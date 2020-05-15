Silver Is Soaring, Gold-Ratio Plunges To 2-Month Lows

Gold and Silver are surging this morning but it is the latter that is dramatically outperforming...

Gold futures are back above $1750...

Gold is at a record high against the yuan this morning (after yuan weakness on trade tensions)...

Silver futures tagged $17...

The gold/silver ratio is tanking dramatically, back at 2-month lows

But has a long way to go...

As Simon Black recently noted, this ratio may stay elevated for a while, or even go higher, but in the past, the ratio has always returned to more traditional levels. Always. Even when the world was facing Adolf Hitler or the Great Depression.

So it stands to reason that, if they keep printing money (which they already are), and the ratio eventually returns to its historical range, the price of silver could really skyrocket.