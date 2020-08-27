"This Is Insane" - Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall As "Extremely Dangerous" Category 4 Storm

The 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 4 near Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The eye of the storm pushed inland across southwestern Louisiana around 3:00 ET, with "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Around 0500ET, the NHC downgraded Laura to a Category 3 storm with winds up to 120 mph. The storm is moving northward through Louisiana as an "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves" batters the region.

NHC's Latest Update

It's too early to speculate the total dollar amount of damage caused by Laura. Still, with floodwaters expected to penetrate 40 miles inland and take "several days" to recede, it could be in the billions of dollars, like other major storms to hammer the region in recent years.

Storm Surge

Storm Surge Map

"Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts will continue to spread well inland into portions of extreme eastern Texas and western Louisiana through the day," NHC said.

A 132 mile per hour wind gust was recorded at the Lake Charles Regional Airport within Hurricane #Laura's northeastern eye wall. pic.twitter.com/oxxaggURyt — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 27, 2020

PowerOutage.US shows more than 300,000 customers are without power in Louisiana and a little more than 75,000 in Texas.

Power Outages

The storm is just north of Lake Charles and is moving north at 15 mph.

Significant damage is being reported in Downtown Lake Charles.

Breaking news major damage in Downtown Lake Charles many skyscrapers have blown out winds.

Some of the building may be total losses.

Many roof off massive flying debris. @NWSLakeCharles #lawx #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/s9EgeDtz43 — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 27, 2020

NEW: buildings completely gutted, glass falling everywhere in downtown Lake Charles, LA in the eye of #HurricaneLaura @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/o1nkGLgUiB — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020

Watch what happened at 5:15 in @Jeff_Piotrowski's broadcast: Breaking news Hurricane Laura. Lake Charles



This is insane. https://t.co/W5gH2mYNm3 — Magpie Rose (@MagpieRose9) August 27, 2020

Golden Nugget Lake Charles is damaged.

TAKE A LOOK: #HurricaneLaura ripped away chunks off the roof at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino. https://t.co/TgY7DtAAwl pic.twitter.com/gHPedDkBjO — KETK NEWS (@KETK) August 27, 2020

Forecast flooding depths in Lake Charles.

Excellent but terrifying graphics showing forecast flooding depths in Lake Charles Louisiana as a result of #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/v4JsupIk6y — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) August 27, 2020

More widespread damage is being reported around Lake Charles.

Damage is widespread in Lake Charles. It’s also very difficult to get around due to all of the downed power lines and trees. The interstates have multiple blockages of power lines and light poles with the smaller roads even worse. #HurricaneLaura #lawx pic.twitter.com/TSA5OY6sM4 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) August 27, 2020

NEW: A look at some of the damage being found around Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura made landfall nearby as a Cat 4 storm. Roofs of buildings torn off, trucks toppled, debris and trees all over. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/ujlp3ZMgX7 — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) August 27, 2020

A piece of the Lake Charles skyline has collapsed, here is a view of the KPLC tower. Photo credit to Charlie Haldeman of ABC 13 in Houston. #lawx pic.twitter.com/N908vVP4Qm — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 27, 2020

The long-term model tracker shows the storm could arrive in the Mid-Atlantic region by Saturday afternoon.