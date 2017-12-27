Tim Knight from Slope of Hope's picture

Crazy Eyes is BACK!

by Tim Knight from... - Dec 26, 2017 9:04 PM

If you're a mildly-attractive slender blonde with some razzle-dazzle and the right connections, you can get away with just about anything.

Gold Jumps To Key Technical Level As VIX Collapses

Tyler Durden's picture
by Tyler Durden
Dec 27, 2017 10:40 AM

Traders are dumping equity protection and buting chaos protection as VIX tumbles near the year's lows and Gold jumps back towards its 100-day moving average - and its highest level in a month.

 

Gold is up 9 of the last 10 days, at its highest since early Dec and testing its 100DMA... ($1292)

 

And while Bitcoin has stabilized, the divergence between the alt-currencies is closing...

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Ink Pusher's picture
Ink Pusher Dec 27, 2017 10:42 AM

"And while Bitcoin has stabilized" ??? !!!

Holy fucking speculative statement Batman !

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton Ink Pusher Dec 27, 2017 10:48 AM

I trade some if my HODLed BTC for hard, shiny AUcoins.

Both use an encrypted, decentrized ledger. Only I know how many AUcoins are on my ledger.

As part of the parallel economy and going Galt, I trade my Bitcoins only four other decentralized  and appreciating assets. I do not waste them on  depreciating assets, like cars as some people do.That way, it can be argued that my Bitcoins are backed by real assets.

Pearson365's picture
Pearson365 HRClinton Dec 27, 2017 10:48 AM

No no no.  Get back in your virtual prison.  This kind of activity is not allowed.

BaBaBouy's picture
BaBaBouy Pearson365 Dec 27, 2017 10:52 AM

Yes... GOLD Will FINALLY BREAK OUT 2018 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~

cpnscarlet's picture
cpnscarlet BaBaBouy Dec 27, 2017 11:01 AM

From your mouth to God's ear...

 

bamawatson's picture
bamawatson cpnscarlet Dec 27, 2017 11:10 AM

.... and out the other ear

HillaryOdor's picture
HillaryOdor bamawatson Dec 27, 2017 11:14 AM

So who's ready for the imminent implosion of bitcoin?

DownWithYogaPants's picture
DownWithYogaPants HillaryOdor Dec 27, 2017 11:27 AM

Gee now 1 BTC only buys 13 ounces of gold.

No worries that will be up to 16 ounce soon.

HillaryOdor's picture
HillaryOdor DownWithYogaPants Dec 27, 2017 11:33 AM

Where are all my vote downs?  I know some of you are holding and hoping.

I see a massive head and shoulders forming.  Price target might be as low as $5k.

DownWithYogaPants's picture
DownWithYogaPants HillaryOdor Dec 27, 2017 11:40 AM

Are you talking gold or bitcoin?  Maybe good :)

Woops.  Charlie Brown got the football pull out again! 

You gold bugs.  Your jealousy.  Jealousy is not a good thing.

Not My Real Name's picture
Not My Real Name DownWithYogaPants Dec 27, 2017 12:13 PM

So anybody who thinks bitcoin is going to take a dive is jealous? 

You sound like a speculator who feels deeply threatened by anyone with a view that goes against your bet.   

Quantum Bunk's picture
Quantum Bunk DownWithYogaPants Dec 27, 2017 12:47 PM

Gold will never break out. Its fucking hopeless

Bring the Gold's picture
Bring the Gold HillaryOdor Dec 27, 2017 12:08 PM

I see the same formation and I can bet bankers are painting it. All these countries coming out with blockchain and WAPO says FedCoin en route and people think that governments won’t use the violence hack. Lol.

Rothbardian in Cleveland's picture
Rothbardian in ... BaBaBouy Dec 27, 2017 11:16 AM

Break out as in not continue to slide? Or break out as in maybe show a pulse?

I love the people with stacks of coins earning crap returns (many of which are still underwater) for years on end waiting for that one day when they can trade it for ammunition to survive Armageddon.

