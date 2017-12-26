Star Wars For The Splitting Soul Of America

The last episode of the successful movie – Star Wars – is actually a lot less about the stars in space and much more about culture and class. Most importantly, it reflects the dangerously growing disenfranchisement of the race-and-gender obsessed liberal upper class and everyone else.
The movie finally came out, the money started flowing and eventually the reviews arrived. The result? On the primary review sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes the critics loved it, the public did not, which left many wondering why.
Some explanations came out already: the good results are scientific, the bad ones are there because of internet trolls. Nope, there’s nothing scientific about subjective opinions, even if they (allegedly) represent the majority of those who express them. Science is, or should be, objective.
Trolls, more trolls, and finally, Russian interference.
That’s the cue to solving the enigma of the different ratings: the standard profile of the movie critic is a liberal arts graduate, easily identifiable by the verbosity of his writing and by the fact that he is easily impressed by cheap virtue-signalling elements like token ethnic minority leading characters and a strong female lead. As the movie panders (not even that much to be fair) to his ideological preferences, he gives high scores based on diversity and equality. The average-movie goer probably doesn’t care too much about politics. In a country where a “decisive’’ election like the last one, turnout is 55%, the biggest party by far is the one of those who stay at home. In comparison, in Europe important electoral dates easily get an 80% turnout.
So if the audience isn’t into politics, they might not care about the significance of a strong and independent woman outmanoeuvring a straight white male, the evil of mankind, in a duel with lightsabers to eradicate toxic masculinity4).The non-politically biased movie goer wants a nice plot with unpredictable twists, satisfactory fight scenes, and some throwbacks to past episodes; and he didn’t get that. The plot falls flat.
Then there’s the other side of the political spectrum, the underclass who are simply fed up with the increasingly totalitarian tendencies of identity politics by the “liberal” Left and their constant attempts to shove their political beliefs down everyone’s throat. The new fad of the liberal elite, diversity, is being rejected like a bad transplant by the public. Nonetheless, it’s being pursued relentlessly and obnoxiously. The politicization of sports is already causing a haemorrhage of viewers for the NFL (the US football organization). Entertainment is also not immune to these attempts. The calls for the “diversification” of cast actors are regular.
The last two groups represent the “user score” and their review isn’t positive. The most interesting point, however, is another; it’s the reaction of critics to the public having a diverse (the irony!) opinion. That’s where the accusations of trolling or Russian meddling start, but they also reveal the insecurity of critics and especially, their inability to handle an opposite opinion. Just like the liberal political elite can’t accept that the world Obama built in the last 8 years received a negative review by the voters, who opted for the radical (in theory) change by electing Donald Trump, the liberal movie critic can’t accept a negative review of a work that reflects his ideological preference.
We might be seeing now the impact of those infamous participation trophies on the minds of the new generations: they don’t know how to accept defeat, nor any negativity whatsoever. They grew up being told that “everyone is special in their own way”, then Facebook arrived, allowing only likes but not dislikes contributing to the creation of a mindset where negativity is not allowed.
If there is negativity, then it must be from some malign agent… from Russia. One year ago, in one of our articles Russia did it 5)we spotted a trend: every political shortcoming of the Western elite would be blamed on Russia. We were right as the cases of alleged Russian interference have expanded from Trump and Brexit to the Italian referendum last year, and according to Joe Biden6)also the rise (and fall) of Marine Le Pen in the French elections and most recently the Green US politician Jill Stein, which may rank as the most hilarious cases of paranoia.
It turns out, however, that the Russian scapegoating is expanding outside the traditional boundaries of politics, as everything becomes increasingly politicized. Hence, even negative reviews of the Star Wars latest movie are now a result of the Russian sabotage.
As millennials, the generation that was put in a bubble protected from negativity by educators and social media and thus unable to handle it, are now fully settling in the job market, the prospect isn’t promising. If you think that’s bad, remember that the new cohorts in college campuses are now fighting to suppress free speech on the basis that it might offend someone’s feelings. Last year we concluded “expect to see more”. This time, expect to see worse.
