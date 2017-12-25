Paul Craig Roberts' Christmas Column 2017: The Greatest Gift Of All

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
Dear Donors, thank you for your support in 2017. Although you have kept me working yet another year, I find it encouraging that there are some Americans who can think independently and who want to know. As Margaret Mead said, it only takes a few determined people to change the world. Perhaps some of you will be those people.
My traditional Christmas column goes back to sometime in the 1990s when I was a newspaper columnist. It has been widely reprinted at home and abroad. Every year two or three readers write to educate me that religion is the source of wars and persecutions. These readers confuse religion with mankind’s abuse of institutions, religious or otherwise. The United States has democratic institutions and legal institutions to protect civil liberties. Nevertheless, we now have a police state. Shall I argue that democracy and civil liberty are the causes of police states?
Some readers also are confused about hypocrisy. There is a vast difference between proclaiming moral principles that one might fail to live up to and proclaiming immoral principles that are all too easy to keep.
Liberty is a human achievement. We have it, or had it, because those who believed in it fought to achieve it. As I explain in my Christmas column, people were able to fight for liberty because Christianity empowered the individual.
The other cornerstone of our culture is the Constitution. Indeed, the United States is the Constitution. Without the Constitution, the United States is a different country, and Americans a different people. This is why assaults on the Constitution by the regimes in Washington are assaults on America that are far worse than any assaults by terrorists. There is not much that we can do about these assaults, but we should not through ignorance enable the assaults or believe the government’s claim that safety requires the curtailment of civil liberty.
In a spirit of goodwill, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a successful New Year.
Paul Craig Roberts
The Greatest Gift For All
Christmas is a time of traditions. If you have found time in the rush before Christmas to decorate a tree, you are sharing in a relatively new tradition. Although the Christmas tree has ancient roots, at the beginning of the 20th century only 1 in 5 American families put up a tree. It was 1920 before the Christmas tree became the hallmark of the season. Calvin Coolidge was the first President to light a national Christmas tree on the White House lawn.
Gifts are another shared custom. This tradition comes from the wise men or three kings who brought gifts to baby Jesus. When I was a kid, gifts were more modest than they are now, but even then people were complaining about the commercialization of Christmas. We have grown accustomed to the commercialization. Christmas sales are the backbone of many businesses. Gift giving causes us to remember others and to take time from our harried lives to give them thought.
The decorations and gifts of Christmas are one of our connections to a Christian culture that has held Western civilization together for 2,000 years.
In our culture the individual counts. This permits an individual person to put his or her foot down, to take a stand on principle, to become a reformer and to take on injustice.
This empowerment of the individual is unique to Western civilization. It has made the individual a citizen equal in rights to all other citizens, protected from tyrannical government by the rule of law and free speech. These achievements are the products of centuries of struggle, but they all flow from the teaching that God so values the individual’s soul that he sent his son to die so we might live. By so elevating the individual, Christianity gave him a voice.
Formerly only those with power had a voice. But in Western civilization people with integrity have a voice. So do people with a sense of justice, of honor, of duty, of fair play. Reformers can reform, investors can invest, and entrepreneurs can create commercial enterprises, new products and new occupations.
The result was a land of opportunity. The United States attracted immigrants who shared our values and reflected them in their own lives. Our culture was absorbed by a diverse people who became one.
In recent decades we have lost sight of the historic achievement that empowered the individual. The religious, legal and political roots of this great achievement are no longer reverently taught in high schools, colleges and universities or respected by our government. The voices that reach us through the millennia and connect us to our culture are being silenced by “Identity Politics,” “political correctness” and “the war on terror.” Prayer has been driven from schools and Christian religious symbols from public life. Constitutional protections have been diminished by hegemonic political ambitions. Indefinite detention, torture, and murder are now acknowledged practices of the United States government. The historic achievement of due process has been rolled back. Tyranny has re-emerged.
Diversity at home and hegemony abroad are consuming values and are dismantling the culture and the rule of law. There is plenty of room for cultural diversity in the world, but not within a single country. A Tower of Babel has no culture. A person cannot be a Christian one day, a pagan the next and a Muslim the day after. A hodgepodge of cultural and religious values provides no basis for law – except the raw power of the pre-Christian past.
All Americans have a huge stake in Christianity. Whether or not we are individually believers in Christ, we are beneficiaries of the moral doctrine that has curbed power and protected the weak.
