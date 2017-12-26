Home Prices In 80% Of US Cities Grow Twice Faster Than Wages... And Then There's Seattle

According to the latest BLS data, average hourly wages for all US workers in November rose at a stubbornly low 2.5% relative to the previous year, well below the Fed's "target" of 3.5-4.5%, as countless economists are unable to explain how 4.1% unemployment, and "no slack" in the economy fails to boost wage growth. Another problem with tepid wage growth, in addition to crush the Fed's credibility, is that it keeps a lid on how much general price levels can rise by. With record debt, it has been the Fed's imperative to boost inflation at any cost (or rather at a cost of $4.5 trillion) to inflate away the debt overhang, however weak wages have made this impossible.
Well, not really. Because a quick look at US housing shows that while wages may be growing at roughly 2.5%, according to the latest Case Shiller data, every single metro area in the US saw home prices grow at a higher rate, while 16 of 20 major U.S. cities experienced home price growth of 5% or higher: double the average wage growth, and something which even the NAR has been complaining about with its chief economist Larry Yun warning that as the disconnect between prices and wages become wider, homes become increasingly unaffordable.
And while this should not come as a surprise - considering we have pointed it out on numerous occasions in the past - one look at the chart below suggests that something strange is taking place in Seattle, which has either become "Vancouver South" when it comes to Chinese hot money laundering, or there is an unprecedented mini housing bubble in the hipster capital of the world. Also worth keeping an eye on: price appreciation in Sin City has quietly surged in recent months, and in September home prices surged 10.2% Y/Y, the only other double digit price increase in the US after Seattle. Considering that Las Vegas was the epicenter of the last housing bubble when prices exploded higher only to crash, it may be a good idea to keep a close eye on price tendencies in this metro area.
Confirming the recent jump in home prices, at the national level in Octoner home prices for the Top 20 metro areas rose 6.4% YoY according to Case Shiller, the fastest rate since June 2014. As Bloomberg adds, "a lingering shortage of previously owned homes is keeping housing prices elevated. That’s allowed homeowners to recover the equity lost during the housing collapse and recession a decade ago."
“Home prices continue their climb supported by low inventories and increasing sales,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement. But that climb may be interrupted by the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates next year, he said. “Since home prices are rising faster than wages, salaries, and inflation, some areas could see potential homebuyers compelled to look at renting."
Meamwhile, for those looking to buy for the first time, conditions are less favorable. Growth in property values is outpacing wage gains and limiting affordability, representing a headwind for the market.
Finally, putting the above data in context, here are two charts courtesy of real-estate expert Mark Hanson, the first of which shows how much household income increase is needed to buy the median priced home in key US cities...
... while the next chart shows the divergence between actual household income, and the income needed to buy the median priced house.
Selling your lands to foreigners is not exactly great for your citizens looking to buy a home.
Maybe it is time to stop foreigners from buying and your lands? Perhaps expropriation of foreigner owned properties will soon be necessary?
Whatever happened to “Americans first”?
Many of these cities are predominately populated (example Miami-Dade) by foreigners and foreign born dual citizenship.
Thankfully, PonziCoin has not gone up faster than wages. No bubble.
The bubble isn't in ponzicoin; it is the printing of fiat around the world creating inflation at an accelerating rate. Bitcoin is simply the only gauge showing us the inflation that gold and silver were suppose to protect us from.
Home prices will fall when interest rates are raised.
Raising interest rates will be the FEDS way of stealing your equity. High home prices will not be sustainable when interest rates rise. The two can not co-exist in the marketplace simultaneously.
May be a good time to cash out those real estate investments..... All that fake money that was created in the stock market will need to go poof someday... Sooner or later.
Not to mention the hit to high-end real estate markets when the new tax law takes hold.
Recipe for disaster:
1) All time high price to income ratio.
2) Recession overdue.
3) Rising interest rates.
4) Loss of mortgage interest deduction over $750K
5) Combined SALT deduction capped at $10K
Watch out below...
