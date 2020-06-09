A treasure chest full of gold worth over $1 million was recently found in the Rocky Mountains, according to the man that hid it there over a decade ago.

Forrest Fenn,89, confirmed that "the search is over" on his website Sunday. Fenn hid the treasure in 2010 and wrote a poem with several clues revealing that it was "somewhere in the mountains north of Santa Fe."

"The Search Is Over! Forrest Has Confirmed That The Treasure Has Been Found (6/6/20)," Fenn's website read.

Fenn said he did not know the person who found the treasure, but a list of clues in the poem led the person to the booty.

Fenn's poem of clues shown on Good Morning America in 2015

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains, and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than ten years ago," Fenn said. "I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries."

Fenn told the Santa Fe New Mexican:

"The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He's from back East," he said, adding that it was confirmed from a photograph the man sent him.

Santa Fe New Mexican estimates 350,000 people have hunted for Fenn's treasure, with at least four deaths contributed to the searching efforts.

When questioned how he felt that the decade long search for his treasure is finally over, he said, "I don't know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over."

Fenn in 2015 Good Morning America interview

Some believe the treasure never existed -- treasure hunter Seth Wallack said, "I think his announcement is at least a few years, and a few lives, too late. But he has to live with that. I believe this was over much earlier than today."

"I think 2019 is the year he said was his last to do any interviews about the treasure, which I interpret as he lost interest because the hunt was no longer," Wallack added. "In 2020, he said the treasure was found but didn't reveal any details so his narrative can't be questioned."

Fenn spoke with Good Morning America in 2015 about the "chest filled with gold and jewels."