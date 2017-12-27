Russia Establishes Two Permanent Bases In Syria To Host Nuclear Warships And Warplanes

Russia's defense ministry has announced it is now in the process of establishing two permanent military bases in war-torn Syria after President Putin authorized prior deals with the Syrian government to move forward. Though Russia maintains merely up to ten military bases on foreign soil, the installations in Tartus and Khmeimim will be the most strategically located, allowing for a growing and permanent Russian presence on the Mediterranean, something which has already raised eyebrows in the West.
Though Putin formally announced the planned withdrawal of Russian forces from active operations in Syria in early December, there were parallel plans going back to at least early summer to maintain a smaller permanent presence based on an agreement with the Damascus government to host Russian forces for at least 49 more years, which includes the option of being prolonged further. Personnel and military hardware will be stationed at permanent Russian bases in Tartus and Khmeimim - both of which are on or near the Mediterranean.
Satellite image of Russia's facility at Tartus Navy docks. Left: (Source: WikiMapia); Right: (Source: GoogleMaps)
According to Russian media reports, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated at a ministry meeting on Tuesday, “We have started the process of formation of our permanent forces [in Syria]." Though Tartus has operated as a Russian naval port since 1971 (referred to as a Material-Technical Support Point and not a "base") and was until recently minimally staffed mostly by civilian contractors, it will reportedly undergo a massive transformation and expansion, which is to include the capability of hosting nuclear-powered ships.
Notably, though mainstream media is currently reporting the permanent Russian military presence as something "new" and dangerous in terms of an enduring Russian footprint in the Middle East, the Russian military relationship with Baathist Syria goes back decades into the Soveit era with the Tartus facility having been long key to Russian naval movements in the Mediterranean.
According a summary of the planned expansion in RT News:
Under the agreement with Syria, the future base would be allowed to host up to 11 Russian warships, including those with a nuclear power plant. At the moment there is only one Russian nuclear-propelled military surface ship, the 24,000-ton battlecruiser ‘Pyotr Velikiy’, although Russia will soon have a nuclear icebreaker – albeit which is unlikely to be given a mission in the Mediterranean – while a brand new Lider-class destroyer project is at the design stage.
Khmeimim is located near Latakia - the major northwest Syrian city on the Mediterranean, and was built adjacent to the civilian Bassel Al-Assad International Airport to serve as "the strategic center of Russia's military operation against Islamic State." It has primarily served as an airbase and prime troop logistical support location out of which Russian sorties have been flown since 2015, which ultimately served to overwhelmingly shift the momentum of the war in favor of the Assad government, which has now taken about 90% of all territory formerly held by terrorists, though the future of the country's northeast - held by the Kurdish dominated and US-backed SDF remains to be seen.
Deployed Russian forces, via Lancashire News
Meanwhile as plans for the permanent bases have been confirmed, Russia says that the bulk of its forces in Syria have already been reduced, though this is currently being contested by both the Pentagon and Syrian opposition groups, who say Russian airstrikes and operations have actually been on the increase of late. On Wednesday the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that over 48,000 Russian military personnel were deployed to Syria between 2015 and 2017, and that at least half of this number have been withdrawn after Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Khmeimim Military Airport earlier this month. And according to a previous statement from the Russian MoD, their forces claimed to help eliminate more than 62,000 militants during their two years inside the country.
However, the Pentagon remains predictably skeptical of Russian effectiveness against ISIS and other terrorists, with the US recently claiming that it alone is responsible for the defeat of the terror group, which resulted in Moscow pushing back against such claims. Washington hawks are likely to argue that Russian permanent bases in Syria are justification enough for the Pentagon to perpetually maintain its own more than dozen small military bases in the country's north and northeast.
At the same time from the Russian perspective, American policy as well as that of major regional US allies like Israel have been aggressive and erratic, and appear to still include regime change as a long-term policy goal in Syria. An equally long-term Russian military presence will allow Moscow to immediately deploy or build-up its forces in Syria should Damascus come under direct threat from external countries at any point in the near or distant future.
Last I checked, planting a flag on another country's sovereign turf without being invited is considered an invasion. The US was not invited by the Syrian government. Looks like the partitioning of Syria continues.
