Man Arrested For Punching Wells Fargo ATM: "It Gave Him Too Much Money"

Call it the holiday's token bizarro incident: according to Florida Today, a 23-year-old man who told police he punched a Wells Fargo ATM because it gave him too much cash, was arrested after bank officials said the attack caused at least $5,000 in damages, which elevated the inexplicable and idiotic temper tantrum into a felony crime.
Michael Oleksik, 23, 5'11", 155lbs, of Rockledge, FL; charges: Criminal mischief >$1000.
Cocoa police charged Michael Joseph Oleksik, of Merritt Island, on Friday with criminal mischief nearly a month into the investigation of a disturbance at the Wells Fargo bank branch at 834 N. Cocoa Boulevard, in Cocoa. According to authorities, Oleksik could be seen on surveillance video standing at the ATM, pummeling the electronic teller’s touch screen on Nov. 29.
A short time later, an apologetic Oleksik called the bank and told a manager that he punched the ATM because he was "angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do," Florida Today reported. Oleksik then explained that he was in a hurry for work and apologized for the damage to the bank's ATM.
While Oleksik's behavior may appear irrational at first glance, a quick look at his arrest record, which reveals not only domestic violence charges, but also disorderly drug intoxication and resisting and intimidating a police officer, and suddenly his vendetta with the ATM makes sense.
Wells Fargo - clearly distraught at the treatment one of its ATM machines was subjected to - contacted the Cocoa Police Department and asked to press charges. Oleksik was arrested Friday and booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.
Dude... thats what BANKERS are for...
Clearly a mistake. Only a select few receive money for nothing and the chicks for free.
"I want my..., I want my..., I want my ATM..."
I think 5'-11" 155lbs is going to pack a pretty light punch......I question the cost of damage?
Bankster fraud on the damages estimate?
ATM touchscreens are more expensive due to not having the economies of scale in their favor. They might be just buying a brand new ATM though.
#floridaman
Obviously you missed his last name. Try Baltic, East European or Russian.
Definitely not Muslim or he would have raped the ATM machine after beating the shit out of it.
"Domestic abuse"
"Violent behavior"
This guy seems a perfect draft choice for the NFL!
It ain't the Dog in the Fight, it's the FIGHT in the DOG.
Bruce Lee was 5 foot 7 in. 140 lbs.
Agree with you, but if Bruce Lee was 5'-11", would he weigh 155? Bruce Lee being a difficult hardened machine to follow would probably be around 170 at that height. That is my point.
No such thing as bankster fraud- anything goes......
That poor poor ATM machine, how could he?
Anger-management issues. Combine that with intoxication problems and you have this guy's m.o.
"It gave me too much money and I couldn't figure out how to give it back. So I thought doing some property damage and getting arrested would put us about even."
He's better of in jail. Believe me.
He's too stupid to be alive.
His desire to do the right thing just got the better of him.
Definitely not a joo or he would have figured out how to get more money out without ever getting arrested
Go to the grocery store buy a frozen pizza and get cash back from your debit or credit card. FOOL!
Repeat offender. 3 strikes and he's out. 3-4 years jailtime in a TOUGH jail will sort him out. Good riddance!
I think explaining Bitcoin to this fellow may take a while!
poor boy..
he was just too high strung..
Oh what ZIRP has led to... truly frightening!
23? This is what prescription drugs and alcohol does to you kids it makes you age horribly ...
not like life is all that wonderful to begin with..
it is fairly easy here for now, but situations have a way of changing in a hurry..
there has been more than one down turn in the economic cycle when even a awesomely talented and an incredible genius such as myself has been down to his last couple hundred thousand dollars..
that can be down right scary..
Kids, Drugs are Bad... mmmmmkay? Drugs are Bad! Don't do Drugs, because Drugs are Bad... mmmmmmkay?
Domestic violence... well... public violence is illegal, so take it home. Now that's even illegal! Where can we run and turn-to next? And this guy is trying to intoxicate drugs? Well, that's just crossing the line, Mister!
He was just an excitable boy...
https://youtu.be/uJefPK_UkdM
Justice with man sure is partial. Too bad he wasn't a different race or gender or at a Trump rally.
Too bad it wasn't John Stumpfs face. I would have paid his bail.
obviously a demonrat who thought the atm was delivering his TRUMP tax refund. he was just mad because his union leaders tiold him to be mad. he don't know why himself.
castration, for his own good, of course, will solve this problem. Zero tolerance for violence.
Wells Fargo should be charged with a felony after the $hit they pulled this year...and Uncle Warren should pay the price for his institure with said bank. //rant off
I'll bet he wasn't smoking pot. I've never known anyone to get irrationally violent from smoking pot.
Alcohol makes some people violent. I knew I guy who'd get drunk, get angry about something stupid like the Packers losing a football game, and punch a hole in his appartment wall. The third or fourth time he hit a stud, broke his hand all to Hell, and had to go to the hospital to have the bones set and a cast put on his hand.
Keynesians everywhere should rejoice, he "added" to the economy! That Bank should be thanking him. They got the money for the machine out of thin air anyway.
Banks are going to burn on the next crash. Frozen accounts, bail-ins, closed doors for extended bank holidays. Yeah. They won't be found blameless this time.
What a moron.
Keep the money and keep your mouth shut.
MJ most certainly suffered from oxygen deprivation at some point during his time in the delivery room. The ATM should be hardened to absorb no less than a .357.
A very typical Ukrainian.
Given that it was Wells Fargo, the chances are good it emitted more money than was in his account so they could run up overdraft charges on him. Maybe he was a dick too, but hey, Wells Fargo? That kind of thing would be in character for them, no?
So true. Wells Fargo is by far the sleaziest, most crooked bank I ever dealt with. The bank manager was insensed that I closed my account (17 years ago...).
I saw this movie before, he gets shot at the end. You gotta get your mind right .. michael
That ATM would have continued spitting out cash and debiting his account for it. That is a frustrating situation. Still no excuse for.cruelty to the ATM.
While I agree with you that his behavior did not warrant that kind of abuse. However having worked for over twenty years in the self service banking business I find fault with both the ATM and these banks. It is well understood that data has replaced currency and having easy access to your currency is a wonderful feature, however nobody gave any real thought to the possible machine or data malfunctions other than providing the customer with no other recourse other than a phone number when the branch is closed. Our personal technology, from voice command cell phones, access to a variety home devices are more responsive to individual needs and their problems. This is the same industry that developed the idea of checking deposit but never anticipated people wanting to deposit more than one check….hint… a lot of working Americans hold several jobs and would be depositing more than one. In today’s commerce anyone can go online or use a phone to order a product at any time of the night or day and have the ability to actually talk or text a sales rep. The banking industry needs to step up a little especially when they charge money for the using the ATM. Again this was no excuse to vent ones anger.
Can you arrest the ATM?
The fuck is wrong with people?
Waaaaaay too many people on edge. It's only gonna get worse as jobs are eliminated, or given to illegals.
Jesus. Calm the fuck down.
ATM had it coming, fucking white privilege machine!!
ATM should be placed in reeducation program and only provide more money to minorities not white trash like this.
23? Looks like he's 40. Been riding hard. Meth is a hell of a drug.