This is inflation. US dollars are coming back into this country, and it is going into stocks and other assets, causing the prices to go higher. There might not be a crash. Such dollars are large in numbers, and they have been coming back for several years. If asset prices continue to climb, more and more dollars can be consumed thereby. This is possibly a way in which the obvious appearance of inflation is being avoided. But relative to the increasing price of assets, the perceived value of dollars is necessarily decreasing. That is inflation. If the prevailing dominators continue to desire that the bitcoin phenomenon cease revealing that the dollar is becoming weaker, and also that a lot of people are desparately seeking a safe haven for their wealth other than in the US dollar, and if they are unable to control bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, then they will eventually understand that they need to allow gold to find its true price among people with money. I am not a professional economist. I am not qualified to give investment advice. I am also not a professor of economics compromised by holding a professorial chair sponsered by self-serving egoists who want their own views espoused instead of the truth, and therefore I can say what appears to me to be sane. Temper this with your own acid and antifreeze. There. That's what I wanted to say.
My friend is a mortgage broker in the Seattle area. The Chinese hot money aspect on this RE bubble is factually true. They are buying with cash in many instances with higher offers.
Sorry pitz, you were wrong on Hongcouver and now Seattle.
I know the high-income parents who are looking to buy homes are the only people who count in this country, other than the single moms with their part-time jobs that keep them below the earned-income limit for monthly cash assistance, free EBT food, free Rent in Section 8 or reduced-cost Rent in mixed-income apartments that are in safer areas than most college grads can afford, in addition to their refundable child tax credits up to $6,444. They, along with their immigrant counterparts who stay below the traceable, earned-income limit for welfare with a male breadwinner’s income, can afford Rent despite the available low-paying, part-time, temp and high-turnover jobs.
They can do that due to their pay-per-birth freebies from government that increase with greater womb productivity.
But MANY millions of non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive citizens exist, nonetheless, and we have to worry about the skyrocketing cost of Rent that eats more than half of our non-welfare-augmented, non-child-tax-credit-boosted, earned-only income. This is a big group of near-100% un represented citizens in a so-called Republic, with the childless citizens over 40 constituting almost a third of the US population at 28%.
Since the average SS-retirement check is $1,300 — and since fewer Americans retire into paid-for homes, unlike the married, one-earner households of past eras — Rent affordability even applies to retired individuals. They have only negligible amounts of access to housing assistance, compared to the womb-productive citizens and noncitizens, and younger, low-wage workers who have no children to add pay-per-birth bills to the household have ZERO access to housing assistance and near-ZERO access to food assistance.
When you count the childless-for-now youth, about a third of whom will always be childless, a much higher number of Americans must concern themselves with Rent, not with what a dual-high-earner couple, taking two of the few decent-paying jobs with benefits made possible by a $260-billion employer tax exclusion out of the economy, will pay for their dream house. Sure, professionals should be able to afford a house, but bigly numbers of citizens cannot even afford Rent.
Most of us are renters and always will be, and many of us are renters in states where per capita income — NOT family income — is between $18k and $20k. Why is the RENT “too damned high?” Are Chinese people buying single-family homes in the American South? Is that reason for apartment rent that consumes more than half of the earned income of single / childless citizens, noncustodial parents and single moms with grown children who have no spousal income and no unearned income from welfare and child tax credits to reward sex and reproduction?
You forgot to mention free healthcare, transportation & uniform vouchers, and free daycare ($800 per kid every month paid to a 'relative' of the kid to allegedly watch them while welfare mom 'works' her minimum wage job to earn just enough to get that $6,000 EIC check).
You'll be able to post the same headline next year, because we live in a magical time.
A little moar SALT for the Blue State Popcorn Festival please ;-)
Got to "lock in" the high price before interest rates on 30 year mortgages go up -
It is the housing equivalent to 0% APR for 72 months on a $60,000 F-150.
Before you do that, make sure that you do not have a high-turnover job that will not enable you to sustain a mortgage over time (or Rent), regardless of how hard you work or how high your numbers are.
Make sure you have one of the crony-parent jobs, where moms can take off whole mornings, whole afternoons, whole days and whole weeks — going far past their PTO and pregnancy leaves — as long as they attend the Family Day Picnic and participate with maximum enthusiasm in the Baby-Mommy-Look-Alike-Bulletin-Board-Decorating Contest and the Halloween Dress-Up Day [when] at work.
Well, to afford a house, you need to be the manager, planning and presiding over all of that “professionalism.”
