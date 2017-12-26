Amazon And Google Employees Busted In Asian Sex Trafficking Sting

Several Seattle employees of both Google and Amazon were busted after using their corporate accounts to send emails to local brothels and pimps looking to purchase services from sex workers trafficked from Asia, according to emails obtained by Newsweek.
"[E]mails obtained by Newsweek reveal another sordid corner of the tech sector’s treatment of women: a horny nest of prostitution “hobbyists” at tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and other firms in Seattle’s high tech alley."
Many of the emails were swept up in a 2015 sting operation which targeted online chat rooms and message boards in which customers rate sex workers - resulting in the arrest of 18 of these "prostitution hobbyists," including several high level Amazon and Microsoft directors - two of which are currently scheduled for trial in March.
Seattle brothels had been catering to Microsoft employees through several "backpage.com" ads located nearby the company's Redmond, WA headquarters, in what is becoming a booming business.
A study commissioned by the Department of Justice found that Seattle has the fastest-growing sex industry in the United States, more than doubling in size between 2005 and 2012. That boom correlates neatly with the boom of the tech sector there. It also correlates to the surge in high-paying jobs, since this “hobby” (the word johns use online to describe buying sex) can be expensive: some of these men spent $30,000 to $50,000 a year, according to authorities.
The tech sector has not only employed a significant number of men who pay for sex with trafficked women, it has also enabled traffickers to more easily reach customers and to hide their business from cops by taking it off the streets and into computers and ultimately, hotel rooms, motels or apartments. In one 24-hour-period in Seattle, an estimated 6,487 people solicited sex on just one of the more than 100 websites that connect buyers with sellers, according to a 2014 study.
Of note, Backpage.com shut down its adult sections in January, citing government pressure following a 2016 Senate report on commercial sex services fingered the website as a hotbed for criminal activity, and stating that "Backpage officials have publicly acknowledged that criminals use the website for sex trafficking, including trafficking of minors."
Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer (Texas AG)
In October, 2016, Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer was arrested in Houston and the company's Dallas headquarters searched. NPR reported at the time that Ferrer, 55, was charged with pimping a minor, pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping. Two controlling shareholders of Backpage — Michael Lacey and James Larkin — also are charged with conspiracy to commit pimping."
The prostitutes trafficked from Asia typically don't speak much English, relying on translation apps to offer services such as "girlfriend" experiences and "Nuru" (nude massage). Many of the women are working their way out of debt bondage, and feared for their lives or those of their families - according to one pimp interviewed during the 2015 sting.
A spokesman for Microsoft said of the emails "Microsoft has a long history of cooperating with law enforcement and other agencies on combating sex trafficking and related topics, and we have employees who volunteer their time and money specifically to combat this issue as well. The personal conduct of a tiny fraction of our 125,000 employees does not in any way represent our culture. No organization is immune to the unfortunate situation when employees act unethically or illegally. When that happens, we look into the conduct and take appropriate action. Microsoft makes it clear to our employees they have a responsibility to act with integrity and conduct themselves in a legal and ethical manner at all times. If they don’t, they risk losing their jobs."
Amazon told Newsweek it's investigating the matter, and that "It is against Amazon's policy for any employee or Contingent Worker to engage in any sex buying activities of any kind in Amazon's workplace or in any work-related setting outside of the workplace, such as during business trips, business meetings or business-related social events.' When Amazon suspects that an employee has used company funds or resources to engage in criminal conduct, the company will immediately investigate and take appropriate action up to and including termination. The company may also refer the matter to law enforcement."
Niggers.
Very unlikely.
There are probably very few than working at those at these two companies in positions that pay enough money to support that kind of a habit.
Bezos and Schmidt's "hobbyists".
Like Joe Biden and Al Franken, these employees were just "very very friendly" with the gals.
So, I can order a sex worker right from my Amazon account? That's a bonus if she doesn't speak English. (or just doesn't speak at all)
Microsoft said of the emails ...
Amazon told Newsweek...
Nothing but BULLSH!T
The Chinese mafia tells them its XXX$ to come here and theyll work it off doing normal labor secretary or something like that. When they get here the price triples or more. They force them to work as sex slaves. If the girls try to leave they are told their families back home will be killed. Of course big tech supports this.
