your word for it and just ignore the elections he won.

Seems reasonable.

I'm not saying he's a runner up to Winnie the Pooh but his people seem to want him running the show. The out of towners, not so much.

quadraspleen's picture
quadraspleen Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 10:17 AM

Fuck you and your hasbara bullshit.

Merry Christmas (from a yehudon)

CatInTheHat's picture
CatInTheHat Mementoil Dec 25, 2017 11:53 AM

Typical American arrogance. 

I don't mean to be harsh here, but when I read how Assad is a dicrator, blah blah, I can't help but think of our 'dear leaders' in our own government, in part whom tried to initiate regime change in Syria and funded the terrorists who made their lives misey for four years, not to mention other countries our own dictatorship has destroyed. 

We have ZERO right to interfere. Let the Syrian people figure it out. We've seen how throwing our democracy around the world has worked right?

nmewn's picture
nmewn Twatter Dec 25, 2017 8:12 AM

Yes...and the US has cut 285 million out of the UN budget, its going to be a good year!

Merry Christmas ;-)

curbjob's picture
curbjob nmewn Dec 25, 2017 8:26 AM

The UN should pack up and fuck off out of NYC taking those elevated real estate prices with them ... 

perhaps trump tower could go sec 8 ?

nmewn's picture
nmewn curbjob Dec 25, 2017 8:38 AM

One thing about it, the unpaid parking tickets/property/physical damage would be cut in half without all the "immune diplomats" running around and as far as I'm concerned all of NYC is a subsidized Section 8 project. 

Without Wall Street it would be Newark.

curbjob's picture
curbjob nmewn Dec 25, 2017 8:45 AM

Indeed, and while they're about it those 128 countries should vote to remove the US$ as the reserve currency  ...

I mean they're either with us or against us, right ?

Savvy's picture
Savvy curbjob Dec 25, 2017 12:11 PM

That would be a damn fine idea for both the US and the rest of the planet. But it won't happen because the UN is how the US buys legitimacy for it's fossil dollar wars.

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton Twatter Dec 25, 2017 9:16 AM

Happy Winter Solstice! 

The holiday that is actually being observed, after all the astronomic and astrological roots, symbols and customs are re-assigned to suit a new organized religion, which is most useful to the ruling elite.

If you DARE to, get educated...

   https://youtu.be/FbkQjIeJFec

As for me and my house, we shall 'worship' (honor and revere) the Sun. Nature's ("God's") "son". 

 

shovelhead's picture
shovelhead HRClinton Dec 25, 2017 9:26 AM

Don't forget the Pixies too.

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton HRClinton Dec 25, 2017 9:45 AM

Mankind would have been better off with a true education, based on Reality (math, logic, and science), but then this would not have been as useful to ancient tribal war lords (who got promoted to the status of a prince or king) or their Shamans (priests). 

The personal and collective (national) challenge then becomes: How do you create and maintain a Life Purpose, if not through anthropomorphising of solar events?

The best answer is probably the simplest: the Truth. Let each person decide for themselves what their Life Mission is. It's the true libertarian thing to do. Even when it's so much faster and easier to subscribe to a pre-processed, packaged and marketed Mission instead. 

I suppose that the benefit of a Common Belief/Mission helps unite people into larger groups -- and this then becomes more useful to those who have positioned themselves at the levers of power. This is in fact exactly what Mohammed did, to unite hundreds of Arab tribes, where each tribe had their own gods, myths and customs to keep them united.

bshirley1968's picture
bshirley1968 HRClinton Dec 25, 2017 10:45 AM

If you truly understood math, science, and logic, then you would understand that they all point to God.

Math is the absolute that God uses to hold the universe together, science is the understanding of those rules and absolute order, and any logical person can see that only a fool would belive that all of this "just happened".

If you knew or understood anything about the true God, rather than just the corrupted teachings and actions of corrupted men, then you would finally learn some truth in the short life you have on this earth. 

Trader200K's picture
Trader200K bshirley1968 Dec 25, 2017 10:55 AM

Succinct and on the money!
T