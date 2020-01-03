Peter Schiff: The 20s Will Be An Explosive Decade For Gold

Via SchiffGold.com,

In 2019, gold had its best year since 2010. Peter Schiff appeared on the RT Dec. 31 and said he thinks the yellow metal should have done even better. And given the current economic conditions, he believes the 20’s will be an explosive decade for gold.

You know, the reason the US stock market went up this year is because the Fed surprised everybody by doing exactly what I had been predicting they would do. They aborted their feigned attempt to normalize their interest rates and shrink their balance sheet. They went back to rate cuts and quantitative easing. This is extremely bullish for gold.”

Peter emphasized that gold should have been up a lot more in 2019, but he thinks it will catch up over the next several years — probably next year in particular.

Gold is going to be one of the best-performing assets classes, if not the best-performing asset class on the planet.”

Peter noted that gold made significant gains in 2019 despite a dollar that was relatively flat.

But the dollar is going to fall through the floor. That means gold prices are going to go through the roof.”

Peter said we are about to enter a new decade of stagflation – low economic growth and increasing inflation. He said it’s going to be even worse than the stagflation we saw in the 1970s.

This is going to be more like an inflationary depression. So, this century, the depression is going to come a decade early. It’s not going to be the roaring 20s. It’s going to be a decade of inflationary depression in the United States.”

As far as the trade deal goes, Peter said gold will go up no matter what the trade war sideshow yields. Regardless, the dollar is going to go down. That’s bullish not only for gold, but for commodities in general, including oil and agricultural products.

Peter emphasized that the Federal Reserve is going to ultimately take rates back to zero and increase the pace of quantitative easing. He pointed out that the unofficial QE the Fed launched last fall is already growing the Fed’s balance sheet faster than the official QE in the wake of the 2008 crash.

But all of this is going to shift into a much higher gear as this new decade plays out.”

As we move into 2020, Peter said economic growth will likely be slow and inflation will be higher than people believe.