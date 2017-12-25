Christmas In Liberated Aleppo

It's been just over one year since the liberation of Aleppo from radical Islamist insurgent groups which were backed by the West as well as Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. And this Christmas has witnessed huge public celebrations, tree lightings, concerts, and dances in a city which only a short while ago was associated with death, mortars, airstrikes, assassinations, and suicide bombings.
Though occasional mortar fire and explosions still enter the city environs, Christmas 2017 has been marked by carefree exuberance and and a sense of relief as the city rebuilds, and as some 600,000 displaced residents return to reclaim properties and possessions, ready to resume their normal lives again.
Christmas tree in Aziziya square on the first anniversary of Aleppo's liberation, via Syrian social media.
But one wonders: should the al-Qaeda linked fighters who once occupied the eastern part of Aleppo have been victorious and imposed their 'revolution' on the whole of the city... would Aleppines be celebrating Christmas this year? The answer to this question is of course an obvious no.
Merry Christmas ???? to all of you ????
Pics from #Aleppo ???? pic.twitter.com/58ZQhGpqp6
Looking back to the time of the most intense phase of fighting in Aleppo as it unfolded in 2016, veteran journalist Stephen Kinzer took to the editorial pages of the Boston Globe to remind Americans that the media had created a fantasy land concerning Syria. Kinzer painted a picture quite opposite the common perception:
Coverage of the Syrian war will be remembered as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of the American press... For three years, violent militants have run Aleppo. Their rule began with a wave of repression. They posted notices warning residents: “Don’t send your children to school. If you do, we will get the backpack and you will get the coffin.” Then they destroyed factories, hoping that unemployed workers would have no recourse other than to become fighters. They trucked looted machinery to Turkey and sold it...
The United States has the power to decree the death of nations. It can do so with popular support because many Americans — and many journalists — are content with the official story.
Now, during the first full Christmas season of relative peace and calm, Aleppo residents are showing the world that they've rejected a future of Saudi-style Wahhabi Islamist rebel rule imposed from outside, instead proudly displaying their pluralistic culture and toleration through mass public Christmas displays in the heart of the Middle East.
Aleppo has for many centuries going back through the middle ages been home to one of the largest Christian populations in the Middle East - a religious demographic which was under direct threat from the armed opposition groups which attacked the city starting in July of 2012. Beyond the Christian community, Syrians of all backgrounds have also traditionally participated in public festivities connected with Christmas - something long encouraged by the ruling secular nationalist Baathist government.
Indeed, Syrian urban centers have for decades been marked by a quasi-secular culture and public life of pluralist co-existence. Aleppo itself was always a thriving merchant center where a typical street scene would involve women without head-coverings walking side by side with women wearing veils (hijab), cinemas and liquor stores, late night hookah smoke filled cafés, and large churches and mosques neighboring each other with various communities living in peaceful co-existence.
Christmas in Aleppo!!! do you really think if Aleppo had fallen to the NATO backed jihadis, this would have been possible?????? #Syria #Christmas pic.twitter.com/DXvBn2tot0
And by many accounts, the once vibrant secular and pluralist Aleppo is now coming back to life - today's street scenes in Aleppo and throughout many major Syrian cities recently liberated from ISIS and the scourge of al-Qaeda insurgents look pretty much like scenes straight out any other place on the globe where Christmas is celebrated.
And like many places in the West, Syrians just want to be left alone to celebrate Christmas without jihadists or foreign nations occupying territory within their borders.
Below are images and video clips of Christmas displays and parties throughout other cities and villages in Syria. Merry Christmas from liberated Syria!...
Christmas in Homs. The city has one of the largest Christian communities in Syria. The war has destroyed large parts of the city, but despite the destruction people haven't lost their Christmas spirit. pic.twitter.com/8Do6WsaxJI
Children in Mhardeh celebrate Christmas. Mhardeh is the largest Christian city in Syria and hosts a very large population of displaced Syrians from all religions. pic.twitter.com/G9o8wdThDY
Christmas in #Damascus. #Syria pic.twitter.com/J3VqzLKNqB
#MerryChristmas from #Tartus #Syria pic.twitter.com/5KiqXsssBE
??? ??? #???_???? #?????_???? #????? #????_????? #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/0QrBCJDsXc
The Lighting of #Christmas_Tree in #Blat village - #Wadi Alnasara. #Syria comes alive with Christmas lights & love everywhere that international terrorism has been defeated. No trees in #Idlib that UK FCO calls "Free Syria". #Proud_To_Be_British? Happy Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/S1QJJlQb6g
Brings a new meaning to Merry Christmas.