Power is the horse ridden by evil. In the 20th century the horse was ridden hard, and the 21st century shows an increase in pace. Millions of people were exterminated in the 20th century by National Socialists in Germany and by Soviet and Chinese communists simply because they were members of a race or class that had been demonized by intellectuals and political authority. In the beginning years of the 21st century, hundreds of thousands of Muslims in seven countries have been murdered and millions displaced in order to extend Washington’s hegemony.
Power that is secularized and cut free of civilizing traditions is not limited by moral and religious scruples. V.I. Lenin made this clear when he defined the meaning of his dictatorship as “unlimited power, resting directly on force, not limited by anything.” Washington’s drive for hegemony over US citizens and the rest of the world is based entirely on the exercise of force and is resurrecting unaccountable power.
Christianity’s emphasis on the worth of the individual makes such power as Lenin claimed, and Washington now claims, unthinkable. Be we religious or be we not, our celebration of Christ’s birthday celebrates a religion that made us masters of our souls and of our political life on Earth. Such a religion as this is worth holding on to even by atheists.
As we enter into 2018, Western civilization, the product of thousands of years of striving, is in decline. Degeneracy is everywhere before our eyes. As the West sinks into tyranny, will Western peoples defend their liberty and their souls, or will they sink into the tyranny, which again has raised its ugly and all devouring head?
Lose the "Suffer the poor Jews" bullshit, Paul. The Jews cause their own problems, by being shitheads, generally speaking.
Case in point, Lakewood, NJ.
They protested a homeless camp, calling it a blight on the community (2013).
While they were pushing with the left hand, they were stealing with the right -
Read about the welfare fraud there (which involves a lot more people than the news lets on, and has been happening for decades).
Always the same kind of scheming bullshit with them, no matter where they go.
Their Fairy Tale Holocaust is a fantasy work of fiction, used to excuse their disgusting behavior, and also to extort money.
It's what they do, 'cuz Jews gotta Jew.
Right on, Bro.
MERRY cHRISTMAS!
Paul is an economist, not an historian. He hasn't or won't research the facts of the Second World War.
"Power is the horse ridden by evil. In the 20th century the horse was ridden hard, and the 21st century shows an increase in pace. Millions of people were exterminated in the 20th century by National Socialists in Germany and by Soviet and Chinese communists simply because they were members of a race or class that had been demonized by intellectuals and political authority."
Allow me to clarify...
"Power is the horse ridden by (((international usurers))). In the 20th century the horse was ridden hard, and the 21st century shows an increase in pace. Millions of innocent Germans were exterminated in the 20th century through aerial bombardment and planned starvation by American, Soviet and British slaves to this (((money power))) simply because they were members of a race or class that had shaken themselves free from the shackles of the (((money lenders))).
This is the actual truth, Paul. If you can't grasp it, stick to economics.
"All Americans have a huge stake in Christianity."
Those who are WAGING WAR on Christianity don't think so. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-234
it is the WAR on ourselves - which is our ability to choose our nutrients which is the ROOT CAUSE - but I repeat myself.
another minute, another death from alcohol involved stupidity.
The Cabal that murdered JFK in their dreams of world domination squashed all manner of liberties ; but most of all in their haste to cover up their crimes they decided to speed up the alcohol and stamp out consciousness enhancing nutrients.
At the very worst time for humanity as our technological advances ramped up with great speed - and our reliance on transport by motorized vehicles, whilst the very drug most impairing our ability to operate these vehicles was actively promoted to the point where today ALCOHOL is distributed in every nook and cranny of our country.
The medicines that could cure us are made illegal : I have made the effort to spend the last 40 some years comprehending the tragic mess of our war on ourselves, the war on consciousness which ends up in these articles like PCR and CHS and yadda yadda yadda....
as Radical Marijuana points out, every time they fall too short as they FAIL to get to the root - which is why i write again...
another family without their loved one as the alcohol made another death - another life cut short....
if you read this and want to make a difference, contact me - but no, you're too lazy ...
(bitcoin up 1000 in the last hour)
CHRISTMAS EVE DRUNK DEATH:
"The California Highway Patrol officer killed in the crash on 880 was identified as Andrew Camilleri, 33. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
A California Highway Patrol officer, just hours from getting off duty and going home to open Christmas presents with his wife and three young children, was killed when an impaired driver swerved off the road and slammed into his patrol vehicle, which was parked near an on-ramp to Interstate 880 in Hayward, the CHP said Monday.
Andrew Camilleri Sr., 33, of Tracy, a CHP officer for a year and a half, was killed in the crash at 11:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve, CHP officials said. His partner, Officer Jonathan Velasquez, was treated at a hospital for lacerations and released Monday, said Sgt. Rob Nacke, a CHP spokesman.