Such a manager is married to another high earner in almost all cases.
During such a manager’s frequent and excused babyvacations, s/he needs to hire chumps, often childless, who come to work every day, stay the whole day and keep the sales generation and account-retention numbers up during the babyvacationing of managers and most staff so that the manager gets her / his bonus.
Meanwhile, the 98% childbearing-age-mom staff — with their spousal income, their child support that covers rent or their monthly welfare that covers rent and food and their refundable child tax credits up to $6,444 — can back watch for you while leaving work constantly themselves.
You need to get the credit with the higher ups for keeping labor costs down by hiring / retaining almost all childbearing-age moms who are able to work for rock-bottom pay due to their unearned income for womb productivity from spouses or government.
Rents are horrible in Seattle. All the tech-related jobs create a dichotomy in terms of purchasing power and basically if you're not making 100k+ you're out of luck.
That and the zoning laws. Zoning laws prevent taller-buildings - intended to keep the 'character' of the city. As a result, high-density housing doesn't get built, and people have to co-habitate while paying nosebleed prices.
The real ticking time bomb in Seattle is the infrastructure. A city with roads and highways built to service a population of about 200k trying to handle the insanity that we have today. Everyone is bitching about the housing costs but completely ignoring the fact they have to actually drive to that new shiny cheap house they keep begging the local marxist .gov to legislate for them. Total insanity, anyone with half a brain will gtfo of this socialist ratmaze experiment asap. Seattle could be a great city, but they need to drop all this bike lane war on cars liberal crap and go full manhattan project and immediately:
Fix I-5 from Portland to Seattle to Vancouver. This is one of the busiest highway shipping lanes in the US and you have this gay bottleneck down to 2 lanes through the Seattle downtown core. That means demoing those skyscrapers through there and making it 5 continuous lanes in both directions all through downtown. I don't care about the cost suck it up. Same goes for the rest of the route down to Portland and up to Canada. You can either do it now while it's kind of cheap and your .gov investment bonds are at an all time high, or wait another 10 years until the vehicles just sit on the freeway not moving and it will cost you 10x as much after the market corrects and you're dead broke.
Their current plan is adding more traffic signals and bike lanes through downtown, and spending the remaining millions on the homeless and a few more buses. Oh there's that light rail thingy too, mission accomplished.
If you live in Seattle, leave. If you're planning on moving there, don't. I wonder how much bilboards in SeaTac\Tacoma, Austin, SF, and LA would cost with that message?
"...local marxist .gov..."
Unaffordable housing for the glorious People's Revolution, Comrades!
Correct. I grew up south of Seattle and know he area very well. It's best days are long behind it. Traffic is a shitshow from Everett to Olympia everyday. That's 90 miles.
And btw, NW weather sucks too.
I think the city's plan is to move to light rail as the default means of transportation. But that will take decades at the current rate of progress, if it happens at all. And good luck demo-ing some of those scyscrapers - can you imagine the businessowners pushback?
Gotz to be smokin' bad chit to buy a house in one of those markets.
In my younger days I put in a hell of an effort to be a nice guy. But after a few years of being a minimum wage slave, the idea of joining a gang of marauding-bandits-raping-and-pillaging-everywhere-we-go started looking VERY attractive. Hey - look at the alternative. I had no nice things, no women and was working my guts out just to stay alive. Of course it looked attractive. And this from someone who was trying to hold to the path of peace. I often wondered how the "lesser mortals" kept it all together.
Luckily things got better after that. Or perhaps now I am just too tired.
Looks like Detroit is making a come back, who the hell is moving there?
Folks from Chicago? Hard to pass up those $1 houses.
the wrap heads are invading the dindus
Those are not $1 houses when you look at the back taxes owed
Home prices will continue to rise far beyone infinity,
They'll keep increasing even after we run out of numbers.
In a few years every home will be worth way more than the entire universe.
Reverse mortgage time.
TTGL new a local farmer who,lost farm and homestead to banks 2008. He was so passed, he left two grown sow pigs in the house with several bags of dog food a few days before Sherrif came to kick him out. He said the bank wanted ‘ everything’ , so he gave them the sows too. I heard he also filled all toilets and sinks with Quicrete and water. The Home had to be completely gutted. This will repeat again.