It's true that religious minorities fare better under the rule of Assad (who is himself an Alawite, a sect which is considered as apostates in the eyes of the Sunni Muslims). However, one must not be fooled to believe that Assad is some benevolent democratic ruler. He is a dictator, and his family has ruthlessly imposed its reign in Syria for decades and decades.
oh yes, we should let the nice ISIS and other west created atrocities to rule over syria, because he is a dictator and shit. and yes all the people are better off with asad, but lets not forget grmbrhmrgh dictator, barrle bombs, nerve gas, gmrghmbrgh
I didn't say that ISIS is a better alternative.
But here is a suggestion - why don't we have a REAL democratic elections (you know, the kind in which people who do not vote for Assad are not taken to jail...), and see who the Syrian people want to have as their leader?
You mean like the kind they had in crimes to rejoin Russia?
Why not? Let's have them!!
Assad would win hands down.
Squid
"Aleppo residents are showing the world that they've rejected a future of Saudi-style Wahhabi Islamist rebel rule imposed from outside"
Aleppo residents are showing the world that they've rejected a future of Saudi-style Wahhabi Islamist rebel rule imposed from the USA.
Fixed their misspelling.
God bless Putin
In St Paul's church, Mosul, Christmas was celebrated for the first time in three years following its liberation from the US proxy force ISIS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvU3PtpYabY
john McShame has to be pretty depressed when he sees these liberated people celebrating Christmas in Syria.
He gets depressed when anybody's celebrating anything.
Yes, to be sure if we have true democratic elections in Syria then Bashar Assad wins hands down.
Q. Is he an ideal ruler?
A. Heck no, he might even be a dictator.
Q. Realistically, is he the best ruler of Syria?
A. Yes, and by a country mile. He took the best and most decent concepts from his British education and is ruthlessly killing those who seek to sow chaos, misery and destruction so as to increase their personal wealth. It is reflected in his enormous popular support.
The point is that if the outcome its not the one NATO expected then its an illegal election.
This is a poster child of an uneducated, history illiterate, totally washed American that relies totally on Momma gov for knowledge.
Says nothing about his good ole USA performing a coup in Ukraine via Fuck the EU Vicki, killing Ukrainians with US paid snipers, installing Nazi's that we now provide with weapons that are killing people in other regions that have the temerity,,, the unmitigated gall of wanting nothing to do with despicable Nazi's.
Just discovered he is not an American,,, worse,,, he's a Canadian (Northern US Territory). His nation is a shit show now just behind Sweden and he is bad mouthing about someone else not wanting to live in despotism while he deserted his country. Jesus!
By the way.... it's spelled Crimea.
The a key is right next to the s key on most keyboards.
Good skill to master when Washington has 90 seconds to launch ICBMs before frying
How about we let Syrian people do what the fuck they want? And start looking into your own country, put your finger onto your head and ask yourself: do I really live in democracy or am I a gullible serf?
He lives in israel and defends it. That should tell you all you need to know. You know how tolerant those choosen are especially when they steal stuff.
Show me a country in the middle east that can rule with a gentle hand. Oh? You can't think of one either. How shocking.
Your name is spot on! LOL
Here's what the gentile rulers in America look like,,, same ones that are seizing American slugs property without being charged or convicted.
http://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/images/user3303/imageroot/2...
Wow, "REAL democratic elections"..........just like in Alabama....
Why dont you hand deliver your suggestion to MBS in Riyahd?
Why dont you had out pamphlets for some democracy thwarting "charity"? of Soros? Or is that what your doing here?
Dude, you have zero idea of what happens in Syria, this much is obvious.
Fuck, the USA barely has democratic elections - Trump was a total accident,
it was supposed to be Deep State #1 or Deep State #2
And you're masturbating over Syria elections...lol
You don't think Trump is Deep State? He's no accident.
Tribalists throw books on wall until one sticks. They make that book "project for the new century" to herd goyum
You mean Syria has bused in, non-residents voting and dead people voting and people voting multiple times and people who aren't citizens of Syria and dementia nursing home patients voting just like the USSA. But they use paper ballots so we can at least rule out the Russians haking their voting machines. Whew
Who are the hell are you to judge whether or not the last Syrian election was legit or not?
Were you there? Are you a citizen of Syria? Did you take part in that election? Personally I doubt it.
Syria does not need whatever your version of "Real democracy" is, they need the support of friends and allies to continue to recover from this war and they need those who are occupying Syrian territory to leave immediately. Like Washington for example.
