Visualizing The Future Of Shipping: Green & Autonomous

Space travel may be exciting, and self-driving cars certainly get a lot of hype.
However, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins points out, there remains a good argument that the world’s oceans – and the ships that roam them – often get overlooked when it comes to advances in transportation technology.
How will shipping change in the coming years, and what trends can we look to for guidance on the future of shipping?
THE FUTURE OF SHIPPING
Today’s infographic comes to us from Futurism, and it gives examples of ships already in production – or in the concept phase – that aim to make activity on the world’s oceans greener and more autonomous.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
How does the future of shipping shape up?
There are two main trends that emerge from these upcoming ships: an increased use of alternative energy and higher levels of automation.
GREENER SHIPS
Fuel accounts for about half of the operating costs of the shipping industry – so the type of fuel used to move ships between ports is paramount. Since the 1960s, heavy fuel oil (HFO) has been the dominant choice for the industry. It’s cheap and plentiful, but it’s also extremely dirty.
Shipping today only produces 3% of carbon dioxide emissions – but it’s areas like sulphur (15% of global total) and particulate emissions (11% of total) that are considered a bigger problem.
As a result, the industry is not only moving to use cleaner oil-based fuels – but some companies are aiming to use alternative energy as well. In the ships above, you’ll see the addition of LNG and fuel cells, as well as the use of solar and wind to help power the future of shipping.
MORE AUTONOMOUS SHIPS
Ships won’t only be powered differently – they will be navigated and steered using artificial intelligence along with the aid of commercial drones.
Rolls-Royce is building an autonomous smart ship right now with Google that will monitor its surroundings in intense detail, while making autonomous decisions on the deep seas.
Autonomous shipping is the future of the maritime industry. As disruptive as the smartphone, the smart ship will revolutionize the landscape of ship design and operations”
– Mikael Mäkinen, President, Rolls-Royce Marine
Implementing this technology on the high seas has a longer development cycle than that for autonomous vehicles, but that doesn’t mean the idea is dead in the water.
It just means we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the future of shipping in action – and for now, the prospect of viewing all of the world’s ships in real-time will just have to suffice.
No way large shipping companies will take this into consideration.
Cheap is best. And maritime laws are difficult to change by one/few land .gov.
Most shipping vessels are there since the 70s and will be in use until they'll dissolve.
Zero emission ships. Cool concept. But in practice 5000 passengers produce one hell of a lot of crap.
One organisms crap is another organism's banquet.
Unless you are talking about plastics, of cause. But Life, being the incredible miracle that it is, has developed an organism that digests plastics. (link lost)
"5000 passengers produce one hell of a lot of crap."
But advances in bio-digesters mean that crap can be turned into giga-quads of digital mining capapbility.
The all you can eat buffet always has been the most important part of a cruise ship
Many ships already have installed "auto-pilot" that directs the ship autonomously for 99% of the voyage. MANY ships have this already.
A completely autonomous ship is probable. China has an large battery propelled prototype cargo ship too.
Solar power is my bet for the future. Off the grid, each house it's own power source.
"Solar power is my bet for the future. Off the grid, each house it's own power source. "
Any idea how much the batteries would cost for such an endeavour? No? I am not surprised.
I suggest you read some of this:More on going off-grid in UK
http://euanmearns.com/more-on-going-off-grid-in-uk/
Really? Crisis in the shipping industry is "holiday filler?"
The rank and file in the maritime industry -- the skilled ones who Know the seas -- are not a happy bunch... and I don't blame them at all.
Well the rank and file who know the high seas should man their bloody bridges as is stipulated in COLREGS.
Sorry, Is-Be, this article is not about the Navy.
But reading your comments, it appears you're stuck on that.
COLREGS are clear on this point.
A careful watch must be kept at all times.
No ifs, buts or maybes. Navy be damned.
I'm not worried by the Navy. They run tight ships. (Eerm. Except for a few notable exceptions)
Seems good to me.
My big problem on the high seas is being run over by a ship.
I'd prefer the bridge were manned by AI than by nobody.
And turn your bloody AIS on you idiots. (Fishermen are notorious for turning their AIS off in order to keep their finds secret)
Further, a long term lease on a cruise ship is a wonderful solution for old age accommodation. No rates, no taxes on the high seas.
How long would it take to dispatch a rescue vessel to a crewless ship captured by pirates?
No need. The crewless ship would have a dozen crewless 50 cal turret mounted guns for protection.
The USA needs no government intervention to go down the gurgler.
Its doing that very nicely all by itself by not keeping up with the competition.
Innovate or die, citizen.
Compared to what?
The micro-dick ape sets a very low bar.
Have you read the highway stats?
