Snowmageddon Dumps Record 60 Inches Of Snow On Erie, PA; "Declaration Of Disaster"

On Tuesday, the city of Erie, Pennsylvania signed a declaration of disaster emergency, after a two-day storm dumped 5-feet of snow. Heavy lake-effect snow set record-setting snowfall totals in the snow belts to the east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
From 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 to 6:02 p.m. Dec. 26, Erie had received 60.0
inches of snow, which shattered numerous records for the region. Nearly
all of the snow fell on Monday and Tuesday.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said, “this is now the biggest two-day snow total on record for Pennsylvania, besting the old record of 44 inches, which was set in Morgantown from March 20-21, 1958.”
Dale Robinson, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said that the declaration will allow the National Guard to respond to the paralyzed region. Robinson adds the National Guard deployment is “really for precautionary measures for the additional amount of snow we think we’re going to get.”
Images posted on social networks showed a world covered in several feet of snow:
Erie, PA: One resident’s house is barely recognizable with over 5-feet of snow.
Erie, PA: Brave man dreams about baseball in the chest-high snow.
Erie, PA: Resident is trapped within the home upon opening the door to over 5-feet of snow.
Erie, PA: Handrailings are barely recognizable
Erie, PA: Erie News Now’s vehicles are not going anywhere. Sorry, no news today.
Erie, PA: Clearing a pathway through the front yard never looked so hard.
Erie, PA: One resident might have to file for disability after shoveling 5-feet of snow from their driveway.
As of Wednesday morning, NWS Cleveland reports additional snow will accumulate through the day with temperatures ranging from -5 and -10 degrees F.
Check out the northwest region on 511pa.com and the traffic cameras along interstate 90 - it’s still putting it down. I-90 runs right thru summit township through the main part of the snow belt there. It’s not uncommon for I-90 will be closed in the area from Harborcreek to Fredonia NY due to lake effect snows.
Lovely lake effect snow. That is no joke. They get so much snow they can't plow it. They need to use front end loaders and dumptrucks to move it.
At this age I will be content to watch the snow from afar. But hunkering down with a well stocked wood stove would be pretty nice. Up north in the winter nature still determines what is a workday and what is not.
I was living in Erie in 1989 when there was 60 inches of snow in December - but shit, this storm did that in 2 days! The joke was that Erie has 4 seasons: winter, June, July and August. Thankful mrs Davola and I moved south (but not far enough for her liking) many years ago. Don’t worry, the residents will get dug out in time to make it to The Plymouth or Sherlock’s/Park Place for New Years - and the maternity wards will be busy in September!
Using an online calculator, the worst crowding in the maternity wards will probably be the two-week block of Sept. 16-29, 2018.
Yep.... a little chemical ice nucleation and ..... voila ..... snowmageddon. Welcome to the MATRIX.
"Lake Effect Snow". Very cold artic air coming down through Canada hits the relatively warm, moist air over the Great Lakes.
Mosture from the Lakes freezes, and drops as snow on the downwind (US) side of the Lakes. Effect depends on how cold the air is coming down from the artic, and how fast it's moving... (Colder and Faster each contribute more snowfall, looks like they are working in tandom here...).
Lake effect ... google it ...
