A Lambo For Under 10 Bitcoin: You Can Now Buy Supercars For Cryptos

Listening to the CNBC today one would be left with the impression that once having purchased bitcoin, there is nothing one can do with it (except check its price 30 times per minute of course). Which, of course, is dead wrong: one can buy pretty much anything that Overstock (among increasingly more online retailers) has to offer, one can purchase a home not only in the US but also the UK, and as of a week ago, one could pay an Albany car dealer the digital currency and drive off with any vehicle off the lot.
And now, rushing to capitalize on the countless brand new crypto millionaires minted in the past year, is Moonlambos, an online dealership for supercars with offices in Santa Monica and London which dubs itself "the premier destination for exotic supercars that deals exclusively in cryptocurrency."
The innovative dealership catering exclusively to bitcoin buyers, sells Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Mclarens, Porsches and other coupes and convertibles, with a price rangins from 5 bitcoins for a Mercedes 230 SL Pagoda, to a 9 bitcoin Lamborghini Gallardo. to 20 bitcoin for a Ferrari 488, all the way to a 44 bitcoin Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce.
What some may find most fascinating, however, is the constantly changing price in bitcoin for any one car - a result of the most volatile underlying asset currently in circulation (with the possible exception of electricity).
However, the real news here is not that there is now an exclusive online outlet aimed at bitcoin millionaires: it is that - as we have mused previously - there are so few of them when one considers that the population of crypto nouveau (ultra) riche has exploded in recent months, and is so very eager to spend its newfound wealth. It is almost as if, due to ideological barriers or other irrational considerations, retailers - who are all hurting in Amazon's shadow - think they are too good to accept a new currency which millions would be delighted to spend, and would rather file for bankruptcy than accept the likes of bitcoin, ether and ripple.
Oh, and for those who say that cryptos are too volatile for any merchant to accept, here is a word you can ask Alexa to look up: "hedging."
NEW. PARADIGM!
Go. Crypto.
i've thought about trading 10 btc for a lambo, it's slightly tempting, but it would be foolish.
right now i drive a 17 year old chevy astro, it runs perfect. i could total it and i wouldn't even care.
if i buy a pricey car, i'd be worried about it all the time, just like tyler said, the things you own, end up owning you.
i'd rather hodl the btc, thanks.
For 20 btc you could get a 6x6 Velociraptor and do some monster truck shit all over those Lambos
You can buy super cars in crypto... and be taxed in $$ of course.
The gubmint would probably give you a discount if you would but a good old patriotic Americano Tesla for only half the price.
When the IRS starts taking btc ill get out
if the irs puts a freeze on your bank accounts, there will be nowhere to GET OUT to.
I pay my taxes. I'm a gambler not an idiot
The Aventador gives me a hard on and I'm not even equipped for such.
But alas, high maintenance bitchez way out of my league are better admired from afar.
Too bad they killed off their sticks awhile back but could you even imagine driving a car with 1500 ft lb rated clutch through something like SF traffic lolol.
The price ain't the problem.
The servicing costs are the problem.
Re-sale value is the other problem.
In my younger days I used to idly entertain ideas like using home loans to buy a super car, drive it around for a couple of months before selling it and paying down the loan. Even then I was smart enough to understand that the residual on the loan would be enough to bankrupt me even if I was careful with the car. Careful? Not the way I was planning on driving it. Entertaining to think, in theory, it could be done. But it was easy to imagine the reality if it was done.
thing is, a 10 BTC lambo is like a 10 Ripple chevy astro -_-
if you're gonna waste your cypto on a supercar, at least buy new
a lambo for 10 btc is gonna be a use and used pos as it is -- on a car that even when brand new needs no help breaking down for random reasons
There was smart/lucky cocksuckers buying houses in the run-up to $1000
Where's Freeshitter? He called this a couple weeks ago. He must be too busy driving his Lambo to care about ZH any more.
But I am sure some people will chime in below; it would cost $30 to transfer the bitcoin to buy a lambo.
lol
how much to transfer enough bitcoin to buy a gallon of milk? Just curious.
Haven't you heard?
You cannot buy anything with bitcoin.
It's worthless/sarc
It's a serious question. Is it a percentage of what your liquidating or a flat rate or what?
lol.
I can't believe it's already 2018, faggots have taken over, silver's still getting assrammed, invisible fairy coins are worth 20 Gs a pop, and even I have joined the crypto clown parade as of today.
The world has gone insane.
