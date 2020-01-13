Big Changes Coming For Northeast As Arctic Blast Expected By Weekend

Extended forecasts are suggesting the arrival of much colder weather across the U.S. starting later this week into February, and this could elevate potential risks for winter storms in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Global Forecast System (GFS) data shows Old Man Winter will return to the Northeast on Friday with average temperatures from Washington, D.C., to Boston around 25 to 34 degrees. The cold will persist through the end of the month.

By Friday, the Midwest, Central, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast will see a rush of Arctic air that will push the 32-degree line down towards the Southeast.

The 32-degree line could dive as low as North Florida on January 21-22, which means more than half the country will be experiencing frigid temperatures.

Northeast heating degree days (HDD) show above-trend activity by this weekend, which usually suggests energy demand will start to increase as people will use their furnaces to stay warm.

Southeast HDD will move above trend by the weekend as energy demand increases.

Midwest HDD shows similar activity as cold air will force people to increase energy demand to heat their homes.

Central HDD shows energy demand will increase into the weekend.

Spot natural gas prices have dropped 25% in the last 46 days thanks to warmer weather trends and oversupply issues. Energy traders are looking at the incoming weather data to see just how much cold air will be released from Canada starting Friday.