May the Farce be with you.
star whores
Have people including this author not yet grepped that the CIA owns everyone in the media who actually pulls a steady paycheck from a definable employer?
Seriously slow children. How long did it take for people to realize "stolen Pamela Anderson" sex tape was merely released in a deniable fashion so she did not get labeled a porn star?
I think my explanation is much better. Bread getting buttered on side that tilts towards SJWs because they are singularly the most charmless crowd going. If I was black I would sooner hang out at a clan rally than with those SJW 3 dollar bills. The clan would be more genuine in that if someone shook your hand you could rely on it meaning something. CIA runs this shit and they do so at the beck and call of our Lourds and Masters the Private Central Bankers and their minion banks. This is divide and conquer pure and simple. Emphasis on simple for the SJWs. If it requires any effort whatsoever they are out babe.
http://beta.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-box-office-challenge...
Read the higher rated comments. Youll be proud of your fellow deplorables.
People dont want fags kissing shoved in their faces for the sake of fags kissing, a token black, a woman that acts like a man and a stupid man in every movie.
Here are some:
Lets see... men are treated as idiots on film, women act like men on film instead of tough women, if a man isn't gay he is a moron, there is no story content and every film has to have a left wing political bent. They proceed to insult the market and still expect us to watch.
Your story doesn't mention that maybe we don't much care to be 'entertained' by people who think they are better than us, or think that we are racist or stupid, etc. etc. etc. by their constant political preaching. I don't want to be browbeaten every time I watch TV, or a sporting event or a movie.
They just don't get it. They have disrespected half the country. That is a lot of people who will never go see a movie made by or starring any of these elitists.
Yeah, blame it on everything else...but I'm not spending my hard earned dollars to listen to these liberal environmentalists, gun control fascists and hypocritical feminists lecture me on what's wrong with my life.
you can thank CONSERVATIVES for the HOLLYWOOD DISASTER.....GREAT JOB COMSERVITIVES GIVING MIDDLE FINGER TO LIBERAL HOLLYWOOD....BOYCOTT..BOYCOTTBOYCOTT.
Hey Hollywood, ever think that the low attendance may be the public being sick and tired of Hollywood's extreme left attitude? Think Hollywood could learn something from the NFL...
i mentioned below that for some reason the lib media has never mentioned that buffalo soldiers were indian hunters; likely because the progressive enigma of that reality makes them even crazier.
I grew up as a Star Wars fan, watched every film several times, and had all the action figures. However, Episode 7 sucked bantha dick, and I am not going to watch Episode 8 or 9. I am done.
Fuck Disney.
I would rather read a good book, at home, in front of the fireplace.
I'm sooooo sick and tired of superheroes with supernatural powers. DC, Marvel, Star Wars, ... all boring repetitious crap.
Give me a Clint Eastwood film or John Wayne film any day.
yes lol and so humorous to watch them with all those fantastic futuristic powers all ultimately devolve into a fist fight.
Women with the super power of seduction are still ok.
It is the CGI and the dolby 8 channel sound that sells these movies to the millenials. They were raised in a world of ever "cooler" special effects. Wonder Woman supposedly had "incredible" sound effects.
If this starwars fails it is not because of bad actors, poor casting and poor dialog. Star wars was always pathetic on that score.
If it fails at the box office it is because the CGI is no longer delivering even with 4k and 8 channel. Millenial brains are addicted to this shit, but just like with drugs the effect diminishes over time and ever stronger doses are required. This serves the benefit of driving up a never ending stream of wasted investments in home cinemas with ridiculous sound systems.
i liked the 1st and empire and saw almost all the rest; funny how they have spent 40 years trying to undo and dilute such a good movie....the progs fuck everything up.
I'm a great Star Wars fan. But this episode sucked !!!!!
