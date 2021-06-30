5,000 Burgers Per Day: World's First Mega Lab-Grown Meat Factory Opens 

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) The Great Reset plan includes a complete transformation of the global food and agricultural industries and the dieting of humans. The architects behind this plan are preparing for a meatless society with the introduction of cell-based, slaughter-free meat.

Before this decade is over, we're all going to be eating some form of slaughter-free meat, including chicken, pork and lamb, and beef. The point of all this is to generate fewer greenhouse emissions at cattle farms, use less land for farming, and reduce the use of freshwater and grains for the traditional process of growing livestock.

The aim is for a sustainable future, and already we've noted a few companies producing cell-based, slaughter-free meat. However, these facilities are operating at limited output as it is costly to produce fake meat.

That's where Future Meat Technologies of Israel comes into play with their brand new facility able to pump out 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of cultured meat products per day, or the equivalence about 5,000 hamburgers per day.

"This facility opening marks a huge step in Future Meat Technologies' path to market, serving as a critical enabler to bring our products to shelves by 2022," said Rom Kshuk, CEO of Future Meat Technologies. "Having a running industrial line accelerates key processes such as regulation and product development."

Kshuk said the facility produces cultured chicken, pork, and lamb products, and beef production will be coming online soon.

Here's the company's production facility located in Rehovot, Israel.

The company's platform enables fast production cycles—about 20 times shorter than traditional farming.

Yaakov Nahmias, the company's founder and chief scientific officer, said, "our goal is to make cultured meat affordable for everyone, while ensuring we produce delicious food that is both healthy and sustainable, helping to secure the future of coming generations."

It seems as Nahmias' roadmap for commercializing lab-grown meat plays into the "great reset" plan orchestrated by WEF.

So we don't confuse readers, cultured meat products are different from plant-based imitation meat companies, such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

Future Meat Technologies could end up on US store shelves in 2022, pending regulatory approval. The company is also examining several locations for future plants in the States.

So there you have it, one part of the great reset by global elites is to transform the food industry and ensure that everyone eats fake meat by the end of this decade to save the planet from cow burps.