Exactly why the Syrian troops have surrounded the American bse and restricted the movement of Americans.US Base in At-Tanf Fully Blocked by Syrian Troops
I can hear Netanyahoo grinding his teeth. Nothing upsets someone like him more than coveting what he can no longer steal from the Syrians.
Good luck in this new arms race... Will probably end the same way it did last time.
russia has the 3rd bioggest suplus in the world last year and the 6th most fx reserves in the world
ussa has less fx reserves per capita than india (120 billion) and the worlds biggest external debt
The US behaves much like a spoiled, petulant child.
If their hegemony doesn't go according to plan, they simply cheat or change the rules.
The entire world now sees this tendency for the blatant hypocrisy that it is.
The partitioning of Syria is all Putin wanted. He always intended to grab the west coast areas where his bases were and nothing more.
He and the US worked together to partition Syria. All the while pretending to fight a "terrorist" threat. Russia still pushes the lie of the war on terror, al-CIA-da, the holy-cost(punishable by law if you deny the dogma in Russia), etc. Controlled opposition just like the US and Russia played it during the so-called "cold war" as nations were dismantled, governments overthrown, and people murdered in mass, as the zionist empire expanded right under everyone's nose.
I wonder how many Americans know that the Russian naval base has been there for 46 years?
My guess? 2-3%, tops.
I like your optimistic figures :D
The Pentagon probably doesn't know it either.
Military intelligence is an oxymoron.
Another neo-con thwarting.
Long defense stawks!
Indeed your administration has expanded the ISIS brand into Afghanistan by allowing in about 10000 jihadis so as to justify all those troops and those contracts the US starting ITS OWN own fucking wars now,RT has the details.
Good location for Russia’s Navy. They can defend our naval ships from Israeli attack.
Checkmate.
Your move Pure Evil Deep State Zionists.
No moves after checkmate, just sayin'.
No, it's that changing of rules, you know. ;)
Russia is the only force on Earth preventing the United Satans of American from taking over the world.
JFC I understand bias but that was a mind numbingly stupid comment.
What other force do you suppose is at work then?
obama's lack of leadership allowed this to occur....
Let's not forget HRC 's direct role.
And warmongers like McShitstain either.
Al Nusra hangs onto Israel's coat tails as Isis did the US's, Russia is about to release sattelite images of US forces traing ISIS during the Trump administration the Syrian army is getting pissed off and currently has one US base surrounded I wouldn't count on those bases staying there.
Meh....WWIII is inevitable. There is so much dry tinder out there just waiting on the right spark to light it off. And yes, we will all be made to care at some point. And it matters not whether there is a D or an R in charge of the Executive or Legislative branches. Just be as ready as you can be and carry on.
agree, except there's no (need) gettin' ready. it'll be brief and there'll be no carryin' on by anyone.
Gawd, it's downright embarrassing to be an American these days. A nation that has no respect for borders, international law or even its own laws.
Unbelievable Americans wanting to control their border while sitting around with thumbs in their mouths where other nations borders are concerned.
Interestingly enough the airbase in Latakia has come under direct rocket attack in the last 24hrs for the first time in this war.
There has been no reports of any of the rockets getting through the base defenses but it does make one wonder if Washington is behind, or at least encouraging these attacks.
So far it doesn't seem to be a serious threat to the base but who knows what happens from here on out. This whole situation is one giant cluster fuck just waiting to go sideways especially now that US troops are openly occupying Syrian territory.
If Trump has any common sense he will withdrawal now before it's too late and realize that the uninvited US military presence is only making things lot worse than they need to be.
But I'm not going to hold my breath on that.
Wake me up if it changes to nuclear armed warships and warplanes.....
Russia has become more trustworthy to do the right thing in the Middle-east than America. American people are becoming more aware that US interventions are for ulterior and secretive motives on behalf of the interests of the few rather than for the interests of the American people. "Laissez-Faire" (hands-off) should be our government's motto pertaining to foreign policy. The fuel that enables the swamp to exist is lobbyists. End Washington's powerful lobbyist cartel and we automatically drain the swamp and stop the wars.