Progressive liberal democraps are the meanest nastiest hypocrite intolerant divisive turds on the face of the earth Fukemall
That’s why I liked to Lord Of The Rings films. The only blacks in it were orcs.
haha, I remember thinking that as a child, but what about these guys:
There's a coal burning Gondorian "captain" in LotR Shadow of War......
They just can't hep it.
When are fat ugly prople going to start being represented in Hollywood??
yea ole buddy, it is glaringly fvkin obvious to anyone that wants to take a look..
Its all just hype. Same way people boycotted wonder women for Gal Gadot being IDF.A Bread and Games distraction. Hiding a political message in a movie is marketing technique to get support from the increasngly polarized public. Fans of the original trilogy will remember Han Solo was a drug smuggler and Lando Calrissian was mixed race guy who ran a whole city. Also blew up the second Death Star. Princess Leia had stint a sex slave on Tatooine and choked a crime lord monster to death in probably the most sexualy perverse scenario in a PG 13 movie. Everyone thought she was a strong empowered women. No one cared because it was a good movie and the world had yet to go insane.
As a Cold War allegory Star Wars was quite interesting compared with the extremely rational and secular Star Trek franchise. The Federation was communist in the later shows. Star Trek the series represented a rationalized liberal future. Star Wars was mythic. Either way the P.C Brigade are hell bent on ruining both so they can moralize.
SJW´s and Alt Righters are just getting wound up over childrens cartoons. At the end of the day the U.S is fucked either way.If you want a real timeless political message watch Apocalypse Now. It is a rewrite of Josef Conrad's "Heart of Darkness". Conrad was racist but he was also a Nihilist. The Vietnam back drop better describes the U.S situation right now. Meaningless perpetual war, different degrees and shades of death and a sence of impending doom that permeates the entire experience. That sums up America more than SJW Star Wars of Alt-Righ MAGA crap.
Marlon brando reading T.S Elliots the Hollow Men or the original where they find the Legendary Kurtz having descended into savagery amongst the natives is where we are at now. Its funny because despite "The Heart of Darkness" being considered cut off from the entire world it is theorized that is where the HIV viruse emerged. Was also close to the area where the uranium for the Manhattan project was procured. Could be strange case of life imitating art. The White Mans Burden was actually a journey of Self Destruction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPeHO1r8paU
Darth Mickey killed the franchise.
When critics love a movie and audiences don’t, its a prog movie. When audiences like something critics hate, its a popcorn movie. When everyone hates it, its a Ben Afleck movie.
People liked Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford is a quarter Jew, not too shabbos.
he's one of the ok ones.
Maybe he was the last unreconstructed male to be cast in a role. That's how he could go on to Indiana Jones.
If the film makers want to preach "social justice" in their wares, they have the right to do so. Just as I have the right to never set foot in a theater again. I DON'T NEED YOU.
In other "critics love it ~ public hates it" news:
Next spring, (on Easter Sunday no less), NBC is gonna air a live stage version remake of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.
John Legend has been cast in the role of Jesus (IOW ~ a black Jesus).
I can't wait for liberal heads to start exploding when somebody BLAMES THE RUSSIANS for this.
No doubt it'll get rave reviews from the likes of Oprah, Meryl Streep, & the NYT
Sounds like a flop 30 years in the "making".
Niggerian Jeebus!
Hey, at least they didn't cast Frank Ocean---then you'd have a gay black Jesus.
The black Jesus thing doesn't bother me too much. Jesus sure wasn't a white guy like Jim Caviezel, Ted Neely, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Hunter or Max Von Sydow. He wasn't a movie star. Just the Light of the World.
Technically Jesus was Asian
Learn anything about Jesus, please.
https://i.imgur.com/gH4Ai8I.jpg
mega corp product (disney?)..sucks any life outta art and we get this.
Saw the Last Jedi.....what a piece of crap. No story, disjointed, uneven editing, poor acting, and bad actors. It's rides in on the name, and rides out a real piece of shit. Saw the first one at the Drive -In....1977. Empire strikes back, was the best one.
This one just sucks ass and swallows. Not surprised it's doing poorly at the Box.
