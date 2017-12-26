"Wealth Effect" = Widening Wealth Inequality

Note that widening wealth and income inequality is a non-partisan trend.

One of the core goals of the Federal Reserve's monetary policies of the past 9 years is to generate the "wealth effect": by pushing the valuations of stocks and bonds higher, American households will feel wealthier, and hence be more willing to borrow and spend, even if they didn't actually reap any gains by selling stocks and bonds that gained value.

In other words, the mere perception of rising wealth is supposed to trigger a wave of renewed borrowing and spending.

This perception management only worked on the few households which owned enough of these assets to feel wealthier--the top 5%, the top 6 million out of 120 million households. This chart shows what happened as the Fed ceaselessly goosed financial assets higher over the past 9 years: the gains, real and perceived, only flowed to the top 5% of households earning in excess of $200,000 annually.

Spending by the bottom 95% has at best returned to the levels reached a decade ago in 2007.

By focusing on boosting financial assets to the moon as a means of goosing spending, the Federal Reserve has widened wealth and income inequality to the breaking point. Perception management doesn't actually boost the inflation-adjusted wages of the bottom 95%, which have stagnated for decades. Nor does boosting assets do much good for the vast majority of households which have modest holdings of stocks and bonds, usually in IRA or 401K retirement accounts they can't touch without paying steep penalties.

As the charts below illustrate, the Grand Canyon between the top 5% and everyone else is widening. Let's say a househould has $12,000 in retirement funds and $5,000 in a savings account. (Many households have less than $1,000 in savings, so this example-household is doing pretty well to have $17,000 in cash and financial assets.)

Thanks to the Federal Reserve's Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP), savers have lost ground after adjustments for inflation. The stock market has more than doubled, and most bond funds have appreciated, but precious metals and other commodities have not performed as well. So let's say the household's retirement portfolio rose by a hefty 75%, or $9,000, to a total of $21,000.

Does this modest gain actually change the financial foundation of the household to the point that the household can now afford to buy a new vehicle, college tuition, etc.? The short answer is no; the gains are simply too modest as a percentage of income to make any difference.

Compare this to a top 5% household with hundreds of thousands of dollars of financial assets: gains registered in the hundreds of thousands do indeed move the needle on household wealth and perception management. The top 5% haven't just reaped outsized gains in Fed-goosed assets; they've also reaped the vast majority of any wage gains generated in the past 9 years of "recovery."

As this chart shows, the bottom 90% lost ground, and the really substantial gains have accrued only to the top 1%.

Note that widening wealth and income inequality is a non-partisan trend. The political and financial elites have feathered their own nests while the bottom 95% have lost ground.

The Federal Reserve's perverse policy of perception management has exacerbated wealth and income inequality: "wealth effect" = widening wealth inequality.

*  *  *

nmewn's picture
nmewn Dec 26, 2017 9:31 PM

Woodrow Wilson.

khnum's picture
khnum Four Star Dec 26, 2017 9:35 PM

Trickle down economics hot,warm,yellow and from a great height

IntercoursetheEU's picture
IntercoursetheEU khnum Dec 26, 2017 9:50 PM

Intelligence doesn't 'trickle down' from network TV. Wealth is directly related to intelligence.

Look to your left, look to your right, look in the mirror? Drug addled morons.

Yeah, someone is moving your fucking cheese, and eating your lunch. Cut the cable, ...and stop takin' that shit.

 

 

khnum's picture
khnum IntercoursetheEU Dec 26, 2017 9:50 PM

true but these days you just ask siri on your mobile... intelligence not required

Stuck on Zero's picture
Stuck on Zero khnum Dec 26, 2017 9:56 PM

The wealth effect is working for me. The higher stocks and property the more I prepare for the coming crash by saving more and spending less.

khnum's picture
khnum IntercoursetheEU Dec 26, 2017 9:57 PM

The Prime Minister of Australia used to manage Goldman Sachs out here,he is worth $400 million but its obvious he couldn't run a fish and chip shop so the exception to your rule is corruption or crookedness which is rat cunning not intelliigence.

khnum's picture
khnum Dec 26, 2017 9:34 PM

One year after the electromagnetic pulse these people wont be running bartertown

GRDguy's picture
GRDguy Dec 26, 2017 9:39 PM

The only reason those at the top have more money to spend than ever is that they learned to lie and steal more effectively without going to jail.

Sorry, don't need a book to understand that.

khnum's picture
khnum GRDguy Dec 26, 2017 9:42 PM

Icahn,Soros and Buffet can all get virtually zero percent interest on massive amounts of money I could be a billionaire too given a level playing field

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor GRDguy Dec 26, 2017 9:56 PM

Yes, and of course their fiatskie money buys the law, but I merely reiterate what you have written ,,

Non prosecution agreements, no admission of guilt ,, would be another major "tell.:"

Let's say I am running a major grifting operation, have full access to the magic money machine, and write the laws of the land ..

