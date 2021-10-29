Canadian Mining Firm Iamgold Convoy Attacked In West Africa 

A convoy of Canadian mining company Iamgold employees was attacked in West Africa on Friday, Reuters reports, citing two security sources.

Multiple vehicles carrying Iamgold employees came under attack while heading to the company's Essakane Mine, located in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa.

A security source told Reuters that four employees were missing following the attack. A second source said the employees couldn't be reached, and no deaths have yet to be confirmed.

Islamist militants are suspected to be behind the attack - and such an attack in the area near the Mali and Niger border has happened before.

This isn't the first time Iamgold convoy was attacked. In September, one police officer was wounded and caused the company to suspend convoys temporarily.

Iamgold manages the Essakane project following the acquisition of Orezone Resources in 2009. Essakane began commercial production in 2010 and produced about 364,000 ounces of gold in 2020, more than half the miner's overall production.

Reuters noted a spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the ongoing situation but said a statement would be released later.

There are no additional reports if the attack will impact production. Islamist attacks are becoming increasingly common across the region. The country faces a security crisis, as armed terror groups carry out raids and kidnappings across the region.

Those not familiar with Iamgold, it's a mid-tier gold mining company operating globally in North America, South America, and West Africa. Shares of the company trading in New York are down 3% on the session.

More details will be coming as to what happened to the convoy.