“Today is not a holiday for the Highway Patrol. Today is about a tragic loss of one of our own, one by the name of Andrew Camilleri, who we will consider a hero now and forever,” CHP Assistant Chief Ernest Sanchez said at a news conference Monday in Hayward.
1 CHP officer was killed and another injured in a crash on 880 in Hayward
Here's our Christmas gift to you.
Don't fap in the eggnog, though.
Merry Christmas, Hoe Hoe Hoe !
http://celebrity-leaks.net/wwe-diva-paige-new-leaked-selfies-gaping-her-...
My neighbor with two kids almost offed himself in a drunken accident yesterday. Sad. We hurt ourselves and those around us too often.
.
So basically you're saying he doesn't know about the crap that went on between the BIS, gold transfers to Germany throughout the war and all the banks signing off on that...but we do?
Your comment appears to be the first in the response queue. Maybe being first to log a comment rewards a poster with immunity as to addressing or ignoring the subject matter at hand - hijacking the thread?
Not once in Mr. Roberts' essay does the word jew occur so I am wondering how you have logically concluded that an anti-jewish screed is justified in response to his views.
What exactly has caused you to confuse the jews with Roberts' reference to principles such as traditions, culture, Christianity, morality, political power, tyranny and freedom?
Your comment is exactly what I envision fight club to be. Whether or not I care about the response is no matter.
This is why we're here!
Of course we also like to pal around an bust balls pretending we are all wise and knowing as well.
This repeats the complete BS of 'multicultural' == 'unstable, unable to be a democracy'.
The US was far from a single culture at the time of the revolution, the Constitution was written to deal with that. Many multi-cultures have been stable for centures, throughout recorded history. Aleppo, I just read, was one of the ME's largest Christian cities and has lived in peace with Arab and Jewish neighbors most of Christian history, and before that there were even more religions than now. There have always been many ethnic groups in the big civilizations and empire.
We easily remember the periods of discord, but those are exceptions, not the rule. Easy to avoid, so long as you keep focused on reality and human rights.
Nowadays, degeneracy is mostly hidden, with few reporters willing to tell what they know about the sorry state of the world. Satanist in high places rule the world. Equal protection under the law no longer exists. The 6th Amendment, the right to confront your accusers, has been wiped out by the Patriot Act allowing unlimited wiretapping. As Associate Justice Scalia would agree if he hadn't been murdered at the Cibola Creek ranch. At least psychopathic murderer Hillary Clinton is not president. Yet.
Ya know, I don't think your average Jewish person has the ability to create a narrative about the holocaust or about being the chosen people any more than they have the ability to create a narrative of weapons of destruction in Iraq. This does not mean that they don't take advantage of those narratives.
We are living in madness! GOD help us.
How about losing "Poor Arab Terrorists" ?
Does Roberts believe the nonsense that the September 11, 2001 attacks never had a Jihadist element?
Eurabia will come first, then Arabamerica. Roberts is not wrong about the corruption and moral rot, but America has had periods of spiritual awakening and renewal: Perhaps we are entering one with the election of Trump, after 8 years of the most non-spiritual and self-centered polticians in our history. Trump at least says "We" quite often, rather than MAObama's constant "I ME MY I ME MY"
Ever seen the energy field in a 5g environment theres a spiritual awakening coming and its not a pleasant one
Meh...I already got da cansa!
No, the September 11, 2001 attacks never had a Jihadist element except as useful patsies. Some of the Saudis "killed" in the attack are still walking around KSA. One did leave a flame proof passport behind though.
Sorry. It was a Mossad /Cheney /Rabbi Dov Zachim operation that got NorAD to stand down. They even sent in a team to film the evil deed.
So what's your point?
I was ready to down vote you until I read your post. I guess it's group think or group arrow. I do like Roberts a lot. But I also see what you are saying and am tired of the Muslocommie shit too.
9-11 had Arabic patsies, some Saudi collusion, but was clearly a Mossad-originated plan which was implemented by Mossad and CIA.
No there was no Jihadist element.
If you have contrary information, we would need citations to evaluate, but I think you don't have that.
He has contrary information, tons of it. Everything the .gov/media complex has published on the issue, for example.
And it's all a load of shite.
westerners are completely avoiding the whole problem by simply not having any children, they know what's awaiting them even though some pretend to be patriots, the future is bleak for the us as it gets flooded with immigrants to keep the wheel of credit going it is like a pozi scheme that need new money coming in or it will collapse.
