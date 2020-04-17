After Deadly Easter, More Tornados Expected For South This Weekend

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:40

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected for much of the South on Sunday, including areas that are still recovering from last weekend's deadly storm.

"The highest probability will be on Sunday across many of the same areas that saw severe weather on Easter," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. "This storm will be similar, but not as strong."

About 105 tornadoes were spotted across the South during Easter weekend.

The devastating storms resulted in at least 32 deaths, and dozens of homes and buildings ripped apart across the South. At one point, nearly 25 million people on the East Coast were under a tornado watch.

At the time of the storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) Eastern Region tweeted a map of the most heavily impacted areas.

Hennen says this weekend's storm will develop in East Texas on Saturday night and early Sunday, with potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornados.

The storm will trek east throughout the day. "Tornadoes will be possible, but this time the ingredients will favor strong winds as the most prevalent threat," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward says.

The most high-risk regions for severe weather on Sunday will be North Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, Alabama, and West Georgia.

Since the ground is mostly saturated from last weekend's storm, there's an elevated risk of flooding in the South on Sunday.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals for southern states could be exceptionally high in Alabama and Georgia through Monday. 

By Monday afternoon, the system is expected to move off the Carolina coast. 