Members of the NBB* network
Nothing But Bullshit, aptly named Slomotrainwreck.
Remember when the internet first got invented and the telescreen told everyone it was anonymous?
I never understood that at the time because I thought, "Well if it really is anonymous then how will they know how much data you have used and how will they know where to send the bill?"
Anyway, ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.
Anonymous Internet. (Yes, I do realize some things have been changed around since then.)
CDs are virtually indestructible, scratch-proof, cheap and don't need cleaning.
Your phone bill will be cheaper.
Broadband is faster.
Oh look! There goes the police helicopter!
If one spends even a small amount of time with the type of person who works for these tech companies (I used to play poker with the team from Bioware Games) one quickly understannds why they need to pay for poon.
NERRRRRRRRDDDDSSSS! Nerds! Nerds! Nerds! Nerds! Nerds! Nerds!
Besides that, who wants to buy nasty hoochie mama nappy headed ho dark meat?
Pimpin ain't easy ~ oh wait!
Bezos the money loser and Schmoogle.........
A pile of CRAP...........
..............but I repeat myself.....dammit
It seems like the number of pervs running around outnumber 'normal' folks.
Must be the 'new' normal.
Why is it perv to pay an adult for sex? Yet if you film it, then it's protected as freedom of expression
If there is a slavery problem, fix that. Nothing else here should be illegal. Its a massive waste of public resources to police these transactions.
They should consider allowing prostitutes "free agents."
After all, the football felons are and no one sayz anything.
"He just wanted to rent my room for an hour. Other things happened becoz he woz a nice man."
"I charged him $100 to tell him what time it is. That's wot I do for a living. Then he woz a nice man and things got carried away."
"No, I'm just a cleaner. He said, 'polish this knob' ..."
What's a horny nerd to do in liberal heaven? It's harassment to talk to a girl at work and it's rape to talk to a girl outside of work.
Paying is their call but is it consensual when the girl is smuggled into the country in shipping container and family threatened?
And not a single fuck was given, not by anybody. It's normalized, it will go on. Nobody has the GUTS in this coward soceity to stand up for what's right. Keep sucking that Amazon and Google TIT you cowards. Me? I put my money where my mouth is. I don't use anything google, I don't use anything Amazon. I'm not on social media! You should too, but you love the google tit. People celebrating the death of the T.V? Say hello to the new mind control -THE INTERNET! FUCKWADS!
IF PEOPLE HAD ANY SENSE OF REALITY LEFT IN THEM, THERE WOULD BE ANTI TRUST LAWS SLAPPED ON THESE FASCIST MEGA CORPORATIONS ALREADY! <----
What phone do you use?
How about a tablet?
All of this fucking going on, and not a single fuck ever being given!
IC, I use YouTube but run it out of brave browser. Brave blocks advertising, tracking and malware by DEFAULT in any device and operating system. Brave allows me to listen to YouTube with my phone screen off in my pocket. I'm not paying for you tube red.
I make Google pay for the server and infrastructure and then render their business model useless
He who controls the browser controls the money.
Brave browser, once you see how fast it is you will never go back to another.
Destroy the goobook monopolies with Brave.
Cheers,
Pigpen
Try hooktube. Use firefox, go to hooktube and install the addon script. It is a front end for youtube.
Three good add-ons for firefox- "smart referer", and "skip redirect" as it stops google from knowing where you came from and what result you clicked on. "Ublock orgin" will block ads, except for infowars. Must be in house ads there.
Zerohedge needs to use https. I think the libturds are ahead of the game on a technical level. They seem to run there news servers much better. I am talking about https. How easy is it for man in the middle to capture your zerohedge username and password, then impersonate you. Really easy with http. letsencrypt (its free)
Unfortunately, we're already beyond boycotting as a significant means to hurt these companies.
Daily life in America is still acceptable and what's allowing these companies to grow so large isn't the company itself but who's been running your gov't. They've been too busy trying to take over the world.
More Govt. control is always the solution for some folks.
Go figure.