The us and most western nations are washed out, they no longer have natural resources, the elites are corrupt and politicians are under blackmail by the joos. during their entire careers as politicians.
the ponzi scheme which is the us economy and the us dollar are about to blow up if new money does not come in and for that new people are needed for credit and new credit is new money, the us prefer that a new immigrant borrow $200,000 in credit than bring with him $10,000, the more time pass the people are needed to keep the wheel of fraud or ponzi scheme going.
The same goes for the EU and Japan, Australia, Canada and other vassal states who follow the master the us government .
unfortunately for the us we are entering the end of the ponzi scheme and within short few month the jig will be up, as inflation is closing in on 100% and unemployment to 25% and more, interest rates will go above 20% which will bring most western nations to bankruptcy.
So enjoy this last Christmas .
I replied to a young female friend text in it she wished me Merry Christmas David, wishing you the best for the new year, my reply was Merry Christmas to you wish you great health and prosperity, May the new year bring peace on earth and joy to all, she replied that it was the nicest text she ever had and she loved it because due to her young age she does not know that 30 years ago we used to wish for peace on earth and joy to all, this to vindicate PCR
I am not a believer that said I too wish everyone a Merry Christmas,peace and goodwill to men is in short supply.Christmas is about family and friends as well and no normal individual could have a problem with that.
PCR is IMO the best political writer out there. He is experienced in government, the economy and in media. He writes in no nonsense language that even a graduate from Baltimore High could understand. No holds barred and tells it like it is. And best of all,,, he is not politically correct. His site is one of only two sites I donate to. As I am retired I cannot donate what I would like.
Go to his site,,, You will see it's worth it.Hope ZH doesn't mind me pushing his site but as a disclaimer I have nothing to do with the site and I'm not associated with Mr. Roberts other than as a reader.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/
PCR is one of the USA's few assets. If you packaged up the entire current US Administration, they wouldn't amount to his pedigree. If Trump was serious we could name just ONE PICK worth something but we can't. His foreign policy is a BIG JOKE and he sucks Bibi's dick.
Clinton & Bush (1&2) & Obama were sick bastards and i can't see much improvement in Trump. I would love to, honest, but you can't surround yourself with Neocon scum and expect results.
Merry Christmas.
Im in a part of the world where they have actually reported the size and magnitude of Russian and Chinese military exersizes and civil defense drills this last year,meanwhile the US Government MIC has lost 20 trillion in the last 2 decades but all thats on tv news is which Senator got smashed and grabbed someones ass at a function.
He needs 2 be read and heard by many others 4 more forthright thoughts
trump the orange jew and his jew supremacist bootlicking lackey niki DOES NOT represent the American people when it comes to the murderous satanic so-called state of israel. Their sick support of the devils own s-c israel is not supported by the American people.
We want the 20 billion of U.S. tax payer dollars given to so-called israel each year to immediately stop.
We demand that no further military aid be given by any means to so-called israel nor to their worldwide instigated wars.
We demand all dual citizen israelis be immediately removed from all elected, paid and volunteer positions within all Federal, State & Local Government agencies.
We demand that all foreign agent organizations ie AIPAC, SPLC, ADL, ACLU, ZOA, CFR and a thousand more be immediatley shut down under the FARA act...NOW !
And you dumber than dumb anti-Christ hugging Christian-zionists are an utter abomination to Christ.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsVLnaHmMjE
I really don't care about what you people think about PCR.
The man was an insider and has the cahones to tell it like it is. Isn't this what we'd all like our current .gov bureaucrats to be?
Thanks Paul.
Great article by PCR, as always. The great thing about PCR is that you don't have to agree with every sentence to know that you just read a very insightful, thoughtful, and important piece.
Anything that promotes the individual is of God and I can prove it over and over. The collective is the work of Satan. God is about the individual and individual responsibility.
God gives you the choice to believe what you will. Satan demands that you think like him. Freedom 8 the ability to choose. Slavery 8 being told how to talk and what to think.
PCR is 100% right in this article.
Yaweh = I am.
Tyler I'm going to give you a piece of advice... Hire some NEW help !
Yeah.. cause you deserve to have Tyler's platform cater to your expectations for fREE. Righto.
Pinhead m
Hey slimebag get back to US> when you make some <>thing of value?
#uncle yen
Mr. Roberts needs an attitude adjustment?
Amen! even atheists enjoy most of the freedoms they have almost SOLELY due to Christ and Christianity. makes me smile.
Thanks for the stocking stuffer article, PCR... always enjoy his reads...