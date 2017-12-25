Jesus Was Born In A Police State?

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
The Christmas narrative of a baby born in a manger is a familiar one.
The Roman Empire, a police state in its own right, had ordered that a census be conducted. Joseph and his pregnant wife Mary traveled to the little town of Bethlehem so that they could be counted. There being no room for the couple at any of the inns, they stayed in a stable, where Mary gave birth to a baby boy, Jesus.
Unfortunately, Jesus was born into a police state not unlike the growing menace of the American police state. And when he grew up, Jesus did not shy away from speaking truth to power. Indeed, his teachings undermined the political and religious establishment of his day. He was eventually crucified as a warning to others not to challenge the powers-that-be.
Yet what if, instead of being born into the Roman police state, Jesus had been born and raised in the American police state?
Rather than traveling to Bethlehem for a census, Jesus’ parents would have been mailed a 28-page American Community Survey, a mandatory government questionnaire documenting their habits, household inhabitants, work schedule, etc.
Instead of being born in a manger, Jesus might have been born at home. Rather than wise men and shepherds bringing gifts, however, the baby’s parents might have been forced to ward off visits from state social workers intent on prosecuting them for the home birth. One couple in Washington had all three of their children removed after social services objected to the two youngest being birthed in an unassisted home delivery.
Had Jesus’ parents been undocumented immigrants, they and the newborn baby might have been shuffled to a profit-driven, private prison for illegals where they would have been turned into cheap, forced laborers for corporations such as Starbucks, Microsoft, Walmart, and Victoria’s Secret.
From the time he was old enough to attend school, Jesus would have been drilled in lessons of compliance and obedience to government authorities, while learning little about his own rights. Had he dared to step out of line while in school, he might have found himself tasered or beaten by a school resource officer, or at the very least suspended under a school zero tolerance policy that punishes minor infractions as harshly as more serious offenses.
Had Jesus disappeared for a few hours let alone days as a 12-year-old, his parents would have been handcuffed, arrested and jailed for parental negligence.
From the moment Jesus made contact with an “extremist” such as John the Baptist, he would have been flagged for surveillance because of his association with a prominent activist, peaceful or otherwise. Since 9/11, the FBI has actively carried out surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations on a broad range of activist groups.
Jesus’ anti-government views would certainly have resulted in him being labeled a domestic extremist. Law enforcement agencies are being trained to recognize signs of anti-government extremism during interactions with potential extremists who share a “belief in the approaching collapse of government and the economy.”
While traveling from community to community, Jesus might have been reported to government officials as “suspicious” under the Department of Homeland Security’s “See Something, Say Something” programs.
Rather than being permitted to live as an itinerant preacher, Jesus might have found himself threatened with arrest for daring to live off the grid or sleeping outside. In fact, the number of cities that have resorted to criminalizing homelessness by enacting bans on camping, sleeping in vehicles, loitering and begging in public has doubled.
Viewed by the government as a dissident and potential threat to its power, Jesus might have had government spies planted among his followers to monitor his activities, report on his movements, and entrap him into breaking the law. Such Judases today—called informants—often receive hefty paychecks from the government for their treachery.
Had Jesus used the internet to spread his radical message of peace and love, he might have found his blog posts infiltrated by government spies attempting to undermine his integrity, discredit him or plant incriminating information online about him. At the very least, he would have had his website hacked and his email monitored.
Had Jesus attempted to feed large crowds of people, he would have been threatened with arrest for violating various ordinances prohibiting the distribution of food without a permit. Florida officials arrested a 90-year-old man for feeding the homeless on a public beach.
Had Jesus spoken publicly about his 40 days in the desert and his conversations with the devil, he might have been labeled mentally ill and detained in a psych ward with no access to family or friends.
Without a doubt, had Jesus attempted to overturn tables in a Jewish temple and rage against the materialism of religious institutions, he would have been charged with a hate crime. Currently, 45 states and the federal government have hate crime laws on the books.
Rather than having armed guards capture Jesus in a public place, government officials would have ordered that a SWAT team carry out a raid on Jesus and his followers, complete with flash-bang grenades and military equipment. There are upwards of 80,000 such SWAT team raids carried out every year.
Had anyone reported Jesus to the police as being potentially dangerous, he might have found himself confronted—and killed—by police officers for whom any perceived act of non-compliance (a twitch, a question, a frown) can result in them shooting first and asking questions later.
Charged with treason and labeled a domestic terrorist, Jesus might have been sentenced to a life-term in a private prison where he would have been forced to provide slave labor for corporations or put to death by way of the electric chair or a lethal mixture of drugs.
Either way, as I show in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, whether Jesus had been born in our modern age or his own, he still would have died at the hands of a police state.
Remember, what happened on that starry night in Bethlehem is only part of the story. That baby in the manger grew up to be a man who did not turn away from evil but instead spoke out against it, and we must do no less.
The State has a monopoly on violence.
