Von Greyerz: Gold ETFs Offer Zero Wealth Protection

In this important interview Egon von Greyerz of Matterhorn Asset Management AG, answers questions of Jan Kneist’s Investor Talk.
Mine closures and selling restrictions are causing shortages of precious metals in the retail sector, but ETF’s are experiencing large inflows of funds.
Where do they get the gold, if at all? Is it still possible to invest large sums in gold via Matterhorn?
01:15 2.3 Trillion Dollar stimulus temporarily hold the market
02:10 50% upward correction, new lows ahead?
03:10 A cycle of 200 years or longer is over
04:20 The FED balance sheet is inflated, as expected
05:00 All central banks will expand the balance sheets, print
05:50 Hyperinflation results from currency collapse, not demand
06:20 US debt doubles every 8 years
07:00 2008 will not be repeated, a success of printing is unlikely
08:10 Gold in Euro reaches a new record high
09:05 FED balance Sheet/Gold chart speaks for Further Gold Rise
11:05 Gold is manipulated via the paper market
11:40 Physical scarcity of gold and silver, supply diminishing
12:10 ETFs record high inflows Where does the metal come from?
13:20 Gold ETF’s do not protect your assets
14:50 Central banks and bullion banks lend the same gold to ETFs multiple times
16:10 ETF’s are useless in a banking crisis
17:10 Can Matterhorn now fulfill great demand for gold?
17:45 Swiss refineries are again operating at 25% of capacity
18:05 Investments in gold at Matterhorn are now (still) possible without problems
19:30 Continue to provide, not only financially
20:15 The world economy is changing fundamentally, whole industries will disappear
22:05 More time for the family