The Biggest Factors In Future Oil Production

Authored by Ron Patterson via OilPrice.com,
This assessment is based on the data in the 2017 BP Statistical Review of World Energy available here. As such it uses that review’s definition of oil which is crude and condensate and natural gas liquids, uncompensated for their different energy contents or values of refined product components.
Figure 1: World Oil Production 1990 – 2017
(Click to enlarge)
This analysis was prompted by a chart by Ovi showing that Non-OPEC production less Russia, Canada and the United States has been in decline since 2004. That decline rate is 0.25 million barrels/day/annum. It had previously risen strongly from 1990.
Figure 2: Production Rate Change 2007 – 2016
(Click to enlarge)
The United States LTO patch is widely credited with having caused the oil price collapse of 2014. American production had risen by six million barrels per day since 2007. The United States was not alone with four other countries totaling six million barrels per day of production increase. Iraq and Saudi Arabia contributed two million barrels per day each with Russia and Canada contributing one million barrels per day each.
Figure 3: World Oil Consumption 1990 – 2016
(Click to enlarge)
OECD consumption has been flat even as OECD countries have had an increase in GDP.
Figure 4: Where the Oil Went
(Click to enlarge)
The fall of non-OECD consumption from 1990 to 1996 was due to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Since then consumption growth has been steady at about 835,000 barrels/day/annum. Chinese consumption growth was 240,000 barrels/day/annum up to 2002 and then steepened to 512,000 barrels/day/annum since. OECD consumption growth was strong up to 2007 and then demand contracted due to higher oil prices. From here it looks like OECD consumption has plateaued. China may have also plateaued. Non-OECD consumption is likely to continue rising with a large part of that being due to India.
Figure 5: World Oil Production from 1990 with a Projection to 2025
(Click to enlarge)
This projection is based on U.S. conventional production resuming long term decline and U.S. LTO production continuing to climb, driven by the Permian Basin. Russian production is in a long plateau. Canadian production continues its slow, capital-intensive climb. Other non-OPEC production continues its established decline of 0.25 million barrels/day/year. Iraqi production rises by 2.0 million barrels/day to 2025. It could be higher than that. Other OPEC production had risen by 3.0 million barrels/day from 2000 to 2005, in response to the lifting of production restrictions, and has been in a plateau since. The projection assumes a decline of 0.3 million barrels/day/year.
The projection shows a gap of about eight million barrels per day by 2025 relative to the established growth rate indicated by the dashed line. This could largely be filled if Permian Basin production ramps up faster than projected and Iraqi production growth ramps up faster than projected now that their civil war is over.
In summary, the market is likely to remain in balance and sustained price excursions are unlikely.
We'll never run out of oil. We'll all be gagging on a poisonous worldwide atmosphere before deep oil runs out.
The biggest factors....? Who is manipulating the price for their own benefit is the biggest factor.....
, according to latest government forecast. Led by Permian growth, total U.S. oil output is set to surpass 10 million barrels a day in June 2018, potentially eclipsing OPEC’s Saudi Arabia.
About 3,000 oil truckers are hauling oil around the Permian, more than the 2,000 to 2,500 just before the 2014 price bust
"Strategic Compeitors and the Petro-Yuan Bombshell' by Pepe Escobar 12/26/17
https://www.sott.net/article/372306-Strategic-competitors-and-the-petro-yuan-bombshell
What'll happen? Better check the birthrates of all of the nations. Now, add in all of the radiological and various chemicals being pumped into the ecosystem ever more.
This is the critical assumption here and it has absolutely zero chance of actually coming to pass. Therefore the conclusion, "the market is likely to remain in balance," is erroneous.
As has been demonstarted in other articles appearing on Zero Hedge, production in the Permian is growing slower, individual wells are declining faster, and the effort is much more capital intensive than these analyses provide for. The US shale miracle has been a function of QE and the corresponding ability of oil companies to fund new projects with interest free debt. Those companies remain leveraged to the hilt and shale production is not viable outside of this artificial monetary regime. Projections of stable oil markets out to 2025 are unrealistic and should not be heeded.
Ron Patterson, man takes me back to TheOilDrum.com
Three things are going to drive up the price of oil.
1. The coming inflation. This has been held off for about as long as it can be. Much longer, and we will have a different kind of collapse.
2. The coming Chinese oil futures market. This will add to point #1 by driving opec to demand higher prices in dollars. Arabs do like them some gold.
3. The fact that the entire ME is an active war zone just waiting to catch the next gear.
Oil goes much higher this year.
Putin, Iran, Erdogan, Maduro, Kim, etc. could supply the funding and means for a small, unknown group to sink a big, fat, full tanker in the middle of the Straight of Hormuz. Oil would go to $100+ overnight, gas prices in the US and Europe would skyricket, and that would lead to an economic meltdown that would cripple the US and Western Europe for the duration.
It IS that tight and it would be that simple to snap it.
"As such it uses that review’s definition of oil which is crude and condensate and natural gas liquids, uncompensated for their different energy contents or values of refined product components."
Might as well say hamburgers = steaks, eggs = chickens, mobile homes = mansions, or whatever conflation you like. Try it at work! Just scribble across some important documents with a purple crayon and proclaim you've solved the Hodge Conjecture. Try it in your relationships! Just look at your genitalia and deny everything you've ever learned. Now just make a chart that goes up and you're done!