Game, set, and match ..

gatorengineer's picture
gatorengineer GRDguy Dec 26, 2017 10:02 PM

A variation on that theme.  They have bought politicians who allow H1Bs in which has crushed Tech salaries, allowed china to dump, and allowed 20 million illegals in at the low wage end.  This has caused a collapse in demand, as people have no money, which furthers the cycle.

somebuddy's picture
somebuddy Dec 26, 2017 9:45 PM

As government gets bigger, wealth inequality gets greater. It's not a mystery.

red1chief's picture
red1chief Dec 26, 2017 9:51 PM

Charles Barkley on trickle down: “I’m going to trickle my fat ass down to the jewelry store and get me a new Rolex,” 

raki_d's picture
raki_d Dec 26, 2017 9:56 PM

Purposefully no one talks about if fed had any other choice at all and what if they had NOT done anything and how much more worse it couldve been

khnum's picture
khnum raki_d Dec 26, 2017 10:06 PM

During the global financial crisis here the government sent every citizen $900 we did not have a recession or anywhere near the problems elsewhere.

Giant Meteor's picture
Giant Meteor raki_d Dec 26, 2017 10:44 PM

Well worse, yes, it would have been worse .. for a time (I must add here, all things being relative, worse for whom, etc..)

On the other hand, a wife takes her daily beatings, each successive beating intensifies. She suspects the next beating may just put her in a pine box, but she stays. Afraid of what she does not know, the unknown, fearful, "oh my, whatever shall become of me and the children!" To most any objective outsider, her decision may appear insane, illogical at the least. Yet, in her mind she sees no way out, Fear of the pine box is less intimidating then going into what she does not know. Some may believe, she is a hostage, and they'd be right ..

Oversimplification? Of course! 

Aside from that little tale, there is this . What serious thought or discussion was ever given to any alternative. Were there any discussion with the American people at all, who by and large said NO, NO fucking bailouts to these criminal enterprises. And of course there was Johnny on the spot, Hank the Tank Paulson (the wife beater in my poor analogy, or at least one of them) , threatening suggesting tanks in the street by mornin. There IS no TIME for that (debate!)

How utterly convenient!

Whose way of life was being protected? Those government pensions, all tarted up on Wall Street no doubt, but the least of it. Sure, these actors can rain down hell on the lumpenproletariat, the great unwashed  and uninitiated ( the abused wife  in my example.) Blackmailed, held hostage to "our way of life. mom and apple pie! I suppose it never dawned on anyone the percentage of budget being spent on MIC, squandered year on year, a blank check! If one goes on the assumption that what is taking place , perhaps the greatest global, socio economic heist known to the history of mankind, quite naturally there will be pain in ANY attempts to reverse the trend. If however, it is NOT reversed, the stakes I'm afraid grow ever steeper, parabolic even, knowing full well, at some point, there WILL be an appointment with destiny, and a price to be paid for all  this lyin, cheating, stealin and all round chicanery ..

Hell, it must be noted, many folks are already payin  .. and we've only just begun .. and then it may be said, one day, "it's a big club, and we're all in it. "

Non-Corporate Entity's picture
Non-Corporate Entity Dec 26, 2017 9:58 PM

Every pyramid needs a base and it always supports the top. The linemen in football are underpaid blue collar dudes who protect the guy that lives in a penthouse, to win a trophy for the other guy that lives in a mansion. We can't all live in penthouses and mansions...that's like a Dr. Seuss story. I'm happy with what I've got.

ps. Floyd Mayweather made over 100 million for working out, eating right, and dancing with an Irishman for a half hour.

I Write Code's picture
I Write Code Non-Corporate Entity Dec 26, 2017 10:05 PM

Yeah good for Floyd, but it is unfortunately tinged when there are homeless lining the streets.  Not his fault lord knows, but something somewhere ain't working right.

Non-Corporate Entity's picture
Non-Corporate Entity I Write Code Dec 26, 2017 10:20 PM

That was sort of my point. The PPV revenues topped 600 million. Priorities are not in order. The very people bitching about equality made one guy a multi-millionaire and the other guy a richer multi-millionaire for a half hour of "work". If a society can accomplish that, why bitch about wealth inequality?

peopledontwanttruth's picture
peopledontwanttruth Dec 26, 2017 10:00 PM

SHOULD be really interesting when it finally burns to the ground.

I'm thinking Irish potato farmers against the landlords.

gatorengineer's picture
gatorengineer peopledontwanttruth Dec 26, 2017 10:06 PM

NFW,  the snowflakes will melt and the 50 yr old plus yr old angry white men, who will fight will be put down hard.

peopledontwanttruth's picture
peopledontwanttruth gatorengineer Dec 26, 2017 10:19 PM

I thought this to but it was the left who was marching and getting involved in altercations all across America lately.

They think they're special and deserving.

I think when not if it goes I believe we're going to see the meekest and most humble of people come unglued.