Lol...talk about the most expensive hedge of all time.

Bay of Pigs's picture
Bay of Pigs Rothbardian in Cleveland Dec 27, 2017 11:27 AM

For a guy with Rothbard in your handle you sure don't appear to understand why people hold gold.

Raffie's picture
Raffie BaBaBouy Dec 27, 2017 11:21 AM

Gold will BREAK FOR SURE, like it always does.

dlweld's picture
dlweld BaBaBouy Dec 27, 2017 11:22 AM

It'll hit 2018 in 2018

 

 

ATM's picture
ATM BaBaBouy Dec 27, 2017 11:26 AM

I hope not. I am an accumulator.

Bondosaurus Rex's picture
Bondosaurus Rex Pearson365 Dec 27, 2017 11:00 AM

BACK! BACK I SAY! Call in the naked short seller!

 

 

Bay of Pigs's picture
Bay of Pigs HRClinton Dec 27, 2017 11:03 AM

Are you buying any RE?

I'll manage some condos for you in Maui if you'd like. No brainer investment and cash flow positive.

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton Bay of Pigs Dec 27, 2017 11:51 AM

I bought a condo in Switzerland.

Looking at another in Buenos Aires.

Ink Pusher's picture
Ink Pusher HRClinton Dec 27, 2017 11:51 AM

Feel free to "argue" all you wish. Those of us who trade in reality won't be bothered at all.

However, the moment you wish to classify your debt as an asset and try to resell it to some poor unsuspecting greedy schmuck.

You will most certainly be added to my hitlist.

Justin Case's picture
Justin Case Dec 27, 2017 10:50 AM

Fiat flame out and Chinese New Year.

BraceforImpact's picture
BraceforImpact Dec 27, 2017 10:54 AM

JP Morgan is hoarding silver at a record pace since 2011. All you have to do is follow the banks and the money.

 

This will be the biggest financial collapse in human history. You cannot cheat math.

 

Brace for impact

Thethingreenline's picture
Thethingreenline BraceforImpact Dec 27, 2017 11:27 AM

The Morgue will dump physical silver for years, gradually to co tinge the suppression. They bought the silver for free, using printed dollars. TTGL dumped mining shares and bought BTC

TTGl

HRClinton's picture
HRClinton BraceforImpact Dec 27, 2017 12:11 PM

I treat Ag more as a Strategic Metal, than a Precious Metal.

Even so, I'd seriously look at hoarding AG and CU at the right Futures contracts, and then demand delivery.

CU makes for nice roofs that last a lifetime. I hear that it is also useful in jackets. Full metal jackets. It can also be a component in certain 1000-3500 fps projectiles, made of "DieDieTanium". :-)

wmbz's picture
wmbz Dec 27, 2017 10:56 AM

I imagine there is that same old bastard monkey just around the corner waiting with his hammer.

cpnscarlet's picture
cpnscarlet Dec 27, 2017 11:00 AM

Gold jumps, VIX collapses...

Folks, you can't make this stuff up. Happy New Year from Financial Repression Land.

Bay of Pigs's picture
Bay of Pigs cpnscarlet Dec 27, 2017 11:05 AM

Nothing has made sense in PM's for 6 long years.

Yellow_Snow's picture
Yellow_Snow Dec 27, 2017 11:01 AM

It's about time...  If it can get over 1300 AND STAY then Gold is looking bright in 2018  :))

cpnscarlet's picture
cpnscarlet Dec 27, 2017 11:03 AM

I'll say at least this much for Sinclair - his 1296 angel is alive and well and holding on since August.

SumTingWongJr's picture
SumTingWongJr cpnscarlet Dec 27, 2017 11:43 AM

Sinclair going into old people's home next year.

davatankool's picture
davatankool Dec 27, 2017 11:07 AM

so VIX will jump if gold collapse?

 

the world is madness

Pearson365's picture
Pearson365 Dec 27, 2017 11:09 AM

Meanwhile Bix and Cliff High say we'll be mining gold from asteriods in 2018 which will put a cap on a $4000 price.  You can't make this shit up.

