Goldman Turns Bearish On Oil Again, Sees Brent Dropping Back To $35/bbl

Yesterday, when commenting on the latest developments in the oil market, including the OPEC+ agreement to extend supply cuts by one month and the Aramco decision to boost oil export prices by the most on record, we said that "the problem for OPEC+ is that after the February/March supply glut turned into a shortage as demand rebounded, the biggest risk for oil prices is back, with the WSJ reporting that as oil prices continue to rise, American oil producers are reopening the spigots, and companies including Parsley Energy and WPX Energy are starting to turn some of those wells back on, even as they continue to put off most new drilling. The result will be a surge in new output which will reverse the benefit from the OPEC+ output cuts, and once again shift the equilibrium in the global oil market to one of oversupply."

Well, just 24 hours or so later, Goldman's energy analyst Damien Courvalin, who on May 1 turned bullish on oil (after being one of the first in mid-March to correctly warn that negative oil prices are coming) expecting a jump in prices from record lows due to a sharp reversal in supply/demand dynamics in the oil market, has agreed with us, and in a note discussing the latest fundamental drivers in the oil market, says it has turned "short-term bearish" on oil, for the following four reasons: i) the unprecedented collapse in oil margins to unprecedented lows (which is reflective of both over-valued crude prices as well as a more moderate demand recovery); ii) demand expectations are running ahead of a more gradual and still highly uncertain recovery; iii) shale and Libyan shut-in production are coming back online, and iv) prices are at levels where OPEC supply cuts should ease and Chinese purchases slow.

As a result, Goldman now sees a tactical "pull-back in prices in coming weeks with our short-term forecast of $35/bbl vs. Brent spot prices of $43/bbl."