Let's leave Syrian elections and governance to the Syrian people where it belongs, believe it or not they're smart and they will figure it out all by themselves.
why don't we have a REAL democratic elections
You mean like the US?.... Who says the American education system was a failure! ROFLMAO.
By the way,,, The Syrian elections were monitored by the UN.
"But here is a suggestion - why don't we have a REAL democratic elections (you know, the kind in which people who do not vote for Assad are not taken to jail...)"
Really? Prove it! I want hard evidence!
People know your Jedi mind tricks, tribalist.
VS. The 'demockracy' of we blessed souls in the West are so fortunate to enjoy eh?
Try again....
Merry Christmas!
Aaaand the difference between that and jewmerica is?
Squid
You mean like the Clintons and the Bushs?
Who exactly was it that launched a gaggle of missiles to impress the Chinese? Who is it that has allowed ten bases and thousands of special forces/mercs in Syria. Thousands more in Africa,,, threatening a nation that can now send millions to their death including Americans.
And who are allowing a government in their name destroy these Peoples?
All Americans are responsible for the terror and destruction their government has inflicted on the world. When America falls the victors won't stop at government,,, just like they didn't in Germany. All will have to share in the blame. Hiding behind ignorance and bliss won't cut it and they won't care if your democrat or republican,
Well on paper USA is offshore corporation. It traffics humans on paper with strawmen as it has no jurisdiction inside the actual American states. Controlling states is job of Freemason lodges in every state. So officially US Citizens are victims of human trafficking to Virgin Islands or Philippines
So we'll take your word for it and just ignore the elections he won.
Seems reasonable.
I'm not saying he's a runner up to Winnie the Pooh but his people seem to want him running the show. The out of towners, not so much.
Merry Christmas (from a yehudon)
Typical American arrogance.
I don't mean to be harsh here, but when I read how Assad is a dicrator, blah blah, I can't help but think of our 'dear leaders' in our own government, in part whom tried to initiate regime change in Syria and funded the terrorists who made their lives misey for four years, not to mention other countries our own dictatorship has destroyed.
We have ZERO right to interfere. Let the Syrian people figure it out. We've seen how throwing our democracy around the world has worked right?
Kinda like the CLINTONS!?
Yes...and the US has cut 285 million out of the UN budget, its going to be a good year!
Merry Christmas ;-)
The UN should pack up and fuck off out of NYC taking those elevated real estate prices with them ...
perhaps trump tower could go sec 8 ?
One thing about it, the unpaid parking tickets/property/physical damage would be cut in half without all the "immune diplomats" running around and as far as I'm concerned all of NYC is a subsidized Section 8 project.
Without Wall Street it would be Newark.
Indeed, and while they're about it those 128 countries should vote to remove the US$ as the reserve currency ...
I mean they're either with us or against us, right ?
That would be a damn fine idea for both the US and the rest of the planet. But it won't happen because the UN is how the US buys legitimacy for it's fossil dollar wars.
Happy Winter Solstice!
The holiday that is actually being observed, after all the astronomic and astrological roots, symbols and customs are re-assigned to suit a new organized religion, which is most useful to the ruling elite.
If you DARE to, get educated...
https://youtu.be/FbkQjIeJFec
As for me and my house, we shall 'worship' (honor and revere) the Sun. Nature's ("God's") "son".
Don't forget the Pixies too.
Mankind would have been better off with a true education, based on Reality (math, logic, and science), but then this would not have been as useful to ancient tribal war lords (who got promoted to the status of a prince or king) or their Shamans (priests).
The personal and collective (national) challenge then becomes: How do you create and maintain a Life Purpose, if not through anthropomorphising of solar events?
The best answer is probably the simplest: the Truth. Let each person decide for themselves what their Life Mission is. It's the true libertarian thing to do. Even when it's so much faster and easier to subscribe to a pre-processed, packaged and marketed Mission instead.
I suppose that the benefit of a Common Belief/Mission helps unite people into larger groups -- and this then becomes more useful to those who have positioned themselves at the levers of power. This is in fact exactly what Mohammed did, to unite hundreds of Arab tribes, where each tribe had their own gods, myths and customs to keep them united.
If you truly understood math, science, and logic, then you would understand that they all point to God.
Math is the absolute that God uses to hold the universe together, science is the understanding of those rules and absolute order, and any logical person can see that only a fool would belive that all of this "just happened".
If you knew or understood anything about the true God, rather than just the corrupted teachings and actions of corrupted men, then you would finally learn some truth in the short life you have on this earth.
Succinct and on the money!
T