For right now...but they'll inevitably get some competition.
The masses will get fed up, once the EBT and the other entitlement wellsprings run dry, or get sucked dry by the public pension pump.
Ctrl+P only works for so long, and they're really only shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic.
Just watch out for Lon Horiuchi.
He's a trained sniper who will kill your wife as she holds your newborn child.
STILL IS...
The story about overturning moneychangers tables, in the original texts, openly has Him carrying about the prophecied chainblock. Only now can we decrypt His message.
It wasn't just Jesus who was killed for what they believed. Of the 12 apostles only John lived long enough to die of what we would today call "natural causes". All the rest were murdered/martyred in one way or another while preaching their message.
Dangerous business going up against TPTB with a revolutionary message.
I don't believe in fairy tales about the jesus christ.
It's a pure fabrication from the Roman Catholic Church who espoused crucifixtion to those "unbelievers" who would dare to defy the Church.
Can anyone living today imagine the horror of staking an unbeliever to the stake and burning them alive?
Or with crucifixtion, such a death would take days to expire.
Our government would clearly not have a problem with this type of execution.
"Can anyone living today imagine the horror of staking an unbeliever to the stake and burning them alive?"
Yes.
I can too.
However if it's you and yours, would you feel the same way?
The Roman Empire valued cruelty. Hard to imagine how only because of a couple thousand years of Christianity.
Humanity is barbaric in its ultimate expression.
The knowledge that your next-door neighbor would be willing to burn you, your children, or your wife alive at the stake, while they laugh their asses off while it happens, is abhorrent to me.
Always look on the bright side of life. It's more Month Python than Jesus Christ.
No one can deny the absolute humor of Monty Python.
Life's a piece of shit, when you look at it.
Crucifixion was applied to tens of thousands of people by the Roman Empire in that region around that span of time. That is well documented.
I agree.
Cucifixtion was the most common form of capital punishment at that time.
Burning at the stake was the second most common.
Rome never ended.
Beheading, actually.
Rome got the idea from the locals.
Here, I'll do it for you since you're too cowardly to admit it.
and shoot your 14 year old son, ( Sammy Weaver ) in the back, and shoot your dog too.
John 8:19 would now be considered a hate crime.
Truth never is hate.
No fear folks.
Reading ZH has enlightened my faith in The Christ because he was given real money (gold) by the Three Wise Men to celebrate his birth. When he challenged the (((moneychangers))) they appealed to The Empire of the day to have him murdered, similar to how today's Empire murders challengers to The Money God (petrodollar) - i.e., Qaddaffi, the Yemenis, etc. At least the traitor Judas and The Empire's thugs had the intelligence to accept hard money (silver) instead of green paper based on debt obligations (US T-bills) for dead plants (crude oil).
Take a look at Matthew 5:1-12, that are the keys to His Kingdom.
Mammon is not one of them.
Anybody that dislikes reading, needs only the Commandments and Matthew 5:1-12 for great spiritual benefit.
One who has the keys to the kingdom has them without even reading the bible.
"The State" is but the enforcer - thru violent means - of the moneypower's dictates/ an arrangement which allows the actual origin of the violent enforcement of debt/usury/interest |free market| \capitalism/ to remain concealed.
That has not changed in millennium... only the window-dressers come n go... like Rutherford here... a guy who desperately wants us to believe that "the Romans" were the bad guys in our Christmas play... rather than the patsies on whom are hung all the crimes of the Pharisees.
Have we left anything out of the story here? Did it not involve a whole lot of back stage machinations by which a bureaucrat who couldn't care less about judaic internecine squabbles was strong armed into giving the Nazarene over to his enemies?
Does the contemporary political scene in Merika look a lot like the same? As an orange haired mobbed up debt prisoner to the Chabad Pharisees gives America over to its' implacable enemies for 'final revenge'???
Spin Spin Spin...
irregardless whether Jesus was born as a result of Immaculate Conception or not, the man known as Jesus, would most definitely be killed, incarcerated or deported if he were alive today as an enemy of the state.
Id give a wandering mendicant miracle worker about 3 months in todays world
the ama would be all over him the first time he cured someone with cancer..
Number 9 sez...."the ama would be all over him the first time he cured someone with cancer.."
So true. The AMA is the equivilent of the DOD. While the DOD makes sure peace never sees the light of day, the AMA makes sure an affordable (or otherwise) cure for cancer never sees the light of day. Kevin Trudeau, author of Medical Cures they Don't want you to Know About, is being held as a political prisoner for questioning the Medical Industial Complex. Ever wonder why Bush family members, Rothschild family members, queen elizabeth family members, Soros family members, Greenspan in his 90's, etc. NEVER die of cancer?? Worth poking around and looking into in my opinion....
Things have changed JFK,Martin Luther King...just like the mafia nowadays they give you a good funeral.
I keep asking myself every day..
who would Jesus shoot?