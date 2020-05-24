"Land Of The "Free"? Stashing Gold May Be Illegal Soon

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

According to one hedge-fund manager, known for his “doom and gloom” economic outlooks, the federal government may soon make stashing gold away illegal for individuals. Crispen Odey believes that governments will ban the possession of gold if they lose control of inflation of their fiat currency.

Odey says that gold is a great way to protect your wealth from the inflation that central banks won’t be able to control as they continue to print money.

“History is filled with examples where rulers have, in moments of crisis, resorted to debasing the coinage,” said Odey, who has raised his gold position in his flagship Odey European fund all the way up to 39.9% as of the beginning of the month from 15.9% at the end of March. “It is no surprise that people are buying gold. But the authorities may attempt at some point to de-monetize gold, making it illegal to own as a private individual. They will only do this if they feel the need to create a stable unit of account for world trade,” he added according to a report by Market Watch.

Bloomberg News said that the fear of government confiscation of gold is often discussed among serious gold bugs. It happened in the U.S. in 1933.

But with major currencies no longer linked to gold, there are no signs such a move is realistically being considered by central banks. However, Bloomberg News is a mainstream media outlet and will say what the powers-that-shouldn’t-be tell them to, so take their opinion with a grain of salt.

With far too many Americans believing the government has the right to confiscate their wealth, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they attempted this kind of theft. Not enough Americans even question the morality of taxation, let alone confiscation of their morally acquired property.