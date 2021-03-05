Food Price Inflation Accelerates For Ninth Consecutive Month; Destabilization Risk For Emerging Markets Elevated

Is it time to worry about food inflation?

The Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index rose for a ninth consecutive month in February, hitting levels not seen since July 2014, led by sugar and vegetable oils.

The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) measures the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, such as cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat, and sugar. FFPI average 116 for the month, versus 113.2 in January.