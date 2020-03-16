Silver Crashes To $11 Handle - To 11-Year Lows

Silver has been clubbed like a baby seal this morning, crashing to an $11 handle...

Plunging Silver to its lowest since January 2009

And while precious metals are getting pummelled...

Compared to gold, silver is a bloodbath...

As Mike Maloney notes below:

“At no time in human history has silver been this cheap relative to gold.”

Interestingly, even though gold and silver prices are down, dealers are facing shortages of one-ounce bullion coins. Maloney explains how in the past such imbalances have produced bull markets in precious metals.