Silver Crashes To $11 Handle - To 11-Year Lows

Silver has been clubbed like a baby seal this morning, crashing to an $11 handle...
Plunging Silver to its lowest since January 2009
And while precious metals are getting pummelled...
Compared to gold, silver is a bloodbath...
As Mike Maloney notes below:
“At no time in human history has silver been this cheap relative to gold.”
Interestingly, even though gold and silver prices are down, dealers are facing shortages of one-ounce bullion coins. Maloney explains how in the past such imbalances have produced bull markets in precious metals.