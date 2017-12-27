Gold Jumps To Key Technical Level As VIX Collapses

Traders are dumping equity protection and buting chaos protection as VIX tumbles near the year's lows and Gold jumps back towards its 100-day moving average - and its highest level in a month.
Gold is up 9 of the last 10 days, at its highest since early Dec and testing its 100DMA... ($1292)
And while Bitcoin has stabilized, the divergence between the alt-currencies is closing...
"And while Bitcoin has stabilized" ??? !!!
Holy fucking speculative statement Batman !
I trade some if my HODLed BTC for hard, shiny AUcoins.
Both use an encrypted, decentrized ledger. Only I know how many AUcoins are on my ledger.
As part of the parallel economy and going Galt, I trade my Bitcoins only four other decentralized and appreciating assets. I do not waste them on depreciating assets, like cars as some people do.That way, it can be argued that my Bitcoins are backed by real assets.
No no no. Get back in your virtual prison. This kind of activity is not allowed.
Yes... GOLD Will FINALLY BREAK OUT 2018 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
From your mouth to God's ear...
.... and out the other ear
So who's ready for the imminent implosion of bitcoin?
Gee now 1 BTC only buys 13 ounces of gold.
No worries that will be up to 16 ounce soon.
Where are all my vote downs? I know some of you are holding and hoping.
I see a massive head and shoulders forming. Price target might be as low as $5k.
Are you talking gold or bitcoin? Maybe good :)
Woops. Charlie Brown got the football pull out again!
You gold bugs. Your jealousy. Jealousy is not a good thing.
So anybody who thinks bitcoin is going to take a dive is jealous?
You sound like a speculator who feels deeply threatened by anyone with a view that goes against your bet.
Gold will never break out. Its fucking hopeless
I see the same formation and I can bet bankers are painting it. All these countries coming out with blockchain and WAPO says FedCoin en route and people think that governments won’t use the violence hack. Lol.
Oh and I own bitcoin as well.
Break out as in not continue to slide? Or break out as in maybe show a pulse?
I love the people with stacks of coins earning crap returns (many of which are still underwater) for years on end waiting for that one day when they can trade it for ammunition to survive Armageddon.
Lol...talk about the most expensive hedge of all time.
For a guy with Rothbard in your handle you sure don't appear to understand why people hold gold.
Gold will BREAK FOR SURE, like it always does.
It'll hit 2018 in 2018
I hope not. I am an accumulator.
BACK! BACK I SAY! Call in the naked short seller!
Are you buying any RE?
I'll manage some condos for you in Maui if you'd like. No brainer investment and cash flow positive.
I bought a condo in Switzerland.
Looking at another in Buenos Aires.
Feel free to "argue" all you wish. Those of us who trade in reality won't be bothered at all.
However, the moment you wish to classify your debt as an asset and try to resell it to some poor unsuspecting greedy schmuck.
You will most certainly be added to my hitlist.
1,400 or bust
Fiat flame out and Chinese New Year.
JP Morgan is hoarding silver at a record pace since 2011. All you have to do is follow the banks and the money.
This will be the biggest financial collapse in human history. You cannot cheat math.
Brace for impact
The Morgue will dump physical silver for years, gradually to co tinge the suppression. They bought the silver for free, using printed dollars. TTGL dumped mining shares and bought BTC
TTGl
I treat Ag more as a Strategic Metal, than a Precious Metal.
Even so, I'd seriously look at hoarding AG and CU at the right Futures contracts, and then demand delivery.
CU makes for nice roofs that last a lifetime. I hear that it is also useful in jackets. Full metal jackets. It can also be a component in certain 1000-3500 fps projectiles, made of "DieDieTanium". :-)
I imagine there is that same old bastard monkey just around the corner waiting with his hammer.
Gold jumps, VIX collapses...
Folks, you can't make this stuff up. Happy New Year from Financial Repression Land.
Nothing has made sense in PM's for 6 long years.
It's about time... If it can get over 1300 AND STAY then Gold is looking bright in 2018 :))
I'll say at least this much for Sinclair - his 1296 angel is alive and well and holding on since August.
Sinclair going into old people's home next year.
so VIX will jump if gold collapse?
the world is madness
Meanwhile Bix and Cliff High say we'll be mining gold from asteriods in 2018 which will put a cap on a $4000 price. You can't make this shit up.
Yeah ... but what does Blo Pony say? He's the one riding shotgun in that clown car.
Blow Pony is one retarded motherfucker.
A whole asteroid! Suddenly you got all the gold you want - cheap like borscht.
Gold historically does shitty in December. So this is a good sign. Expect the Bitcoin bubble to pop and money to go into gold and silver.
Once the government figures out a way to track Bitcoin and potentially prosecute you for income tax evasion or maintaining foreging accounts without reporting it on the 1040 or the June Treasury Report you must file, it will be no different than having a debit card.
Once they figure out how to track bitcoin?
Its a public ledger... nothing is hidden.
Income tax is only applied if you sell it for paper money.
In Canada, you can exchange bitcoin for .999 gold and silver without any taxes.
Taxes are applied if you sell your gold for fiat.
Not for long....
It won't be very long at all before that thieving gang of clowns up on the hill devise a way to extend their reach beyond capital gains...
How are they going to prove who owns what?
I can make hundreds of thousands of wallets for each of the 1300+ cryptos
Uptrend, it's EOY cash in other positions and do something with the money, that means buy something with it, gold works. Governments want inflation, the people know it will come eventually, gold is holding up all day, with world easy money policies the way they are gold has it's place.
We always get a EOY dip, it just came two weeks early is all.
As far as inflation is concerned, it seems to be asset-specific, as in stocks inflate, food does not.
Bought a dozen eggs the other day for 64 cents. I'm pretty sure that's what a dozen eggs cost in 1963.
Cheap food. Stable energy prices (OK, rising a little). Ending Obamacare.
Pretty darn disinflationary.
Gold is dead, get with the times, get some cryptos
It's obvious that you've been pouring beer on your cornflakes instead of milk every morning.
SWIFT bank transactions... MasterCard/Visa credit transactions... crypto... no difference... it is all the same digital transaction..
WAKE UP SHEEPLE !
I CALL SHENANIGANS !!
You can't say "ohh, everyone is taking away the cash" at the same time in which you take all your cash, sell your gold and buy some crappy digital (crypto) currency.
All the banks do is take the cue and remove the money nobody else is using because they are "briliant" enough to dump their tangible assets for digital curriencies that can be blocked or wiped at any times.
So, before anyone complains about cash disappearing, remember that yo uare to blame if you push digital currencies (crypto just like swift exchanges is the exact same thing... digital b/s).
WAKE UP SHEEPLE !
....Gold goes ......up until a couple of billion paper short selling sends it......down again!! Does it sound familiar?? It reminds me of Sisyphus story.