NYPD Seize Illicit Camper Vans Used For Airbnb Rentals In Manhattan

Authorities in Manhattan seized seven illegally documented camper vans that have served as Airbnb rentals for the last two years.

According to NBC New York, deputies from the sheriff's office and NYPD officers jointly impounded seven of the vans last week.

Sheriff Joseph Fucito said the vans were parked on streets throughout Chelsea and the East Village and used as Airbnb rentals. He said all vans had New Jersey license plates. Three vans had expired registration, while others had plates that didn't match the vehicle. The seventh van wasn't registered.

Fucito went on to say the investigation began when a YouTuber posted a video of his experience of sleeping in one of the vans overnight in the East Village. He didn't say which video was in focus, but we found a recent YouTuber who reviewed his stay in one van for $97 per night.

"I was shocked when I saw an RV show up on Airbnb during my trip to New York. I figured, I would try it. The price with fees and taxes was $97 per night to sleep in the van in East Village," YouTube handle "Uptin" said in the description of the video.

The van listing appears to be removed from the Airbnb platform, but one boasted about "glamping in a spacious camper Van in NYC."

The one significant concern guests had was no bathroom accommodations were included in the stay, and they were told by the host to use facilities at local bars and restaurants.