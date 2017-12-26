Trump Slams "Crooked Hillary Pile Of Garbage"-Funded "Bogus" Dossier

Having taken a shot at The FBI on Christmas Eve Eve...
How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017
President Trump took to Twitter early on this Boxing Day with a very direct shot across the bow of all his DC-swamp adversaries...
WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017
As a reminder, we know three things for sure:
(1) The Steele dossier was a Clinton campaign product. If it was used by the FBI and the Obama Justice Department to obtain a FISA warrant, that would mean law-enforcement agencies controlled by a Democratic president fed the FISA court political campaign material produced by the Democratic candidate whom the president had endorsed to succeed him. Partisan claims of egregious scheming with an adversarial foreign power would have been presented to the court with the FBI’s imprimatur, as if they were drawn from refined U.S. intelligence reporting. The objective would have been to spy on the opposition Republican campaign.
(2) In June of this year, former FBI director James Comey testified that the dossier was “salacious and unverified.” While still director, Comey had described the dossier the same way when he briefed President-elect Trump on it in January 2017. If the dossier was still unverified as late as mid 2017, its allegations could not possibly have been verified months earlier, in the late summer or early autumn of 2016, when it appears that the FBI and DOJ used them in an application to the FISA court.
(3) The dossier appears to contain misinformation. Knowing he was a spy-for-hire trusted by Americans, Steele’s Russian-regime sources had reason to believe that misinformation could be passed into the stream of U.S. intelligence and that it would be acted on — and leaked — as if it were true, to America’s detriment. This would sow discord in our political system. If the FBI and DOJ relied on the dossier, it likely means they were played by the Putin regime.
Manifestly, the DOJ and FBI were favorably disposed toward Steele and Fusion GPS. I suspect that these good, productive prior relationships with the dossier’s source led the investigators to be less exacting about corroborating the dossier’s claims.
But that is just the beginning of the bias story.
At a high level, the DOJ and FBI were in the tank for Hillary Clinton. In July 2016, shortly before Steele’s reports started floating in, the FBI and DOJ announced that no charges would be brought against Mrs. Clinton despite damning evidence that she mishandled classified information, destroyed government files, obstructed congressional investigations, and lied to investigators. The irregularities in the Clinton-emails investigation are legion: President Obama making it clear in public statements that he did not want Clinton charged; the FBI, shortly afterwards, drafting an exoneration of Clinton months before the investigation ended and central witnesses, including Clinton herself, were interviewed; investigators failing to use the grand jury to compel the production of key evidence; the DOJ restricting FBI agents in their lines of inquiry and examination of evidence; the granting of immunity to suspects who in any other case would be pressured to plead guilty and cooperate against more-culpable suspects; the distorting of criminal statutes to avoid applying them to Clinton; the sulfurous tarmac meeting between Attorney General Lynch and former President Clinton shortly before Mrs. Clinton was given a peremptory interview — right before then–FBI director Comey announced that she would not be charged.
The blatant preference for Clinton over Trump smacked of politics and self-interest. Deputy FBI director McCabe’s wife had run for the Virginia state legislature as a Democrat, and her (unsuccessful) campaign was lavishly funded by groups tied to Clinton insider Terry McAuliffe. Agent Strzok told FBI lawyer Page that Trump was an “idiot” and that “Hillary should win 100 million to 0.” Page agreed that Trump was “a loathsome human.” A Clinton win would likely mean Lynch — originally raised to prominence when President Bill Clinton appointed her to a coveted U.S. attorney slot — would remain attorney general. Yates would be waiting in the wings.
The prior relationships of trust with the source; the investment in Clinton; the certitude that Clinton would win and deserved to win, signified by the mulish determination that she not be charged in the emails investigation; the sheer contempt for Trump. This concatenation led the FBI and DOJ to believe Steele — to want to believe his melodramatic account of Trump-Russia corruption. For the faithful, it was a story too good to check.
The DOJ and FBI, having dropped a criminal investigation that undeniably established Hillary Clinton’s national-security recklessness, managed simultaneously to convince themselves that Donald Trump was too much of a national-security risk to be president.
* * *
As we previously concluded, while there is a dearth of evidence to date that the Trump campaign colluded in Russia’s cyberespionage attack on the 2016 election, there is abundant evidence that the Obama administration colluded with the Clinton campaign to use the Steele dossier as a vehicle for court-authorized monitoring of the Trump campaign — and to fuel a pre-election media narrative that U.S. intelligence agencies believed Trump was scheming with Russia to lift sanctions if he were elected president. Congress should continue pressing for answers, and President Trump should order the Justice Department and FBI to cooperate rather than — what’s the word? — resist.
Maybe I am dense, but the one thing I just dont get. The entire Russia meddling shit with the Russian lawyer Trump Jr met with was such a big thing before because he potentially was willing to get political dirt from a foreign entity. How is the dossier not the exact same thing except that it is proven that it was funded by the DNC & Clinton and produced by a foreign entity. What is the difference? Why was it a big illegal deal for Trump Jr, but now its not for Clinton?
I'd say start in the middle. The RNC has been sleepingly ignorant for decades while the DNC planted operatives in every single corner office at the FBI, DOJ, Department of (fill in the blank). It didn't/doesn't really matter what figurehead they put at the top. The machine will still roll on. It's like an organization where all the corner offices are occupied by (let's say) Duke alumni. They don't even have to get together to "collude". They just have the tribal understanding that they will only promote Duke grads into mgmt positions.
You can't just slash their budget...then they'll preserve all the insiders, and fire the outsiders. You have to completely gut the institution.
Start by canning all the affirmative action (like) hiring programs that gives these .gov organizations the excuse to bypass the top 5 most qualified candidates for the ONE that gets you a checkbox on the gender or skin color scorecard.
You're absolutely correct.. See, what we have here, if all of these people just walk, some even with a golden parachute, what we are going to have is much worse than any so called Constitutional Crisis, we will have a crisis of confidence in the concept of Justice altogether, in the trenches and in the general population, which is a lot worse. We are pretty much there already.
I’m curious if you’re really that myopic? Hillary and these FBI traitors should be lined against a wall and shot - sure - and if it happens?
Do you REALLY THINK the nation would be any less tyrannical, or that things would change, the banksters and MIC would no longer be in charge?
Worst comes to worst the real power™ will sacrifice some rooks and queens and - nothing changes.
I’m frankly embarrassed for you if you think these criminals getting jailed would change anything. This fucker’s rotten TO THE CORE and the only way to clean it up is to burn it down.
IF they go to jail or not, YOU WILL STILL BE living in a corrupt, tyrannical state.
Even if it is less tyrannical by 1 percent, it would be a beginning.
