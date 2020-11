As Crypto soars, non-digital-gold is plunging, with futures breaking below $1800 for the first time since July. Since the election and vaccine news, gold futures have crashed from $1960 to $1798...

The big question is, will gold find support at its 200DMA, or is this a systemic breakdown that ignores the future deficit-spending collapse of credibility in the global reserve currency?

As it appears - for now - that digital gold is preferable to real gold...

Is Benoit back?