I Write Code's picture
I Write Code Dec 26, 2017 10:02 PM

You show 5%, but isn't it almost all the 1%, and in fact almost all 0.01%?

gatorengineer's picture
gatorengineer I Write Code Dec 26, 2017 10:07 PM

You are right... its not even the 1 percent who are the problem.  Its the top 500 people in the U.S.  who are the problem.

red1chief's picture
red1chief I Write Code Dec 26, 2017 10:10 PM

You are correct. The top .01% scews the top 5% as well as the top 1%. This ploy is designed for the support of those few percent below the top .01%.

HopefulCynical's picture
HopefulCynical red1chief Dec 26, 2017 11:45 PM

The 0.01% causes all the problems.

The 4.99% pays all the freight and gets all the blame.

I'm glad to see so many others finally starting to make this distinction. I figured it out like 20 years ago. That's maybe not overly special, except that I knew jack shit about finance back then. We need lots of people to say this publicly, to point out the men behind the curtain, who've hidden from the masses for so long and blamed the world's problems on those who are successful by legitimate means, instead of all this globalist parasite bullshit. Sunlight, you fucking roaches...

Deep Snorkeler's picture
Deep Snorkeler Dec 26, 2017 10:04 PM

America's Billionaire Leech Class

God's select few enjoy immense tax privileges

while preying on the vast hordes of lesser beings.

Corporations grow to titanic size and assume federal power.

The working class sees wage shrinkage

and retirement prospects dwindle.

Wealth to the wealthiest!

Power to the corporatists!

Applause for the Pentagon!

There's a robot with your name on its forehead.

 

NeoClassicist's picture
NeoClassicist Dec 26, 2017 10:25 PM

francis scott falseflag's picture
francis scott f... Dec 26, 2017 10:30 PM

 

ISN'T IT TIME THAT EVERY ONE UNDERSTANDS THAT THE REAL STRENGTH


AND SECURITY OF ANY NATION'S ECONOMY IS NOT SPREADING ITS M3

 

DOWN INTO  ITS LOWER CLASS, ITS LOWER MIDDLE CLASS, AND ITS


MIDDLE  CLASS, BUT (((CONCENTRATING))) AS MUCH OF IT AS

 

 POSSIBLE AMIDST  ITS UPPER CLASS,


ITS  BANKS, 


ITS CORPORATIONS.

 

AND GOLDMAN SACHS.


 

WHAT PART OF THAT CAN'T EVERYONE UNDERSTAND?

JibjeResearch's picture
JibjeResearch Dec 26, 2017 10:30 PM

It's not all the elites, Fed, and Gov fault.  The poor do not save and invest well.  They failed because they are not smart.  To be exact, the poor are dumb and stupid.

The poor:

1. Lack of character: most want free shits.  There's no free lunch.  Work hard for your money or have nothing.  Overtime this mentality builds character.

2. Uneducated: A colledge degree is not education.  Understand socio-geo political economy is knowledge and education.

The only fault I placed on the Elites is that their wealth is not capped at a certain level.  They are free to take and take ... and don't return it to the economy.  This can not and must not happen if we are to have a working society.

ZeroBeek's picture
ZeroBeek JibjeResearch Dec 26, 2017 11:02 PM

This is not about the poor, its about the bottom 90%

Xena fobe's picture
Xena fobe JibjeResearch Dec 26, 2017 11:25 PM

Ever hear if spell check?  At least the poor can spell.

pigpen's picture
pigpen Dec 26, 2017 10:51 PM

CHS, please write about advertising fraud and why the best and brightest engineers are working on how to sell us a Nissan more effectively.

Destroy the digital advertising attention bubble and we are better off as a society.

Every citizen needs to download brave browser to block by default advertising, malware and tracking and even allows you to listen to YouTube with screen off.

Render goobook monopolies useless and drive value of digital advertising to zero.

Cheers,

Pigpen

I Write Code's picture
I Write Code Dec 26, 2017 10:55 PM

How about recognizing the effect at least a little.

Everybody over age 18 gets to vote in all elections, once.  Illegals.  Tourists.  Bums.  Visitors.

If you're a citizen you get a second vote, and access to more.

Everyone can sell their vote for $1,000 on a Trumpocare website.  Sell it to someone you like. Sell it to someone you hate.  Doesn't matter.  Get $1,000.  Oh, tax free.

If you paid even $1 in taxes to the authority, city, state, federal, you get a third vote.

If you paid $10,000 to the authority you get a fourth vote.

Then, I dunno, use a log system, you get more votes if you paid $100k, $1m, $10m, $100m, etc.

ZeroBeek's picture
ZeroBeek I Write Code Dec 26, 2017 11:08 PM

Yeah,in a free society you can sell what you want.

D503's picture
D503 I Write Code Dec 27, 2017 12:18 AM

Or you could simply pass a test demonstrating your understanding of the federalist and anti-federalist papers and be a taxpayer in order to vote, balancing rights and responsibilities. 

pascal bets's picture
pascal bets Dec 26, 2017 11:52 PM

There are some really distorted views of reality in the comments here. Very entertaining.