TTGL
It's a shame he didn't realize that all he had to do was ask the bank to show the Title that proved it owned the farm but his way is good too. Then again, maybe he was stuck in one of those counties where the banksters had bought their own judge.
Deep-State wants us all to be renters and tax-serfs and their plan is working.
Just be quiet, hand Uncle Shlomo your paycheck, and enjoy your Hot Pockets and Dancing With The Stars.
Hot pockets ... in the Mission District of SF they are known as Pupusas and are cooked up by indigenous peoples right on the sidewalk ... but be careful not to step in random piles of human excrement in front of the million dollah condos!
vegas is leading the pack in gap..
vegas always overheats first and collapses 1st..
keep an eye on vegas..
Easy access to cheap low quality clothing more than compensates for the skyrocketing costs of Housing, Heath Care and Higher Education according to the Fed. Cramping 12 illegal workers in a 3 bedroom apartment is fine as long they are dressed nice. When places like Goodwill sell brand new donated shirts for 99 cents the Fed is forced to jack up inflation on everything else.
If you take a plain cotton tee made in Bangladesh worth $1 and print a corporate logo on it like "Harley Davidson" or "Hello Kitty" it magically becomes worth $10.
This is called "value added" and keeps our economy humming. When people buy the shirt with their credit cards the economy really takes off and America becomes great again.
I buy from stores like that ... as long as it's 100% cotton or wool, it's a bargain. Make sure to buy XXL however, as the wily Chinese use a loose weave and it WILL shrink big time :0)
Fannie & Freddie are on the hook for 90% of new home mortgages, and have been for some time now. They NEED home values to go up so the underlying collateral on the loans keeps them from being underwater.
Local governments NEED home values to go up to cover their deficit budgets.
New homeowners NEED home values to go up to make their purchase above water. Existing homeowners LOVE home prices going up because it makes them feel rich.
Young people wanting to buy a home of their own, a part of the American Dream for a couple hundred years, are fucked. We'll soon be like Europe where working class people don't own their homes. We'll be sophisticated and European! Yay!
Old Man Tippy will sit on his front porch with a shitgum on his lap and a hound dog at his feet and tell the rest of the world to, "G'wan - GIT!"
The prices rising in those areas is due to government funny money which steals from producers and basically just improvishes everybody especially the poor.
Good luck buying property in the new Communist City of Shitattle.
Like bums? Like potheads? Like paying lots of taxes for stupid shit? Great! Move to the shithole of Shitattle and bend over because those commies are going to fuck you hard, without lube, and laugh about it.
indeed..stay the fvk east of the cascades what ever you do..
Places like Seattle - where tech wages are driving housing to the moon.
I could never understand why people put up with this shit - don't they look at the housing situation before they accept a job?
OMG I will be making $100K - right out of college - I will be rich!! Wait - I will be paying 45% of my take home to live in a shitty 2 bedroom apartment with 5 other guys?
But I also can't understand why the companies put up with this either -
Why not locate somplace else - or at least expand someplace else - lower cost of living would mean lower pay and I would also think happier employees.
Condos in Bellevue (not even Seattle proper) are currently being listed at $800K plus. This is either a bubble or ongoing currency devaluation. Based on housing data in the rest of the country, I'd say it's more of the former and a slow-mo wreck of the latter.
Hourly average wages don't matter when the hot money millionaires are skewing all the metrics...run these stats elimininating the $1M+ purchases..
How can the prices in Chicago be rising when the population is declining?
Higher property taxes, I guess.
21st Century Chicago is supposed to be a highly desirable place to live - full of lofts, ethnic restaurants, live music, and well paid "knowledge economy" and "creative class" professional work - so everyone wants a piece of that. Even if high prices scare away your actual target consumers - college-educated young people in their 20s and 30s - as long as prices keep going up, owners feel safe owning and investors keep piling in.
Americans need to be like .gov and get into twice as much debt, then.
We don't need more regulations, we need more debt.
If .gov will never pay it off, why should the citizenry worry about it?
Debt is an income-producing asset to those who issue it, so logically they'd be happy to lend us all as much money as we can afford to pay interest on, even if we never actually pay down the principal borrowed. Especially since banks can and do create money out of thin air, so they don't have any less money to lend the more they lend out.