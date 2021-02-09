Prepare For "Onslaught Of Winter Storms" In Coming Days   

The Weather Channel reports "an active week" is forecasted with "multiple rounds of snow, ice in the Midwest and East as bitterly cold temperatures grip parts of the nation."

Along with multiple storms forecasted from coast to coast, there will also be a "prolonged arctic outbreak gripping parts of the Plains, Midwest and will spread into parts of the Northeast, Northwest, and South later this week.

By the end of the week, The Weather Channel forecasts "110 million of you will have lows below 20° by Friday."

For much of the country, except for South Florida and Southern California, temperatures will be well below average next week.

Over the next seven days, The Weather Channel warns of an "onslaught of winter storms" across the country.

Here are the current snowfall estimates for the Midwest and Ohio Valley between Wednesday and Friday.

Here are the current snowfall estimates for Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states between Wednesday and Saturday.

The Weather Channel expects the coldest period of the year could be "Valentine's Day weekend."

If you think it's cold now...



...wait until Valentine's Day weekend.



Details:https://t.co/O2Fq9bfKNL pic.twitter.com/xEIQW9NJ9f — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 9, 2021

Days ago, readers may recall we warned in a note titled "Meteorologists Warn 'Deep Freeze' For The US Begins Next Week," that extremely dangerous cold weather was ahead.