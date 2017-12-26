Feminist Professors Slam Selfies For "Perpetuating Classic Gender Roles"

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via Campus Reform,
A group of feminist professors recently discovered that Instagram selfies taken by women in college can reinforce “traditional gender roles.”
In a study led by Mardi Schmeichel, a University of Georgia (UGA) professor specializing in “feminist theory,” a team of professors analyzed 233 selfies that were posted in 2013 within 24 hours of the first UGA football home game of the semester.
Schmeichel and her team analyzed these selfies to see if they represented “the idealized symbol of the southern lady,” which they note is an aesthetic trope that “has had significant and enduring consequences on notions of femininity in the South.”
This symbol of the southern lady, they argue, is typified by students’ formal wear, soft and flowy dresses, a significant amount of jewelry, and clothes that emphasize “feminine curves without revealing what might be considered ‘too much’ skin.”
Bright red lipstick and white teeth are also considered emblematic of this southern aesthetic, Schmeichel argues.
After analyzing selfies posted in the time surrounding the first 2013 UGA home game, Schmeichel found that 25 percent of women who posted photos embody this harmful aesthetic.
“The clothing, makeup, posing and editing used in the southern lady images work together to achieve a hyperfeminine gender performance that differs significantly from the images of women in the other selfies,” Schmeichel laments.
“In the southern lady images, attention to a traditionally gendered performance has been emphasized,” Schmeichel writes, lamenting that “the southern lady images that circulate in these selfies reinscribe a traditional femininity organized around/on a binary.”
She also notes that students’ embodiment of femininity can be troubling.
“The celebration of traditional femininity has been is [sic] a vexing concern for some feminists, who have interpreted it as a rolling back of hard-won progress to eliminate women’s association with these rigidly gendered and often marginalized subject positions.”
“If we are committed to destabilizing gender binaries and working toward a world in which bodies, and images of them, are not traded as capital, then there must be some attention paid to ways in which women’s [Instagram] practices and behaviors can get in the way of these goals,” Schmeichel concludes.
Campus Reform reached out to Schmeichel and her team for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.
Women realized long ago that a hot body wrapped around a pure supportive loving woman with charm and a desire to take care of a man might just win her a man who takes care of her and her children, might even land her a man she enjoys fucking. But feminists gave up traditional family and fucking and true love and commitment a long time ago. Jealous of those who found their perfect mate...
these pictures are helping to perpetuate the notion that there may be a difference between men and women.
Today I was noting a collection of youtubers who were eating "hot" things. 90x percent males. women usually find this stupid. men see it as an act of comradery. women don't understand these behaviors, as us men do not understand a closet full of shoes. We ARE different and the bitter angry women club can't stand it.
Well said.
Feminists and liberals are trying very hard to erase 4 billion years of evolution in a single generation.
It's called Bolshevism(r)(tm) and it already had the success we know in good ole mother Russia. So why wasting a winning formula?
Feminist Professors Slam Selfies For "Perpetuating Classic Gender Roles"
My response: What exactly do professors mean by "Classic Gender Role"? So much CRAP is just thrown out for public consumption by DESPOTS in education without proper definition of terms. Last time I looked, GOD made male and female that do have different roles in perpetuating humans and in supporting society. One is not superior to the other, but different. In fact, we should celebrate the difference.
I TRULY HATE WHERE THIS CULTURE IS HEADED AT TIMES.
MEN and WOMEN: Celebrating the Difference
A hammer and a screwdriver are different tools designed for different jobs. Is the hammer better than the screwdriver? No. Is a screwdriver better than a hammer? Of course not! Can you use a screwdriver as a hammer? Maybe, but it won't work as well.
Who is better, men or women? The answer to that question is "Yes!" A man is infinitely superior to a woman at being a man, and a woman is infinitely superior to a man at being a woman. Men and women are different-by design. Neither is superior to the other, but they are very, very different.
I want to address the wonderful differences between men and women. These differences aren't true in every single case, but they are generally true.
The Beauty and the Beast
Men are generally stronger than women. 1 Peter 3:7 tells men to give "honor unto the wife as unto the weaker vessel."
