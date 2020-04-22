Von Greyerz: Gold ETFs Offer Zero Wealth Protection

Via GoldSwitzerland.com,

In this important interview Egon von Greyerz of Matterhorn Asset Management AG, answers questions of Jan Kneist’s Investor Talk.

Mine closures and selling restrictions are causing shortages of precious metals in the retail sector, but ETF’s are experiencing large inflows of funds.

Where do they get the gold, if at all? Is it still possible to invest large sums in gold via Matterhorn?