Shoulda listened to fonestar from day one - that visionary beast.
I will never take the mark of the beast. I'd rather be a full time homless thru hiker living out of hiker boxes and selling blood.
Gold and Silver all the way. I do however wish I bought at 10 cents and sold at 10 dollars that would have been fucking awesome.
You're better off with Beanies Babie and fucking old baseball cards than shitcoin.
$30
"News Flash. This just in. A man who is known only as FoneStar has just announced the purchase of Exxon Mobile and Alphabet for 72,000 Bitcoin."
NO. FORKING. WAY.
I only trade my HODLed BTC for other Decentrelized, Discreet Assets of the Parallel Economy.
I like AU, Gems, other Crypto-Currencies, and choice RE. IOW...
I will not waste my BTC on Depreciating assets, toys and trinkets. I only trade them for Appreciating assets, BiTChez.
I was just over at Hoehn MBZ in Carlsbad, to order some touch-up paint for my Mothers wagon.
Ghost Town, would be polite. I saw a nice white AMG wagon just feet from the service entrance. Mom would love that!
Call in the haters. Plenty of space to complain below.
way ahead of you
MONERO XMR MONERO XMR MONERO XMR MONERO XMR MONERO XMR
yep keep buy'n
Pretty sure if I wait a couple more years, I can pick one up for less than 1 BTC.
The patient was sick from injecting pure speed into his veins on weekends. When he OD'ed during the turn of the century the doctors orders were to dose every day. When the patient OD'ed again in 2008 the patient died. The doctors grew a synthetic heart and this man is now on a permanent out of body acid trip as a zombie corps.
Look.. we all knew that radical monetary intervention was going end badly. I could have never predicted things like this, 10 vapor coins for a lambo. This ends in complete disaster for everyone including the unborn.
yah clock crasher but you... you can afford your internet connection!!!!
Nah.. I use my mom's.
Girls, there's plenty of candy to share-
that's one interpretation.
another interpretation, is that btc is not vapor, it actually has a purpose, and that purpose is for the people to take back control of a system of money, from the theives and counterfeiters at the FED.
and if it succeeds in that endeavor, then btc will have been priceless.
Oh yeah.. take back control after paying fees and killing the system by virtue of using the system.
I can't wait to start reading all these articles of the Big 4 US banks needing bail outs because customers are redeeming their loans to buy bitcoin.
Your really killing them let me tell you.
If you used a pier to pier that had zero fees for intra system transfers youd have made a point.. only if there was a company that did that using gold... naaaah.
give it time, btc is still young, it will stabilize, and there's competing solutions as far as the high fees, as well as altcoins like litecoin and dash.
but the banks will go down, no doubt about it.
"pier to pier"? lol, what are you, a sailor? but yes there's peer to peer solutions using gold, but think about it a minute, who is going to hold the gold? if someone is holding the gold, it's not decentralized, and that's a single point of failure.
you can have decentralized, or you can have gold-backed, but you can't have both.
which will prevail? i don't know. the market will decide.
I like that thinking... A lot
Can one pay the steep insurance with bitcoin? Asking for bitcoinnarie friend...
Just as long as bitcoin is worth 20,000 dollars absolutely.
Don't let anyone tell you different.
So basically, you'll be able to buy the coolest ride to the prom, but you'll still have to figure out a way to get out of the locker that the varsity guys stuffed you into and actually find a date to go.
Pro Tip: Chicks don't dig HODLrs driving 17 year old Chevy Astros. You'd have to settle for an Omega Mu
If your girls only care about your car..why dont you just hire them for the evening?
RIPS
I don't pay for sex. I pay for them to leave.
Anyway ~ here's a HODLers 'Mystery Date'
http://gallery2.opalcat.com/gallery2/d/50889-6/Arisia2012_Omega_Mu_Profe...
All I see in those things are scrap metal with high maintenance cost!
Shhhh It's all about destruction of capital not productive investments.
"We've got a turd in the punch bowl, I repeat. We have a turd in the punch bowl."
Slimey foreign used car salesman with heavy accent. "These fools! sell me 10 bitcoin for lambo. I rich coming soon!"
First dibs on the Yellow Lambo :))
But I'd rather have a BMW e39 M5...
I want a Lamborghini.
I don't need that Italian trash. Got a 2001 Hyundai Accent, runs like the wind. Quicker than a stinky fart. But seriously, that ugly little Jap POS always gets me from A to B.
I hate to break it to you, but Hyundai is Korean, not Japanese.