God made Adam stronger because he was to be the provider and the protector. He had a physical frame that could protect Eve and muscles to dig and work in the garden.
The word Eve means "life giver." God made her to be the nurturer. Because she was weaker than Adam, doesn't mean she was inferior. Silk is weaker than canvas and porcelain weaker than steel, but they are certainly not inferior.
The Tortoise and the Hare
Generally, men have more energy, but women have more durability. Remember the race between the tortoise and the hare? Men, you are like the hare, and your wife is like the tortoise. Remember who won that race?
Men have a larger lung capacity, but women have a better immune system. A man can out work a woman, but he ought not to criticize her for that. She can last longer.
The Romantic and the Mechanic
Because of man's job, he has a hard outer shell. He will never have the romantic heart that a woman wants him to have. He's just not wired that way.
Look at what women read. Their magazines have articles like "Five Ways to Achieve Intimacy" while men read "How to Remodel Your Garage." Go to a high school and watch how the students carry their books. Girls carry them like they're carrying a baby. Boys hang theirs down to their sides. Give a little boy a doll; he'll use it for a hammer. Some people try to tell us that these differences are learned, but they're not; they are encoded.
The Radar and the Computer
Men and women process information differently. A man's brain works more like a computer while a woman's is more like a radar. She has a great big reception disk, and it sweeps-taking in everything. She can see things and feel things that men don't see and feel.
That's because a woman uses both sides of her brain. This makes it easier for her to express emotions, but it may also be harder to separate emotion from reason. Using primarily the left side of the brain, a man tends to think more logically, analytically, and factually. Even as a woman is thinking logically, she is mixing in emotion.
The Code Speaker and the Reporter
A woman uses language to express emotion while a man uses language primarily to dispense facts. Women share, but men report.
Don't listen to what a woman says, listen to what she means. If you sense, for example, that she is upset, but she says nothing is wrong; that means everything is wrong. Women speak in code. Men, on the other hand, just report the facts.
The Lover and the Achiever
God told man to dress the garden and keep it, but He gave women a nurturing instinct. And God equipped each mentally and emotionally to do their jobs; man is primarily an achiever while woman is a lover.
In Ephesians 5:33, God tells the man to love his wife, but He tells the wife to reverence or respect her husband. That's because God knows our deepest needs.
United, Not Divided!
These differences, believe it or not, shouldn't divide us. They should unite us. God made us different that He might make us one. These are more than mere psychological proclivities; they are there by divine design. Aren't you glad that God made us different? It's time to stop trying to be the be the same or resenting each other because of our differences. It's time to start celebrating the difference!
I like your post. Leaders unite and conquerors divide. Right brained or more appropriately subconscious dominance is not just about being emotional. It has more to do with what you said here:
"Men and women process information differently. A man's brain works more like a computer while a woman's is more like a radar. She has a great big reception disk, and it sweeps-taking in everything. She can see things and feel things that men don't see and feel."
I always looked at this as something that was equal between us but just taken from men by society. Now I realize that we are just different that way. But there are many exceptions.
Gus, you say some stupid things at times, but this is one your best posts.
In the world of sports, dare I say that Women are much better ice skaters than men who often look boorish and clumsy. And to take it one step further, I find something special about watching the fairer sex ski as I take my ride to the top of the mountain. Its not about how fast you go sometimes. Sometimes style wins out over sheer power, speed and strength .. watching the smoothness and grace of a seasoned female skier can truly be jaw-dropping. Sure, it may be super sexy, too. But I think its more than that. Cheers to all.
I have to ask- what are they the intersection of? Woman, communist and power-trippy?
They view everything through the lens of oppression and privilege. Some traits are that of the oppressed and others are traits of the privileged/oppressors. It is possible to have a mixture of those traits. Evil, cis white males are 100% oppressor, in their eyes. Probably the most oppressed would be a black, disabled midget MTF tranny with downs syndrome or something. Intersectionalism deals with how a person's traits intersect in light of oppression/privilege. It's how they rank people in their hierarchy of oppression. The more oppressed (in their eyes, not reality,) the more they are to be revered.
