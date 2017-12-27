Pending Home Sales Beat, But Sales In The West Continue To Slide

New-, Existing-, and now Pending-Home Sales all beat expectations in November.

Pending sales just printed a surprise 0.2% gain (against expectations of a 0.4% drop) with a surge in Northeast offsetting a second monthly decline in sales in The West.

Notably, pending home sales in The West are down 2.3% YoY - the 10th monthly drop in YoY sales in a row...

What happens next? (After the tax reform changes)