Yep, fell asleep during movie. A conglomeration of the first three wrapped in a shitty cover. Almost like a shitty Pirates of the Caribbean in Space...
Anyone see the trailers for Hostiles? I love a good Western, but me thinks the "hostiles" in this movie are going to be the White Calvary, and NOT the injuns.
The Force Awakens was such a re-hashed, crappy story line, I'm skipping out on The Last Jedi entirely. Add the forced - and completely unneccessary - cast diversity and I'm done with any entertainment product bearing the Star Wars label. For life.
Mickey Mouse killed my inner child.
I love it when people bitch about divisionary politics while they engage in and inflame divisionary politics. Can't we watch a movie anymore without being berated because there was a character in it that doesn't fit what one side wants or finds appropriate? Star Wars will never be good enough for Star Wars fans and there were good things in it too. Light rising to meet the darkness, the God force inside and found within ones self, elder respect... "The main character should be a boy!" "No, the main character should be a girl!" People just want to have entertainment and try and forget about the miserable division in this country and the murderous evil rage that is building. If they are going to have us butchering each other down the road might as well get some enjoyment in first.
the main character should have been a sexless shape shifting reptilian to get us ready for the future..
How about an inanimate corpse? Gender unspecifiable.
cross it up with guardians of the galaxy and stick a fvkin racoon in there..
Not when the stated purpose of the film is to promote feminism and diversity.....
None of the same fans complained about Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton's characters. Unceremoniously killing off Han and Luke and replacing them with a Mary Sue wasn't "strong" and Carrie Fischer's script doctoring is sorely lacking in the last few outings. It's nice when the diverse characters and strong female leads ACTUALLY MAKE sense. But criticism is "racist" and "sexist" if we don't like the identitarian politics of the showrunners.
Luke wouldn't look as good in panties as Sig.
Hey is that a lightsaber in your pants or is this a Star Trek episode?
I don't know cause I don't watch either any more! ( they both are sucks ones )
i suppose you have not noticed that hollywierd is remaking all the old movies with newer and betterer diverse starring roles; therefore trying to erase the much better originals; i think they forgot that buffalo soldiers were indian hunters, talk about a progressive enigma!
In an adventure action fighting movie anything but a main character being a male is a decpetion of our biological gender roles or feminism for short. Men are the physically stronger sex and even most weak men are usually stronger than most women. It would be the equivalent of a movie with a man bearing a child. Would you care to see that?
No, she is dreaming of the day when women can concieve without men and without that unwanted pregnancy.
It is a recurring theme of the intellectual elite. Anything that becomes widely popular, must be denigrated until reduced back into a realm controlled by elites. The gatekeepers will keep moving the walls, so that they can remain the gatekeepers.
marxism has been the primary technique for the last hundred years or so. with cultural marxism being the preference for the last 30 years.
R2D2’s Fish and Chips
The critics liked it because they're scared to piss off Disney.
I learned years ago that if critics give a move a rating of over 90% I'll most likely hate it. Movies have gotten so bad I rarely even watch them for free. I'd rather read the ZH comment section than sit through 2+ hours of the bullshit they've been putting out the last decade.
ok, full of JD, here is a rant.
"libtard socialism" panders to the whims of pink pussy hat wearers and welfare fraudsters. it is the failed "populism" of the last fifty years.
pink pussy hat wearers and welfare fraudsters live in a world of excited misery, gossip and shopping.
real men, white men especially, invent stuff, fight for stuff, excel at stuff, take pride in stuff and generally advance the cause of human race either passively or violently.
pink pussy hat wearers and welfare fraudsters enable nothing, invent nothing and contribute nothing to society as a whole.
voting for politically correct, libtard socialist, pussy hat wearing, welfare fraudsters creates misery, poverty, sickness and, in the end, world wars.
happy boxing day - give a bit extra (leftovers, cash or presens) to those that clean the streets, deliver the mail, fight the fires that you never see in the ocurse of your lives - that's what boxing day is for.
Heterosexual men.