I use Amazon Prime for building supplies, it gets delivered for free and I get a big discount with their credit card rebate. It saves me from doing the Home Depot load-the-cart-unload-the-cart-in-the-parking-lot marathon. The shipping is free!
Plus I get free movies, its great!
You may not be able to see it but you are actually killing yourself. Yes, yes, lots of other people are killing themselves too. It's quite trendy these days.
I don't care if I pay more. I prefer to give my money to nice people.
So perhaps I will spend the rest of my life feeling poor. I don't give a shit. I need to look after the nice people. They will die if I do not look after them. They live next door to me. They ensure I live in a nice town.
Maybe I will lose anyway. I don't give a shit. Either way I was not going to win.
comments on ZH is social media
Yes, but us ZH Zombies are soooooooo much better than all the other Interweb Zombies. Why, they just dribble shit on the Interwebs but WE dribble shit on ZH!
hahaha.....how corrupt are these companies that they even considered using corprate accounts????.....imagine working for Rotorrooter and using your work van for amred robberies......
an apple a day keeps sex workers at play
I went to school with a gal that works at MS. I am guessing she would be shocked to hear that her fellow employees were hiring hookers.
Nothing shocks me. I hate Seattle. What a dirty, cold, crappy little city full of faggots and tech Tards.
I can't wait until Mt. Rainier goes off and Seattle is hit by a 9.5 earthquake. Good.
Lots of people hate Seattle now that it has become a Venezuala in many ways. Several Chinese-Americans I know there have moved away for that reason. They say it have become a crime-infested, far left cesspool.
Smart. I live 60 miles south of Shitattle. I hate it. I hate this place because I am surrounded by utter morons.
I hate to say I graduated from the University of Washington. It used to be a great state school. Until the fucking commies infested every fucking department and ruined it.
This was a beautiful state. Now? Good luck dealing with the Agenda 21 fucktards and the people that claim being human is destroying the earth and the people that are climate freaks and want to off every human being except themselves.
I can't stand the commies, the ecofreaks, and the do gooders.
If the roughly 50% of the population that thinks humanity is the problem would simply stop eating and drinking they'd eventually die. That would buy time for the rest of us. But no, they don't want to make things better, they just want to impose their will on you and me.
Exactly. It is all about them controlling other people.
Why can't they just mind their own fucking business? Leave me the fuck alone. I am not a criminal. I pay my taxes.
Sick and tired of the freaks that think I support their idiocy. No, I do not.
Make it legal and all this goes away.
Why should the government be the one to tell you what you can do with your body?
Then they can focus on catching the kid fuckers. They don't even have to leave DC for that.
pods
Its ridiculous. One trip to Thailand showed me how retarded the West is about this issue.
Nobody has a gun to your head if you find it offensive or wrong. Live and let live. Believe me, there is nothing bad at all about having a massage with a Happy Ending.
One trip to Nevada.
"Make it legal and all this goes away."
exactly what was done w/U1 so it too is noise.
posted a coupla weeks ago, this site links piglosi & kamala to the dirty money. the pig didn't return it cuz she spent it.
bezos & gates will be swept up in this mess.
Have MERCY!
Can you please bring together your hands in PRAYER? Let US ALL Pray to the Pussy Pastor....
The Reverend Jerry Lavigne Jr!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tXDBiCvwZ4
I agree 100%
But then I ask myself, with Amazon experimenting with drones and A1, I wonder why these guys just don't buy one of these artifical. talking, lifelike blow up dolls. They could save a pile of coin. :)
Because it isn't just about the sex. It's the Master of the Universe, I can have a harem, ideal that some get caught up in. When the bubble of that bursts, they ... uh ... are left with limp wreckage and nothing to show for it.
...why pay high USA prices for Asian clam?
It's $30 or less. SE Asia is the globe's low cost pussy provider---get used to it.
Think American women are about to step up to the plate?
What a fucked up world we all live in......
these "leaders" should be serving as role models by getting married and staying faithful.
"Soul brother too boku"
why is this illegal? men pay for sex all the time, ask any man that's dated, married, divorced, if they paid for that sex.
"I never paid for sex. But the stuff I got for free cost me a fortune".