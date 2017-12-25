Ron Paul Blasts Congress' Political And Personal Immorality

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Many Americans have been shocked by recent revelations of the extent of sexual harassment in Congress.
However, no one should be too surprised that those who spend their lives defending and expanding the welfare-warfare state engage in immoral personal conduct.
It is only natural that an immoral system, like the welfare-warfare state, tends to attract individuals likely to practice personal immorality.
The welfare-warfare state is built on a foundation of taxation and fiat currency controlled by a secretive central bank. While some type of taxation may be necessary to fund the few legitimate functions of government, taking people’s money to fund a redistributive welfare state at home and a global empire abroad is nothing more than theft. The Federal Reserve’s erosion of purchasing power is also a form of theft.
The welfare-warfare state relies on violence. Every law preventing us from living our lives as we choose — whether forbidding us from working for below minimum wage, preventing us from smoking marijuana or drinking raw milk, telling private business owners who can and cannot use what restroom, or requiring us to purchase government-approved health insurance — rests on the threat of force being used against those who refuse to obey.
The warfare side of the welfare-warfare state is obviously rooted in violence. War inevitably leads to deaths, including the deaths of innocents. A permanent warfare state is also the quickest way to lose our liberties. This is why the Founding Fathers counseled against standing armies and foreign entanglements.
The neocons and “humanitarian interventionists” who control our foreign policy have disregarded the wisdom of the Founders. They actually promote endless wars not to protect our security but to promote “democracy” and “universal human rights.” They are impervious to evidence of the failure of military interventions to achieve these goals and indifferent to the human and fiscal costs of endless war. They dismiss the loss of innocent lives — including the deaths of children — as unavoidable “collateral damage,” while using their influence in the media to spread pro-war propaganda. They also smear their opponents as aiding America’s enemies and sympathizing with terrorists.
No one holding political power wants to admit the system he supports is immoral and a failure. Therefore, defenders of the welfare-warfare state rely on lies and deceptions. They ignore all evidence of the failure of big government to accomplish its ends, instead pretending they can fix the system with a few reforms. They also work with allies in the media to promulgate the lie that without the welfare state the masses would remain poor and uneducated, and without the warfare state we would be overwhelmed by those who hate us for our freedoms. They never mention that many foreigners hate America because of the suffering caused by our hyper-interventionist foreign policy.
The welfare-warfare state is built on violence and deceit.
It is thus inevitable that many of those participating in this immoral system will combine their immoral politics with immoral personal conduct. Hopefully the revelations of sexual misconduct among the welfare-warfare state’s Capitol Hill and media defenders will lead more Americans to question the morality and the wisdom of allowing the federal government to run the world, run the economy, and run our lives.
Move the power back to the states. The well run ones will attract businesses and citizens.
The corrupt will be found in the state houses, easy to ge t at and punish instead of hiding in multinationals in other lands and in DC.
I have no real educated opinion on the matter but, I'll repeat what someone said to me roughly 10 years ago on yahoo boards. The USA is long gone. I believe he/she was in politics at one time
@JRobby
The solution (in my view) is actually more acute than that. Even states are too large and weild too much influence. The solution is at the local council level I believe. There is no need in today's technological society to keep a level of beurocracy such as the state level. Only a Federal level to mind the borders and taxes at the borders and a local level that is designed to constantly make decsions that the people decide with frequent online polling.
I think you'd be amazed at the numbers of people we actually need in government. I would suggest you could get rid of 9 out of 10 if you simplified government (making most services online) at all levels with the intention of installing only the most necessary functions. An online payout to all citizens for example could eliminate a whole government department and all the politicking it creates. Re-designing cities to drastically reduce energy usage also eliminates so much human activity that is wasteful.
I have long believed that our states are way to big to serve the needs of citizens, which are really pretty basic when you get down to it.
Our systems are not maintaining the things we need and they are rigging the system to steal the money.
Break it all down. Cancel the debts. Use crypto.
That Welfare-Warfare state is an extortion racket, so of course it rests on violence. It cannot be any other way.
The question is: "What are you going to do about it?"
Here is an option on what can be done --> Altered States of America
Same as it ever was...
H.L. Mencken is often regarded as one of the most influential American writers of the early 20th century. Here are some of his timeless quotes on politics, democracy, government and elections.
1. The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
2. Government is a broker in pillage, and every election is a sort of advance auction in stolen goods.
3. Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.
4. Democracy, too, is a religion. It is the worship of jackals by jackasses.
5. Democracy is the art and science of running the circus from the monkey cage.
6. Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.
7. Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.
8. If a politician found he had cannibals among his constituents, he would promise them missionaries for dinner.
9. As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.
10. All government, of course, is against liberty.
My favorite is 3)
smart bastard! what are the chances that the writers of "mobocracy" shamelessly plagiarized his philosophy or that we are all condemned to suffer as, well, TINA?
did he have any alternatives? like "no representation without taxation" or "proportional representation, depending on levels of taxation" or simply "no fiscal deficits" or "minimal government" (measured along easily stated and specific objectives - rather than a vague, though noble, constitution)?