Not My Real Name's picture
Not My Real Name Pearson365 Dec 27, 2017 11:20 AM

Yeah ... but what does Blo Pony say? He's the one riding shotgun in that clown car.

SumTingWongJr's picture
SumTingWongJr Not My Real Name Dec 27, 2017 11:42 AM

Blow Pony is one retarded motherfucker.

dlweld's picture
dlweld Pearson365 Dec 27, 2017 11:27 AM

A whole asteroid! Suddenly you got all the gold you want - cheap like borscht.

Lord Raglan's picture
Lord Raglan Dec 27, 2017 11:26 AM

Gold historically does shitty in December.  So this is a good sign.  Expect the Bitcoin bubble to pop and money to go into gold and silver.  

Once the government figures out a way to track Bitcoin and potentially prosecute you for income tax evasion or maintaining foreging accounts without reporting it on the 1040 or the June Treasury Report you must file, it will be no different than having a debit card. 

MadHatt's picture
MadHatt Lord Raglan Dec 27, 2017 11:53 AM

Once they figure out how to track bitcoin?

Its a public ledger... nothing is hidden.

 

Income tax is only applied if you sell it for paper money. 

In Canada, you can exchange bitcoin for .999 gold and silver without any taxes.

Taxes are applied if you sell your gold for fiat.

Ink Pusher's picture
Ink Pusher MadHatt Dec 27, 2017 11:57 AM

Not for long....

It won't be very long at all before that thieving gang of clowns up on the hill devise a way to extend their reach beyond capital gains... 

 

MadHatt's picture
MadHatt Ink Pusher Dec 27, 2017 11:59 AM

How are they going to prove who owns what?

I can make hundreds of thousands of wallets for each of the 1300+ cryptos

everything1's picture
everything1 Dec 27, 2017 11:32 AM

Uptrend, it's EOY cash in other positions and do something with the money, that means buy something with it, gold works.  Governments want inflation, the people know it will come eventually, gold is holding up all day, with world easy money policies the way they are gold has it's place.

We always get a EOY dip, it just came two weeks early is all.

FreeNewEnergy's picture
FreeNewEnergy everything1 Dec 27, 2017 11:54 AM

As far as inflation is concerned, it seems to be asset-specific, as in stocks inflate, food does not.

Bought a dozen eggs the other day for 64 cents. I'm pretty sure that's what a dozen eggs cost in 1963.

Cheap food. Stable energy prices (OK, rising a little). Ending Obamacare.

Pretty darn disinflationary.

Ivan de beers's picture
Ivan de beers Dec 27, 2017 11:40 AM

Gold is dead, get with the times, get some cryptos

Ink Pusher's picture
Ink Pusher Ivan de beers Dec 27, 2017 11:54 AM

It's obvious that you've been pouring beer on your cornflakes instead of milk every morning.

gn28's picture
gn28 Ivan de beers Dec 27, 2017 12:07 PM

SWIFT bank transactions... MasterCard/Visa credit transactions... crypto... no difference... it is all the same digital transaction..

WAKE UP SHEEPLE !

gn28's picture
gn28 Dec 27, 2017 12:06 PM

I CALL SHENANIGANS !!

You can't say "ohh, everyone is taking away the cash" at the same time in which you take all your cash, sell your gold and buy some crappy digital (crypto) currency.

All the banks do is take the cue and remove the money nobody else is using because they are "briliant" enough to dump their tangible assets for digital curriencies that can be blocked or wiped at any times.

So, before anyone complains about cash disappearing, remember that yo uare to blame if you push digital currencies (crypto just like swift exchanges is the exact same thing... digital b/s).

WAKE UP SHEEPLE !

Apollo55's picture
Apollo55 Dec 27, 2017 12:40 PM

....Gold goes ......up until a couple of billion paper short selling sends it......down again!! Does it sound familiar?? It reminds me of Sisyphus story.