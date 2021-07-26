"Sky Has Fallen" - Chinese Farmers Reel After Floodwaters Devastate Pig Herds

A week later, after heavy rains hammered Henan province in central China, hog farmers in the pork-producing region are reeling over their herds drowning in floodwaters. There's also a risk of the deadly pig disease African swine fever returning.

Small to medium-sized farmers have been severely impacted by floodwaters.

Reuters spoke with Chinese farmers who expressed despair after their pig herds drowned.

Chinese farmer Cheng said he's been pulling out dead pigs lodged in mud after floodwaters devastated his property. He said at least 100 pigs had drowned so far.

"I'm waiting for the water levels to go down to see what to do with the remaining pigs," said the farmer from Wangfan village, who is located 55 north of Zhengzhou.

"They've been in the water for a few days now and can't eat at all. I don't think even one pig will be left."

Cheng is one of the many farmers in Henan that were heavily impacted by floodwaters. Not just livestock farms but also agricultural farms saw their fields flooded.

In an instant, we now have no way of surviving. We have no other skills. We have no more money to raise pigs again," Cheng said, adding, "the sky has fallen."

China is still rebuilding its pig herds following African swine fever swept the country during 2018 and 2019. However, the latest floods could impact hog populations in the province.

Now there's a significant risk of an outbreak of African swine fever - floods increase the risk of disease as feces, blood, and tissue can transmit the virus. Contaminated feed and water can easily infect healthy hogs.

Henan province is the top wheat-producing province in the country, accounting for about 30% of output, and the second-largest hog producer.

There have also been logistical issues with transportation for farmers due to floodwaters destroying infrastructure in the province.

To sum up, China may have to continue buying US farm goods due to an already devastating flood season.