Mencken also said that "Single men are smarter than men who are married, because they are smart enough to remain single".
Goofy.
Moral and financial corruption is the minimum requirement for public service. Public service means the public supports you.
Don't know why everyone's getting their panties all in a bunch.
Men of means of all stripes, from politicians to captains of industry, were well known for keeping mistresses or visting houses of ill repute.
This is nothing new.
Best President America never had
Dr. Paul, was 9.11 an inside job?
If so, by whom?
And why?
Take your time, I can wait for the answers, all day...
Does Mossad op count as an inside job?
Yep.
Then Yes. It was.
Only lying, backstabbing hypocrites ever get into congress or WH.
They smile, kiss babies, assure you they are looking out for you and yours, until they get in, then they are important in their own minds and you no longer count until the next time they smile and kiss babies for your vote....
And once they're elected to Congress, suddenly they become exempt from SEC rules which prohibit insider trading in lucrative equities such as Halliburton, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.
Eisenhower tried to warn Americans about the dangers of the military industrial complex, although his farewell address to the nation is now considered a laughable footnote to history, especially by those "Representatives" and special interest groups who greatly benefit from constant conflict and war.
Some people may have good intentions when they run for Congressional office, but once elected, they realize the huge profit potential when the decision is made to commit genocide on some poor, backwater third-world shithole, so they get with the program.
Nobody in Congress wants to meet the same fate as Paul Wellstone and his family by rocking the boat.
Eisenhower's warning? Eisenhower gave his "warning" only days before he left office. He had eight years while in office to do something about the military-industrial complex and he did nothing. He warned the future about something he could have changed himself.
Perhaps because he knew the consequences of defying the Deep State.
Eisenhower was still alive when JFK was assassinated.
Some might wonder what Eisenhower's true beliefs might have been regarding that coup, although he likely knew better than to reveal the real reasons why JFK was killed.
Historically, the message has been heard by Congress Critters and all future Presidents loud and clear.
The Paul Wellstone assassination was merely a refresher course for those elected officials who may have forgotten.
If you rock the boat, then you WILL be killed.
Some people have good intentions when they are elected,,, if they don't take the quiet advice of the lobbyists, they get invited to Hef's mansion or for a trip on the Lolita Express, click, click, flash, flash and they are recorded in compromising positions with jailbait. Then it is game over for them.
Trained seals, we call em in Canada.
Absolutely.
Incriminating video and photographs have the tendency to compel elected officials to do what they would otherwise choose not to do.
Blackmail is a politically powerful force that most elected officials cannot resist.
After the videos showing the debauchery with underage hookers and copious amounts of cocaine are privately revealed, that politician is henceforth owned and destined to a life of luxury and servitude.
There are exceptions, just not enough.
You just read (presumably) an article written by one of them.
Ron Paul didn't fail... the People did.
I am beginning to think that all the baby kissing is for show, and their elections a forgone conclusion.
Deceit and manipulation of the electoral system, much like manipulation of the gold market.
“Hopefully the revelations of sexual misconduct among the welfare-warfare state’s Capitol Hill and media defenders will lead more Americans to question the morality and the wisdom of allowing the federal government to run the world, run the economy, and run our lives.” Hahahaha.......wishful thinking. Just like believing they wouldn’t over extend themselves after 2008.
There is no morality to question.
Waiting for the Clintons and MSM to start using the old "Politics of personal destruction" phrase to explain the "unfair" treatment of the DOJ and FBI partisan hacks.
Hopefully they are beginning to shake in their boots. Mueller may have been turned, according to QAnon.
As long as you use the word "neocons," rather than "jews," you are misleading people and avoiding the real issue.
Not all jews fit your profile, and you are defeating your own cause by implying it is so. Much like calling all old white men racists.
Try to fit your views into a package that is more acceptable to more people and you will win bigger.
Not all jews are neocons, but almost all neocons are jews.
Not all jews are zionists, but almost all zionists are jews.
Not all jews are bankers, but almost all bankers are jews.
Not all jews are media owners, but almost all media owners are jews.
And those subsets of jews are THE #1 ENEMY of the american people.
Danke sehr!
No one in Congress gives two shits what Ron Paul says because he doesn’t give them votes. So many votes today are based on revenue from the government, sexual orientation, gender, racial orientation, and demeanor that only a select few vote based on morals or solid political standpoints. And even a smaller fraction vote based on original constitutional construction.
Ron has high expectations,especially if he wants to see more than a thin facade of morality up there on the hill.
These people are just barely passing as human beings... their own partisan political survival is always the number one priority, especially among the hardcore dinosaurs and fossils.
'The welfare-warfare state relies on violence.'
true because
'Any state relies on violence.'
Own up to it, Ron. America is not going to war to promote democracy. Why is America always on the war path? Name it.
Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio and their Child Tax Credit WELFARE program for Illegals seems to me a form of duplicitous violence aimed at the middle class.
I think of it as slavery.
"The quality of life in the USA peaked in the 1960's"
We could have had Ron Paul for president, but instead we wound up with Trump.
