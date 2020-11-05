South Florida Prepares For Eta As It Could Reenergize Into Hurricane

Weather models forecast Eta, currently ravaging Central America, could reemerge over the Caribbean waters and make landfall in South Florida between late Sunday and Monday.

Eta, the 28th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened Thursday to a tropical depression as it dumps torrential rains and causes flash floods in Honduras.

Here is a thread of some paypal links and info i’ve gathered where you can help, pray for 🇭🇳 #HuracanEta #HurricaneEta #Honduras pic.twitter.com/dlKT4leXS3 — ᴮᴱmaho⁷ (@UGHBANGT7N) November 5, 2020

"Eta will begin to feel the influence of upper-level steering to its north, causing the storm to make a hard right turn, pushing it back over the hot northern Caribbean waters. While some intensification is likely, it will be limited, at least initially, because Eta will have to contend with some dry air, upper-level wind shear, interaction with the landmass of Cuba, and limited time," according to CBS News.

National Hurricane Center's Tropical Forecast Map Of Eta

CBS notes by Saturday, Eta "will cross over Cuba, likely as a tropical storm, and then head toward South Florida."

"It is still uncertain how strong Eta will be and the degree to which the storm will impact South Florida. Most likely, Eta will either be a strong tropical storm or even a low-end hurricane. Some models show a direct hit, while others show a glancing blow over the Florida Keys. "Regardless of exact track, Eta will bring a stretch of very wet weather across South Florida from Friday through early next week. Depending on the track, over a foot of rain seems likely in some spots."

Eta To Strike Key West?

If Eta strikes the U.S., it would be the 12th named storm to make landfall this year, a record.